|
|
|UVA
|CUSE
Syracuse eyes 4-0 start as Virginia visits in ACC matchup
Fresh off dramatic victories their last time out, Syracuse and visiting Virginia convene Friday evening for a prime-time Atlantic Coast Conference showdown.
Syracuse (3-0, 1-0 ACC) remained unbeaten with a thrilling 32-29 triumph against Purdue last weekend. Garrett Shrader found Oronde Gadsden II for the decisive touchdown with seven seconds left, capping a 22-point fourth-quarter performance by the Orange.
Shrader and Gadsden hooked up six times for 112 yards and two scores as part of a team performance that coach Dino Baabers believes could propel his program forward.
"This is a spiritual-type game here," Babers said. "To win a game like that, to have the scoreboard go back and forth from the third quarter to the fourth quarter, through the highs and lows. ... There were turns, there were deep valleys and then there were big climbs."
Virginia (2-1, 0-0) is coming off an exciting victory of its own -- a 16-14 win over Old Dominion in which Brendan Farrell kicked the winning 26-yard field goal as time expired.
Brennan Armstrong threw for 284 yards -- 118 to Keytaon Thompson -- and Xavier Brown ran for 88 yards on nine carries for the Cavaliers. Brown, a freshman tailback, is averaging 7.2 yards per carry on 17 attempts this season.
"As I told him in the locker room afterwards, I'm not a discriminator of age or whatever it may be," Virginia coach Tony Elliott said. "If you're the best guy, you're the best guy. And right now, he's running with the most tenacity out of all the guys."
The Orange have a dynamic running back of their own in Sean Tucker, who ran for 1,496 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Tucker rushed for 100-plus yards in each of the first two games this year, although he authored a quiet Week 3 performance with just 42 yards on 18 carries.
Friday will mark the sixth all-time matchup between the teams, with Virginia leading 3-2. The last meeting, in 2015, was a triple-overtime thriller in which the Cavaliers emerged with a 44-38 home victory.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|236.7
|AVG PASS YDS
|244.0
|
|
|176.7
|AVG RUSH YDS
|162.7
|
|
|413.3
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|406.7
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong
|B. Armstrong
|54/102
|710
|2
|3
|
J. Woolfolk
|J. Woolfolk
|0/4
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Jones
|P. Jones
|37
|186
|1
|17
|
B. Armstrong
|B. Armstrong
|35
|150
|1
|64
|
X. Brown
|X. Brown
|17
|122
|0
|38
|
M. Hollins
|M. Hollins
|21
|65
|2
|15
|
J. Woolfolk
|J. Woolfolk
|2
|32
|0
|31
|
C. Brown
|C. Brown
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Thompson
|K. Thompson
|18
|235
|0
|45
|
L. Davis Jr.
|L. Davis Jr.
|8
|203
|1
|62
|
D. Wicks
|D. Wicks
|12
|155
|0
|28
|
G. Misch
|G. Misch
|6
|52
|0
|16
|
B. Kemp IV
|B. Kemp IV
|3
|25
|0
|10
|
P. Jones
|P. Jones
|2
|14
|1
|11
|
M. Hollins
|M. Hollins
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
X. Brown
|X. Brown
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
L. Wentz
|L. Wentz
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Johnson
|A. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Farrell
|B. Farrell
|4/6
|0
|5/6
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader
|G. Shrader
|51/77
|705
|8
|0
|
C. Del Rio-Wilson
|C. Del Rio-Wilson
|2/4
|27
|0
|0
|
L. Allen
|L. Allen
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker
|S. Tucker
|66
|252
|2
|13
|
G. Shrader
|G. Shrader
|46
|202
|3
|24
|
L. Allen
|L. Allen
|10
|24
|0
|8
|
C. Del Rio-Wilson
|C. Del Rio-Wilson
|2
|13
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Gadsden II
|O. Gadsden II
|12
|193
|3
|46
|
S. Tucker
|S. Tucker
|12
|125
|1
|55
|
D. Cooper
|D. Cooper
|8
|98
|0
|23
|
C. Jackson
|C. Jackson
|7
|98
|1
|24
|
D. Alford
|D. Alford
|1
|47
|1
|47
|
T. Pena
|T. Pena
|4
|42
|0
|20
|
D. Adams
|D. Adams
|1
|39
|1
|39
|
I. Jones
|I. Jones
|3
|35
|1
|23
|
M. Mang
|M. Mang
|2
|31
|0
|25
|
D. Villari
|D. Villari
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
L. Allen
|L. Allen
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Okechukwu
|C. Okechukwu
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. McDonald
|D. McDonald
|0-0
|0
|1
|
G. Williams
|G. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt
|A. Szmyt
|4/5
|0
|13/13
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
CSTCAR
GAST
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
0
050.5 O/U
+2.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-20
Thu 8:30pm BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
0
054 O/U
-10
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
0
046.5 O/U
-24
Fri 8:00pm FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
0
045.5 O/U
+15.5
Fri 9:00pm CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
0
045.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
0
052.5 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
0
060 O/U
-6
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
0
055.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
0
063 O/U
-28
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
0
065.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
0
062 O/U
-45
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
0
064.5 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
0
056 O/U
-35
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
0
064.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
TCU
SMU
0
070.5 O/U
+2
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
0
070.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
0
057 O/U
+21.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
043.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
065.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
0
062 O/U
-10.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
IND
CINCY
0
057 O/U
-16.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
0
058.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
0
053.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
ND
UNC
0
055.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
0
070 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
0
061 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
0
045 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
0
070 O/U
-42.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
GATECH
UCF
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
0
057.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
0
056 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
0
065.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
050 O/U
-3
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
0
056.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
0
067.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
0
049 O/U
-16.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
0
051.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
0
048.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
061 O/U
-22.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
0
034 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
0
060 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
052 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
0
053 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
0
064 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
0
047.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
0
067 O/U
-22.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
0
061.5 O/U
-20
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
049.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
045.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
049.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
VANDY
2BAMA
0
058.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
057 O/U
-19
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
048.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
0
053 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
UL
LAMON
0
051 O/U
+9
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+6
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
063.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+15.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN