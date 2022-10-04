|
Improved Notre Dame meets No. 16 BYU at Las Vegas
Notre Dame is riding a two-game winning streak into Saturday's clash with No. 16 BYU at Las Vegas for one simple reason: The Fighting Irish have been focused on playing more complete games.
The commitment has helped Notre Dame rebound from a 0-2 start where it lost leads against Ohio State and Marshall in back-to-back weeks and sent the Irish tumbling out of the AP Top 25 poll after starting the season as a top-10 squad.
The Irish (2-2) put together their most complete game offensively two weeks ago in a 45-32 win over North Carolina. They racked up 576 yards and averaged 6.8 yards per play against the Tar Heels after being held under 400 total yards in each of their first three contests. Defensively, Notre Dame held North Carolina to just 66 rushing yards.
"I wanted to make sure our focus is on every play of the game and not just finishing in the fourth," Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said.
Playing a more complete game is also a concern for BYU.
The Cougars (4-1) needed third-quarter surges to overcome sluggish starts in back-to-back wins over Wyoming and Utah State. Against Utah State in particular, BYU ran only 19 plays in the first half compared to 52 for the Aggies.
Once the Cougars started sustaining drives, they were able to pull away. In the third quarter of an eventual 38-26 victory over Utah State, BYU ran 22 plays and averaged 9 yards per play.
Starting strong has become a greater emphasis going into the game at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
"That's the whole focus is us playing at our best and that's my job as head coach is to make sure we get there," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said.
Saturday's game is the 11th edition of Notre Dame's Shamrock Series, which started with a 2009 contest against Washington State. Notre Dame has never lost a Shamrock Series game, which functions as a de facto home game designed to bring Irish football games to alumni and fans in other parts of the country.
"The Shamrock Series is what makes Notre Dame unique," Freeman said. "It's one of our distinctions."
BYU and Notre Dame are meeting for the ninth time. The Irish hold a 6-2 lead in the series. The contest also culminates a six-game contract between the schools, originally signed when the Cougars became an FBS independent in 2011. Two games were played at South Bend, Ind., in 2012 and 2013 - both Notre Dame victories. The Irish bought out three of the final four games after forming a scheduling alliance with the ACC.
The Cougars enter the game as a slight underdog by oddsmakers despite facing an unranked Notre Dame squad.
"I like the underdog mentality all the time, so no matter what the situation is, we know we are going against a great team," Sitake said. "Notre Dame hasn't played its best football yet, but you can see the talent and the flashes of great players. But we haven't played our best football either."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|19
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|3
|13
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-7
|8-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|229
|378
|Total Plays
|36
|56
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|136
|129
|Rush Attempts
|22
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|4.2
|Yards Passing
|93
|249
|Comp. - Att.
|8-14
|20-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|10.0
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-44.0
|2-56.5
|Return Yards
|42
|6
|Punts - Returns
|1-42
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|93
|PASS YDS
|249
|
|
|136
|RUSH YDS
|129
|
|
|229
|TOTAL YDS
|378
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|8/14
|93
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brooks 2 RB
|C. Brooks
|11
|81
|1
|28
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|5
|33
|0
|20
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|4
|8
|0
|9
|
H. Ropati 7 RB
|H. Ropati
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Epps 0 WR
|K. Epps
|4
|3
|73
|2
|53
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Hill 1 WR
|K. Hill
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Cosper 20 WR
|B. Cosper
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Alfrey 25 DB
|T. Alfrey
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pili 41 LB
|K. Pili
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bywater 2 LB
|B. Bywater
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Slade 26 DB
|E. Slade
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harper 1 DB
|M. Harper
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Batty 92 DL
|T. Batty
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Tanuvasa 45 DL
|P. Tanuvasa
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mandell 5 DB
|D. Mandell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tofa 51 DL
|A. Tofa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Summers 98 DL
|G. Summers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Jeudy-Lally 11 DB
|G. Jeudy-Lally
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nelson 94 DL
|J. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mitchell 96 DL
|B. Mitchell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haws 95 DL
|C. Haws
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilgar 49 LB
|P. Wilgar
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DL
|E. Tuioti-Mariner
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fauatea 55 DL
|L. Fauatea
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Livingston 28 DB
|H. Livingston
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mahe 62 DL
|A. Mahe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hayes 18 DB
|K. Hayes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Smith 37 K
|J. Smith
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|2
|44.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Nyberg 23 WR
|H. Nyberg
|1
|42.0
|42
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|20/25
|249
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|11
|10
|117
|2
|24
|
J. Thomas 83 WR
|J. Thomas
|3
|2
|62
|1
|32
|
L. Styles 4 WR
|L. Styles
|3
|3
|39
|0
|26
|
A. Estime 7 RB
|A. Estime
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
H. Staes 85 TE
|H. Staes
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Lenzy 0 WR
|B. Lenzy
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Davis 3 WR
|A. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Raridon 9 TE
|E. Raridon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|3
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Kiser 24 LB
|J. Kiser
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Joseph 16 S
|B. Joseph
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Kollie 10 LB
|P. Kollie
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Brown 2 S
|D. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bracy 28 CB
|T. Bracy
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Hart 5 CB
|C. Hart
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mickey 21 CB
|J. Mickey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 9 DL
|J. Ademilola
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bertrand 27 LB
|J. Bertrand
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Griffith 3 S
|H. Griffith
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rubio 97 DL
|G. Rubio
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Liufau 8 LB
|M. Liufau
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 57 DL
|J. Ademilola
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bauer 52 LB
|B. Bauer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 65 DL
|C. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 99 K
|B. Grupe
|1/1
|26
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sot 39 P
|J. Sot
|2
|56.5
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 43(13:45 - 4th) C.Tyree rushed to BYU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 39.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(14:18 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 25. Catch made by J.Thomas at ND 25. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at BYU 43.
|Kickoff
|(14:18 - 4th) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:18 - 4th) J.Smith extra point is good.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 28(14:30 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to ND End Zone for 28 yards. C.Brooks for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 43(15:00 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to ND 28 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at ND 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 43(0:40 - 3rd) L.Katoa rushed to ND 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola at ND 43.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 39(0:52 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 39. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 39. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 43.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 31(1:24 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 31. Catch made by G.Romney at BYU 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Mickey at BYU 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 25(2:01 - 3rd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at BYU 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25(2:15 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|+20 YD
3 & 18 - BYU 5(2:27 - 3rd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 25 for 20 yards. Tackled by I.Foskey; J.Bertrand at BYU 25.
|-2 YD
2 & 16 - BYU 7(3:11 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 7. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 7. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Hart; T.Bracy at BYU 5.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BYU 13(3:59 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall sacked at BYU 7 for -6 yards (P.Kollie)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - ND 33(4:06 - 3rd) J.Sot punts 54 yards to BYU 13 Center-ND. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ND 33(4:11 - 3rd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - ND 26(4:51 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by BYU at ND 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(5:27 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at ND 26.
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:27 - 3rd) J.Smith extra point is good.
|+53 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 47(5:37 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 47. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 47. Gain of 53 yards. K.Epps for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 42(6:15 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 42. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at BYU 47.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - BYU 32(6:50 - 3rd) P.Nacua rushed to BYU 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Bracy at BYU 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 31(7:28 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.Griffith; C.Smith at BYU 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(8:05 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Joseph; J.Bertrand at BYU 31.
|Kickoff
|(8:05 - 3rd) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:05 - 3rd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|+19 YD
3 & 6 - ND 19(8:13 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 19. Catch made by M.Mayer at BYU 19. Gain of 19 yards. M.Mayer for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - ND 20(8:55 - 3rd) C.Tyree rushed to BYU 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at BYU 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 23(9:38 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to BYU 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haws; B.Mitchell at BYU 20.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ND 36(10:16 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 36. Catch made by A.Estime at BYU 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Haws; B.Mitchell at BYU 23.
|+15 YD
3 & 13 - ND 49(11:01 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 49. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa at BYU 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 16 - ND 46(11:42 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Summers at ND 49.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 48(12:26 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 48. Catch made by C.Tyree at BYU 48. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by A.Tofa at ND 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - ND 46(13:06 - 3rd) C.Tyree rushed to BYU 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley at BYU 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 40(13:41 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 40. Catch made by L.Styles at ND 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley at ND 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - ND 32(14:17 - 3rd) C.Tyree rushed to ND 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at ND 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 25. Catch made by L.Styles at ND 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley at ND 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - BYU 37(0:11 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Foskey at BYU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 37(0:17 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Epps.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 37(0:20 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for G.Romney.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 28(0:36 - 2nd) J.Hall scrambles to BYU 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at BYU 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(1:03 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by L.Katoa at BYU 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at BYU 28.
|Kickoff
|(1:03 - 2nd) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(1:03 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for ND. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+30 YD
3 & 3 - ND 30(1:10 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 30. Catch made by J.Thomas at BYU 30. Gain of 30 yards. J.Thomas for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - ND 33(1:29 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to BYU 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey; K.Pili at BYU 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 37(2:04 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to BYU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; K.Hayes at BYU 33.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - ND 48(2:48 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 48. Catch made by H.Staes at BYU 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E. Slade at BYU 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ND 48(3:28 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to BYU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Livingston; G.Summers at BYU 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 46(4:33 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to ND 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa; E.Tuioti-Mariner at ND 48.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - ND 42(4:47 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley; C.Haws at ND 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - ND 36(5:23 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley; C.Haws at ND 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 33(6:11 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; C.Haws at ND 36.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ND 21(6:44 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to ND 33 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at ND 33.
|Kickoff
|(6:50 - 2nd) R.Rehkow kicks 63 yards from BYU 20 to the ND 17. C.Tyree returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Krupp; C.Jackson at ND 21.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - ND 4(7:01 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to BYU 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at BYU 4.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ND 5(7:51 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to BYU 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Pili; E.Tuioti-Mariner at BYU 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - ND 9(8:32 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to BYU 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Wilgar; L.Fauatea at BYU 5.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 13(9:09 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to BYU 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at BYU 9.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - ND 25(9:30 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by M.Mayer at BYU 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by E. Slade at BYU 13.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - ND 31(10:16 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to BYU 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; P.Tanuvasa at BYU 25.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 29(10:52 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 29. Catch made by M.Mayer at BYU 29. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; A.Mahe at BYU 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - ND 38(11:33 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 38. Catch made by B.Lenzy at BYU 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Mandell at BYU 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ND 46(12:15 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to BYU 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Harper; D.Mandell at BYU 38.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - ND 28(12:51 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 28. Catch made by L.Styles at ND 28. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at BYU 46.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - BYU 31(12:59 - 2nd) R.Rehkow punts 41 yards to ND 28 Center-BYU. Fair catch by B.Joseph.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BYU 31(13:04 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for B.Cosper.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - BYU 31(13:37 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser at BYU 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(14:19 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by I.Rex at BYU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by P.Kollie at BYU 31.
|Kickoff
|(14:19 - 2nd) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:19 - 2nd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|+24 YD
2 & 5 - ND 24(14:29 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 24. Catch made by M.Mayer at BYU 24. Gain of 24 yards. M.Mayer for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 29(15:00 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to BYU 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Nelson at BYU 24.
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - ND 42(0:37 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 42. Catch made by M.Mayer at BYU 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Mandell; E. Slade at BYU 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ND 45(1:20 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to BYU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by E. Slade; M.Tooley at BYU 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 50(2:05 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to BYU 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Livingston; M.Tooley at BYU 45.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - ND 39(2:42 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 39. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at ND 50.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ND 38(3:17 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to ND 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley; P.Wilgar at ND 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 38(3:22 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for C.Tyree.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - ND 33(3:59 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to ND 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey; M.Tooley at ND 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(4:32 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 25. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at ND 33.
|Kickoff
|(4:32 - 1st) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(4:32 - 1st) J.Smith extra point is no good.
|Penalty
|(4:32 - 1st) PENALTY on BYU-BYU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - BYU 2(4:35 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to ND 2. Catch made by K.Epps at ND 2. Gain of 2 yards. K.Epps for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - BYU 1(5:22 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to ND 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Bauer; G.Rubio at ND 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BYU 2(5:58 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to ND 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola; J.Kiser at ND 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BYU 3(6:19 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to ND 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola; J.Kiser at ND 2.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 13(6:55 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to ND 3 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Brown; G.Rubio at ND 3.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 22(7:29 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to ND 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Joseph at ND 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 26(8:21 - 1st) H.Ropati rushed to ND 26 for 4 yards. H.Ropati FUMBLES forced by B.Joseph. Fumble RECOVERED by BYU-H.LaChance at ND 26. Tackled by ND at ND 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - ND 9(8:37 - 1st) J.Sot punts 59 yards to BYU 32 Center-ND. H.Nyberg returned punt from the BYU 32. Tackled by J.Sot at ND 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ND 9(8:46 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ND 9(8:52 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for E.Raridon.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 8(9:33 - 1st) C.Tyree rushed to ND 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at ND 9.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - BYU 45(9:41 - 1st) R.Rehkow punts 47 yards to ND 8 Center-BYU. Fair catch by B.Joseph.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BYU 45(9:48 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 41(10:27 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Foskey; M.Liufau at BYU 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 38(10:57 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bracy at BYU 41.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(11:25 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by H.Griffith; B.Joseph at BYU 38.
|Kickoff
|(11:25 - 1st) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ND 16(11:29 - 1st) B.Grupe 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ND Holder-ND.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ND 8(11:29 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for A.Davis.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - ND 12(12:11 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 12. Tackled by BYU at BYU 12. Catch made by C.Tyree at BYU 12. Gain of 4 yards.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 13(12:55 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to BYU 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at BYU 12.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - ND 21(13:20 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 21. Catch made by M.Mayer at BYU 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally at BYU 13.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ND 30(13:51 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 30. Catch made by M.Mayer at BYU 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally; M.Tooley at BYU 21.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - ND 39(14:22 - 1st) C.Tyree rushed to BYU 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at BYU 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 44(14:51 - 1st) C.Tyree rushed to BYU 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at BYU 39.
