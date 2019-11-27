Drive Chart
OREGST
OREG

Playoffs gone for No. 14 Oregon, but Oregon State 'war' looms

  • FLM
  • Nov 27, 2019

Its hopes of making the College Football Playoff dashed with last Saturday's 31-28 upset loss at Arizona State, No. 14 Oregon fell eight spots in the rankings, and the Ducks must try to regroup for their regular-season finale Saturday afternoon.

That should be made easier because it's the annual Civil War rivalry game with the Oregon State Beavers.

Oregon (9-2, 7-1 in Pac-12) still has plenty of season to go. Win or lose Saturday at home at Eugene, Ore., the Ducks are still guaranteed a place in the conference championship game on Dec. 6. Win that game and the Rose Bowl is in play.

But it all has to start with a win over the Beavers, who lost a heartbreaker at Washington State last Saturday, 54-53, on a Cougars touchdown with two seconds left in the game. And Oregon State (5-6, 4-4) can become bowl eligible for the first time since 2013 with a win.

Oregon is 65-47-10 all-time against the Beavers and has dominated the series of late, with two straight blowout wins and victories in 10 of the last 11 games. The Ducks have been ranked in the Top 25 in all but the two most recent meetings.

The last time Oregon State won in Eugene, Ore., was 2007.

It will be the second Civil War for Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith, a former Oregon State quarterback who was 2-2 as a player in the rivalry, and the Ducks' Mario Cristobal.

Oregon State "is a really good football team with a lot to play for. We have a really good football team, a lot to play for," Cristobal told the Oregon athletics website. "And that's how rivalry games should be. It'll be extremely intense. It'll be extremely physical, and I don't think either side would want it any other way."

Smith said Monday that he has a lot of respect for the Oregon program.

"Coach Cristobal's done a great job. Got some big-time players, which it starts with the quarterback. One of the guys in this league I've got the most respect for."

That's senior Justin Herbert, whose 30 touchdown passes are second in the conference. Herbert has only thrown five interceptions, but four of those have come in the last three games and two came Saturday at Arizona State in the second half.

"They can run the ball, but they've got an elite quarterback," Smith said of the Ducks. "Defensively, great at taking the ball away."

The Beavers feature wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, the Pac-12 leader in receiving touchdowns with 13. Oregon's secondary was burned time and again by the big play against Arizona State, so the Ducks figure to go with more than single coverage against Hodgins.

"The most important thing is, after having so much progress at that position (defensive back) and in coverage, you stick by your guys," Cristobal said. "You ride with your guys. They (the Sun Devils) made some really big plays, there's no doubt about it. (But) it's very correctable."

Oregon figures to have starting center Jake Hanson available after he missed the second half with an injury last week. Also, Cristobal said wide receiver Jaylon Redd and his nine touchdowns is likely to play after he was unavailable for the Arizona State game.

--Field Level Media

No Text
1234T
Oregon State 5-6 -----
6 Oregon 9-2 -----
Autzen Stadium Eugene, Oregon
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Oregon State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62% 2714 28 3 149.8
J. Luton 222/358 2714 28 3
T. Gebbia 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 104 2 1 126.7
T. Gebbia 12/20 104 2 1
D. Rodriguez 39 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
D. Rodriguez 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
142 848 6
A. Pierce 142 848 6 53
J. Jefferson 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
122 604 7
J. Jefferson 122 604 7 54
B. Baylor 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 171 3
B. Baylor 27 171 3 74
T. Lindsey 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 71 1
T. Lindsey 8 71 1 24
C. Tyler 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 68 0
C. Tyler 12 68 0 11
T. Bradford 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
T. Bradford 2 24 0 18
T. Gebbia 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 20 1
T. Gebbia 4 20 1 9
C. Flemings 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
C. Flemings 3 18 0 24
J. Colletto 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 10 1
J. Colletto 6 10 1 8
T. Madison 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
T. Madison 2 4 0 6
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 -87 1
J. Luton 44 -87 1 19
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Hodgins 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
78 1086 13
I. Hodgins 78 1086 13 42
C. Flemings 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 435 3
C. Flemings 31 435 3 75
N. Togiai 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 377 3
N. Togiai 40 377 3 23
K. Taylor 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 216 1
K. Taylor 21 216 1 45
T. Lindsey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 211 2
T. Lindsey 17 211 2 53
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 159 1
A. Pierce 22 159 1 20
J. Irish 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 85 1
J. Irish 4 85 1 43
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 81 2
T. Quitoriano 4 81 2 28
T. Bradford 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 68 1
T. Bradford 7 68 1 18
J. Jefferson 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 61 2
J. Jefferson 6 61 2 39
L. Musgrave 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
L. Musgrave 2 18 0 14
C. Tyler 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 1
C. Tyler 1 15 1 15
B. Baylor 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Baylor 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. McCartan 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. McCartan 0-0 0 1
S. Wilson 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Wilson 0-0 0 1
N. Wright 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
N. Wright 0-0 0 3
O. Speights 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
O. Speights 0-0 0 1
J. Grant 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Grant 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Choukair 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/6 23/24
J. Choukair 2/6 0 23/24 29
E. Hayes 35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 24/24
E. Hayes 1/2 0 24/24 27
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 2966 30 5 164.3
J. Herbert 240/352 2966 30 5
T. Shough 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 144 3 0 226.6
T. Shough 12/15 144 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Verdell 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
147 913 5
C. Verdell 147 913 5 89
T. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 551 0
T. Dye 90 551 0 47
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 281 9
C. Habibi-Likio 71 281 9 17
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 198 2
D. Felix 33 198 2 62
S. Dollars 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 81 0
S. Dollars 7 81 0 63
T. Shough 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
T. Shough 2 11 0 13
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 10 2
J. Redd 6 10 2 4
D. Davis 17 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
D. Davis 1 -9 0 0
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 -21 1
J. Herbert 38 -21 1 26
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 692 5
J. Johnson III 45 692 5 73
J. Breeland 27 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 405 6
J. Breeland 26 405 6 66
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 396 7
J. Redd 42 396 7 36
J. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 340 4
J. Johnson 21 340 4 53
S. Webb 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 209 3
S. Webb 18 209 3 24
M. Pittman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 197 2
M. Pittman 14 197 2 39
B. Addison 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 157 1
B. Addison 14 157 1 34
T. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 149 1
T. Dye 15 149 1 33
C. Verdell 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 122 0
C. Verdell 13 122 0 27
J. Delgado 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 119 0
J. Delgado 10 119 0 19
D. Davis 17 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 89 1
D. Davis 9 89 1 19
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 78 0
D. Felix 6 78 0 27
B. Schooler 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 0
B. Schooler 2 44 0 23
R. Bay 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 1
R. Bay 3 35 1 16
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 32 0
C. Habibi-Likio 8 32 0 9
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 1
H. Kampmoyer 2 30 1 21
T. Jeannis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
T. Jeannis 1 14 0 14
B. Aiello 66 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
B. Aiello 1 1 1 1
S. Dollars 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
S. Dollars 2 1 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
J. Holland 0-0 0 4
M. Wright 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Wright 0-0 0 1
B. Young 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Young 0-0 0 1
S. Stephens 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Stephens 0-0 0 1
T. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Dye 0-0 0 1
N. Pickett 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Pickett 0-0 0 1
D. Lenoir 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Lenoir 0-0 0 1
S. Niu 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Niu 0-0 0 1
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Graham Jr. 0-0 0 1
V. McKinley III 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
V. McKinley III 0-0 0 4
B. Breeze 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Breeze 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Lewis 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/9 46/48
C. Lewis 5/9 0 46/48 61
A. Stack 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 7/7
A. Stack 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores