No. 5 Clemson faces BC, looks to extend win streak
No. 5 Clemson will play its third consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference game and will try to extend the nation's longest active winning streak when the Tigers travel to Boston College on Saturday night.
The two teams haven't met in Chestnut Hill, Mass., since 2018.
The Tigers (5-0, 3-0 ACC) downed then-No. 10 North Carolina State 30-20 on Saturday for their 11th straight win, becoming the first team to start 3-0 in ACC play this season.
Dabo Swinney's team has scored at least 30 points all but once during the winning streak after using a balanced attack against the Wolfpack. Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw for 209 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 73 yards and two scores.
"Good players have consistency in their performance regardless of who they play against," Swinney said. "It was a big night for him. ... He puts a lot of stress on defenses with his legs. You can see his arm talent. There's no part of the field that he can't attack with his arm. ... It's been fun to see him each week just get better and more confident."
Uiagalelei entered Clemson's top 10 in career passing yards (4,402). He also has rushed for at least 50 yards in three straight games.
The junior will compete against Phil Jurkovec of Boston College (2-3, 1-2) after Jurkovec's 304-yard passing effort in Saturday's 34-33 win over Louisville.
Jurkovec hit Zay Flowers (151 receiving yards) for two of his three TD passes while freshman Alex Broome ran for a touchdown as part of a 144-yard rushing attack as the Eagles overcame three turnovers and a five-point deficit after three quarters.
"I think we did a pretty efficient job (protecting Jurkovec) most of the day, but it can be better and it needs to be better because the team we're playing is one of the best in the country," Eagles coach Jeff Hafley said.
Saturday marks Boston College's Red Bandana Game in honor of Welles Crowther, a 1999 graduate who died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and was credited with saving at least a dozen lives in the Twin Towers in New York City.
"You've got the No. 5 team in the country coming in (for the) Red Bandana Game, nationally televised on ABC," Hafley said. "I expect it to be a great atmosphere."
BC hasn't defeated Clemson since 2010, when the Eagles produced a 16-10 home victory.
Despite the Tigers winning the past 11 meetings, Swinney said: "Boston College is always one of the toughest teams we play. Every year. I have a ton of respect for this program, their coaches."
BC tight end George Takacs, left guard Finn Dirstine and cornerback CJ Burton were all injured against Louisville. Their status for Saturday is still unknown, though Burton practiced Tuesday.
Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee won't play for a second straight game (kidney issue), but Swinney expects him to return for next week's game at Florida State.
"Everything is great, but they got a protocol in place for him," Swinney said. "So they're going to condition him this week and just push him every day. Started that (on Monday)."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|9
|Rushing
|5
|1
|Passing
|5
|8
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-8
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|205
|193
|Total Plays
|40
|47
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|64
|27
|Rush Attempts
|18
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|1.8
|Yards Passing
|141
|166
|Comp. - Att.
|13-22
|16-32
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.6
|5-41.0
|Return Yards
|10
|2
|Punts - Returns
|2-10
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|141
|PASS YDS
|166
|
|
|64
|RUSH YDS
|27
|
|
|205
|TOTAL YDS
|193
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|13/22
|141
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|7
|27
|1
|11
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|6
|18
|0
|7
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|4
|16
|0
|8
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Collins 80 WR
|B. Collins
|5
|3
|48
|0
|21
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|5
|3
|47
|1
|38
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|5
|4
|22
|0
|14
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Randall 8 WR
|A. Randall
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Spector 13 WR
|B. Spector
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Williams 8 DT
|T. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|1/1
|35
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Swanson 39 P
|A. Swanson
|5
|41.6
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Taylor 16 WR
|W. Taylor
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Taylor 16 WR
|W. Taylor
|1
|-10.0
|0
|0
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|16/32
|166
|0
|0
|
J. Bowry 77 OL
|J. Bowry
|1/1
|-2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|4
|11
|0
|11
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|9
|10
|0
|4
|
X. Coleman 7 RB
|X. Coleman
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|9
|5
|53
|0
|35
|
J. Williams 0 WR
|J. Williams
|5
|2
|41
|0
|23
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|3
|3
|35
|0
|16
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|4
|3
|31
|0
|14
|
J. Franklin 17 TE
|J. Franklin
|5
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Griffin Jr. 2 WR
|J. Griffin Jr.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Witter 81 TE
|S. Witter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Conley 67 OL
|J. Conley
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
C. Burton 0 DB
|C. Burton
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. DeBerry 21 DB
|J. DeBerry
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lytton 90 K
|C. Lytton
|1/2
|30
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Longman 99 K
|D. Longman
|4
|42.5
|1
|48
|
S. Candotti 43 P
|S. Candotti
|1
|35.0
|1
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
3 & 3 - BC 32(8:58 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 32. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 32. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 48.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - BC 32(9:01 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(9:20 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - CLEM 34(9:27 - 3rd) A.Swanson punts 41 yards to BC 25 Center-H.Caspersen. Fair catch by Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CLEM 34(9:33 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Randall.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 33(10:04 - 3rd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(10:09 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Randall.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - BC 19(10:21 - 3rd) D.Longman punts 48 yards to CLE 33 Center-G.Daniel. Downed by J.Pupel.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - BC 19(10:26 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|Sack
2 & 9 - BC 26(11:08 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 19 for -7 yards (T.Williams)
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(11:50 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 26.
|Kickoff
|(11:50 - 3rd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:50 - 3rd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(11:55 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to BC 38. Catch made by J.Ngata at BC 38. Gain of 38 yards. J.Ngata for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+21 YD
3 & 7 - CLEM 41(12:12 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 41. Catch made by B.Collins at CLE 41. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 39(12:51 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 39. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(13:21 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(13:39 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - BC 33(13:44 - 3rd) D.Longman punts 40 yards to CLE 27 Center-G.Daniel. Fair catch by W.Taylor.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - BC 24(14:16 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 24. Catch made by P.Garwo at BC 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 33.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BC 24(14:21 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Franklin.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 24.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BC 40(0:05 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Franklin.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 36(0:21 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 36. Catch made by J.Franklin at BC 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - BC 28(0:36 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 28. Catch made by P.Garwo at BC 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 24(0:40 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 28.
|Kickoff
|(0:45 - 2nd) B.Potter kicks 59 yards from CLE 35 to the BC 6. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by CLE at BC 24.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:45 - 2nd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CLEM 1(0:48 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to BC End Zone for 1 yards. W.Shipley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 5(1:28 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to BC 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 6(2:04 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to BC 6. Catch made by A.Williams at BC 6. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 5.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 10(2:22 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to BC 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 6.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 18(2:38 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to BC 10 for 8 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - CLEM 21(3:06 - 2nd) A.Williams rushed to BC 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 18.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(3:45 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to BC 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - BC 5(3:55 - 2nd) D.Longman punts 43 yards to BC 48 Center-G.Daniel. A.Williams returned punt from the BC 48. Tackled by BC at BC 28.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - BC 5(4:04 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for P.Garwo.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - BC 5(4:07 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Franklin.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 7(4:43 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 5.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - CLEM 44(4:54 - 2nd) A.Swanson punts 49 yards to BC 7 Center-H.Caspersen. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CLEM 44(4:57 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 36(5:39 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 36. Catch made by B.Collins at CLE 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - CLEM 31(6:16 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 31. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(6:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on CLE-M.Tate False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 21(6:23 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Collins. PENALTY on BC-J.DeBerry Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 18(6:40 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 21.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 10(7:04 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 10. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 10. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - BC 41(7:14 - 2nd) D.Longman punts 39 yards to CLE 20 Center-G.Daniel. W.Taylor MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by CLE-W.Taylor at CLE 10. Tackled by BC at CLE 10.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - BC 40(7:48 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec scrambles to BC 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 41.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BC 40(7:52 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 37(8:33 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 37. Catch made by J.Franklin at BC 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - CLEM 30(8:40 - 2nd) A.Swanson punts 35 yards to BC 35 Center-H.Caspersen. J.Gill returned punt from the BC 35. Tackled by CLE at BC 37.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CLEM 30(8:48 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CLEM 30(8:56 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Spector.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(9:22 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 2 - BC 28(9:29 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for S.Witter.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - BC 28(9:34 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BC 28(9:44 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BC 36(10:23 - 2nd) X.Coleman rushed to CLE 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 28.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - BC 49(10:53 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to CLE 49. Catch made by J.Williams at CLE 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 36.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 48(11:33 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 48. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 48. Gain of -2 yards. Lateral to X.Coleman to BC 46 for yards. J.Williams rushed to CLE 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 48.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - BC 34(12:23 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 34. Catch made by P.Garwo at BC 34. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 33(13:04 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 34.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - BC 20(13:37 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 20. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 33.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 20(13:43 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 20(13:49 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - CLEM 44(13:58 - 2nd) A.Swanson punts 44 yards to BC End Zone Center-H.Caspersen. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CLEM 44(14:03 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Collins.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 47(14:44 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to BC 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(14:53 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) D.Longman kicks 27 yards from BC 35 to the CLE 38. W.Taylor returns the kickoff. Tackled by BC at CLE 38. PENALTY on BC-BC Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - BC 20(15:00 - 2nd) C.Lytton 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Daniel Holder-S.Candotti.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - BC 8(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on BC-O.Hess False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - BC 6(0:02 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to CLE 8 for -2 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 8.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - BC 9(0:43 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to CLE 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 6.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 15(1:26 - 1st) P.Jurkovec rushed to CLE 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 9.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BC 26(2:07 - 1st) P.Jurkovec scrambles to CLE 15 for 11 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 15.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - BC 39(2:40 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 39. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 39. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - CLEM 22(2:47 - 1st) A.Swanson punts 39 yards to BC 39 Center-H.Caspersen. Fair catch by Z.Flowers.
|Sack
3 & 8 - CLEM 22(3:28 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei sacked at CLE 22 for 0 yards (BC)
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 21(4:03 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 22.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - CLEM 26(4:25 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-B.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(4:55 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 26.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 4 - BC 25(4:57 - 1st) C.Lytton 35 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-G.Daniel Holder-S.Candotti.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - BC 24(5:35 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to CLE 24. Catch made by J.Gill at CLE 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 18.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 24(5:41 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 24(6:19 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to CLE 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 24.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - CLEM 14(6:24 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass INTERCEPTED at CLE 24. Intercepted by J.DeBerry at CLE 24. Tackled by CLE at CLE 24.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 2(6:54 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 2. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 2. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 1(7:27 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 2.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - BC 36(7:35 - 1st) S.Candotti punts 35 yards to CLE 1 Center-G.Daniel. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BC 36(7:39 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - BC 35(8:25 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to CLE 35. Catch made by J.Conley at CLE 35. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 37(9:02 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to CLE 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 35.
|+23 YD
2 & 7 - BC 40(9:33 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 40. Catch made by J.Williams at BC 40. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 37(10:10 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 40.
|+14 YD
3 & 12 - BC 23(10:45 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 23. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 23. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CLE at BC 37.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - BC 23(10:51 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(11:28 - 1st) Z.Flowers rushed to BC 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 23.
|Kickoff
|(11:28 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CLEM 25(11:32 - 1st) B.Potter 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Caspersen Holder-D.Swinney.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CLEM 17(11:38 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Collins.
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - CLEM 24(12:11 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to BC 24. Catch made by A.Randall at BC 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 17.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 21(12:42 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to BC 21. Catch made by J.Ngata at BC 21. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - CLEM 24(13:09 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to BC 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 21.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(13:32 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to BC 33. Catch made by D.Allen at BC 33. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BC at BC 24.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(14:02 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to BC 47. Catch made by A.Williams at BC 47. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 33.
|+19 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 34(14:29 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 34. Catch made by B.Collins at CLE 34. Gain of 19 yards. B.Collins ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 29(15:00 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 34.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Longman kicks 36 yards from BC 35 to the CLE 29. Fair catch by S.Ennis.
