No. 13 K-State flying high ahead of big game vs. No. 24 Texas
Kansas State is coming off a historic victory. Now it's time to prove that it was not a fluke.
The Wildcats, ranked No. 13 in the first College Football Playoff poll, defeated then-No. 9 Oklahoma State 48-0 last Saturday, the largest shutout ever over a top-10 team by a team lower in the rankings. It was the Wildcats' first victory over the Cowboys in Chris Klieman's four years as head coach.
They'll face another squad Klieman hasn't defeated when No. 24 Texas comes to Manhattan, Kan. on Saturday for a primetime showdown.
K-State (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) played exceptionally well against the Cowboys, and two Wildcats earned Big 12 player of the week honors. Quarterback Will Howard, who played for injured starter Adrian Martinez, earned offensive player of the week after going 21-of-37 for 296 passing yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Punter Ty Zentner was selected special teams player of the week after serving as punter, place kicker and kickoff specialist. He hit both field goals and all six extra points, plus placed two of his four punts inside the 20 without a touchback.
The defense shut out the Cowboys, who came into the game averaging 44.7 points per game, tied for third in the FBS. The last time the Cowboys were shut out was Nov. 28, 2009, when they were blanked by Oklahoma, 27-0. The Cowboys also were held to 217 yards of total offense, less than half their season average (466.9 yards per game).
Klieman knows it will take an equally stout effort to defeat the Longhorns.
"I know they're extremely well coached and they have great talent," Klieman said at his Tuesday press conference. "They'll have some things we haven't seen. We know they'll attack us where other teams have hurt us."
Klieman said he didn't know whether Martinez or Howard will start Saturday, and he probably won't say when he does figure it out.
"Adrian is closer (to playing)," the coach said, adding that Howard is playing well enough to consider starting him regardless of Martinez's health.
Texas (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) was off last weekend after being defeated by the same Oklahoma State team that K-State pummeled. With a win over K-State, the Longhorns will have a good chance to compete for a spot in the Big 12 championship game Dec. 3. A loss will make it nearly impossible. The Longhorns lost to Oklahoma State and play conference-leading TCU, ranked seventh in the CFP, next week in Austin.
Texas is 3-7 all-time in Manhattan, including wins in each of the last two meetings. The Longhorns won the last game in Manhattan, 69-31, but that was against a COVID-depleted team in 2020.
No one expects that kind of result Saturday.
"They're talented in all three phases," head coach Steve Sarkisian said of the Wildcats. "They take care of the ball on offense and create a bunch of turnovers on defense. They limit their penalties. This is a great task, going on the road into a really cool environment, so I'm looking forward to it."
Freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers will hope for improvement after he completed just 19 of 49 passes against the Cowboys for 319 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Bijan Robinson leads the Longhorns on the ground with 920 yards and 11 touchdowns; he's broken the 100-yard mark in six straight games and gained at least 130 rushing yards in three straight.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|5
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|4
|2
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|130
|87
|Total Plays
|16
|10
|Avg Gain
|8.1
|8.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|62
|37
|Rush Attempts
|7
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.9
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|68
|50
|Comp. - Att.
|5-9
|3-3
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|16.7
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|68
|PASS YDS
|50
|
|
|62
|RUSH YDS
|37
|
|
|130
|TOTAL YDS
|87
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Ewers 3 QB
|Q. Ewers
|5/9
|68
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|6
|53
|1
|36
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|9
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sanders 0 TE
|J. Sanders
|3
|2
|27
|0
|18
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
X. Worthy 8 WR
|X. Worthy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Overshown 0 LB
|D. Overshown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 28 DB
|J. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sweat 93 DL
|T. Sweat
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Auburn 45 K
|B. Auburn
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|3/3
|50
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|6
|32
|0
|10
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|1
|1
|28
|1
|28
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
S. Wheeler 19 TE
|S. Wheeler
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Savage 2 S
|K. Savage
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duke 29 LB
|K. Duke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moore 41 LB
|A. Moore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Boye-Doe 25 CB
|E. Boye-Doe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Purnell 32 LB
|D. Purnell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 1 S
|J. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Anudike-Uzomah 91 DE
|F. Anudike-Uzomah
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cheatum 21 S
|D. Cheatum
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mason 9 S
|C. Mason
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Huggins 92 NT
|E. Huggins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Tennant 17 K
|C. Tennant
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|2
|16.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
3 & 2 - KSTATE 20(4:03 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 20. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 20. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by TEX at KST 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - KSTATE 21(4:40 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at KST 20.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 12(5:13 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 21 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at KST 21.
|Kickoff
|(5:20 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 59 yards from TEX 35 to the KST 6. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Crawford at KST 12.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:20 - 1st) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - TEXAS 9(5:24 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to KST End Zone for 9 yards. R.Johnson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(5:57 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to KST 20. Catch made by K.Robinson at KST 20. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Purnell at KST 9.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 38(6:25 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to KST 38. Catch made by J.Sanders at KST 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at KST 20.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TEXAS 41(7:01 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to KST 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at KST 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - TEXAS 47(7:36 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to KST 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Moore; C.Mason at KST 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49(8:02 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to KST 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at KST 47.
|+21 YD
2 & 5 - TEXAS 30(8:31 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 30. Catch made by B.Robinson at TEX 30. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by D.Green; E.Huggins at KST 49.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TEXAS 25(8:31 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy. PENALTY on KST-E.Boye-Doe Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(8:41 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|Kickoff
|(8:41 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:41 - 1st) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 28(8:49 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to TEX 28. Catch made by D.Vaughn at TEX 28. Gain of 28 yards. D.Vaughn for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - KSTATE 33(9:23 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to TEX 28 for 5 yards. A.Martinez ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 41(10:06 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to TEX 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 33.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - KSTATE 49(10:39 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to TEX 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 46(11:16 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Sweat at KST 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - KSTATE 43(11:45 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Sweat; M.Ojomo at KST 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(12:23 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 35. Catch made by S.Wheeler at KST 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at KST 43.
|Kickoff
|(12:30 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 57 yards from TEX 35 to the KST 8. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. M.Knowles ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:30 - 1st) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|+36 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 36(12:39 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to KST End Zone for 36 yards. B.Robinson for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(12:46 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for TEX.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - TEXAS 41(13:10 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to KST 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah; D.Cheatum at KST 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 50(13:42 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 50. Catch made by K.Robinson at TEX 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at KST 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(13:45 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington. PENALTY on KST-J.Brents Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - TEXAS 26(14:18 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 26. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Boye-Doe at TEX 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 25(14:54 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at TEX 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(15:00 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Sanders.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
