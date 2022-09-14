|
|
|BYU
|OREG
After topping Baylor, No. 12 BYU takes aim at No. 25 Oregon
Coming off a 26-20, double-overtime upset of then-No. 9 Baylor at home last weekend, No. 12 BYU will hit the road for another challenge against a ranked major-conference foe.
The Cougars (2-0) will continue their gauntlet of an independent schedule one year before moving to the Big 12 with a trip to Eugene, Ore., to face No. 25 Oregon on Saturday.
BYU went 5-0 against Pac-12 schools last season, but coach Kalani Sitake isn't looking on that as any indication of success at Oregon. The Cougars' win over Baylor, which ended after midnight in Provo, Utah, was cause for much celebration, but the task this week was come down from the emotional high and focus on the Ducks.
"I am looking forward to the challenge," Sitake said Monday. "It will be a good defining moment for our guys on the team. We talk about our depth and having a lot of experience and veterans. This will put us to the test.
"I have been in that environment. I have been in that stadium. It is a tough place to play, and not a lot of teams come out of there successful."
BYU is 14-16 all-time when it is ranked and playing a ranked opponent. The Cougars have won three of their past four matchups against Top 25 teams and are 8-8 against Pac-12 foes under Sitake.
Junior quarterback Jaren Hall threw for 261 yards and a touchdown in the victory against Baylor, and he also caught a scoring pass from Chase Roberts. Lopini Katoa ran for a 3-yard TD in the second OT, and the Cougars' defense subsequently held on fourth-and-goal at the 6-yard line when an incomplete pass sealed the win.
Oregon (1-1) leaped back into the Top 25 after a 70-14 win over FCS Eastern Washington last weekend. The Ducks were hammered 49-3 in Week 1 at defending national champion Georgia, so the BYU game could be a true indicator of where Oregon is headed as a program under first-year coach Dan Lanning.
The youthful Ducks are tied for the fourth-most underclassmen of any FBS team with 96. Oregon has 53 freshmen and 43 sophomores, 76.2 percent of its 126 players overall. Only Navy (117), Army (108) and Nebraska (110) have more underclassmen, while Wyoming joins the Ducks with 96.
Still, it was a senior who led the way in the blowout of Eastern Washington, with Bo Nix throwing for five touchdowns and 277 yards. Sophomore wide receiver Troy Franklin had 10 receptions for 84 yards and a score, and sophomore running back Mar'Keise Irving produced 74 yards and a TD on eight carries.
Oregon is 28-23 against ranked teams since 2010 and 35-33-2 all-time against Top-25 opponents at Autzen Stadium.
The Ducks have won each of their past 20 home games as they close in on the program's all-time best run, a 23-game stretch from 1997-2001. The only schools with longer active home win streaks are Clemson (35) and Cincinnati (28).
Oregon has won 29 consecutive non-conference home games, the second-longest active stretch behind Alabama's 40 in a row.
"We're not playing our best football yet by any means," Lanning said. "I think the ceiling's really high, and there's a lot we can still improve on. ... I don't know if we know exactly where we're at yet."
Oregon is looking to repeat history against the Cougars in Eugene. In 1990, the unranked Ducks upset then-No. 4 BYU 32-16, forcing that season's Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Ty Detmer, to throw five interceptions and sacking him five times.
The all-time series is at three wins apiece.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|272.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|257.0
|
|
|198.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|201.5
|
|
|470.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|458.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hall
|J. Hall
|48/71
|522
|3
|1
|
C. Roberts
|C. Roberts
|1/1
|22
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brooks
|C. Brooks
|26
|166
|1
|52
|
L. Katoa
|L. Katoa
|19
|81
|1
|12
|
P. Nacua
|P. Nacua
|3
|76
|2
|75
|
J. Hall
|J. Hall
|15
|45
|0
|13
|
J. McChesney
|J. McChesney
|3
|33
|0
|28
|
M. Davis
|M. Davis
|3
|-3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Roberts
|C. Roberts
|11
|163
|1
|37
|
K. Hill
|K. Hill
|5
|78
|1
|21
|
K. Epps
|K. Epps
|7
|54
|0
|13
|
D. Holker
|D. Holker
|4
|48
|1
|19
|
B. Cosper
|B. Cosper
|5
|40
|0
|14
|
L. Katoa
|L. Katoa
|3
|33
|0
|12
|
I. Rex
|I. Rex
|3
|30
|0
|16
|
J. Hall
|J. Hall
|1
|22
|1
|22
|
P. Nacua
|P. Nacua
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
T. Fall
|T. Fall
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
C. Brooks
|C. Brooks
|4
|15
|0
|10
|
M. Davis
|M. Davis
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Wake
|M. Wake
|3
|9
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Tooley
|M. Tooley
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd
|J. Oldroyd
|4/6
|0
|8/8
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix
|B. Nix
|49/70
|450
|5
|2
|
T. Thompson
|T. Thompson
|5/7
|63
|0
|0
|
J. Butterfield
|J. Butterfield
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Dollars
|S. Dollars
|13
|91
|0
|17
|
M. Irving
|M. Irving
|13
|87
|1
|26
|
B. Cardwell
|B. Cardwell
|11
|76
|1
|16
|
B. Nix
|B. Nix
|11
|55
|0
|10
|
N. Whittington
|N. Whittington
|11
|43
|1
|20
|
K. Haasenritter
|K. Haasenritter
|7
|37
|1
|9
|
J. James
|J. James
|7
|15
|0
|5
|
S. McGee
|S. McGee
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
T. Thompson
|T. Thompson
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Franklin
|T. Franklin
|12
|118
|1
|22
|
D. Thornton
|D. Thornton
|6
|80
|0
|22
|
T. Ferguson
|T. Ferguson
|7
|72
|2
|19
|
S. Dollars
|S. Dollars
|4
|55
|0
|39
|
C. Cota
|C. Cota
|5
|41
|0
|12
|
B. Cardwell
|B. Cardwell
|4
|34
|1
|13
|
M. Irving
|M. Irving
|2
|20
|0
|16
|
M. Matavao
|M. Matavao
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
N. Whittington
|N. Whittington
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
C. Chapman
|C. Chapman
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. McCormick
|C. McCormick
|2
|13
|1
|11
|
J. Delgado
|J. Delgado
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
S. McGee
|S. McGee
|4
|11
|0
|7
|
K. Hutson
|K. Hutson
|3
|10
|0
|6
|
K. Haasenritter
|K. Haasenritter
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Bridges
|T. Bridges
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Gonzalez
|C. Gonzalez
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis
|C. Lewis
|1/1
|0
|10/10
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FSU
LVILLE
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
AF
WYO
0
046.5 O/U
+15
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
0
0
Sat 11:00am ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
0
051 O/U
+22
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
0
058.5 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
0
053 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
060 O/U
-47.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
1UGA
SC
0
054 O/U
+24.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
WKY
IND
0
061.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
0
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
0
059 O/U
-14
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
0
053 O/U
-8.5
Sat 2:00pm ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
0
049 O/U
-18
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
0
044 O/U
+17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
CAL
ND
0
041 O/U
-11
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
0
063 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
COLO
MINN
0
047 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
0
055 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
20MISS
GATECH
0
064 O/U
+16.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
0
046 O/U
-37
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
0
048 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
0
058.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
KANSAS
HOU
0
057 O/U
-9
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
2BAMA
0
060.5 O/U
-49
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
0
0
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
WASHST
0
053 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
0
063.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
0
052 O/U
+16.5
Sat 5:00pm NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
0
053.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
067 O/U
-47.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
0
065 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
0
061 O/U
-19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
0
062 O/U
-32
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
055 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
0
Sat 7:30pm
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
056.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
039 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
059 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
073.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
062 O/U
+8
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053 O/U
-34
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
0
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
061.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
039 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
044.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
049 O/U
-21
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
074 O/U
-12
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
0
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
0
Sun 12:00am