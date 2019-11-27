Drive Chart
No. 11 Gators look to end home loss skid to Seminoles

  • Nov 27, 2019

Florida playing Florida State always stokes talk of the game's recruiting effect.

"I don't ever know if it has much of a recruiting effect, to be perfectly honest with you," Gators coach Dan Mullen said Tuesday. "Certainly, the 'taste in your mouth effect' is huge."

That taste, as well as pride and intrastate bragging rights, will be on the line again Saturday night, when the Seminoles visit the 11th-ranked Gators in Gainesville, Fla.

Florida (9-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) will be trying to finish unbeaten at home and strengthen its case for a top bowl appearance. The Gators are 5-0 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The Seminoles (6-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) are bowl eligible despite the firing of head coach Willie Taggart at the beginning of the month. Florida State is 2-0, with wins against Boston College and Alabama State, under interim head coach Odell Haggins.

Haggins, a longtime Florida State assistant, also played against Florida as a Seminoles star nose tackle in the late 1980s.

"The things I remember is a very intense football game," Haggins said of the rivalry. "You better be ready to play because both sides gonna be ready."

Florida State has won four consecutive games at The Swamp. Florida's last win over the Seminoles there was 2009, when Tim Tebow threw three scoring passes in the 37-10 victory.

This time, the Gators will be led by Kyle Trask, who has completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 2,293 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. He replaced fellow redshirt junior Feleipe Franks after the latter suffered a season-ending ankle injury in a Sept. 14 win at Kentucky.

Trask this week addressed talk he might bolt for next year's NFL Draft.

"I still have a whole 'nother year here, so I don't plan on leaving," he said.

Florida State's quarterback situation is less set. For the first time in several weeks, fifth-year senior Alex Hornibrook and redshirt sophomore James Blackman both are expected to be healthy and available.

Blackman has completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 1,945 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He started the last two games, both victories. Hornibrook has completed 68.9 percent for 986 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

"We're going to find out who's playing the best in practice. That's who is going to play," Haggins said when asked about the starter. "(Offensive coordinator) Kendal (Briles) and myself, we get together and talk about the situations on offense that we need to talk about."

The teams are Nos. 59 and 60 nationally in total offense. Florida State is averaging 417.1 yards per game and Florida 416.5. The Gators are 19th (292.3 yards per game) in passing offense and the Seminoles are 30th (277.5). Each team averages less than 140 rushing yards.

With both teams dependent on aerial offenses, Florida State's ability to defend the pass could go a long way in determining the outcome. The Seminoles' pass defense is ranked No. 114 (273.8 YPG).

Overall, Florida is ranked No. 12 (303.5 YPG) and Florida State 96th (433.2) in total defense. The Gators are 23rd (193.0) against the pass.

Each head coach said his team was relatively healthy. Mullen said defensive end Jabari Zuniga (ankle) was cleared to play, and linebacker Amari Burney (knee) "might be available." Haggins said running back Cam Akers (undisclosed injury) and center Andrew Boselli (ankle) would return.

The Gators won last year's meeting 41-14 at Tallahassee, Fla.

--Field Level Media

Florida State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Blackman 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.2% 1945 16 7 147.4
J. Blackman 156/243 1945 16 7
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.9% 986 7 2 152.4
A. Hornibrook 84/122 986 7 2
J. Travis 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 71 0 0 128.1
J. Travis 3/7 71 0 0
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 50 0 0 136.7
C. Akers 4/6 50 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
214 1042 13
C. Akers 214 1042 13 41
K. Laborn 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 297 4
K. Laborn 63 297 4 40
J. Travis 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 163 2
J. Travis 7 163 2 66
J. Blackman 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 88 1
J. Blackman 53 88 1 35
D. Sheffield 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 48 1
D. Sheffield 9 48 1 17
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
K. Helton 2 19 0 14
D. Matthews 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
D. Matthews 4 18 0 10
T. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
T. Harrison 4 10 0 11
T. Terry 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
T. Terry 1 -9 0 0
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 -71 0
A. Hornibrook 29 -71 0 15
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Terry 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 892 8
T. Terry 44 892 8 75
D. Matthews 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 345 3
D. Matthews 33 345 3 60
T. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 289 2
T. Harrison 27 289 2 47
T. McKitty 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 241 0
T. McKitty 23 241 0 30
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 239 3
K. Helton 17 239 3 58
O. Wilson 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 227 1
O. Wilson 20 227 1 40
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 223 4
C. Akers 28 223 4 44
G. Nabers 32 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 199 2
G. Nabers 12 199 2 63
K. Gavin 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 141 0
K. Gavin 15 141 0 15
W. Thompson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 91 0
W. Thompson 6 91 0 51
K. Laborn 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 66 0
K. Laborn 10 66 0 16
J. Young 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 52 0
J. Young 3 52 0 29
C. McDonald 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 43 0
C. McDonald 6 43 0 24
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
A. Hornibrook 1 6 0 6
A. Dent 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -2 0
A. Dent 2 -2 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Taylor 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Taylor 0-0 0 1
C. Fagan 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Fagan 0-0 0 1
S. Samuels III 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
S. Samuels III 0-0 0 2
H. Nasirildeen 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
H. Nasirildeen 0-0 0 2
A. Samuel, Jr. 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Samuel, Jr. 0-0 0 1
I. Bolden 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Bolden 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Aguayo 23 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/11 37/37
R. Aguayo 6/11 0 37/37 55
P. Grothaus 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/6
P. Grothaus 0/0 0 5/6 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.8% 2293 21 6 158
K. Trask 183/274 2293 21 6
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.1% 698 5 3 173.4
F. Franks 54/71 698 5 3
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 220 2 0 140.9
E. Jones 20/32 220 2 0
L. Krull 7 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
L. Krull 1/1 4 0 0
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
L. Perine 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 520 4
L. Perine 115 520 4 88
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 266 3
D. Pierce 43 266 3 75
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 191 4
E. Jones 31 191 4 29
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 96 1
J. Hammond 5 96 1 76
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 82 1
M. Davis 31 82 1 12
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 68 1
F. Franks 21 68 1 22
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 59 0
K. Toney 10 59 0 26
I. Clement 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 48 0
I. Clement 3 48 0 41
J. Copeland 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 28 0
J. Copeland 4 28 0 15
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
F. Swain 4 27 0 10
N. Wright 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 24 0
N. Wright 12 24 0 5
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
V. Jefferson 1 7 0 7
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
T. Townsend 2 5 0 6
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
T. Grimes 1 -4 0 0
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 -45 3
K. Trask 51 -45 3 14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Pitts 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 566 5
K. Pitts 46 566 5 32
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 480 4
V. Jefferson 38 480 4 69
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 470 3
T. Grimes 30 470 3 66
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 434 5
F. Swain 30 434 5 64
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 307 2
J. Hammond 24 307 2 65
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 256 1
T. Cleveland 18 256 1 36
J. Copeland 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 247 2
J. Copeland 17 247 2 37
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 179 4
L. Perine 32 179 4 15
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 130 1
K. Toney 5 130 1 66
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 32 0
M. Davis 5 32 0 10
K. Zipperer 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 1
K. Zipperer 3 31 1 25
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
D. Pierce 4 30 0 18
R. Wells 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
R. Wells 2 27 0 24
L. Krull 7 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
L. Krull 2 18 0 20
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Trask 1 4 0 4
N. Wright 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
N. Wright 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Wilson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
M. Wilson 0-0 0 3
D. Stiner 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
D. Stiner 0-0 0 4
S. Davis 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
S. Davis 0-0 0 3
J. Greenard 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Greenard 0-0 0 1
T. Dean III 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Dean III 0-0 0 1
K. Elam 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Elam 0-0 0 2
A. Burney 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Burney 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/14 40/40
E. McPherson 12/14 0 40/40 76
C. Howard 71 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
C. Howard 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
