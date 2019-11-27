Drive Chart
No. 7 Oklahoma visits No. 21 Oklahoma St.

  Nov 27, 2019

The keys for the respective defenses are clear for No. 7 Oklahoma's visit to No 21 Oklahoma State on Saturday at Stillwater, Okla.

For the Sooners, it's about slowing down running back Chuba Hubbard, a Canadian who's leading the nation in rushing and turning in the second-best season by a running back in school history behind Barry Sanders' epic 1988.

For the Cowboys, it boils down to how they contain Jalen Hurts, the graduate transfer quarterback who has been one of the most dynamic dual threats in college football this season.

For both, it's easier said than done.

Hubbard was held out of the end zone last week for the first time all season but still played a huge role in Oklahoma State's win at West Virginia with 194 yards of total offense.

He has had at least 100 yards rushing in nine consecutive games, helping keep the Cowboys' offense afloat even after season-ending injuries to wide receiver Tylan Wallace and more recently quarterback Spencer Sanders.

"He's got a great combination. He's got breakaway speed, power, he's caught the ball all year, made several plays in the passing game ... and he's had a lot of attention on him every week and has still been able to produce," Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said. "He's certainly one of the best backs we've had in the league in a long time."

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said there was a big difference in the Sooners' offense this season under Hurts.

"They're a Wishbone team, guys," Gundy said. "They're just lined up in the spread."

Gundy ticked off a series of numbers, signifying Oklahoma's quarterback carries from both the old Wishbone success under Barry Switzer and its current golden age of quarterbacking with back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray and now under Hurts.

Hurts' 180 carries this season was by far the biggest number Gundy read. The QB either has kept the ball or passed it on more than 61 percent of Oklahoma's offensive plays this season.

In last week's win over TCU, Hurts carried 28 times and threw 21 passes in 89 offensive plays.

"You gotta give the guy credit," Gundy said. "He's taken hit after hit after hit after hit.

"The more I watched (film), I kept thinking there's only one guy that ever touches the ball, and it's him. It's triple-option just disguised in spread is all it is. So, we gotta stop the quarterback, we gotta tackle him, we gotta get him down."

Both defenses have played well lately, though Oklahoma's has been much more up and down lately.

The stakes of Saturday's game are big on both sides. For the Sooners, there remains an outside shot at making the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma State is hoping to improve its bowl standing while also knocking its biggest rival out of playoff contention.

Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 3184 30 6 203.1
J. Hurts 192/269 3184 30 6
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 207 2 0 153.8
T. Mordecai 16/26 207 2 0
S. Rattler 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 73 1 0 192.9
S. Rattler 6/8 73 1 0
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 21 0 1 38.2
N. Basquine 1/2 21 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
180 1156 17
J. Hurts 180 1156 17 52
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
106 757 3
K. Brooks 106 757 3 48
R. Stevenson 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 417 5
R. Stevenson 53 417 5 75
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 385 4
T. Sermon 54 385 4 32
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 62 0
T. Pledger 8 62 0 16
M. Major 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 28 0
M. Major 10 28 0 6
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
T. Mordecai 4 16 0 12
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
C. Rambo 2 15 0 18
S. Rattler 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
S. Rattler 2 15 0 8
J. Haselwood 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
J. Haselwood 2 10 0 8
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 10 1
C. Lamb 6 10 1 21
B. Willis 81 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
B. Willis 2 -1 0 0
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Hall 1 -1 0 0
I. McIver 61 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
I. McIver 1 -1 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 999 14
C. Lamb 46 999 14 71
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 701 5
C. Rambo 38 701 5 74
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 301 1
L. Morris 17 301 1 46
J. Haselwood 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 247 1
J. Haselwood 16 247 1 49
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 216 0
N. Basquine 14 216 0 70
B. Willis 81 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 145 2
B. Willis 8 145 2 25
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 134 3
J. Hall 13 134 3 23
A. Miller 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 118 0
A. Miller 6 118 0 40
T. Wease 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 115 2
T. Wease 7 115 2 37
T. Bridges 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 82 2
T. Bridges 7 82 2 33
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 79 0
G. Calcaterra 5 79 0 24
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 71 1
T. Sermon 8 71 1 20
D. Stoops 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 67 0
D. Stoops 6 67 0 17
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 55 0
K. Brooks 8 55 0 24
R. Stevenson 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 50 0
R. Stevenson 8 50 0 15
M. Jones 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
M. Jones 2 42 0 37
A. Stogner 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 2
A. Stogner 5 42 2 19
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
J. Hurts 1 21 0 21
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Brown 0-0 0 1
R. Jones 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Jones 0-0 0 1
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
B. Radley-Hiles 0-0 0 2
J. Davis 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Davis 0-0 0 1
N. Bonitto 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Bonitto 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Brkic 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/12 41/41
G. Brkic 12/12 0 41/41 77
C. Sutherland 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/4 23/23
C. Sutherland 2/4 0 23/23 29
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.8% 2065 16 11 145.5
S. Sanders 155/247 2065 16 11
D. Brown 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.5% 419 5 0 184.5
D. Brown 35/47 419 5 0
S. Taylor 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 144.1
S. Taylor 4/4 21 0 0
T. Hutton 29 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 0 0 268
T. Hutton 1/1 20 0 0
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
D. Stoner 0/1 0 0 0
J. McClure 39 K
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
J. McClure 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
285 1832 20
C. Hubbard 285 1832 20 92
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 625 2
S. Sanders 137 625 2 33
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 216 2
L. Brown 38 216 2 68
J. Jeter 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 34 0
J. Jeter 11 34 0 6
M. Cooper 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 12 1
M. Cooper 7 12 1 6
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Stoner 1 12 0 12
D. Glass 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
D. Glass 2 8 0 7
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
A. Green 1 2 0 2
T. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Wallace 1 0 0 0
D. Brown 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 -2 0
D. Brown 10 -2 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 903 8
T. Wallace 53 903 8 90
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 537 5
D. Stoner 41 537 5 57
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 290 2
B. Johnson 14 290 2 69
J. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 181 2
J. McCray 14 181 2 73
L. Wolf 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 177 0
L. Wolf 22 177 0 30
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 170 0
C. Hubbard 18 170 0 46
J. Woods 89 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 100 1
J. Woods 14 100 1 30
C. Moore 35 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 81 2
C. Moore 4 81 2 59
D. Metcalf 84 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
D. Metcalf 3 26 0 20
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
L. Brown 2 17 0 9
L. Greenwood 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 0
L. Greenwood 3 12 0 6
L. Carter 87 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 10 1
L. Carter 4 10 1 6
D. Jackson 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
D. Jackson 1 9 0 9
L. Anderson 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Anderson 1 8 0 8
J. Morris 38 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Morris 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Ford 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Ford 0-0 0 1
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 5 0
K. Harvell-Peel 0-0 0 5
M. Rodriguez 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Rodriguez 0-0 0 1
T. Sterling 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Sterling 0-0 0 1
P. Redwine-Bryant 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Redwine-Bryant 0-0 0 1
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Green 0-0 0 1
A. Ogbongbemiga 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Ogbongbemiga 0-0 0 1
J. Bernard 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Bernard 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
17/21 44/45
M. Ammendola 17/21 0 44/45 95
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
