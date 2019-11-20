Drive Chart
It's not hard for Illinois head coach Lovie Smith to find a source of motivation for his team heading into a matchup at No. 17 Iowa on Saturday.

All Smith has had to do is point out that Iowa went into Illinois and administered a 63-0 thrashing of the Fighting Illini last year.

"Yeah, I think the guys have heard that a few times," Smith said.

Illinois certainly has every reason to be more confident it can put up a better showing in Iowa City for the rematch.

The Fighting Illini have resurrected their season after scaring Michigan on Oct. 12, winning four games in a row to become bowl eligible with a 6-4 record, 4-3 in the Big Ten.

Illinois upset Wisconsin and is coming off one of the most thrilling wins in school history when it rallied from a 28-3 deficit to win at Michigan State 37-34 on Nov. 9. Brandon Peters threw for 369 yards in that game and the Illini forced four turnovers to push their season total to a national-best 26.

"We like the position we're in," Smith said. "Life is a lot better when you are winning football games and you accomplish more than you have in the past and see the program headed in the right direction. We are all in a little bit better spirits."

Iowa (7-3, 4-3) also enters in good spirits and with momentum after the Hawkeyes knocked off previously unbeaten Minnesota last week, 23-19.

The Hawkeyes will also have a lot of emotion, given they will be saying farewell to their senior class in their home finale.

"It's a tough day and bittersweet day," Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said. "You're so proud of what the guys have done to become seniors in our program and all the hurdles they've overcome."

One of those seniors is quarterback Nate Stanley, who has been one of the better quarterbacks in the Big Ten all season. Stanley has thrown for 2,331 yards, third-most in the conference. He hasn't had a 300-yard game this season but had been efficient, limiting his interceptions to five (three in a loss to Michigan).

Ferentz said he's not surprised with the resurgence of Illinois and knows it will be a challenge for his team.

"They have to be one of the most improved teams in the country, not just in our conference," Ferentz said. "You could kind of see that coming. He was committed several years ago to playing young players, and now those young players are growing up. This past month, they are playing really good football. Winning football."

The game also has some significance in the conference standings and bowl selections.

The teams are tied for third place in the Big Ten West division, and the winner will move into sole possession of third place with the possibility of moving up further should second-place Wisconsin stumble.

Both teams will be favored in their final games of the season, with Illinois hosting Northwestern and Iowa playing at Nebraska to close the year, adding to the importance of Saturday's game to the standings.

"The games do get a little bit bigger, and that is where we want to be in November," Smith said.

--Field Level Media

1234T
Illinois 6-4 -----
17 Iowa 7-3 -----
Kinnick Stadium Iowa City, Iowa
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Illinois
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.1% 1486 16 5 136.1
B. Peters 114/207 1486 16 5
M. Robinson 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.1% 348 1 0 113.2
M. Robinson 32/57 348 1 0
I. Williams 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
I. Williams 0/4 0 0 0
C. Washington 8 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
C. Washington 0/1 0 0 0
T. Davis 15 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
T. Davis 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Corbin 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
116 606 6
R. Corbin 116 606 6 66
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 461 4
D. Brown 83 461 4 44
R. Bonner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 183 3
R. Bonner 50 183 3 14
J. Norwood 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 94 0
J. Norwood 15 94 0 50
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 69 3
B. Peters 56 69 3 54
K. Sims 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 52 0
K. Sims 14 52 0 9
M. Epstein 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 45 0
M. Epstein 8 45 0 14
C. Brown 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
C. Brown 3 18 0 14
C. Taylor 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
C. Taylor 2 11 0 6
C. Lillig 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
C. Lillig 2 8 0 8
D. Navarro 86 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Navarro 1 6 0 6
T. Sidney 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Sidney 1 2 0 2
I. Williams 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 1 0
I. Williams 6 1 0 5
B. Hayes 14 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Hayes 1 0 0 0
D. Stampley 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -6 0
D. Stampley 3 -6 0 3
M. Robinson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 -23 1
M. Robinson 20 -23 1 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 598 9
J. Imatorbhebhe 29 598 9 83
D. Navarro 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 232 1
D. Navarro 18 232 1 48
R. Smalling 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 225 1
R. Smalling 24 225 1 26
D. Barker 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 209 3
D. Barker 14 209 3 52
T. Sidney 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 123 1
T. Sidney 16 123 1 16
D. Stampley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 101 0
D. Stampley 9 101 0 27
J. Williams 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 90 1
J. Williams 9 90 1 33
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 65 0
D. Brown 8 65 0 15
C. Washington 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
C. Washington 3 42 0 20
R. Bonner 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 1
R. Bonner 2 36 1 28
C. Reams 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
C. Reams 3 32 0 17
K. Cumby 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
K. Cumby 2 31 0 31
R. Corbin 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
R. Corbin 3 28 0 23
J. Holmes 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
J. Holmes 2 16 0 10
K. Sims 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
K. Sims 2 7 0 5
L. Ford 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
L. Ford 1 6 0 6
J. Norwood 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
J. Norwood 2 -1 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Marchese 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Marchese 0-0 0 1
S. Brown 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
S. Brown 0-0 0 2
D. Harding 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
D. Harding 0-0 0 3
S. Green 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Green 0-0 0 1
J. Hansen 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Hansen 0-0 0 1
T. Adams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Adams 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. McCourt 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/13 38/39
J. McCourt 9/13 0 38/39 65
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Iowa
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 2331 14 5 134.8
N. Stanley 190/313 2331 14 5
S. Petras 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 25 0 0 81
S. Petras 6/10 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 482 4
M. Sargent 108 482 4 22
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 436 2
T. Goodson 82 436 2 29
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 401 1
T. Young 71 401 1 52
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 42 1
I. Smith-Marsette 6 42 1 16
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 25 0
T. Tracy Jr. 3 25 0 11
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
I. Kelly-Martin 6 23 0 9
O. Martin 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
O. Martin 1 5 0 5
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 3 1
B. Ross 6 3 1 3
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Ragaini 1 2 0 2
S. Petras 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
S. Petras 1 1 1 1
T. Pallissard 40 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Pallissard 1 0 0 0
M. Pottebaum 38 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Pottebaum 1 0 0 0
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 -20 1
N. Stanley 60 -20 1 16
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 533 4
I. Smith-Marsette 37 533 4 58
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 513 3
T. Tracy Jr. 28 513 3 75
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 407 4
B. Smith 33 407 4 34
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 346 2
N. Ragaini 39 346 2 45
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 143 0
T. Goodson 20 143 0 31
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 139 0
M. Sargent 13 139 0 41
N. Wieting 39 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 75 0
N. Wieting 7 75 0 25
S. LaPorta 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 71 0
S. LaPorta 4 71 0 41
S. Beyer 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 68 0
S. Beyer 5 68 0 27
O. Martin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 28 1
O. Martin 5 28 1 9
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
I. Kelly-Martin 2 25 0 25
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Young 1 7 0 7
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Ross 1 4 0 4
M. Cooper 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
M. Cooper 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Stone 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Stone 0-0 0 1
C. Golston 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Golston 0-0 0 1
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Ojemudia 0-0 0 2
M. Hankins 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Hankins 0-0 0 1
R. Moss 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Moss 0-0 0 2
D. Colbert 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Colbert 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Duncan 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
23/26 21/21
K. Duncan 23/26 0 21/21 90
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
