USF, Louisville face off as both look to rebound
Two teams coming off disheartening losses and striving to get back to .500 will clash when South Florida visits Louisville on Saturday afternoon.
Critical mistakes by both teams in the final minute of their respective losses cost them last week. The Bulls (1-2) lost 31-28 at No. 20 Florida and the Cardinals (1-2) dropped a 35-31 decision at home to Florida State.
For USF, it was a case of errant center snaps deep in Florida territory on its final drive that proved costly. For Louisville, it was a late interception that ended its last possession near midfield.
"Obviously got to come back strong this week," Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said at his weekly press briefing. "It's still early in the season."
The Bulls seemed to have things going well in Gainesville until the late mistakes.
"There's about eight plays on offense, defense, and special teams combined that really were self-inflicted mistakes and kept us from finishing the game in the right way," USF coach Jeff Scott said.
This will be the first meeting of the two teams since 2013 but the series has been competitive with Louisville holding a 6-5 advantage. It will feature two quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet as well as their arms.
The Bulls' Gerry Bohanon rushed for 102 yards against the Gators last week and Louisville's Malik Cunningham has rushed for a team-high 282 yards in three games. Scott likens Cunningham to former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, who set the numerous school records Cunningham is chasing.
"Honestly, whenever I watch him play, I just see Lamar," Scott said. "I feel like they've had the same quarterback for like the last eight or nine years."
--Field Level Media
|169.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|213.7
|
|
|204.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|205.0
|
|
|373
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|418.7
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Bohanon
|G. Bohanon
|46/86
|507
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Battie
|B. Battie
|27
|269
|3
|60
|
G. Bohanon
|G. Bohanon
|21
|139
|1
|15
|
J. Mangham
|J. Mangham
|22
|100
|3
|23
|
M. Dukes
|M. Dukes
|15
|69
|3
|28
|
M. Hamilton
|M. Hamilton
|6
|18
|0
|12
|
J. Horn Jr.
|J. Horn Jr.
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Albritton
|J. Albritton
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
Y. Young
|Y. Young
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Atkins
|S. Atkins
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Powell
|K. Powell
|2
|3
|1
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Weaver
|X. Weaver
|20
|252
|0
|50
|
J. Horn Jr.
|J. Horn Jr.
|4
|62
|0
|29
|
O. Dollison
|O. Dollison
|2
|46
|0
|39
|
K. Brown
|K. Brown
|2
|39
|0
|20
|
G. Greenwald
|G. Greenwald
|4
|37
|0
|16
|
J. Mangham
|J. Mangham
|4
|24
|0
|10
|
B. Battie
|B. Battie
|4
|17
|0
|5
|
A. Ajou
|A. Ajou
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
S. Atkins
|S. Atkins
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Carter
|C. Carter
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
H. Willis
|H. Willis
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Dukes
|M. Dukes
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Boyles
|D. Boyles
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Curry
|J. Curry
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Brown
|A. Brown
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. LaPointe
|M. LaPointe
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader
|S. Shrader
|2/4
|0
|11/11
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham
|M. Cunningham
|51/85
|596
|1
|3
|
B. Smith
|B. Smith
|1/1
|45
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cunningham
|M. Cunningham
|47
|282
|3
|43
|
T. Evans
|T. Evans
|32
|164
|2
|36
|
J. Jordan
|J. Jordan
|24
|112
|0
|14
|
T. Cooley
|T. Cooley
|10
|34
|1
|11
|
J. Mitchell
|J. Mitchell
|4
|29
|0
|24
|
A. Huggins-Bruce
|A. Huggins-Bruce
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hudson
|T. Hudson
|15
|209
|0
|45
|
A. Huggins-Bruce
|A. Huggins-Bruce
|7
|160
|0
|55
|
B. Smith
|B. Smith
|8
|71
|0
|14
|
D. Wiggins
|D. Wiggins
|4
|67
|0
|23
|
M. Ford
|M. Ford
|8
|65
|0
|14
|
T. Cooley
|T. Cooley
|4
|36
|1
|17
|
J. Jordan
|J. Jordan
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
I. Martin
|I. Martin
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Melton
|D. Melton
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Evans
|T. Evans
|3
|4
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Brownlee
|J. Brownlee
|0-0
|0
|1
|
Y. Abdullah
|Y. Abdullah
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Conner
|R. Conner
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner
|J. Turner
|3/4
|0
|7/7
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
