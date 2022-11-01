|
|
|PSU
|IND
No. 15 Penn State tries to regroup against Indiana
When last season's College Football Playoff rankings rolled out for the first time, Penn State was nowhere to be found.
But that's not the case this year.
Penn State was ranked 15th by the CFP selection committee, and it will look to show that it's worthy of that ranking when it meets Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind.
In order to do that, PSU is going to have to get back to its winning ways.
After winning five straight games to open the season, the Nittany Lions (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) have lost two of their last three following a 44-31 setback against Ohio State last Saturday.
Penn State trailed just 16-14 after three quarters, but the Buckeyes broke out for 28 points in the fourth. Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford completed 32 of 47 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns, but was intercepted three times. Receiver Parker Washington was also impressive, hauling in 11 receptions for 179 yards and a score.
Clifford has thrown for 1,816 yards and 16 TDs this season. However, the recent losses to conference opponents have made Penn State coach James Franklin consider mixing things up under center, and he could opt to start true freshman Drew Allar at quarterback against Indiana (3-5, 1-4).
"For us, we're gonna look at who gives us the best chance to be 1-0 this week and go from there. And whoever that is based on this week's practice and preparation, we'll go with," Franklin said. "That's really kind of how it's been all year long."
Allar has only appeared in six games, throwing for 209 yards and two touchdowns on 18-for-31 passing.
The Hoosiers certainly wouldn't be opposed to facing a quarterback with less experience, though, as they're in serious need of a spark after falling 24-17 at Rutgers on Oct. 22 to drop their fifth consecutive game.
Indiana captured an early 14-0 lead, but gave up 24 unanswered points before Charles Campbell kicked a 39-yard field goal with 1:18 left in the fourth to pull within seven. Connor Bazelak completed 24 of 42 passes for 210 yards and an interception while adding a rushing touchdown.
Leading receiver Cam Camper (46 receptions, 569 yards, two TDs) tore his ACL in the first half of the meeting with the Scarlet Knights and will miss the rest of the season, making matters worse for the Hoosiers.
If there is any positive heading into Saturday, it's that Indiana should be well rested after regrouping during its bye week.
"The thing I focused on was rehab, reps and rest. You had guys in different categories," Hoosiers coach Tom Allen said. "Some guys needed to rehab injuries. Some guys needed to just flat-out rest, didn't practice them at all, some of our older guys that got a lot of snaps.
"A lot of guys got a lot of good reps. Did a younger guys scrimmage on Wednesday. Some live reps, had some fun with that. ... A chance to be able to do some positive things."
Penn State has dominated the all-time series, winning 23 of the 25 meetings between the teams. Indiana last won on Oct. 24, 2020, upsetting the then-No. 8 Nittany Lions in Bloomington.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|3
|Rushing
|2
|1
|Passing
|2
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|62
|79
|Total Plays
|16
|13
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|21
|13
|Rush Attempts
|11
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|1.9
|Yards Passing
|41
|66
|Comp. - Att.
|3-5
|6-6
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-49.0
|1-38.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|41
|PASS YDS
|66
|
|
|21
|RUSH YDS
|13
|
|
|62
|TOTAL YDS
|79
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|3/5
|41
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|8
|29
|0
|11
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|2
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Tinsley 5 WR
|M. Tinsley
|2
|2
|37
|0
|27
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Lambert-Smith 1 WR
|K. Lambert-Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Tarburton 46 DE
|N. Tarburton
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Reed 7 S
|J. Reed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 4 CB
|K. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 44 DE
|C. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 16 S
|J. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Elsdon 43 LB
|T. Elsdon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dixon 3 CB
|J. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Amor 96 P
|B. Amor
|1
|49.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Tuttle 14 QB
|J. Tuttle
|6/6
|66
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Tuttle 14 QB
|J. Tuttle
|4
|14
|0
|15
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|2
|-9
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Coby 10 WR
|A. Coby
|1
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|2
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
A. Barner 88 TE
|A. Barner
|1
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Matthews Jr. 7 WR
|D. Matthews Jr.
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 17 DB
|J. Haynes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 92 LB
|A. Bryant
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Casey 44 LB
|A. Casey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 10 LB
|M. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 13 DB
|T. Mullen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Evans 94 P
|J. Evans
|1
|38.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - PSU 25(4:09 - 1st) S.Clifford pass INTERCEPTED at PSU 31. Intercepted by T.Mullen at PSU 31. Tackled by B.Strange at PSU 31.
|Kickoff
|(4:09 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the PSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:09 - 1st) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - IND 11(4:15 - 1st) J.Tuttle pass complete to PSU 11. Catch made by A.Barner at PSU 11. Gain of 11 yards. A.Barner for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on PSU-N.Tarburton Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|-6 YD
1 & Goal - IND 5(4:41 - 1st) J.Tuttle rushed to PSU 11 for -6 yards. Tackled by N.Tarburton at PSU 11.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - IND 20(4:55 - 1st) J.Tuttle rushed to PSU 5 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon; J.Brown at PSU 5.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 26(5:26 - 1st) J.Tuttle scrambles to PSU 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by PSU at PSU 20.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - IND 39(5:42 - 1st) J.Tuttle pass complete to IU 39. Catch made by A.Coby at IU 39. Gain of 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Reed at PSU 26.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - IND 25(5:58 - 1st) J.Tuttle pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at IU 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - IND 21(6:29 - 1st) J.Tuttle pass complete to IU 21. Catch made by S.Shivers at IU 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon at IU 25.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(6:50 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson at IU 21.
|Kickoff
|(6:50 - 1st) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:50 - 1st) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - PSU 1(6:55 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to IU End Zone for 1 yards. N.Singleton for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PSU 2(7:24 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to IU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Head at IU 1.
|+27 YD
3 & 8 - PSU 29(7:36 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to IU 29. Catch made by M.Tinsley at IU 29. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at IU 2.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PSU 29(7:54 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for K.Lambert-Smith.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 31(8:03 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to IU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson; J.Haynes at IU 29.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - PSU 41(8:23 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to IU 41. Catch made by M.Tinsley at IU 41. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Mullen at IU 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 43(9:07 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to IU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at IU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 43(9:48 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to IU 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at IU 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 48(10:07 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to IU 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen; A.Casey at IU 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 46(10:36 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews; T.Mullen at PSU 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - IND 16(10:47 - 1st) J.Evans punts 38 yards to PSU 46 Center-K.Robinson. Downed by IU.
|+4 YD
3 & 16 - IND 12(11:27 - 1st) J.Tuttle pass complete to IU 12. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 12. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brown at IU 16.
|-5 YD
2 & 11 - IND 17(12:06 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 12 for -5 yards. Tackled by K.King at IU 12.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IND 18(12:34 - 1st) J.Tuttle steps back to pass. J.Tuttle sacked at IU 17 for -1 yards (N.Tarburton)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - PSU 33(12:40 - 1st) B.Amor punts 49 yards to IU 18 Center-B.Sokach-Minnick. Out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 4 - PSU 42(13:16 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford sacked at PSU 33 for -9 yards (A.Bryant)
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 38(13:49 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 38. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 38. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Mullen at PSU 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 36(14:18 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Head; D.Elliott at PSU 38.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 25(14:33 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes at PSU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Clifford rushed to PSU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Head at PSU 25.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the PSU End Zone. Touchback.
-
MRSHL
ODU
9
0
3rd 8:34 ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
21
30
3rd 6:25 ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
24
14
2nd 8:00 ESP+
-
GAST
USM
21
0
2nd 8:16 ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
14
17
2nd 8:48 ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
3
0
2nd 11:03 ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
0
7
1st 1:44 BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
0
7
1st 0:36 CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
0
7
1st 6:18 FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
14
0
1st 1:59 ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
7
7
1st 3:26 ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
3
7
1st 4:54 CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
7
0
2nd 13:29
-
25UCF
MEMP
7
7
1st 0:00 ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
14
0
1st 7:50 PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
0
3
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
0
7
1st 13:18 ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
0
0
1st 11:10 SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
3
1st 11:07 ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
0
7
1st 10:45 ESP+
-
TROY
UL
0
042.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
052.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
056.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 7:00pm FS2
-
HOU
SMU
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
047 O/U
-5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
067.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
050.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
043.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
054 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
049 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
062 O/U
-27
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2
-
UTEP
RICE
30
37
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
28
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
38
31
Final ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
21
24
Final ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
13
7
Final CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
41
24
Final ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
24
3
Final FS1
-
MD
WISC
10
23
Final BTN
-
MINN
NEB
20
13
Final ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
21
7
Final ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
27
13
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
24
34
Final FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
21
17
Final SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
31
28
Final ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
59
7
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
28
27
Final