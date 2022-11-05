Drive Chart
|
|
|BYU
|BOISE
Preview not available
Preview not available
BOISE
2 Pass
15 Rush
56 YDS
2:49 POS
-1 YD
2ND & 3 BYU 15
1:31
G.Holani rushed to BYU 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 16.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 BYU 22
2:03
G.Holani rushed to BYU 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 15.
+23 YD
2ND & 10 BYU 45
2:24
T.Green pass complete to BYU 45. Catch made by L.Caples at BYU 45. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BYU 22.
No Gain
2ND & 5 BYU 40
3:03
G.Holani rushed to BYU 35 for yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 35. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 BYU 45
3:17
G.Holani rushed to BYU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 40.
+22 YD
1ST & 10 BOISE 33
3:29
T.Green pass complete to BOISE 33. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 33. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BYU 45.
BYU
2 Pass
31 Rush
29 YDS
3:58 POS
No Gain
4TH & 1 BOISE 33
3:40
L.Katoa rushed to BOISE 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 33.
No Gain
3RD & 1 BOISE 33
4:22
J.Hall rushed to BOISE 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 33.
+9 YD
2ND & 10 BOISE 42
5:05
H.Ropati rushed to BOISE 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 33.
No Gain
1ST & 10 BOISE 42
5:11
J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|2
|Rushing
|2
|0
|Passing
|5
|2
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|0-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|104
|60
|Total Plays
|21
|8
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|39
|15
|Rush Attempts
|12
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|65
|45
|Comp. - Att.
|7-9
|2-3
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|15.0
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-43.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|65
|PASS YDS
|45
|
|
|39
|RUSH YDS
|15
|
|
|104
|TOTAL YDS
|60
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|7/9
|65
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|4
|17
|0
|8
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|6
|12
|1
|6
|
H. Ropati 7 RB
|H. Ropati
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|3
|3
|25
|0
|13
|
C. Roberts 27 WR
|C. Roberts
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
L. Lunt 80 TE
|L. Lunt
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
H. Ropati 7 RB
|H. Ropati
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Hill 1 WR
|K. Hill
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|2/3
|45
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|5
|15
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|2
|2
|45
|0
|23
|
E. McAlister 80 WR
|E. McAlister
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 46 P
|J. Ferguson-Reynolds
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 15(1:31 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BYU 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 16.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(2:03 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BYU 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 15.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 45(2:24 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BYU 45. Catch made by L.Caples at BYU 45. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BYU 22.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BOISE 40(3:03 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BYU 35 for yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 35. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(3:17 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BYU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 40.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 33(3:29 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 33. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 33. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BYU 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - BYU 33(3:40 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to BOISE 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 33.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BYU 33(4:22 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to BOISE 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 42(5:05 - 1st) H.Ropati rushed to BOISE 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 42(5:11 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BYU 43(5:11 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for BYU. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 44(6:05 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to BYU 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 43.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 37(6:22 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 37. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 44.
|+13 YD
2 & 14 - BYU 24(6:55 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 24. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 24. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BYU 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - BYU 23(7:27 - 1st) J.Hall scrambles to BYU 24 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BYU 24.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 28(7:27 - 1st) PENALTY on BYU-BYU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BOISE 29(7:34 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 43 yards to BYU 28 Center-BOISE. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BOISE 28(7:42 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BOISE 29(8:18 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(8:48 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 29.
|Kickoff
|(8:54 - 1st) BYU kicks 60 yards from BYU 35 to the BOISE 5. Fair catch by BOISE.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:48 - 1st) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - BYU 3(9:01 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to BOISE End Zone for 3 yards. J.Hall for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - BYU 8(9:37 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 8. Catch made by H.Ropati at BOISE 8. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 3.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BYU 9(10:20 - 1st) P.Nacua rushed to BOISE 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 8.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 13(10:54 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to BOISE 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 9.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 18(11:20 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 18. Catch made by P.Nacua at BOISE 18. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BOISE 13.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 24(12:32 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to BOISE 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 18.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 40(12:53 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 40. Catch made by C.Roberts at BOISE 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 24.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 46(13:19 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 46. Catch made by L.Lunt at BYU 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 40. PENALTY on BOISE-C.Biggers Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 41(13:51 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 36(14:28 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 36. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 28(14:42 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Hall scrambles to BYU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
