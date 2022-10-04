|
|UTAH
|UCLA
No. 18 UCLA puts win streak on line vs. No. 11 Utah
Undefeated and No. 18 UCLA welcomes a top 15-ranked, Pac-12 opponent to Pasadena, Calif., for the second time in as many weeks with 11th-ranked Utah's visit on Saturday.
The Bruins (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) scored arguably the signature win of coach Chip Kelly's five seasons at UCLA, outside of two victories over rival Southern California, with a 40-32 defeat of then-No. 15 Washington last Friday.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was electric, going 24-of-33 passing for 315 yards with three touchdowns and rushing for another 53 yards and a score. Running back Zach Charbonnet rushed for 124 yards with a touchdown, and wide receiver Jake Bobo caught six passes for a career-high 142 yards and two touchdowns.
The offensive onslaught gave UCLA a second-half lead of as many as 24 points against the previously unbeaten Huskies. The Bruins' defense put enough pressure on nation-leading passer Michael Penix Jr. to force two interceptions and got into the backfield for the first two sacks Washington allowed all season.
"We didn't think we'd go into that game and we're going to shut down that offense for the entire game, but you've gotta get stops," Kelly said this week. "That's the key to what our defense has done."
The Bruins' defense draws another prolific offense this week.
Utah (4-1, 2-0) is putting up some of the most impressive offensive numbers in the nation at 42 points per game, 11th in the nation. The Utes hit their average in last week's 42-16 home rout of Oregon State, a game in which Utah flexed its muscle on both sides of the ball.
Cornerback Clark Phillips III had three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, to complement quarterback Cameron Rising's 19-of-25 passing performance for 199 yards.
Rising passed for three touchdowns, giving him 13 through the air on the season - a pace that, if continued, would be the most from any Utah quarterback since Alex Smith threw for 32 in a Heisman Trophy-contending 2004 season.
Rising and Thompson-Robinson, both passing for three touchdowns while rushing for a fourth last week, continued a season-long parallel in their production.
The duo has attempted almost an identical number of passes - 140 from Thompson-Robinson, 139 from Rising - gone for 1,211 (Thompson-Robinson) and 1,153 (Rising) passing yards and are at per-attempt clips of 8.7 and 8.3 yards respectively.
The dual threats also have put up a high volume of touchdowns while limiting interceptions. Thompson-Robinson has 11 passing scores and one pick thrown, while Rising has thrown just two interceptions.
"You can see him getting better and better. He's playing his best football right now, as far as my vantage point," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said about Thompson-Robinson. "Chip has done a great job of developing. Not that (Thompson-Robinson) was not good before, but he's really taken his game to another level."
Thompson-Robinson's play this season is a continuation to his strong finish to 2021. He scored nine total touchdowns - seven passing and two rushing - over UCLA's last two games a season ago. He accounted for six total TDs in a victory against USC alone.
And the Bruins have flourished right along with their quarterback, carrying a winning streak of eight games - a program-best since 2005 - into Saturday. The last UCLA defeat? At Utah 44-24 on Oct. 30 last season.
Adding a ninth-consecutive overall victory for the Bruins means ending a different streak. Utah has won the last five meetings between the teams since 2016 and has not lost to UCLA inside of the Rose Bowl since 2012.
"I'm very aware," Thompson-Robinson said of the losing streak to the Utes. "I circled about three or four games before the start of the season, Utah being one of them."
--Field Level Media
C. Rising
7 QB
287 PaYds, INT, 59 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
D. Thompson-Robinson
1 QB
277 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 10 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|32
|18
|Rushing
|13
|8
|Passing
|14
|9
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|4-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|479
|452
|Total Plays
|77
|49
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|9.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|192
|175
|Rush Attempts
|43
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|287
|277
|Comp. - Att.
|23-34
|16-20
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|12.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-29
|11-67
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-37.0
|2-49.0
|Return Yards
|23
|6
|Punts - Returns
|2-23
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|287
|PASS YDS
|277
|192
|RUSH YDS
|175
|479
|TOTAL YDS
|452
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|23/32
|287
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thomas 9 RB
|T. Thomas
|18
|91
|1
|12
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|13
|59
|2
|17
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|11
|42
|0
|8
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|8
|6
|87
|0
|23
|
D. Kincaid 86 TE
|D. Kincaid
|6
|4
|67
|0
|21
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|3
|3
|46
|0
|25
|
M. Cope 11 WR
|M. Cope
|3
|3
|36
|0
|14
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|3
|3
|18
|0
|7
|
T. Thomas 9 RB
|T. Thomas
|2
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. McClain 4 TE
|M. McClain
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Yassmin 87 TE
|T. Yassmin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Hubert 11 S
|R. Hubert
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Fillinger 7 DE
|V. Fillinger
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 3 LB
|M. Diabate
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliss 83 DE
|J. Elliss
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tafuna 58 DT
|J. Tafuna
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bishop 8 S
|C. Bishop
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips III 1 CB
|C. Phillips III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Suguturaga 47 DE
|M. Suguturaga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reid 21 LB
|K. Reid
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Vaughn 16 S
|Z. Vaughn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. O'Toole 81 DE
|C. O'Toole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vimahi 95 DT
|A. Vimahi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Pepa 77 DT
|S. Pepa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Noyes 67 K
|J. Noyes
|1/2
|23
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bouwmeester 34 P
|J. Bouwmeester
|2
|37.0
|2
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|2
|11.5
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|16/20
|277
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|18
|166
|1
|49
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|10
|10
|1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|1
|1
|70
|1
|70
|
M. Ezeike 86 TE
|M. Ezeike
|3
|2
|62
|0
|49
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 2 WR
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|2
|2
|44
|0
|23
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
K. Brown 0 WR
|K. Brown
|2
|2
|22
|1
|17
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|4
|4
|19
|0
|9
|
J. Norwood 14 WR
|J. Norwood
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Bobo 9 WR
|J. Bobo
|4
|2
|12
|1
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant-Strother 9 LB
|C. Bryant-Strother
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kirkwood 3 DB
|D. Kirkwood
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davies 24 DB
|J. Davies
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Nimmo Jr. 32 DB
|W. Nimmo Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Humphrey 6 DB
|J. Humphrey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Latu 15 LB
|L. Latu
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
K. Churchwell III 23 DB
|K. Churchwell III
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones Jr. 35 LB
|C. Jones Jr.
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 11 DL
|G. Murphy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sykes 99 DL
|J. Sykes
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|1-5
|0.0
|1
|
B. Calvert 33 LB
|B. Calvert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hearn 22 DB
|A. Hearn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Toia 93 DL
|J. Toia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Medrano 20 LB
|K. Medrano
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughns 21 LB
|J. Vaughns
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Smith III 58 DL
|G. Smith III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Magna 94 DL
|D. Magna
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|2
|49.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|3
|34.3
|43
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
4 & 9 - UTAH 32(6:19 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 32. Catch made by M.Parks at UCLA 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Kirkwood at UCLA 24.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UTAH 27(7:08 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising sacked at UCLA 32 for -5 yards (L.Latu; J.Sykes)
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 32(7:30 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 32. Catch made by J.Dixon at UCLA 32. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Kirkwood at UCLA 27.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - UTAH 27(7:44 - 4th) PENALTY on UTH-B.Daniels False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 33(7:55 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 33. Catch made by J.Dixon at UCLA 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by W.Nimmo at UCLA 27.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 44(8:05 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 44. Catch made by D.Vele at UCLA 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Kirkwood at UCLA 33.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(8:14 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 38. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by W.Nimmo at UCLA 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - UTAH 34(8:29 - 4th) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Latu; D.Muasau at UTH 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - UTAH 32(9:06 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Latu at UTH 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(9:26 - 4th) C.Rising scrambles to UTH 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Bryant-Strother at UTH 32.
|Kickoff
|(9:26 - 4th) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - UTAH 34(9:43 - 4th) C.Rising rushed to UTH 38 for 4 yards. C.Rising FUMBLES forced by UCLA. Fumble RECOVERED by UCLA-J.Davies at UTH 38. Pushed out of bounds by UTH at UTH 1.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - UTAH 28(10:25 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Calvert at UTH 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 25(11:11 - 4th) C.Rising rushed to UTH 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at UTH 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(11:17 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid.
|Kickoff
|(11:17 - 4th) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:17 - 4th) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+70 YD
2 & 19 - UCLA 30(11:25 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 30. Catch made by L.Loya at UCLA 30. Gain of 70 yards. L.Loya for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCLA 39(11:28 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 30 for -9 yards (UTH) PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(11:39 - 4th) J.Noyes kicks 59 yards from UTH 35 to the UCLA 6. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Savage at UCLA 39.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:39 - 4th) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 9(11:46 - 4th) C.Rising scrambles to UCLA End Zone for 9 yards. C.Rising for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 15(12:11 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 15. Catch made by M.McClain at UCLA 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Davies at UCLA 9.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(12:43 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 40. Catch made by M.Parks at UCLA 40. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCLA at UCLA 15.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - UTAH 44(13:03 - 4th) PENALTY on UCLA-J.Toia Defensive Offside 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - UTAH 49(13:42 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to UCLA 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn at UCLA 44.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAH 49(13:51 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(14:29 - 4th) T.Thomas rushed to UCLA 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bryant-Strother at UCLA 49.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(15:00 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 36. Catch made by T.Thomas at UTH 36. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Davies at UTH 48.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - UTAH 32(0:15 - 3rd) C.Rising rushed to UTH 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bryant-Strother; D.Muasau at UTH 36.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UTAH 32(0:56 - 3rd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bryant-Strother at UTH 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(1:07 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by J.Dixon at UTH 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Bryant-Strother at UTH 32.
|Kickoff
|(1:07 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:07 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - UCLA 10(1:11 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UTH 10. Catch made by J.Bobo at UTH 10. Gain of 10 yards. J.Bobo for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UCLA 10(1:17 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for UCLA.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - UCLA 5(1:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCLA-G.DiGiorgio False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 12(2:19 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UTH 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Elliss at UTH 5.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 36(2:19 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UTH 36. Catch made by K.Jones at UTH 36. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTH at UTH 6. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was overturned. D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UTH 36. Catch made by K.Jones at UTH 36. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTH at UTH 12.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - UCLA 31(2:59 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCLA-T.Mokiao-Atimalala False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(3:29 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UTH 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 31.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(3:47 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 43. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at UCLA 43. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 36.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - UCLA 29(3:56 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo. PENALTY on UTH-K.Reid Roughing the Passer 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - UCLA 26(4:31 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.O'Toole at UCLA 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(5:01 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna at UCLA 26.
|Kickoff
|(5:01 - 3rd) J.Noyes kicks 50 yards from UTH 50 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(5:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCLA-G.Murphy Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 2 - UTAH 2(5:01 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Rising rushed to UCLA 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Penalty
|(5:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCLA-G.Murphy Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 6(5:07 - 3rd) C.Rising rushed to UCLA End Zone for 6 yards. C.Rising for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - UTAH 21(5:12 - 3rd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele. PENALTY on UCLA-D.Kirkwood Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UTAH 21(5:19 - 3rd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Bernard.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 22(5:58 - 3rd) M.Bernard rushed to UCLA 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy; C.Bryant-Strother at UCLA 21.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 32(6:36 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 32. Catch made by M.Cope at UCLA 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey at UCLA 22.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 44(7:11 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 44. Catch made by M.Cope at UCLA 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 44(7:44 - 3rd) M.Parks rushed to UCLA 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Latu at UCLA 44.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - UTAH 40(8:15 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 40. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 44.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAH 40(8:58 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Latu; D.Magna at UTH 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(9:36 - 3rd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UTH 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 30(10:16 - 3rd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell; D.Muasau at UTH 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(10:50 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sykes at UTH 30.
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:50 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - UCLA 5(10:53 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UTH 5. Catch made by K.Brown at UTH 5. Gain of 5 yards. K.Brown for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UCLA 5(11:07 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 6(11:40 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UTH 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Fillinger at UTH 5.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - UCLA 16(12:08 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UTH 6 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Reid at UTH 6.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 18(12:34 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UTH 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Fillinger at UTH 18.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - UCLA 22(13:13 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UTH 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.Fillinger at UTH 18.
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - UCLA 34(13:58 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UTH 22 for 12 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert; K.Reid at UTH 22.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(14:28 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UTH 34 for -3 yards (V.Fillinger)
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 48(14:53 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UTH 48. Catch made by K.Brown at UTH 48. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Noyes kicks 56 yards from UTH 35 to the UCLA 9. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by UTH at UTH 48.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
3 & 10 - UTAH 33(0:06 - 2nd) J.Noyes 43 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UTH Holder-UTH.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 25(0:11 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(0:12 - 2nd) C.Rising spikes the ball.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(0:20 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 38. Catch made by M.Parks at UCLA 38. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 25.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 49(0:28 - 2nd) C.Rising scrambles to UCLA 38 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCLA at UCLA 38. PENALTY on UCLA-G.Murphy Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(0:29 - 2nd) C.Rising spikes the ball.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - UTAH 31(0:38 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 31. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 31. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UTH 49.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 31(0:44 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Bernard.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 31(0:50 - 2nd) C.Rising scrambles to UTH 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; D.Muasau at UTH 31.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(1:02 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 20. Catch made by M.Bernard at UTH 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn; K.Medrano at UTH 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 3 - UCLA 10(1:05 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira 20 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UCLA Holder-UCLA.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UCLA 3(1:09 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 5(1:12 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UTH 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Vimahi; S.Pepa at UTH 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 8(1:18 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UTH 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Suguturaga at UTH 5.
|+49 YD
2 & 16 - UCLA 43(1:58 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UTH 8 for 49 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at UTH 8.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - UCLA 44(2:21 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 43 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hubert at UCLA 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(2:28 - 2nd) PENALTY on UCLA-R.O'Neal False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - UCLA 36(2:49 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 36. Catch made by M.Ezeike at UCLA 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at UCLA 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 29(3:09 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at UCLA 36.
|Kickoff
|(3:14 - 2nd) J.Noyes kicks 63 yards from UTH 35 to the UCLA 2. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTH at UCLA 29.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:14 - 2nd) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 5(3:18 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UCLA End Zone for 5 yards. T.Thomas for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 26(3:49 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 26. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UCLA 26. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 5.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(4:31 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 49. Catch made by D.Vele at UCLA 49. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Davies at UCLA 26.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - UTAH 39(5:03 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 39. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 34(5:29 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 34. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UTH 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 33(6:02 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UTH 34.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - UTAH 25(6:43 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UTH 33.
|+14 YD
1 & 15 - UTAH 11(7:17 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 11. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 11. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UTH 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 16(7:29 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 16. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 16. Gain of yards. Tackled by UCLA at UTH 38. PENALTY on UTH-S.Laumea Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(7:34 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 63 yards from UCLA 35 to the UTH 2. M.Parks returns the kickoff. Tackled by UCLA at UTH 16.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:34 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 7(7:46 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UTH 7. Catch made by J.Bobo at UTH 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Bobo for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 9(8:15 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UTH 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at UTH 7.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 17(8:46 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UTH 9 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by V.Fillinger at UTH 9.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 31(9:10 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UTH 31. Catch made by J.Norwood at UTH 31. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hubert at UTH 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(9:38 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UTH 31. Catch made by K.Allen at UTH 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Vaughn at UTH 31.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(10:00 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UTH 31 for 44 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop; Z.Vaughn at UTH 31.
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 2nd) J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - UTAH 13(10:08 - 2nd) J.Noyes 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTH Holder-UTH.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - UTAH 3(10:46 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UCLA 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at UCLA 5.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 4(11:23 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UCLA 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Bryant-Strother at UCLA 3.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 11(11:43 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UCLA 4 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey at UCLA 4.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 22(12:18 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UCLA 11 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell; J.Humphrey at UCLA 11.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(12:54 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 38. Catch made by D.Vele at UCLA 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey at UCLA 22.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - UTAH 47(13:23 - 2nd) C.Rising scrambles to UCLA 48 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCLA at UCLA 48. PENALTY on UCLA-A.Hearn Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - UTAH 43(14:06 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 43. Catch made by T.Thomas at UTH 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau; J.Sykes at UTH 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 41(14:44 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at UTH 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - UTAH 32(15:00 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by W.Nimmo at UTH 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(0:10 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at UTH 32.
|Kickoff
|(0:10 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:10 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 7(0:17 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UTH End Zone for 7 yards. D.Thompson-Robinson for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - UCLA 12(1:06 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UTH 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 7.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 17(1:36 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UTH 17. Catch made by K.Allen at UTH 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(2:08 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UTH 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 17.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(2:33 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UTH 43. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at UTH 43. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 20.
|+49 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 8(3:04 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 8. Catch made by M.Ezeike at UCLA 8. Gain of 49 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTH at UTH 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 3(3:30 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 3. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 3. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UTH at UCLA 8.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - UTAH 28(3:30 - 1st) C.Rising pass INTERCEPTED at UCLA 9. Intercepted by D.Muasau at UCLA 9. Tackled by UTH at UCLA 15. PENALTY on UCLA-S.Blaylock Defensive Targeting 2 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UTAH 30(4:10 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UCLA 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Latu at UCLA 28.
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - UTAH 44(4:55 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 44. Catch made by M.Cope at UCLA 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 30.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UTAH 39(4:55 - 1st) PENALTY on UTH-UTH Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 39(5:08 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for T.Yassmin.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 44(5:40 - 1st) C.Rising scrambles to UCLA 39 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Blaylock at UCLA 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - UCLA 22(5:50 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira punts 47 yards to UTH 31 Center-UCLA. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 31. Tackled by UCLA at UTH 44.
|-4 YD
3 & 1 - UCLA 26(6:31 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 22 for -4 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UCLA 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 20(6:44 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Elliss at UCLA 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 17(7:06 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at UCLA 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - UTAH 46(7:13 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester punts 37 yards to UCLA 17 Center-UTH. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - UTAH 46(7:19 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Bernard.
|+3 YD
2 & 17 - UTAH 43(7:59 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Toia at UTH 46.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UTAH 50(8:37 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising sacked at UTH 43 for -7 yards (C.Jones)
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - UTAH 38(9:10 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 50 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UTH 50.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 30(9:46 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at UTH 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - UCLA 29(9:57 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira punts 51 yards to UTH 20 Center-UCLA. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 20. Pushed out of bounds by K.Churchwell at UTH 30.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - UCLA 24(10:34 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 24. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Phillips at UCLA 29.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - UCLA 29(10:34 - 1st) PENALTY on UCLA-G.DiGiorgio False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UCLA 29(10:43 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for M.Ezeike.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 23(11:12 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Phillips at UCLA 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - UCLA 21(11:43 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna at UCLA 23.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 12(11:55 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 12. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 12. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hubert at UCLA 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - UTAH 49(12:03 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester punts 37 yards to UCLA 12 Center-UTH. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - UTAH 50(12:36 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to UCLA 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Smith; J.Vaughns at UCLA 49.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UTAH 50(12:46 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 46(13:18 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns; M.Osling at UTH 50.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(13:50 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UTH 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - UTAH 33(14:36 - 1st) C.Rising scrambles to UTH 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at UTH 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at UTH 33.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
