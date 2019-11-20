Drive Chart
Oregon-Arizona St. Preview

  • AP
  • Nov 20, 2019

Oregon secured the Pac-12 North title last week. Now the real work begins.

The No. 6 Ducks' mission over the final three weeks of the regular season: to play well enough to convince the 13-member College Football Playoff selection committee that a last-second loss to the fifth-best team in the Southeastern Conference on opening day is not a deal-breaker.

Oregon (9-1, 7-0 Pac-12) is nine seconds away from an unbeaten season to this point. The Ducks' next challenge comes as a two-touchdown favorite against Arizona State at Tempe, Ariz., on Saturday. The Sun Devils (5-5, 2-5) have lost their past four and are hoping to become bowl-eligible.

"The best part about it is our guys feel like we still haven't played our best football," Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said after the Ducks held Arizona without a touchdown in a 34-6 victory last week.

"Looking forward to getting better."

The Ducks have managed well so far. They have won nine straight since a 27-21 loss to Auburn in a neutral site game in Arlington, Texas, and they are one of five teams ranked in the top 14 in the FBS in both scoring offense and scoring defense. No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Alabama -- also top contenders for a berth in the four-team playoff -- along with Louisiana are the others.

Oregon has done it with strong quarterback play from accurate senior Justin Herbert, a veteran offensive line led by left tackle Penei Sewell that has made an FBS-high 203 combined starts, and a defense that has held five opponents without a touchdown and six under 10 points, also tops in the FBS.

Oregon leads the nation with 17 interceptions and is tied for second with a plus-13 turnover margin.

Herbert has passed for 2,662 yards with 28 touchdowns and three interceptions, one of three FBS quarterbacks with at least 25 scores and three or fewer picks, joining Ohio State's Justin Fields and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.

"He has a tremendous amount of pride in his craft and how he approaches it," Cristobal said of Herbert. "Student of the game, another year in the system. I think Coach (Marcus) Arroyo, (the offensive coordinator), has done a great job of finding answers, particularly to some of the different challenges that we face coverage-wise in conference."

Halfback CJ Verdell leads the Ducks with 814 yards rushing, and wide receivers Johnny Johnson III and Jaylen Redd have combined for 77 catches and 10 touchdowns for a spread-the-wealth offense on a team in which 19 players have a touchdown.

Arizona State freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels has thrown for 2,236 yards and 14 touchdowns against only two interceptions. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has become a principal weapon with 53 receptions for 964 yards and seven touchdowns.

Daniels threw for 334 yards an Aiyuk had 173 yards receiving with a score while also returning a punt for a touchdown in a 35-34 loss at Oregon State last week. The Sun Devils moved within a point of the Beavers with 1:40 remaining but failed on a two-point conversion run.

"I'm not playing to tie," Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said afterward. "We're trying to develop a program where we win games. We can't make 2 yards? I would do it again."

Arizona State has given up 108 points in its last three games, including 28 apiece in the first half of losses to UCLA, Southern California and the Beavers.

"We have to stop playing from deficits," Edwards said. "You don't want to get in deficits against (the Ducks) because they are very good on defense."

Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.6% 2662 28 3 167.7
J. Herbert 220/316 2662 28 3
T. Shough 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 144 3 0 226.6
T. Shough 12/15 144 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Verdell 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
129 814 5
C. Verdell 129 814 5 89
T. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 493 0
T. Dye 85 493 0 47
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 266 7
C. Habibi-Likio 69 266 7 17
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 198 2
D. Felix 33 198 2 62
S. Dollars 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 81 0
S. Dollars 7 81 0 63
T. Shough 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
T. Shough 2 11 0 13
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 10 2
J. Redd 6 10 2 4
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 -12 1
J. Herbert 36 -12 1 26
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 485 3
J. Johnson III 35 485 3 73
J. Breeland 27 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 405 6
J. Breeland 26 405 6 66
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 396 7
J. Redd 42 396 7 36
J. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 299 4
J. Johnson 18 299 4 53
M. Pittman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 197 2
M. Pittman 14 197 2 39
S. Webb 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 181 3
S. Webb 16 181 3 24
B. Addison 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 152 1
B. Addison 13 152 1 34
T. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 129 1
T. Dye 13 129 1 33
C. Verdell 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 122 0
C. Verdell 13 122 0 27
J. Delgado 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 116 0
J. Delgado 9 116 0 19
D. Davis 17 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 89 1
D. Davis 9 89 1 19
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 78 0
D. Felix 6 78 0 27
B. Schooler 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 0
B. Schooler 2 44 0 23
R. Bay 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 1
R. Bay 3 35 1 16
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 32 0
C. Habibi-Likio 7 32 0 9
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 1
H. Kampmoyer 2 30 1 21
T. Jeannis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
T. Jeannis 1 14 0 14
B. Aiello 66 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
B. Aiello 1 1 1 1
S. Dollars 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
S. Dollars 2 1 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
J. Holland 0-0 0 4
M. Wright 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Wright 0-0 0 1
B. Young 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Young 0-0 0 1
S. Stephens 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Stephens 0-0 0 1
T. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Dye 0-0 0 1
N. Pickett 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Pickett 0-0 0 1
D. Lenoir 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Lenoir 0-0 0 1
S. Niu 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Niu 0-0 0 1
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Graham Jr. 0-0 0 1
V. McKinley III 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
V. McKinley III 0-0 0 4
B. Breeze 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Breeze 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Lewis 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/9 42/44
C. Lewis 5/9 0 42/44 57
A. Stack 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 7/7
A. Stack 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arizona State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Daniels 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.4% 2236 14 2 150.2
J. Daniels 159/259 2236 14 2
J. Yellen 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 292 4 2 140.3
J. Yellen 28/44 292 4 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
188 801 8
E. Benjamin 188 801 8 33
J. Daniels 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 247 3
J. Daniels 93 247 3 24
I. Floyd 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 47 0
I. Floyd 11 47 0 10
A. Carter 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 34 0
A. Carter 12 34 0 8
E. Long 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 32 0
E. Long 6 32 0 16
K. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 28 0
K. Williams 5 28 0 13
J. Yellen 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
J. Yellen 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 964 7
B. Aiyuk 53 964 7 86
F. Darby 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 472 6
F. Darby 24 472 6 62
K. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 342 2
K. Williams 38 342 2 41
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 279 2
E. Benjamin 34 279 2 72
R. Pearsall 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 109 0
R. Pearsall 6 109 0 38
G. Porter 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 75 0
G. Porter 6 75 0 28
J. Kerley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 71 0
J. Kerley 4 71 0 33
C. Hodges 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 0
C. Hodges 5 58 0 16
T. Hudson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 58 0
T. Hudson 6 58 0 18
R. Newsome 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
R. Newsome 4 42 0 21
N. Matthews 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 1
N. Matthews 4 26 1 13
A. Carter 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
A. Carter 2 25 0 16
B. Pierce 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
B. Pierce 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Fields 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Fields 0-0 0 1
C. Phillips 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Phillips 0-0 0 1
C. Lucas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Lucas 0-0 0 1
A. Crosswell 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Crosswell 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Zendejas 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/17 26/27
C. Zendejas 13/17 0 26/27 65
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
