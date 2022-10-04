|
|
|MICH
|IND
No. 4 Michigan meets Indiana with showdown game ahead
Michigan's Blake Corum leads the nation in rushing touchdowns, and the Wolverines' defense has been stout.
Fourth-ranked Michigan could not have asked for a better start, and now on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind., the Wolverines will face an Indiana Hoosiers team that is coming off a surprising 14-point loss to Nebraska.
Entering Saturday's Big Ten game off a 13-point victory at Iowa and with a home game against No. 10 Penn State looming, the Wolverines must avoid looking ahead to that showdown.
"Consider them a blue-collar team that always has a lot of talented guys and is really well-coached. So we're going to have to play good. It's always going to come down to that," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said when asked if Saturday was a trap game. "However, whatever tag you put on a game, it comes down to if you play good, coach good and make sure that we're prepared."
The Wolverines (5-0, 2-0) have done that so far, ranking in the top 10 nationally in scoring offense and scoring defense.
Corum has played a big role in that success, rushing for 611 yards and 10 touchdowns. He carried 29 times for 133 yards and a touchdown against the Hawkeyes' strong run defense in a 27-14 win Saturday, a week after rushing for 243 yards and two touchdowns against Maryland.
"I think he's checking every box he could check, as an every-down back, as a short yardage back, as a versatile back," Harbaugh said. "And he can run all the assortment of the runs. He can make the inside runs, he can run the outside runs, he can protect, he can block, he can catch out of the backfield. He's a five-tool running back, does it all."
Michigan's defense held Iowa scoreless until the fourth quarter, and the second Hawkeyes touchdown came with eight seconds remaining.
"We're just coming out of the gate starting fast," Harbaugh said. "That's something we definitely want to be about. And I thought we were in this game."
The Hoosiers (3-2, 1-1) started strong this season, winning their first three games. Following a non-conference defeat at Cincinnati, Indiana was stunned by Nebraska 35-21 last weekend. The Cornhuskers entered the contest with a nine-game losing streak against FBS opponents.
The Hoosiers were outscored 14-0 in the fourth quarter of a game that had 23 penalties.
"It's been frustrating, and some of it has been younger guys, but at the same time, we've got to continue to teach," Indiana coach Tom Allen said. "It's technique. It's execution. There's no shortcut to doing that. It's continuing to make it a point of emphasis in practice and focus on it, because we go into the fourth quarter tied 20-all and we've got to find a way to win the fourth quarter."
Hoosiers quarterback Connor Bazelak has thrown for eight touchdowns this season but has completed just 52.5 percent of his attempts while getting picked off five times.
The team's top receiving threats, Cam Camper and D.J. Matthews Jr., missed the Nebraska game for undisclosed reasons. They could return against the Wolverines.
"I think it's always difficult when you lose two guys that have been your most productive playmakers, but at the same time other guys have to step up," Allen said. "Other guys made some plays. I think we had five drops, which is something we can't have."
--Field Level Media
|
J. McCarthy
9 QB
266 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 21 RuYds
|
C. Bazelak
9 QB
190 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -53 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|20
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|412
|214
|Total Plays
|63
|67
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|3.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|146
|24
|Rush Attempts
|31
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|1.0
|Yards Passing
|266
|190
|Comp. - Att.
|24-32
|23-44
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|2.7
|Penalties - Yards
|10-85
|4-50
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-48.3
|5-48.4
|Return Yards
|39
|8
|Punts - Returns
|3-39
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|266
|PASS YDS
|190
|
|
|146
|RUSH YDS
|24
|
|
|412
|TOTAL YDS
|214
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|24/32
|266
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|23
|120
|1
|50
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|3
|21
|0
|9
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|5
|5
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|14
|9
|94
|0
|26
|
L. Schoonmaker 86 TE
|L. Schoonmaker
|9
|8
|62
|1
|15
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|4
|3
|52
|1
|29
|
A. Anthony 1 WR
|A. Anthony
|2
|2
|32
|0
|17
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Moore 19 DB
|R. Moore
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Colson 25 LB
|J. Colson
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Smith 58 DL
|M. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 94 DL
|K. Jenkins
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 5 DB
|D. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Paige 7 DB
|M. Paige
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrell 32 LB
|J. Harrell
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Rolder 30 LB
|J. Rolder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Johnson 2 DB
|W. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morris 90 LB
|M. Morris
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Graham 55 DL
|M. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anoma 18 LB
|A. Anoma
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Sainristil 0 DB
|M. Sainristil
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Upshaw 91 LB
|T. Upshaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Green 22 DB
|G. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 8 LB
|D. Moore
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Mullings 20 LB
|K. Mullings
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Benny 26 DL
|R. Benny
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Moody 13 K
|J. Moody
|1/2
|44
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Robbins 91 P
|B. Robbins
|3
|48.3
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|3
|19.3
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|3
|13.0
|35
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|23/44
|190
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|3
|42
|0
|39
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|7
|25
|0
|15
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|6
|10
|0
|11
|
D. McCulley 1 WR
|D. McCulley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|6
|-53
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|10
|7
|57
|0
|13
|
C. Camper 6 WR
|C. Camper
|8
|2
|39
|0
|33
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|5
|4
|34
|1
|11
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|4
|3
|20
|0
|7
|
A. Coby 10 WR
|A. Coby
|4
|2
|18
|0
|15
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|6
|4
|17
|0
|9
|
D. McCulley 1 WR
|D. McCulley
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Steinfeldt 84 TE
|A. Steinfeldt
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Holt-Bennett 19 WR
|M. Holt-Bennett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Casey 44 LB
|A. Casey
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 5 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 92 LB
|A. Bryant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hohlt 43 LB
|M. Hohlt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pierre 21 DB
|N. Pierre
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCullough 0 LB
|D. McCullough
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
|S. Nofoagatoto'a
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Keys 7 DB
|C. Keys
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Lucas Jr. 51 DL
|P. Lucas Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Robbins 41 DL
|B. Robbins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tevis 47 DL
|J. Tevis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 17 DB
|J. Haynes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 10 LB
|M. Jackson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|1/2
|41
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Evans 94 P
|J. Evans
|5
|48.4
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Delp 80 WR
|C. Delp
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IND 21(9:30 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 10 for -11 yards (D.Moore; J.Harrell)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 21(9:35 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Henderson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 21(9:39 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|Kickoff
|(9:43 - 4th) J.Moody kicks 64 yards from MICH 35 to the IU 1. J.Lucas returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by MICH at IU 21.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:43 - 4th) J.Moody extra point is good.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 9(9:54 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to IU 9. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at IU 9. Gain of 9 yards. L.Schoonmaker for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 14(10:42 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to IU 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Lucas at IU 9.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 23(10:58 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to IU 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Keys at IU 14.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 29(11:29 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to IU 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings; A.Casey at IU 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 35(12:06 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to IU 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at IU 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 41(12:34 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to IU 41. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at IU 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at IU 35.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 44(12:45 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for L.Schoonmaker. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 44. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IU 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - IND 10(12:55 - 4th) J.Evans punts 46 yards to MICH 44 Center-S.Wracher. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 44. Tackled by N.Pierre at MICH 44.
|Sack
3 & 10 - IND 19(13:12 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 10 for -9 yards (E.Okie)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 19(13:17 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for S.Shivers.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 19(13:24 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - MICH 31(13:36 - 4th) B.Robbins punts 58 yards to IU 11 Center-G.Tarr. C.Delp returned punt from the IU 11. Tackled by E.Dennis; C.Loveland at IU 19.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - MICH 21(14:21 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 21. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 21. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Fitzgerald at MICH 31.
|+11 YD
2 & 22 - MICH 10(15:00 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 10. Catch made by C.Johnson at MICH 10. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at MICH 21.
|Penalty
2 & 17 - MICH 15(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on MICH-O.Oluwatimi False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - MICH 20(0:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on MICH-Z.Zinter False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 22(0:47 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 20 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough; M.Jackson at MICH 20.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 7(1:21 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 7. Catch made by A.Anthony at MICH 7. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Pierre at MICH 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 5(1:51 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings; J.Tevis at MICH 7.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - IND 43(2:02 - 3rd) J.Evans punts 52 yards to MICH 5 Center-S.Wracher. Downed by L.Moore.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - IND 43(2:08 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for IU.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - IND 43(2:15 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for M.Holt-Bennett.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - IND 42(2:34 - 3rd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at IU 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 47(2:45 - 3rd) PENALTY on IU-P.Hanna False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - IND 37(3:06 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 37. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Moore; K.Mullings at IU 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 35(3:25 - 3rd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at IU 37.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - IND 20(3:29 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for M.Holt-Bennett. PENALTY on MICH-B.McGregor Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 20(3:35 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Steinfeldt.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 8 - MICH 18(3:46 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass INTERCEPTED at IU End Zone. Intercepted by D.Matthews at IU End Zone. Tackled by MICH at IU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 20(4:27 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to IU 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant at IU 18.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - MICH 25(5:03 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to IU 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant at IU 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 26(5:55 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to IU 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes; B.Robbins at IU 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 33(6:32 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to IU 33. Catch made by R.Bell at IU 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IU 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - IND 32(6:57 - 3rd) J.Evans punts 51 yards to MICH 17 Center-S.Wracher. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 17. Pushed out of bounds by IU at IU 48. PENALTY on IU-V.Sneed Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - IND 29(7:18 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 29. Catch made by A.Coby at IU 29. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Johnson at IU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - IND 29(7:23 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(7:39 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by J.Henderson at IU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Barrett at IU 29.
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:39 - 3rd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|+29 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 29(7:53 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to IU 29. Catch made by C.Johnson at IU 29. Gain of 29 yards. C.Johnson for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 31(8:32 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to IU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at IU 29.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - MICH 40(8:59 - 3rd) J.McCarthy scrambles to IU 31 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by IU at IU 31.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MICH 40(9:05 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 43(9:50 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to IU 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough; B.Jennings at IU 40.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 39(10:08 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to IU 43 for 18 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews; B.Jennings at IU 43.
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 22(10:34 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 22. Catch made by A.Anthony at MICH 22. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at MICH 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 18(11:05 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 18. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Lanier; B.Fitzgerald at MICH 22.
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - MICH 4(11:37 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 4. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 4. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Keys; D.McCullough at MICH 18.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MICH 4(11:39 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+3 YD
1 & 11 - MICH 1(12:16 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at MICH 4.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 2(12:16 - 3rd) PENALTY on MICH-B.Corum False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - IND 49(12:29 - 3rd) J.Evans punts 47 yards to MICH 2 Center-S.Wracher. Downed by C.Harris.
|Punt
4 & 17 - IND 46(12:36 - 3rd) J.Evans punts yards to MICH End Zone Center-S.Wracher. Touchback. PENALTY on MICH-R.Moten Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - IND 46(12:46 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Lucas.
|+2 YD
2 & 20 - IND 44(13:15 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at IU 46.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IND 47(13:43 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 44 for -9 yards (J.Colson)
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - IND 47(13:47 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 47. Catch made by J.Lucas at IU 47. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Barrett at MICH 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - IND 43(14:24 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 43. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at IU 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(14:48 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at IU 43.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Paige at IU 40.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
3 & 16 - IND 46(0:20 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Upshaw at IU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - IND 46(0:22 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IND 48(0:28 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 46 for -6 yards (M.Morris)
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - IND 41(0:43 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to MICH 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Paige; M.Smith at MICH 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 41(0:47 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for IU.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
4 & 2 - MICH 39(0:51 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to IU 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IU 41.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MICH 39(1:22 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to IU 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Elliott at IU 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 47(1:52 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to IU 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant at IU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 47(1:55 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for L.Schoonmaker.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 38(2:08 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 38. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 38. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IU 47.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - MICH 28(2:23 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 28. Catch made by D.Edwards at MICH 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at MICH 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 22(3:00 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 22. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at MICH 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 20(3:17 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Robbins at MICH 22.
|Result
|Play
4 & 6 - IND 14(3:21 - 2nd) C.Campbell 24 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-S.Wracher Holder-J.Evans. M.Morris blocked the kick.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - IND 6(3:26 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - IND 5(4:01 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to MICH 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Harrell at MICH 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IND 5(4:07 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for IU.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IND 15(4:30 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MICH 15. Catch made by J.Henderson at MICH 15. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Rolder at MICH 5.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - IND 20(4:45 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MICH 20. Catch made by D.McCulley at MICH 20. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Green at MICH 15.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - IND 26(5:17 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MICH 26. Catch made by C.Camper at MICH 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil; M.Paige at MICH 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 28(5:47 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MICH 28. Catch made by E.Simmons at MICH 28. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Sainristil at MICH 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - IND 35(6:14 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MICH 35. Catch made by J.Lucas at MICH 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at MICH 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 41(6:24 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MICH 41. Catch made by E.Simmons at MICH 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; M.Sainristil at MICH 35.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - IND 20(6:54 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to MICH 41 for 39 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at MICH 41.
|Result
|Play
4 & 8 - MICH 16(6:58 - 2nd) J.Moody 26 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-G.Tarr Holder-B.Robbins. J.Head blocked the kick.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MICH 8(7:05 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for A.Henning.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MICH 8(7:12 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 7(7:49 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to IU 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Nofoagatoto'a at IU 8.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MICH 10(8:14 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to IU 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at IU 7.
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - MICH 22(8:55 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to IU 22. Catch made by C.Johnson at IU 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen; N.Pierre at IU 10.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 19(9:33 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to IU 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at IU 22.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 42(9:54 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to IU 42. Catch made by R.Bell at IU 42. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Matthews at IU 34. PENALTY on IU-D.Matthews Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 10 - IND 37(9:59 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass INTERCEPTED at IU 42. Intercepted by R.Moore at IU 42. Tackled by IU at IU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 37(10:08 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - IND 24(10:27 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 24. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 24. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Colson at IU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 24(10:33 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - MICH 28(10:45 - 2nd) B.Robbins punts 48 yards to IU 24 Center-G.Tarr. Downed by J.Metzger.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MICH 28(10:50 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 27(11:27 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Hohlt at MICH 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 23(12:03 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson; B.Jennings at MICH 27.
|Kickoff
|(12:08 - 2nd) C.Freeman kicks 64 yards from IU 35 to the MICH 1. A.Henning returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.McCullough at MICH 23.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 23 - IND 31(12:15 - 2nd) C.Campbell 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Wracher Holder-J.Evans.
|+2 YD
3 & 25 - IND 25(12:51 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to MICH 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at MICH 23.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - IND 25(12:56 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - IND 25(13:02 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 10(13:07 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MICH 10. Catch made by A.Steinfeldt at MICH 10. Gain of yards. A.Steinfeldt for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on IU-C.Camper Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 19(13:11 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Steinfeldt. PENALTY on MICH-K.Mullings Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 5 - IND 34(13:41 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MICH 34. Catch made by A.Coby at MICH 34. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 39(13:52 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for IU. PENALTY on MICH-MICH Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - IND 45(14:19 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MICH 45. Catch made by S.Shivers at MICH 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 46(14:36 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 46. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at MICH 45.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - IND 33(15:00 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 33. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 33. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Colson at IU 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 31(0:33 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 31. Catch made by S.Shivers at IU 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil; K.Jenkins at IU 33.
|Sack
2 & 9 - IND 26(0:33 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 16 for -10 yards (J.Harrell) PENALTY on MICH-J.Harrell Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(1:02 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at IU 26.
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 58 yards from MICH 35 to the IU 7. Fair catch by J.Lucas.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MICH 34(1:07 - 1st) J.Moody 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Tarr Holder-B.Robbins.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MICH 26(1:17 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell. PENALTY on MICH-Z.Zinter Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 28(2:05 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to IU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Hohlt at IU 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 28(2:39 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to IU 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at IU 28.
|+26 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 46(3:06 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 46. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 46. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at IU 28.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 37(3:42 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 37. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at MICH 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MICH 32(4:13 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at MICH 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(4:47 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 25. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at MICH 32.
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 57 yards from IU 35 to the MICH 8. A.Henning returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Moore at MICH 25.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:54 - 1st) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - IND 11(5:06 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to MICH 11. Catch made by J.Henderson at MICH 11. Gain of 11 yards. J.Henderson for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 11(5:31 - 1st) D.McCulley rushed to MICH 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Graham at MICH 11.
|+33 YD
3 & 12 - IND 44(5:54 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to MICH 44. Catch made by C.Camper at MICH 44. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at MICH 11.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - IND 42(6:16 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to MICH 44 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins; E.Okie at MICH 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 42(6:21 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Steinfeldt.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - IND 43(6:28 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons. PENALTY on MICH-D.Turner Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - IND 43(6:33 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 34(6:51 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 34. Catch made by J.Henderson at IU 34. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Moore at IU 43.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - IND 33(7:16 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to IU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; R.Benny at IU 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - IND 26(7:24 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 26. Catch made by J.Lucas at IU 26. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Moore at IU 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 24(7:40 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to IU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Okie; M.Barrett at IU 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - MICH 37(7:53 - 1st) B.Robbins punts 39 yards to IU 24 Center-W.Wagner. Downed by G.Tarr.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - MICH 31(8:36 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 31. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at MICH 37.
|-5 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 36(9:14 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 31 for -5 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at MICH 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 32(9:47 - 1st) J.McCarthy rushed to MICH 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Pierre at MICH 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - MICH 28(10:16 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 28. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at MICH 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 20(10:37 - 1st) J.McCarthy rushed to MICH 28 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by IU at MICH 28.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - IND 28(10:47 - 1st) J.Evans punts 46 yards to MICH 26 Center-S.Wracher. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 26. Pushed out of bounds by B.Fitzgerald at MICH 30. PENALTY on MICH-J.Nichols Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 10 - IND 36(11:21 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 28 for -8 yards (M.Barrett)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 36(11:41 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at IU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 36(11:45 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for S.Shivers.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - IND 34(12:00 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at IU 36.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - IND 34(12:09 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 34. Catch made by S.Shivers at IU 34. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Paige at IU 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(12:32 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by S.Shivers at IU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at IU 34.
|Kickoff
|(12:32 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 58 yards from MICH 35 to the IU 7. Fair catch by J.Lucas.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:32 - 1st) J.Moody extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 1(12:37 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to IU End Zone for 1 yards. B.Corum for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 49(13:10 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to IU 1 for 50 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at IU 1.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 43(13:49 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 43. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 43. Gain of 6 yards. R.Bell ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 39(14:22 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 39. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at MICH 43.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 23(14:55 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 23. Catch made by A.Henning at MICH 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by IU at MICH 39.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 61 yards from IU 35 to the MICH 4. A.Henning returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Moore at MICH 23.
