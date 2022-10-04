|
|
|WASHST
|USC
No. 6 USC welcomes test from Washington State
No. 6 Southern California looks to match its best start since 2006 when it welcomes Pac-12 counterpart Washington State to Los Angeles on Saturday.
The Trojans (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) remained perfect in the Lincoln Riley era - at least, in terms of record - with a 42-25 defeat of sputtering Arizona State last week.
USC did have a minor first-time blemish last week under Riley: Quarterback Caleb Williams threw an interception for the first Trojans turnover of 2022.
It hardly impacted USC's FBS-best plus-14 turnover margin through five games, and the outlook for the Trojans continuing to dominate in that department is favorable for Week 6.
Washington State (4-1, 1-1) is minus-4 in turnover margin for the season. The Cougars finished on the negative side of the turnover battle in each of their first two Pac-12 games, losing two turnovers while gaining one in a 44-41 loss to Oregon on Sept. 24; and giving away a pair without a takeaway last week vs. Cal.
The lack of turnovers generated against Cal did not seem to hurt the Washington State defense. The Cougars held the Golden Bears to just 31 net rushing yards on 24 carries, a byproduct of Washington State's four sacks in the 28-9 win.
Quarterback Cameron Ward, whose 289 passing yards per game edge USC's Williams and his 280.4 yards a contest for third-most in the Pac-12, surpassed 300 yards in each of Washington State's last two outings.
Ward operates out of a variation of the air-raid offense akin to USC's, overseen by coordinator Eric Morris. Morris played at wide receiver at Texas Tech coinciding with Riley's tenure as a Red Raiders assistant coach - including Riley's stint as wide-receivers coach from 2007-09.
Morris became a Texas Tech assistant and eventually offensive coordinator, in that time developing his own nuances to the scheme. Riley praised Morris' approach, particularly in maximizing Ward's potential.
"(Morris has) done a good job of marrying it to what the quarterback does well," Riley said. "He's obviously been able to have some continuity with this guy, and you see that Eric's a smart enough coach (that) he's got an understanding of what his guy can do well."
That "continuity" mirrors USC's own situation with Riley and Williams. Shortly after Riley accepted the Trojans' coaching vacancy and left Oklahoma, Williams followed.
Likewise, Morris worked as head coach of FCS Incarnate Word, leading the Cardinals to their first-ever playoff appearance last season. Ward won the Jerry Rice Award as the top FCS freshman in the spring 2021 campaign and was a contender for the FCS equivalent of the Heisman Trophy - the Walter Payton Award - last season.
Ward's 718 combined passing yards over the past two weeks suggest the quarterback is finding his groove, but cutting back on interceptions with seven in five games is a must - particularly against USC.
The Trojans' 12 interceptions lead the nation, and nine different players have picks. Mekhi Blackmon, Max Williams and Calen Bullock set the pace with two each.
Cougars wide receiver Renard Bell said extending gains and "just not taking what the route gives" would be critical to the Washington State offense, echoing the sentiment of Cougars head coach Jake Dickert.
"We also need explosive plays off 7-yard throws, and guys making people miss, and explosive plays off of the screen game. It isn't just throwing deep," Dickert said. "We're going to need some guys to make some plays down the field to win this football game."
Washington State seeks its first win over USC since 2017, when the Cougars ended the Trojans' best start in seven years with a 30-27 decision at Pullman, Wash.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|11
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|6
|4
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|2-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|203
|196
|Total Plays
|34
|42
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|80
|71
|Rush Attempts
|18
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|123
|125
|Comp. - Att.
|12-16
|11-22
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-63
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.6
|5-45.0
|Return Yards
|12
|15
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|1-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|123
|PASS YDS
|125
|
|
|80
|RUSH YDS
|71
|
|
|203
|TOTAL YDS
|196
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|12/16
|123
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|8
|71
|0
|28
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|2
|13
|0
|12
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|7
|0
|0
|5
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|2
|1
|45
|0
|45
|
D. Ollie 6 WR
|D. Ollie
|3
|3
|23
|0
|10
|
D. Stribling 88 WR
|D. Stribling
|2
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|3
|2
|15
|1
|12
|
O. Peters 20 WR
|O. Peters
|2
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|2
|2
|7
|1
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Henley 1 LB
|D. Henley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith-Wade 6 DB
|C. Smith-Wade
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 25 DB
|J. Hicks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Marsh 8 DB
|A. Marsh
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Langford Jr. 5 DB
|D. Langford Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roff 20 LB
|Q. Roff
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 82 LB
|T. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lee 13 DB
|J. Lee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Mauigoa 51 LB
|F. Mauigoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mejia 93 DL
|C. Mejia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thornton 52 LB
|K. Thornton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Janikowski 49 K
|D. Janikowski
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Haberer 38 P
|N. Haberer
|5
|40.6
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|11/22
|125
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|11
|54
|1
|20
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|7
|19
|0
|13
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 4 WR
|M. Williams
|4
|3
|58
|1
|38
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|6
|3
|37
|0
|25
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|2
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
L. McRee 87 TE
|L. McRee
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Williams 8 WR
|C. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Hudson 10 WR
|K. Hudson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Ford 81 WR
|K. Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Washington 16 WR
|T. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Blackmon 6 DB
|M. Blackmon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Goforth 10 LB
|R. Goforth
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|4-0
|3.0
|0
|
E. Gentry 18 LB
|E. Gentry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 19 DB
|J. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Byrd 51 DL
|S. Byrd
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 22 DB
|C. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nomura 44 LB
|T. Nomura
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ta'ufo'ou 47 DL
|S. Ta'ufo'ou
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taleni 31 DL
|T. Taleni
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beavers Jr. 15 DB
|A. Beavers Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bullock 7 DB
|C. Bullock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 DB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|1/1
|31
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Sleep-Dalton 42 P
|A. Sleep-Dalton
|5
|45.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|2
|27.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - USC 17(10:00 - 3rd) A. Sleep-Dalton punts 38 yards to WST 45 Center-USC. Fair catch by R.Ferrel.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - USC 17(10:06 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - USC 12(10:45 - 3rd) R.Brown rushed to USC 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Roff at USC 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 11(11:14 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to USC 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at USC 12.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - WASHST 43(11:23 - 3rd) N.Haberer punts 32 yards to USC 11 Center-WST. Fair catch by M.Jackson.
|-3 YD
3 & 4 - WASHST 40(12:05 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to USC 43 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Byrd at USC 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - WASHST 44(12:50 - 3rd) C.Ward scrambles to USC 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at USC 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 46(13:26 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to USC 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Taleni at USC 44.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(13:59 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to USC 46 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Beavers at USC 46.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - USC 28(14:09 - 3rd) A. Sleep-Dalton punts 49 yards to WST 23 Center-USC. R.Ferrel returned punt from the WST 23. Tackled by B.Shaw at WST 35.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - USC 28(14:19 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USC 28(14:50 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 28. Catch made by T.Dye at USC 28. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at USC 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 28(14:54 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Theaker kicks 62 yards from WST 35 to the USC 3. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Wilson at USC 28.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - USC 48(0:20 - 2nd) A. Sleep-Dalton punts 46 yards to WST 2 Center-USC. Downed by M.Croom.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - USC 48(0:25 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for C.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USC 48(0:35 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for USC.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 48(0:41 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for USC.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - USC 43(0:45 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 43. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 43. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Smith-Wade at WST 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 35(0:50 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 35. Catch made by T.Dye at USC 35. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hicks at USC 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - WASHST 32(1:03 - 2nd) N.Haberer punts 48 yards to USC 20 Center-WST. J.Addison returned punt from the USC 20. Tackled by D.Henley at USC 35.
|Sack
3 & 3 - WASHST 36(1:09 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 32 for -4 yards (T.Tuipulotu)
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - WASHST 33(1:50 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 33. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at WST 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 29(2:04 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at WST 33.
|Kickoff
|(2:10 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the WST End Zone. L.Victor returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by T.Nomura at WST 29.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:10 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - USC 4(2:14 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to WST End Zone for 4 yards. T.Dye for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - USC 19(2:21 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Epps. PENALTY on WST-A.Marsh Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 19 - USC 24(2:21 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington. PENALTY on WST-R.Stevenson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - USC 9(3:02 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to WST 9. Catch made by M.Williams at WST 9. Gain of yards. Tackled by WST at WST 6. PENALTY on USC-J.Addison Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - USC 11(3:46 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to WST 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at WST 9.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 15(4:24 - 2nd) C.Williams scrambles to WST 11 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Henley at WST 11.
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - USC 24(4:43 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to WST 15 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Langford at WST 15.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - USC 28(5:22 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to WST 28. Catch made by L.McREE at WST 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WST 24.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - USC 28(6:03 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to WST 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at WST 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 33(6:52 - 2nd) C.Williams scrambles to WST 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at WST 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 45(7:24 - 2nd) C.Williams scrambles to WST 48 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Henley at WST 48. PENALTY on WST-C.Smith-Wade Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - USC 44(7:44 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to USC 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Roff at USC 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - USC 35(8:25 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 35. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Langford at USC 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 35(8:29 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - WASHST 27(8:36 - 2nd) N.Haberer punts 38 yards to USC 35 Center-WST. Fair catch by J.Addison.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WASHST 27(8:36 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 27. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by USC at WST 34. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - WASHST 32(9:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on WST-J.Meredith False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - WASHST 26(10:00 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 26. Catch made by N.Watson at WST 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at WST 32.
|+12 YD
1 & 20 - WASHST 14(10:40 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to WST 26 for 12 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at WST 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASHST 24(11:12 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 24. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 24. Gain of yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at WST 29. PENALTY on WST-K.Gomness Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - USC 28(11:19 - 2nd) A. Sleep-Dalton punts 48 yards to WST 24 Center-USC. Fair catch by R.Ferrel.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - USC 28(11:23 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Ford.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - USC 25(11:42 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to USC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at USC 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 25(11:48 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|Kickoff
|(11:48 - 2nd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:48 - 2nd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WASHST 1(11:58 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to USC 1. Catch made by N.Watson at USC 1. Gain of 1 yards. N.Watson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 4(12:37 - 2nd) C.Ward rushed to USC 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at USC 1.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(12:57 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to USC 49. Catch made by J.Jenkins at USC 49. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by USC at USC 4. PENALTY on USC-A.Beavers Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 40(13:24 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 40. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 40. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Goforth at USC 49.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WASHST 25(13:24 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel. PENALTY on USC-C.Bullock Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(13:37 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for WST.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - USC 31(13:46 - 2nd) A. Sleep-Dalton punts 44 yards to WST 25 Center-USC. Fair catch by R.Ferrel.
|-7 YD
3 & 1 - USC 38(14:20 - 2nd) J.Addison rushed to USC 31 for -7 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at USC 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - USC 29(14:42 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 29. Catch made by R.Brown at USC 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at USC 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 29(14:48 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the USC End Zone. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by B.Wilson at USC 29.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 12(15:00 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to USC 12. Catch made by R.Ferrel at USC 12. Gain of 12 yards. R.Ferrel for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 22(0:07 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to USC 22. Catch made by D.Stribling at USC 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at USC 12.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - WASHST 27(0:35 - 1st) C.Ward scrambles to USC 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at USC 22.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - WASHST 26(1:18 - 1st) J.Jenkins rushed to USC 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu at USC 27.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - WASHST 31(1:18 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for WST. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was overturned. C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for WST. PENALTY on USC-USC Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(2:15 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to USC 35. Catch made by O.Peters at USC 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 31.
|+28 YD
2 & 2 - WASHST 37(2:42 - 1st) J.Jenkins rushed to USC 35 for 28 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at USC 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 29(3:11 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 29. Catch made by O.Peters at WST 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Nomura at WST 37.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 8(3:27 - 1st) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 29 for 21 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at WST 29.
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the WST End Zone. L.Victor returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Beavers at WST 16. PENALTY on WST-C.Scott Offensive Holding 8 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - USC 21(3:36 - 1st) D.Lynch 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USC Holder-USC.
|Sack
3 & Goal - USC 9(3:50 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at WST 14 for -5 yards (A.Marsh) PENALTY on USC-J.Dedich Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - USC 8(4:30 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to WST 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at WST 9.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 14(5:04 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to WST 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at WST 8.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - USC 27(5:52 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to WST 14 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at WST 14.
|+25 YD
2 & 2 - USC 48(6:02 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 48. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 48. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Langford at WST 27.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 40(6:22 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at USC 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - WASHST 14(6:31 - 1st) N.Haberer punts 46 yards to USC 40 Center-WST. Fair catch by J.Addison.
|Sack
3 & 13 - WASHST 19(7:09 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 14 for -5 yards (T.Tuipulotu)
|+5 YD
2 & 18 - WASHST 14(7:44 - 1st) C.Ward rushed to WST 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at WST 19.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WASHST 22(8:26 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 14 for -8 yards (T.Tuipulotu)
|Kickoff
|(8:31 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 57 yards from USC 35 to the WST 8. R.Bell returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Thompson at WST 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:31 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|+38 YD
3 & 16 - USC 38(8:38 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to WST 38. Catch made by M.Williams at WST 38. Gain of 38 yards. M.Williams for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-6 YD
2 & 10 - USC 32(9:08 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to WST 38 for -6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Thornton at WST 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 32(9:17 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 43(9:52 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to WST 43. Catch made by M.Williams at WST 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by Q.Roff at WST 32.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - USC 48(9:56 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for USC. PENALTY on WST-A.Edson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - USC 48(10:35 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 48. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at WST 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 46(11:27 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Mejia at USC 48.
|+20 YD
2 & 2 - USC 26(11:39 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 46 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at USC 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 18(12:03 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 18. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at USC 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - WASHST 43(12:11 - 1st) N.Haberer punts 39 yards to USC 18 Center-WST. Fair catch by J.Addison.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - WASHST 43(12:16 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - WASHST 43(12:33 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for WST.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 47(13:21 - 1st) R.Bell rushed to WST 43 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at WST 43.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - WASHST 42(13:48 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 42. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 42. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Blackmon at WST 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - WASHST 41(14:06 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Byrd at WST 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 33(14:27 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 33. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at WST 41.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 23(14:55 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 23. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 23. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Blackmon at WST 33.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the WST End Zone. R.Bell returns the kickoff. Tackled by USC at WST 23.
