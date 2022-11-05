Drive Chart
BYU
BOISE

BOISE
2 Pass
15 Rush
56 YDS
2:49 POS
-1 YD
2ND & 3 BYU 15
1:31
BYU
2 Pass
31 Rush
29 YDS
3:58 POS
No Gain
4TH & 1 BOISE 33
3:40
1st Quarter
Point After TD 8:48
J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:01
J.Hall rushed to BOISE End Zone for 3 yards. J.Hall for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
75
yds
6:06
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 2
Rushing 2 0
Passing 5 2
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 2-3 0-1
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 104 60
Total Plays 21 8
Avg Gain 5.0 7.5
Net Yards Rushing 39 15
Rush Attempts 12 5
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 3.0
Yards Passing 65 45
Comp. - Att. 7-9 2-3
Yards Per Pass 7.2 15.0
Penalties - Yards 1-5 2-20
Touchdowns 1 0
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 1-43.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
BYU 4-5 7---7
Boise State 6-2 0---0
Albertsons Stadium Boise, ID
 65 PASS YDS 45
39 RUSH YDS 15
104 TOTAL YDS 60
BYU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hall  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 65 0 0 138.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 2245 21 3 153.1
J. Hall 7/9 65 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Katoa  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 278 2
L. Katoa 4 17 0 8
J. Hall  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 184 0
J. Hall 6 12 1 6
H. Ropati  7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
H. Ropati 1 9 0 9
P. Nacua  12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 156 4
P. Nacua 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
P. Nacua  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 382 3
P. Nacua 3 3 25 0 13
C. Roberts  27 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 231 2
C. Roberts 2 1 16 0 16
L. Lunt  80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
L. Lunt 1 1 14 0 14
H. Ropati  7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
H. Ropati 1 1 5 0 5
K. Hill  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 410 4
K. Hill 1 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Oldroyd  39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/11 27/27
J. Oldroyd 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Green  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 45 0 0 192.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.3% 862 4 4 137.8
T. Green 2/3 45 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Holani  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
128 657 6
G. Holani 5 15 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
L. Caples  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 228 2
L. Caples 2 2 45 0 23
E. McAlister  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 92 0
E. McAlister 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Ferguson-Reynolds  46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
37 0 0
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 1 43.0 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BYU 25 6:06 12 75 TD
7:27 BYU 23 3:58 9 44 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:54 BOISE 25 1:27 3 4 Punt
3:29 BOISE 33 2:49 5 51

BSU
Broncos

Result Play
-1 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 15
(1:31 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BYU 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 16.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22
(2:03 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BYU 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 15.
+23 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 45
(2:24 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BYU 45. Catch made by L.Caples at BYU 45. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BYU 22.
No Gain
2 & 5 - BOISE 40
(3:03 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BYU 35 for yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 35. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 45
(3:17 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BYU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 40.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 33
(3:29 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 33. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 33. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BYU 45.

BYU
Cougars
 - Downs (9 plays, 44 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - BYU 33
(3:40 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to BOISE 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 33.
No Gain
3 & 1 - BYU 33
(4:22 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to BOISE 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 33.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 42
(5:05 - 1st) H.Ropati rushed to BOISE 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 42
(5:11 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
No Gain
2 & 11 - BYU 43
(5:11 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for BYU. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 44
(6:05 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to BYU 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 43.
+7 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 37
(6:22 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 37. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 44.
+13 YD
2 & 14 - BYU 24
(6:55 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 24. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 24. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BYU 37.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - BYU 23
(7:27 - 1st) J.Hall scrambles to BYU 24 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BYU 24.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:27 poss)

BYU
Cougars
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 75 yards, 6:06 poss)

