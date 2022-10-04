|
|
|TCU
|KANSAS
Yes, football Gameday at Kansas: No. 19 Jayhawks meet No. 17 TCU
Yes, football Gameday at Kansas: No. 19 Jayhawks meet No. 17 TCU
How big is Saturday's game at Kansas' David Booth Memorial Stadium?
The Jayhawks, who are ranked for the first time since Oct. 18, 2009, will host fellow ranked and undefeated TCU in a Big 12 game in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas also will host ESPN's "College GameDay" for the first time ever.
The bottom line: It will be No. 19 Kansas (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) vs. No. 17 TCU (4-0, 1-0).
Kansas, which entered its game against Iowa State on Saturday as one of the nation's leading offensive teams, had to do it with defense against the Cyclones. The Jayhawks raced to a 14-0 lead in the first half but didn't score again. They stopped Iowa State on multiple drives, forcing field-goal attempts. The Cyclones missed three, including a 37-yarder that would have tied the score with 27 seconds left.
"I don't know if this team could have even done this a year ago, overcome those things," Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. "We had unfortunate penalties (seven, 56 yards), other things, a lot of different ways that a team that doesn't have a lot of confidence would have folded a year ago (during 2-10 season)."
Even with the 14 points against Iowa State, Kansas still ranks 16th nationally with an average of 40.4 points per game. The Jayhawks usually score touchdowns when they're in scoring position.
Jalon Daniels leads the Kansas offense. Despite a subpar 102 yards of total offense against Iowa State, he's still averaging 263.6 yards per game.
The Jayhawks will have to adjust to the loss of sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw, who was hurt on a fourth-quarter running play against Iowa State. He was taken off the field on a cart and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with an undisclosed injury.
"I don't have specifics yet," Leipold said. "(Extended period) is probably the best I can give you at this time. He seemed to be in decent spirits, considering everything. I'll let you know more as we move along."
Kansas is getting plenty of attention, but TCU has been just as impressive. The Horned Frogs manhandled then-No. 18 Oklahoma 55-24 on Saturday.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan is averaging 249.2 passing yards per game this season. He threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Oklahoma.
Duggan became the second FBS player in the past 15 years (Lamar Jackson, 2016) to have a TD pass and TD run of at least 60 yards in the first quarter of a game.
"I'm as proud of Max as any player I've been around," TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. "He has a coaching change, he loses his job, which is really hard, he's about to be a senior. And he never blinks. He never had a bad practice, never pouted. Never thought of himself one time.
"How many people can you say that about that you know in your life? You can say it about Max Duggan, that's for sure."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
M. Duggan
15 QB
308 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 55 RuYds, RuTD
|
J. Bean
17 QB
261 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 46 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|22
|Rushing
|8
|10
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|453
|540
|Total Plays
|63
|71
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|145
|189
|Rush Attempts
|30
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|308
|351
|Comp. - Att.
|23-33
|21-33
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|10.2
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.3
|3-41.7
|Return Yards
|4
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|308
|PASS YDS
|351
|
|
|145
|RUSH YDS
|189
|
|
|453
|TOTAL YDS
|540
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|23/33
|308
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|18
|88
|1
|17
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|9
|55
|1
|18
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|3
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Coleman 77 OL
|B. Coleman
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|16
|14
|206
|1
|53
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|4
|2
|58
|1
|51
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|1
|1
|25
|1
|25
|
G. Spivey 12 TE
|G. Spivey
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|2
|2
|5
|0
|7
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Bailey 9 RB
|E. Bailey
|2
|2
|1
|0
|4
|
G. Henderson 27 WR
|G. Henderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Wiley 19 TE
|J. Wiley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Foster 15 S
|J. Foster
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Perry 3 S
|M. Perry
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodge 6 LB
|J. Hodge
|6-2
|1.0
|1
|
A. Camara 14 S
|A. Camara
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 24 CB
|J. Newton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Ellis III 93 DL
|G. Ellis III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bradford 28 S
|M. Bradford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DL
|T. Cooper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 57 LB
|J. Hodges
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 9 LB
|M. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Clark 26 S
|B. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stewart 2 CB
|K. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Obiazor 4 S
|N. Obiazor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 52 DL
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCuin 17 S
|D. McCuin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|1/1
|39
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|4
|45.3
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Banks 19 LB
|S. Banks
|2
|31.0
|37
|0
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
M. Perry 3 S
|M. Perry
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
Z. Marcheselli 34 LB
|Z. Marcheselli
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|
J. Wiley 19 TE
|J. Wiley
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|2
|2.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bean 17 QB
|J. Bean
|15/22
|261
|4
|1
|
J. Daniels 6 QB
|J. Daniels
|5/10
|89
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|15
|88
|0
|21
|
J. Bean 17 QB
|J. Bean
|6
|46
|0
|11
|
S. Morrison 28 RB
|S. Morrison
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
K. Thomas 8 RB
|K. Thomas
|7
|7
|0
|16
|
J. Daniels 6 QB
|J. Daniels
|7
|6
|0
|5
|
Q. Skinner 83 WR
|Q. Skinner
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Skinner 83 WR
|Q. Skinner
|7
|4
|98
|2
|38
|
M. Fairchild 89 TE
|M. Fairchild
|3
|3
|80
|1
|48
|
L. Grimm 11 WR
|L. Grimm
|8
|6
|73
|1
|31
|
T. Scott 3 WR
|T. Scott
|1
|1
|52
|0
|52
|
L. Arnold 2 WR
|L. Arnold
|5
|3
|41
|0
|26
|
T. Kardell 45 TE
|T. Kardell
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Thomas 8 RB
|K. Thomas
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Morrison 28 RB
|S. Morrison
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Locklin 12 RB
|T. Locklin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Emilien 5 WR
|D. Emilien
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 S
|K. Logan Jr.
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Burroughs 5 S
|O. Burroughs
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Miller 30 LB
|R. Miller
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 15 LB
|C. Young
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 99 DE
|M. Lee
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dotson 3 CB
|R. Dotson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 13 LB
|E. Gilyard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Phelps 47 DE
|L. Phelps
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
T. Berryhill 6 LB
|T. Berryhill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wilson 11 DL
|E. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burt 93 DL
|S. Burt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 2 CB
|C. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dabney 16 CB
|S. Dabney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 90 DE
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 29 CB
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hatcher 37 DE
|H. Hatcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Grant 4 S
|M. Grant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCaskill 7 LB
|L. McCaskill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 53 DL
|C. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|1/2
|40
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Vernon 24 P
|R. Vernon
|3
|41.7
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. McBride 19 WR
|S. McBride
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|
T. Kardell 45 TE
|T. Kardell
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 S
|K. Logan Jr.
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - KANSAS 35(0:46 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to TCU 35. Catch made by D.Neal at TCU 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TCU at TCU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KANSAS 35(0:48 - 4th) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for D.Neal.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(0:50 - 4th) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for D.Emilien.
|+19 YD
3 & 11 - KANSAS 46(0:56 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 46. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KAN 46. Gain of 19 yards. Q.Skinner ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
2 & 20 - KANSAS 37(1:15 - 4th) J.Bean rushed to KAN 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Cooper at KAN 46.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - KANSAS 37(1:18 - 4th) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for KAN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 47(1:29 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to KAN 47 for yards. Tackled by TCU at KAN 47. PENALTY on KAN-M.Novitsky Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:36 - 4th) G.Kell kicks 49 yards from TCU 35 to the KAN 16. S.McBride returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.McCuin at KAN 47.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:36 - 4th) G.Kell extra point is good.
|+24 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 24(2:00 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to KAN 24. Catch made by Q.Johnston at KAN 24. Gain of 24 yards. Q.Johnston for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on KAN-KAN Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 26(2:30 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to KAN 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 24.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - TCU 43(3:23 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to KAN 43. Catch made by Q.Johnston at KAN 43. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 44(3:40 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to KAN 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Gilyard at KAN 43.
|+17 YD
2 & 3 - TCU 39(3:54 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to KAN 44 for 17 yards. Tackled by M.Grant at KAN 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 32(4:12 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 32. Catch made by K.Miller at TCU 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Gilyard at TCU 39.
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 4th) T.Allen kicks 63 yards from KAN 35 to the TCU 2. S.Banks returns the kickoff. Tackled by KAN at TCU 27. PENALTY on KAN-KAN Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:21 - 4th) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 29(4:41 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to TCU 29. Catch made by Q.Skinner at TCU 29. Gain of 29 yards. Q.Skinner for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+31 YD
1 & 20 - KANSAS 40(5:21 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 40. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 40. Gain of 31 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Stewart at TCU 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 50(5:44 - 4th) T.Locklin rushed to TCU 46 for yards. Tackled by TCU at TCU 46. PENALTY on KAN-B.Cabeldue Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 41(6:11 - 4th) J.Bean rushed to TCU 50 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39(6:40 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to KAN 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge; G.Ellis at KAN 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - TCU 26(6:45 - 4th) J.Sandy punts 35 yards to KAN 39 Center-B.Matiscik. Fair catch by O.Burroughs.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TCU 26(7:14 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 23(7:39 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to TCU 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps; C.Taylor at TCU 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 20(8:03 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 20. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at TCU 23.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 6 - KANSAS 21(8:52 - 4th) J.Borcila 31 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-L.Hosford Holder-R.Vernon.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - KANSAS 17(9:40 - 4th) J.Bean rushed to TCU 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 14.
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - KANSAS 14(10:12 - 4th) K.Thomas rushed to TCU 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TCU 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 15(10:41 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to TCU 15. Catch made by K.Thomas at TCU 15. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 14.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - KANSAS 18(11:03 - 4th) Q.Skinner rushed to TCU 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 15.
|+12 YD
3 & 14 - KANSAS 30(11:34 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to TCU 30. Catch made by Q.Skinner at TCU 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Foster at TCU 18.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 26(12:52 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to TCU 30 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TCU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 26(13:07 - 4th) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 37(13:14 - 4th) J.Bean rushed to TCU 26 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Perry at TCU 26.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - KANSAS 41(13:36 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to TCU 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at TCU 37.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 49(14:03 - 4th) J.Bean rushed to TCU 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Ellis at TCU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(14:34 - 4th) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 37(14:48 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to TCU 49 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge; M.Perry at TCU 49.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25(15:00 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to KAN 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at KAN 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(0:23 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at KAN 25.
|Kickoff
|(0:23 - 3rd) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:23 - 3rd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(0:43 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to KAN 25. Catch made by T.Barber at KAN 25. Gain of 25 yards. T.Barber for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - TCU 30(0:57 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to KAN 30. Catch made by Q.Johnston at KAN 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 25.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TCU 30(1:02 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 36(1:30 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to KAN 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Dabney at KAN 30.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 50(1:50 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 50. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 50. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 36.
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 45 yards from KAN 20 to the TCU 35. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(1:50 - 3rd) PENALTY on KAN-Q.Skinner Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(1:50 - 3rd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(2:30 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to TCU 38. Catch made by Q.Skinner at TCU 38. Gain of 38 yards. Q.Skinner for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+26 YD
3 & 2 - KANSAS 36(3:02 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 36. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 36. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at TCU 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 31(3:30 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 31. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at KAN 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28(3:55 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at KAN 31.
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 3rd) G.Kell kicks 58 yards from TCU 35 to the KAN 7. K.Logan returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.Marcheselli at KAN 28.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:59 - 3rd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TCU 3(4:16 - 3rd) M.Duggan rushed to KAN End Zone for 3 yards. M.Duggan for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - TCU 10(4:25 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to KAN 3 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 3.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 16(4:41 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to KAN 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill at KAN 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 26(4:56 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to KAN 16 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 26(4:59 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for S.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 21 - KANSAS 19(5:07 - 3rd) J.Bean pass INTERCEPTED at KAN 26. Intercepted by J.Hodge at KAN 26. Tackled by KAN at KAN 26.
|-12 YD
2 & 9 - KANSAS 31(5:50 - 3rd) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 19 for -12 yards. Tackled by J.Foster at KAN 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 30(6:26 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 30. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at KAN 31.
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 3rd) G.Kell kicks 38 yards from TCU 35 to the KAN 27. T.Kardell returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Obiazor; B.Nowell at KAN 30.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:29 - 3rd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|+51 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 49(6:49 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 49. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 49. Gain of 51 yards. D.Davis for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - TCU 46(7:05 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 46. Catch made by S.Williams at TCU 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Young at TCU 49.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - TCU 41(7:05 - 3rd) PENALTY on KAN-L.Phelps Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TCU 41(7:09 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 39(7:32 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Wilson; L.Phelps at TCU 41.
|Kickoff
|(7:36 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 30 yards from KAN 35 to the TCU 35. Z.Marcheselli returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Robinson at TCU 39.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:36 - 3rd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 8(7:47 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to TCU 8. Catch made by L.Grimm at TCU 8. Gain of 8 yards. L.Grimm for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TCU-TCU Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28(8:45 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to TCU 28. Catch made by M.Fairchild at TCU 28. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Foster at TCU 8.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - KANSAS 32(8:56 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to TCU 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at TCU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - KANSAS 32(9:18 - 3rd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for T.Locklin.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(9:42 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to TCU 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 32.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 30(9:52 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 40. Catch made by G.Spivey at TCU 40. Gain of 10 yards. G.Spivey FUMBLES forced by K.Logan. Fumble RECOVERED by KAN-K.Logan at TCU 40. Tackled by TCU at TCU 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - KANSAS 29(10:05 - 3rd) R.Vernon punts 41 yards to TCU 30 Center-L.Hosford. Out of bounds.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - KANSAS 23(10:32 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 23. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at KAN 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 22(11:04 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 22. Catch made by S.Morrison at KAN 22. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at KAN 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20(12:01 - 3rd) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Ellis at KAN 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - TCU 41(12:12 - 3rd) J.Sandy punts 59 yards to KAN End Zone Center-B.Matiscik. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TCU 41(12:16 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 37(12:49 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 37. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill; K.Logan at TCU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 37(12:51 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for S.Williams.
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the TCU End Zone. S.Banks returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Allen at TCU 37.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:59 - 3rd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - KANSAS 12(13:23 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to TCU 12. Catch made by M.Fairchild at TCU 12. Gain of 12 yards. M.Fairchild for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 18(13:50 - 3rd) J.Bean rushed to TCU 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 12.
|+52 YD
2 & 5 - KANSAS 30(14:31 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 30. Catch made by T.Scott at KAN 30. Gain of 52 yards. Tackled by J.Foster at TCU 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at KAN 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - TCU 46(0:21 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass INTERCEPTED at KAN 9. Intercepted by O.Burroughs at KAN 9. Tackled by TCU at KAN 9.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - TCU 42(0:25 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 42. Catch made by E.Bailey at TCU 42. Gain of 4 yards. E.Bailey ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 35(0:30 - 2nd) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 42 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Miller at TCU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 35(0:36 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for G.Henderson.
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 2nd) T.Allen kicks 53 yards from KAN 35 to the TCU 12. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - KANSAS 30(0:41 - 2nd) J.Borcila 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Hosford Holder-R.Vernon.
|Sack
3 & 6 - KANSAS 17(0:58 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at TCU 22 for -5 yards (J.Hodge)
|No Gain
2 & 6 - KANSAS 17(1:04 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 21(1:12 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TCU 21. Catch made by T.Kardell at TCU 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 17.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - KANSAS 30(1:33 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TCU 30. Catch made by L.Grimm at TCU 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Foster at TCU 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 32(2:11 - 2nd) K.Thomas rushed to TCU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(2:50 - 2nd) K.Thomas rushed to TCU 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TCU 32.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(3:26 - 2nd) S.Morrison rushed to TCU 35 for 40 yards. Tackled by J.Newton M.Perry at TCU 35.
|Kickoff
|(3:26 - 2nd) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:26 - 2nd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TCU 1(3:29 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to KAN End Zone for 1 yards. K.Miller for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TCU 1(3:33 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for J.Wiley (E.Gilyard).
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - TCU 16(4:02 - 2nd) M.Duggan rushed to KAN 1 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Bryant at KAN 1.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 17(4:45 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to KAN 17. Catch made by Q.Johnston at KAN 17. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Young at KAN 16.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 46(5:27 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to KAN 46. Catch made by Q.Johnston at KAN 46. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at KAN 17.
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 1(6:02 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 1. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 1. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill R.Dotson at KAN 46.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - KANSAS 3(6:12 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to TCU 1 for 2 yards. J.Daniels FUMBLES forced by T.Cooper. Fumble RECOVERED by TCU-S.Banks at TCU 1. Tackled by KAN at TCU 1.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 6(6:54 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to TCU 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Camara D.McCuin at TCU 3.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 27(7:33 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to TCU 6 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at TCU 6.
|+48 YD
2 & 4 - KANSAS 25(8:04 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 25. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 25. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor at TCU 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 19(8:33 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks at KAN 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - TCU 35(8:39 - 2nd) J.Sandy punts 46 yards to KAN 19 Center-B.Matiscik. Fair catch by O.Burroughs.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - TCU 34(9:19 - 2nd) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at TCU 35.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - TCU 39(9:19 - 2nd) PENALTY on TCU-W.Harris False Start 5 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - TCU 41(9:56 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Wilson L.Phelps at TCU 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 32(10:22 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Logan L.McCaskill at TCU 41.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 5 - KANSAS 32(10:27 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner (A.Camara).
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - KANSAS 31(10:59 - 2nd) K.Thomas rushed to TCU 32 for -1 yards. K.Thomas FUMBLES forced by TCU. Fumble RECOVERED by KAN-K.Thomas at TCU 32. Tackled by TCU at TCU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - KANSAS 31(11:43 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to TCU 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at TCU 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 37(12:24 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to TCU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at TCU 31.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(13:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 49. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Foster at TCU 37.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 33(13:38 - 2nd) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 49 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Foster at KAN 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 30(14:15 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at KAN 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - TCU 29(14:21 - 2nd) J.Sandy punts 41 yards to KAN 30 Center-B.Matiscik. Fair catch by O.Burroughs.
|+18 YD
3 & 22 - TCU 11(15:00 - 2nd) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 29 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Young at TCU 29.
|-3 YD
2 & 19 - TCU 14(0:15 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 14. Catch made by E.Bailey at TCU 14. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.Young at TCU 11.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TCU 23(0:42 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TCU 14 for -9 yards (L.Phelps)
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - TCU 15(1:00 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 15. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at TCU 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - TCU 8(2:07 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 8. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 8. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs R.Miller at TCU 15.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 10(2:21 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 10. Catch made by K.Miller at TCU 10. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs R.Miller at TCU 8.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - KANSAS 43(2:42 - 1st) R.Vernon punts 47 yards to TCU 10 Center-L.Hosford. D.Davis returned punt from the TCU 10. Tackled by Q.Skinner at TCU 10.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - KANSAS 42(3:20 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at KAN 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 38(3:57 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at KAN 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(3:58 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - KANSAS 38(4:01 - 1st) E.Demercado rushed to KAN 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson M.Grant at KAN 38.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - KANSAS 38(4:45 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to KAN 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at KAN 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(5:16 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to KAN 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 47(5:59 - 1st) M.Duggan rushed to KAN 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.Hatcher C.Young at KAN 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - KANSAS 48(6:32 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to KAN 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at KAN 47.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 45(7:12 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 45. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson S.Burt at KAN 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 43(7:48 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Burt at TCU 45.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 23(8:25 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 23. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 23. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at TCU 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - KANSAS 44(8:42 - 1st) R.Vernon punts 37 yards to TCU 19 Center-L.Hosford. D.Davis returned punt from the TCU 19. Tackled by D.Gaines at TCU 23.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - KANSAS 44(8:48 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner (J.Foster).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KANSAS 44(8:53 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 44(9:31 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at KAN 44.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - KANSAS 30(10:11 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 30. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at KAN 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(10:46 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at KAN 30.
|Kickoff
|(10:46 - 1st) G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TCU 29(10:51 - 1st) G.Kell 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Matiscik Holder-J.Sandy.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TCU 21(10:55 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for S.Williams.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 24(11:34 - 1st) M.Duggan rushed to KAN 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 24(12:07 - 1st) E.Demercado rushed to KAN 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Wilson at KAN 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - TCU 26(12:37 - 1st) E.Demercado rushed to KAN 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson R.Miller at KAN 24.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 34(13:14 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to KAN 34. Catch made by Q.Johnston at KAN 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Miller K.Logan at KAN 26.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 49(13:44 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to KAN 34 for 17 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs K.Logan at KAN 34.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - TCU 39(14:17 - 1st) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at TCU 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 35(14:37 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Burt at TCU 39.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 22(14:56 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 22. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 22. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at TCU 35.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the TCU End Zone. M.Perry returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Robinson at TCU 22.
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
4th 3:59 SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
4th 0:59 ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
16
4th 6:48 CBSSN
-
4MICH
IND
24
10
4th 8:40 FOX
-
PURDUE
MD
31
29
4th 0:35 BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
4th 0:46 FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
40
13
4th 1:58 ESPN
-
AKRON
OHIO
13
21
2nd 0:12 ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
10
20
2nd 6:11 ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
10
14
2nd 10:27 ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
0
049.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
0
063.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
0
055.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
056.5 O/U
+5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
0
045.5 O/U
+22.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
0
053 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
TOLEDO
NILL
0
059 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
046 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
0
065.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
0
042 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
0
044.5 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
053.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm
-
9MISS
VANDY
0
060 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
0
064 O/U
+27
Sat 4:00pm ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
0
056 O/U
+13.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
0
072 O/U
-6.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
0
053.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
054.5 O/U
+19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
0
055.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
0
047 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
USM
TROY
0
044 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
0
037 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
0
065.5 O/U
-16
Sat 7:30pm
-
16BYU
ND
0
051 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
0
048.5 O/U
+21
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
0
036.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
0
045 O/U
+1
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SC
13UK
0
046 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
0
064.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
0
058 O/U
+12.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
14NCST
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TXAM
1BAMA
0
048 O/U
-24
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
12OREG
ARIZ
0
070.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045.5 O/U
-8
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
048.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
053.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
TEXAS
OKLA
49
0
Final ABC