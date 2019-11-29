Drive Chart
NAVY
HOU

Navy-Houston Preview

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) No. 24 Navy has made a remarkable turnaround this season and has a chance to reach the American Athletic Conference title game.

To do that the Midshipmen will have to figure out a way to win in Houston against the Cougars, something they've failed to do in their previous two trips there.

Navy visits the Cougars on Saturday night and a win would earn the team at least a share of the West Division title. The Midshipmen could also earn a share of the title with a loss by Memphis against Cincinnati on Friday night. They would get a spot in the conference title game against Cincinnati on Dec. 7 with a win over Houston and a loss by Memphis.

Navy has already made a five-game improvement from last year's 3-10 finish with two games remaining. The Midshipmen host Army on Dec. 14 in their annual rivalry game.

Houston won 24-14 in 2017 in Navy's last visit and the Cougars got a 52-31 victory in 2015 in the team's other trip to Houston.

''We haven't played well when we've gone down there,'' coach Ken Niumatalolo said. ''So we've got to be ready to play against a team that had a really good game last week and has been playing well.''

The Cougars (4-7) have had a tough time in coach Dana Holgorsen's first season in charge and won't make a bowl game for the first time since 2012. They snapped a three-game skid last week with a 24-14 win over Tulsa.

Holgorsen talked about the team's mindset on Monday.

''They understand what the bigger picture is,'' he said. ''We got six days left in 2019. That's just the facts. We are going to put everything we can into these six days and play against Navy. We have the mindset that everything we do for the next six days is about getting better and propelling us into 2020. Our 2020 starts in six days.''

TRIPLE OPTION/TRIPLE THE WORK

Navy employs the triple option led by quarterback Malcolm Perry. Since no other team the Cougars face uses this offense it presents a unique challenge this week for Holgorsen and his staff.

''I don't know how you can make my job any harder than it is right now,'' Holgorsen said. ''When you think it can't get harder it does. Obviously, we play them every year, so we better get used to figuring out how to play against these guys. This will be a good experience.''

Holgorsen said there's no way the Cougars could prepare for Navy's offense in a week so his team has spent days starting in the spring and into fall camp where his staff introduced some things they hope will help this week.

''Getting things on video and starting to evaluate it,'' he said. ''It's challenging, the quarterback is dynamic. I think he rushed 38 times last game, and he can throw it. They throw it better than we do right now.''

PERRY'S PERFORMANCE

Perry's 38 carries last week were a career high and he finished with 195 yards rushing and two touchdowns and threw for 162 yards and another score to lead Navy to a win over SMU.

He's rushed for at least 100 yards in seven straight games, and a 100-yard rushing game on Saturday would tie a school record.

BOUNCING BACK

The Midshipmen rebounded from a 52-20 loss to No. 16 Notre Dame last week with the 35-28 win over SMU. Niumatalolo thought getting that victory against a team which entered the game with just one loss showed his team's toughness, and he hopes that carries over to this week.

''We had a crushing loss to Notre Dame where they got after us,'' he said. ''We didn't play well. We didn't coach well and we got beat. So to come back after that game to play another top-25 team ... and beat them it was definitely a great win for us. Hopefully it will continue to give us some confidence as we finish out this year.''

---

1234T
Navy 8-2 -----
Houston 4-7 -----
TDECU Stadium Houston, Texas
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Navy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.7% 920 6 3 176.1
M. Perry 41/75 920 6 3
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 49 1 0 313.9
C. Williams 2/3 49 1 0
P. Olsen 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 45 1 1 88.5
P. Olsen 2/8 45 1 1
C. Warren 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 18 0 0 125.6
C. Warren 1/2 18 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
220 1354 18
M. Perry 220 1354 18 70
N. Smith 43 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 529 7
N. Smith 109 529 7 77
J. Carothers 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 449 8
J. Carothers 58 449 8 58
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 267 1
T. Maloy 32 267 1 26
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 232 2
C. Williams 46 232 2 21
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 178 0
K. Makekau 20 178 0 41
I. Ruoss 32 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 109 1
I. Ruoss 29 109 1 26
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 103 0
M. Fells 14 103 0 31
P. Olsen 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 80 2
P. Olsen 34 80 2 13
C. Warren 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 50 1
C. Warren 4 50 1 22
G. Winn 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 43 0
G. Winn 5 43 0 24
J. Smith 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 36 0
J. Smith 4 36 0 13
M. Cooper 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 28 0
M. Cooper 3 28 0 11
J. Harris II 37 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 25 0
J. Harris II 9 25 0 7
T. Brannan 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
T. Brannan 1 20 0 20
T. King-El 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
T. King-El 5 18 0 11
D. Morris 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
D. Morris 2 16 0 9
T. Goslin 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -2 0
T. Goslin 4 -2 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Cooper 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 355 2
M. Cooper 15 355 2 58
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 210 2
C. Williams 7 210 2 80
R. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 178 1
R. Mitchell 7 178 1 74
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 88 0
K. Makekau 3 88 0 32
J. Carothers 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 57 1
J. Carothers 2 57 1 31
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 51 0
T. Maloy 2 51 0 33
C. Warren 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 50 1
C. Warren 5 50 1 17
O. Davis 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 1
O. Davis 2 32 1 23
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
M. Fells 3 11 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Perkins 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Perkins 0-0 0 1
D. Fagot 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Fagot 0-0 0 1
M. McMorris 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. McMorris 0-0 0 1
E. Fochtman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Fochtman 0-0 0 1
C. Garnes 45 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Garnes 0-0 0 2
K. Brennan 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Brennan 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Nichols 43 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/12 47/48
B. Nichols 9/12 0 47/48 74
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Houston
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Tune 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 1140 7 5 133.2
C. Tune 83/144 1140 7 5
D. King 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.7% 663 6 2 117.7
D. King 58/110 663 6 2
L. Holgorsen 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 139 1 1 115.7
L. Holgorsen 9/19 139 1 1
B. Smith 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 105 1 0 378
B. Smith 3/4 105 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Porter 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
124 605 3
K. Porter 124 605 3 33
M. Car 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 375 3
M. Car 59 375 3 44
P. Carr 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 324 3
P. Carr 55 324 3 68
D. King 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 312 6
D. King 55 312 6 35
C. Tune 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 183 2
C. Tune 55 183 2 68
C. Smith 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 159 0
C. Smith 32 159 0 34
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 83 0
M. Stevenson 8 83 0 34
B. Smith 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 49 2
B. Smith 17 49 2 11
K. Walker 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 30 0
K. Walker 7 30 0 9
T. Brown 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 22 0
T. Brown 10 22 0 5
D. Mutin 24 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Mutin 1 12 0 12
Q. Beckford 86 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
Q. Beckford 1 -5 0 0
L. Holgorsen 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -8 0
L. Holgorsen 4 -8 0 14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 774 7
M. Stevenson 44 774 7 96
J. Singleton 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 361 3
J. Singleton 23 361 3 58
T. Bradley 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 227 0
T. Bradley 13 227 0 63
K. Corbin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 192 2
K. Corbin 11 192 2 37
C. Trahan 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 190 1
C. Trahan 18 190 1 31
K. Porter 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 128 1
K. Porter 13 128 1 25
B. Smith 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 62 0
B. Smith 9 62 0 14
C. Lark 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 62 1
C. Lark 5 62 1 15
P. Carr 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
P. Carr 4 29 0 12
C. Smith 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 8 0
C. Smith 5 8 0 12
T. Brown 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Brown 1 6 0 6
C. McGowan 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
C. McGowan 2 5 0 8
K. Walker 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Walker 1 4 0 4
S. Creamer 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
S. Creamer 2 4 0 5
T. Mark 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Mark 1 0 0 0
M. Car 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
M. Car 1 -5 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Willis-Dalton 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Willis-Dalton 0-0 0 1
D. Williams 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Williams 0-0 0 2
S. Lewis 39 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Lewis 0-0 0 1
G. Sprewell 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Sprewell 0-0 0 1
D. Mutin 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Mutin 0-0 0 1
G. Owens 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Owens 0-0 0 1
Z. Kirven 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Z. Kirven 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Witherspoon 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
18/21 35/35
D. Witherspoon 18/21 0 35/35 89
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
