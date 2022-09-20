|
|
|UCLA
|COLO
Colorado gets shot to spark season with 3-0 UCLA in town
Teams that have started the season in opposite directions meet when undefeated UCLA visits winless Colorado in the Pac-12 opener for both schools on Saturday in Boulder, Colo.
After lopsided wins over Bowling Green and Alabama State to open the season, UCLA (3-0) needed Nicholas Barr-Mira's 24-yard field goal as time expired to pull out a 32-31 win over visiting South Alabama on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Colorado's three losses to open the season have been by an average of 32.7 points after the Buffaloes were trounced 49-7 at Minnesota last weekend.
The setback prompted athletic director Rick George to release a statement reiterating his confidence in coach Karl Dorrell, who is 8-13 since taking over the Buffaloes in 2020.
"He's all-in just like I'm all-in," said Dorrell, who went 35-27 in five seasons as Bruins head coach from 2003-07. "I know our fans are disappointed. We're just as disappointed. We're not trying to do these things. Unfortunately that's part of the game, that's part of the pressure and the expectation, particularly of a program like the University of Colorado that I have a lot of respect for.
"I know we can get better, and I know we will be better. ... We, as a team, and as a football program, those young players down there, they want to play well for their fans."
UCLA coach Chip Kelly said he isn't paying attention to the Buffaloes' off-the-field drama.
"We look at their scheme and their personnel," Kelly said. "We are very analytical about what we are doing. We don't start to delve into what is the psyche and non-psyche of the team and how they feel and all of those other things."
UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson has completed 72.6 percent of his passes for 662 yards with six touchdowns and an interception while also running for 114 yards and two scores. Zach Charbonnet is the team's leading rusher with 34 carries for 189 yards and a touchdown.
However, no Bruin has more receiving yards than Jake Bobo's 168 on 11 receptions, with Kazmeir Allen notching a Bruins-best 16 catches.
Colorado has been unsettled at the quarterback position with J.T. Shrout and Brendon Lewis each struggling to lead an offense that has mustered only 30 points over three games.
Deion Smith has rushed for 159 yards and a score on 28 carries (5.7 yards per carry), while Daniel Arias has 124 receiving yards on nine receptions, which is at least six more than any other Buffaloes player.
UCLA posted a 44-20 home win over the visiting Buffaloes last year and has lost their last three games in Boulder since a 40-37 win in 2014.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|295.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|125.3
|
|
|211.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|120.0
|
|
|506
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|245.3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|61/84
|662
|6
|1
|
E. Garbers
|E. Garbers
|17/22
|223
|1
|1
|
C. Griffin
|C. Griffin
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet
|Z. Charbonnet
|34
|189
|1
|20
|
K. Jones
|K. Jones
|34
|140
|1
|25
|
D. Thompson-Robinson
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|14
|114
|2
|68
|
T. Harden
|T. Harden
|13
|80
|1
|15
|
C. Grubb
|C. Grubb
|7
|55
|1
|21
|
C. Yankoff
|C. Yankoff
|6
|35
|0
|19
|
D. Murrell
|D. Murrell
|6
|34
|0
|9
|
E. Garbers
|E. Garbers
|2
|7
|2
|5
|
M. Sykes
|M. Sykes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bobo
|J. Bobo
|11
|168
|1
|34
|
K. Allen
|K. Allen
|16
|122
|1
|21
|
K. Jones
|K. Jones
|6
|87
|1
|52
|
Z. Charbonnet
|Z. Charbonnet
|8
|87
|0
|44
|
C. Ryan
|C. Ryan
|6
|82
|0
|26
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|6
|75
|0
|29
|
J. Norwood
|J. Norwood
|6
|70
|1
|50
|
L. Loya
|L. Loya
|6
|67
|1
|28
|
H. Habermehl
|H. Habermehl
|5
|61
|1
|25
|
M. Ezeike
|M. Ezeike
|5
|32
|0
|12
|
K. Brown
|K. Brown
|2
|19
|1
|11
|
C. Yankoff
|C. Yankoff
|1
|15
|0
|15
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Justice
|D. Justice
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Davies
|J. Davies
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Vaughns
|J. Vaughns
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira
|N. Barr-Mira
|6/8
|0
|13/13
|0
|
J. Firebaugh Jr.
|J. Firebaugh Jr.
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Shrout
|J. Shrout
|22/55
|232
|2
|1
|
B. Lewis
|B. Lewis
|15/24
|92
|0
|0
|
O. McCown
|O. McCown
|4/7
|52
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|28
|159
|1
|25
|
A. Fontenot
|A. Fontenot
|20
|84
|0
|21
|
C. Offerdahl
|C. Offerdahl
|10
|66
|0
|14
|
B. Lewis
|B. Lewis
|12
|43
|0
|24
|
M. Bell
|M. Bell
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Stacks
|J. Stacks
|9
|15
|0
|5
|
O. McCown
|O. McCown
|3
|9
|0
|8
|
J. Shrout
|J. Shrout
|11
|-24
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Arias
|D. Arias
|9
|124
|0
|35
|
J. Jackson
|J. Jackson
|3
|46
|0
|28
|
M. Lemonious-Craig
|M. Lemonious-Craig
|3
|33
|0
|18
|
J. Tyson
|J. Tyson
|3
|32
|1
|23
|
R. Sneed II
|R. Sneed II
|3
|24
|0
|10
|
C. Sowell
|C. Sowell
|2
|23
|0
|14
|
C. Fauria
|C. Fauria
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
B. Russell
|B. Russell
|3
|19
|0
|14
|
J. Hestera
|J. Hestera
|3
|17
|0
|14
|
C. Penry
|C. Penry
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
E. Olsen
|E. Olsen
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|2
|7
|0
|9
|
A. Smith
|A. Smith
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
M. Bell
|M. Bell
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
A. Fontenot
|A. Fontenot
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Stacks
|J. Stacks
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Lewis
|I. Lewis
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Becker
|C. Becker
|3/3
|0
|3/3
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
CSTCAR
GAST
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
0
050 O/U
+2.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-20
Thu 8:30pm BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
0
054 O/U
-10
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
0
046.5 O/U
-24
Fri 8:00pm FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
0
045.5 O/U
+15.5
Fri 9:00pm CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
0
045.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
0
052.5 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
0
060 O/U
-6
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
0
055.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
0
063 O/U
-28
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
0
065.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
0
062 O/U
-45
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
0
064.5 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
0
056 O/U
-35
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
0
064.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
TCU
SMU
0
070.5 O/U
+2
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
0
070.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
0
057 O/U
+21.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
043.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
065.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
0
062 O/U
-10.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
IND
CINCY
0
057 O/U
-16.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
0
058.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
0
053.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
ND
UNC
0
055.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
0
070 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
0
061 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
0
045 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
0
070 O/U
-42.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
GATECH
UCF
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
0
057.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
0
056 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
0
065.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
050 O/U
-3
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
0
056.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
0
067.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
0
049 O/U
-16.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
0
051.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
0
048.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
061 O/U
-22.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
0
034 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
0
060 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
052 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
0
053 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
0
064 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
0
047.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
0
067 O/U
-22.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
0
061.5 O/U
-20
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
049.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
045.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
049.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
VANDY
2BAMA
0
058.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
057 O/U
-19
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
048.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
0
053 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
UL
LAMON
0
051 O/U
+9
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+6
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
063.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+15.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN