Fight fallout fresh, No. 5 Michigan shifts focus to Rutgers
Michigan debuted at No. 5 in this year's College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night. The Wolverines control their own destiny if they win out in November, including the traditional season finale with No. 2 Ohio State.
But all of that was secondary for the program this week in the wake of what Jim Harbaugh called an assault on two of his players following Michigan's game against Michigan State.
The team's focus remained on the wellbeing of defensive backs Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green, who were injured in the incident, ahead of its trip to Rutgers this Saturday at Piscataway, N.J.
Harbaugh said what transpired Saturday night in the Michigan Stadium tunnel was "egregious" and traumatic for the whole program.
"An apology will not get the job done in this instance," Harbaugh said Monday. "There should be serious consequences for the many individuals who are culpable."
Green retained an attorney, who said the graduate student suffered a concussion when a Spartans player hit him in the head with a helmet. McBurrows, who was already sidelined with an ACL injury, was the victim in a video posted online that showed several Michigan State players ganging up on him in the tunnel.
The ugly event overshadowed Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) snapping a two-game losing streak in the rivalry. Blake Corum ran for 177 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries to build upon a Heisman Trophy campaign; he now ranks second in the country with 14 rushing touchdowns and fourth nationally with 1,078 yards.
Ahead of the Wolverines' first road game since Oct. 8, Harbaugh agreed it will be difficult to put the Michigan State incident behind them and focus on Rutgers.
"Yeah, it's been a challenge," Harbaugh said. "It's been traumatic, but we're getting (ready) right now. We'll face the challenge head-on and support our players in every way possible."
Rutgers (4-4, 1-4) is coming off a 31-0 drubbing at the hands of Minnesota, the Scarlet Knights' fourth loss in five games. Michigan has won seven straight games in the series after Rutgers beat the Wolverines in 2014, the year Rutgers joined the Big Ten.
But since coach Greg Schiano returned to Rutgers in 2020, the Scarlet Knights have played Michigan close. Michigan won 20-13 last season and 48-42 the year before.
"It's always been a challenging team to play," Harbaugh said. "They're a very physical team. Defense, offense, special teams very well-coached. Same thing you say about a Greg Schiano team every time you go to play them."
Rutgers was hindered by the surprise season-ending foot injury to true freshman running back Samuel Brown V. Brown had a career game in Rutgers' Oct. 22 win over Indiana, racking up 101 yards and a go-ahead touchdown. But he injured his foot in the fourth quarter of that game and will undergo surgery.
Without him against Minnesota, the Scarlet Knights managed just 48 rushing yards on 21 carries.
"We didn't do our best," Schiano said. "We missed some block combinations. We missed some reads in the run game. When you drop some of those RPOs, they are not quite as scary to the defense anymore. So it all goes together. ... It's never one thing or one person. But it certainly wasn't effective."
Schiano also said Rutgers will start Gavin Wimsatt at quarterback again over Noah Vedral and Evan Simon. Wimsatt, a former four-star recruit, has struggled in limited opportunities this season and completed 6 of 17 passes for 68 yards and an interception against Minnesota.
"I think he showed what he's capable of, and now we have to get consistent of doing that, but that's not just Gavin," Schiano said. "As I've talked to you guys before in building a program, there's a lot of steps. The last step is consistency because it's the hardest step. ... That's consistency and that's where we are working to get there."
--Field Level Media
|
J. McCarthy
9 QB
151 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 6 RuYds, RuTD
|
S. Ryan
5 WR
54 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|5
|Rushing
|9
|0
|Passing
|7
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|378
|171
|Total Plays
|69
|44
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|227
|5
|Rush Attempts
|42
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|0.3
|Yards Passing
|151
|166
|Comp. - Att.
|13-27
|14-29
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-12
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|4-32.5
|7-42.1
|Return Yards
|83
|35
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1-35
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-81
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|151
|PASS YDS
|166
|
|
|227
|RUSH YDS
|5
|
|
|378
|TOTAL YDS
|171
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|13/27
|151
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|20
|109
|2
|43
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|15
|109
|0
|46
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|4
|6
|1
|12
|
C. Stokes 23 RB
|C. Stokes
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Anthony 1 WR
|A. Anthony
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|3
|3
|52
|1
|26
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|6
|2
|43
|0
|35
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|5
|3
|18
|1
|7
|
L. Schoonmaker 86 TE
|L. Schoonmaker
|4
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
T. Morris 13 WR
|T. Morris
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Anthony 1 WR
|A. Anthony
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Loveland 18 TE
|C. Loveland
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Walker 4 WR
|A. Walker
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Turner 5 DB
|D. Turner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 94 DL
|K. Jenkins
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|2-2
|0.0
|2
|
M. Sainristil 0 DB
|M. Sainristil
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moten 6 DB
|R. Moten
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Colson 25 LB
|J. Colson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rolder 30 LB
|J. Rolder
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morris 90 LB
|M. Morris
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
R. Moore 19 DB
|R. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Graham 55 DL
|M. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Okie 18 LB
|E. Okie
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 99 DL
|C. Goode
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 28 DB
|Q. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Johnson 2 DB
|W. Johnson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Smith 58 DL
|M. Smith
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. McGregor 17 LB
|B. McGregor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Upshaw 91 LB
|T. Upshaw
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Grant 78 DL
|K. Grant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris 13 WR
|T. Morris
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Moody 13 K
|J. Moody
|1/3
|29
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Robbins 91 P
|B. Robbins
|3
|43.3
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
J. Taylor 39 WR
|J. Taylor
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|14/29
|166
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|4
|17
|0
|8
|
R. Rochelle 18 WR
|R. Rochelle
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|4
|0
|0
|7
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|4
|-18
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|10
|7
|62
|0
|28
|
S. Ryan 5 WR
|S. Ryan
|10
|4
|54
|1
|37
|
C. Long 9 WR
|C. Long
|3
|2
|50
|0
|48
|
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Jones 7 WR
|S. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Washington 14 WR
|I. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jennings 17 LB
|D. Jennings
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rainey 51 DL
|T. Rainey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright-Collins 8 LB
|J. Wright-Collins
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 22 LB
|T. Powell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Loyal 25 DB
|S. Loyal
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dean 38 LB
|A. Dean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 14 DL
|J. Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. DiRenzo 55 OL
|J. DiRenzo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Maijeh 88 DL
|I. Maijeh
|1-5
|1.0
|0
|
D. Igbinosun 4 DB
|D. Igbinosun
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Tyler III 77 OL
|W. Tyler III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 48 DL
|K. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Longerbeam 7 DB
|R. Longerbeam
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 7 WR
|S. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 71 DL
|A. Lewis
|0-7
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McAtamney 93 K
|J. McAtamney
|1/1
|32
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|7
|42.1
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - RUT 8(7:44 - 4th) A.Korsak punts 52 yards to MICH 40 Center-RUT. MICH returned punt from the MICH 40. Tackled by RUT at MICH 42.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - RUT 8(7:50 - 4th) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for C.Long.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - RUT 8(7:54 - 4th) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for A.Young.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 7(8:32 - 4th) A.Young rushed to RUT 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Moten at RUT 8.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - MICH 49(8:40 - 4th) B.Robbins punts 44 yards to RUT 7 Center-MICH. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MICH 49(8:44 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for A.Anthony.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MICH 49(8:50 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for A.Walker.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 44(9:20 - 4th) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Dean at MICH 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - RUT 31(9:28 - 4th) A.Korsak punts 25 yards to MICH 44 Center-RUT. Out of bounds.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - RUT 24(10:04 - 4th) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 24. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at RUT 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 16 - RUT 17(10:32 - 4th) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Rolder; K.Grant at RUT 24.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 23(11:12 - 4th) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 17 for -6 yards. Tackled by B.McGregor; E.Okie at RUT 17.
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 4th) J.Moody kicks 60 yards from MICH 35 to the RUT 5. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Welschof at RUT 23.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MICH 19(11:22 - 4th) J.Moody 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MICH Holder-MICH.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MICH 10(11:27 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MICH 10(11:32 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 15(12:07 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to RUT 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at RUT 10.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 39(12:50 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to RUT 15 for 46 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Young at RUT 15.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - MICH 31(13:19 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 31. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 31. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Wright-Collins at MICH 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - MICH 30(14:00 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at MICH 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 29(14:41 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Izien; I.Maijeh at MICH 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - RUT 29(14:52 - 4th) A.Korsak punts 47 yards to MICH 24 Center-RUT. Downed by S.Jones. PENALTY on RUT-RUT Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - RUT 29(14:56 - 4th) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - RUT 29(15:00 - 4th) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for A.Salaam.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(0:23 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Rolder at RUT 29.
|Kickoff
|(0:23 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:23 - 3rd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 6(0:28 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to RUT 6. Catch made by C.Johnson at RUT 6. Gain of 6 yards. C.Johnson for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 3(1:10 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to RUT 6 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Wright-Collins; S.Loyal at RUT 6.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 31(1:27 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to RUT 3 for 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RUT at RUT 3. PENALTY on RUT-T.Rainey Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 11 - RUT 44(1:40 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass INTERCEPTED at MICH 40. Intercepted by W.Johnson at MICH 40. Tackled by S.Jones; W.Tyler at RUT 31.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 45(2:20 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt rushed to RUT 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Goode at RUT 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - MICH 12(2:28 - 3rd) B.Robbins punts 43 yards to RUT 45 Center-MICH. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MICH 12(2:31 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 8(3:18 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at MICH 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 8(3:23 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - RUT 44(3:23 - 3rd) A.Korsak punts 36 yards to MICH 8 Center-RUT. Downed by M.Melton.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - RUT 41(4:35 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt sacked at MICH 44 for -3 yards (T.Upshaw; M.Morris)
|Sack
2 & 2 - RUT 36(4:54 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt sacked at MICH 41 for -5 yards (K.Jenkins)
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 44(5:31 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to MICH 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at MICH 36.
|+28 YD
3 & 7 - RUT 28(6:06 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 28. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 28. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at MICH 44.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - RUT 28(6:09 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(6:42 - 3rd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; M.Sainristil at RUT 28.
|Kickoff
|(6:42 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:42 - 3rd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Int
1 & 10 - RUT 25(6:53 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass INTERCEPTED at RUT 31. Intercepted by M.Barrett at RUT 31. M.Barrett for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Kickoff
|(6:53 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:53 - 3rd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 2(6:58 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to RUT End Zone for 2 yards. B.Corum for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on RUT-RUT Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 10(7:39 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to RUT 2 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Wright-Collins; A.Young at RUT 2.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 14 - RUT 21(7:49 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass INTERCEPTED at RUT 31. Intercepted by M.Barrett at RUT 31. Tackled by J.DiRenzo at RUT 10.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(8:24 - 3rd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at RUT 21.
|Kickoff
|(8:24 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:24 - 3rd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - MICH 14(8:30 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to RUT End Zone. Catch made by D.Edwards at RUT End Zone. Gain of 14 yards. D.Edwards for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - MICH 20(9:11 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to RUT 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun; J.Wright-Collins at RUT 14.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 18(9:55 - 3rd) A.Anthony rushed to RUT 20 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Hamilton; M.Melton at RUT 20.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - MICH 27(10:33 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to RUT 27. Catch made by T.Morris at RUT 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Loyal at RUT 18.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 28(11:16 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to RUT 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wright-Collins at RUT 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 28(11:23 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for L.Schoonmaker.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 46(11:59 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 46. Catch made by D.Edwards at MICH 46. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Young at RUT 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 46(12:17 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - RUT 24(12:31 - 3rd) A.Korsak punts 45 yards to MICH 31 Center-RUT. Downed by C.Braswell. PENALTY on RUT-C.Braswell Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
3 & 21 - RUT 14(13:10 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 14. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 14. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at RUT 24.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - RUT 24(13:36 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 24. Catch made by S.Jones at RUT 24. Gain of yards. Tackled by MICH at RUT 36. PENALTY on RUT-W.Tyler Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - RUT 24(14:21 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 24. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 24. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at RUT 24.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(15:00 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 25. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil; J.Colson at RUT 24.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 3 - MICH 40(0:04 - 2nd) J.Moody 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MICH Holder-MICH.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MICH 32(0:08 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 35(0:12 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to RUT 35. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at RUT 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Young at RUT 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 39(0:17 - 2nd) J.McCarthy scrambles to RUT 35 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jennings at RUT 35.
|+7 YD
4 & 3 - MICH 46(0:21 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to RUT 46. Catch made by C.Johnson at RUT 46. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Melton at RUT 39.
|+12 YD
3 & 15 - MICH 42(0:47 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 42. Catch made by D.Edwards at MICH 42. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Young at RUT 46.
|Sack
2 & 4 - MICH 47(1:16 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy sacked at MICH 42 for -11 yards (I.Maijeh)
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 47(1:34 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to RUT 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; A.Lewis at RUT 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICH 32(1:38 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for L.Schoonmaker. PENALTY on RUT-A.Lewis Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 2nd) J.McAtamney kicks 43 yards from RUT 35 to the MICH 22. J.Taylor returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Davis; A.Dean at MICH 32.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:44 - 2nd) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - RUT 3(1:50 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to MICH 3. Catch made by S.Ryan at MICH 3. Gain of 3 yards. S.Ryan for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MICH-MICH Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+8 YD
4 & 3 - RUT 11(1:56 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to MICH 11. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at MICH 11. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Sainristil at MICH 3.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - RUT 18(2:33 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to MICH 18. Catch made by S.Ryan at MICH 18. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Turner at MICH 11.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RUT 18(2:38 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 18(3:13 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to MICH 18. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at MICH 18. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Johnson at MICH 18.
|+48 YD
3 & 8 - RUT 34(3:55 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 34. Catch made by C.Long at RUT 34. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 18.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 32(4:38 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 32. Catch made by C.Long at RUT 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at RUT 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 32(4:42 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for I.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 4 - MICH 40(4:47 - 2nd) J.Moody 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MICH Holder-MICH.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - MICH 33(5:28 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to RUT 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis; D.Jennings at RUT 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 38(6:11 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to RUT 38. Catch made by C.Johnson at RUT 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Loyal at RUT 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 38(6:51 - 2nd) A.Henning rushed to RUT 38 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Melton at RUT 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 45(7:34 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to RUT 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis; C.Izien at RUT 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 50(8:10 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to RUT 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Izien; I.Maijeh at RUT 45.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - MICH 45(8:46 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis; C.Izien at MICH 50.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - MICH 39(9:27 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 39. Catch made by C.Loveland at MICH 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at MICH 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 38(10:06 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam; C.Izien at MICH 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - RUT 26(10:13 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 36 yards to MICH 38 Center-RUT. Fair catch by A.Henning.
|Sack
3 & 10 - RUT 35(10:51 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt sacked at RUT 26 for -9 yards (M.Morris)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RUT 35(10:57 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 35(11:38 - 2nd) A.Young rushed to RUT 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Graham at RUT 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - MICH 22(11:46 - 2nd) B.Robbins punts 43 yards to RUT 35 Center-MICH. Out of bounds.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - MICH 27(11:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on MICH-G.Tarr False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MICH 27(11:50 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MICH 27(11:56 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for L.Schoonmaker.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(12:38 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Loyal; I.Maijeh at MICH 27.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 12(13:18 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 12. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 12. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Izien; D.Jennings at MICH 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 12(13:24 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|Kickoff
|(10:06 - 2nd) J.McAtamney kicks 60 yards from RUT 35 to the MICH 5. A.Henning returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by D.Matthews; M.Robinson at MICH 22. PENALTY on MICH-J.Perry Defensive Holding 2 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - RUT 22(13:37 - 2nd) J.McAtamney 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RUT Holder-RUT.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - RUT 14(13:43 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - RUT 19(14:22 - 2nd) R.Rochelle rushed to MICH 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Okie at MICH 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 20(15:00 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to MICH 20. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at MICH 20. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Barrett at MICH 19.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 36(0:38 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to MICH 36. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at MICH 36. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Moten at MICH 20.
|+37 YD
3 & 8 - RUT 27(1:09 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 27. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 27. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at MICH 36.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - RUT 27(1:17 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(1:46 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; M.Barrett at RUT 27.
|Kickoff
|(1:46 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:46 - 1st) J.Moody extra point is good.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - MICH 1(1:50 - 1st) J.McCarthy rushed to RUT End Zone for 1 yards. J.McCarthy for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MICH 1(2:36 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to RUT 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Powell; J.Thompson at RUT 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MICH 1(2:42 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to RUT 1 for yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 1. PENALTY on RUT-RUT Illegal Substitution 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 3(3:26 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to RUT 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis; D.Jennings at RUT 1.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 7(4:13 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to RUT 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Wright-Collins; A.Young at RUT 3.
|+43 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 50(4:56 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to RUT 7 for 43 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Izien at RUT 7.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 50(5:02 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for A.Walker.
|Kickoff
|(5:04 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks onside 15 from RUT 35 to MICH 50. MICH returns the kickoff. Tackled by RUT at MICH 50.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:04 - 1st) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MICH 35(5:12 - 1st) B.Robbins punts yards to MICH 35 Center-MICH. M.Melton blocked the kick. T.Ward recovered the blocked kick. T.Ward for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - MICH 36(5:54 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Rainey at MICH 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 30(6:30 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Young at MICH 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 30(6:38 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for A.Anthony.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 24(7:05 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Rainey at MICH 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 18(7:49 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at MICH 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - RUT 28(8:03 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 54 yards to MICH 18 Center-RUT. Downed by M.Melton.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - RUT 28(8:10 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - RUT 28(8:14 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(8:47 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett; M.Sainristil at RUT 28.
|Kickoff
|(8:47 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 63 yards from MICH 35 to the RUT 2. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:47 - 1st) J.Moody extra point is good.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - MICH 1(8:50 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to RUT End Zone for 1 yards. B.Corum for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MICH 1(9:29 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to RUT 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; A.Lewis at RUT 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MICH 1(9:51 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to RUT 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at RUT 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 2(10:30 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to RUT 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Powell; D.Igbinosun at RUT 1.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - MICH 6(10:40 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to RUT 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; A.Lewis at RUT 2.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 9(11:22 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to RUT 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; I.Maijeh at RUT 6.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 14(11:59 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to RUT 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Izien; I.Maijeh at RUT 9.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 26(12:35 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to RUT 14 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Young at RUT 14.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - MICH 38(13:10 - 1st) J.McCarthy scrambles to RUT 26 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at RUT 26.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MICH 33(13:19 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to RUT End Zone for yards. B.Corum for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MICH-MICH Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MICH 33(13:55 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to RUT 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at RUT 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 40(14:26 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to RUT 40. Catch made by A.Anthony at RUT 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Melton at RUT 33.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(15:00 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 25. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 25. Gain of 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Melton at RUT 40.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the MICH End Zone. Touchback.
