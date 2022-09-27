|
|
|CINCY
|TULSA
High-scoring offenses, Cincy and Tulsa meet in AAC opener
Cincinnati and host Tulsa likely will keep heads on a swivel Saturday as their respective high-octane offenses clash in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
The defending AAC-champion Bearcats (3-1) are averaging a conference-best 42.5 points per game, while the Golden Hurricane (2-2) are right behind them at 39 points per contest. Tulsa, however, ranks first in the conference in both total offense (507 yards per game) and passing offense (358.5).
Cincinnati, which ranks third in the conference in passing offense (328.3), got off to a fast start last Saturday. Ben Bryant threw three of his four first-half touchdowns to Tyler Scott to fuel the Bearcats to a 45-24 victory over Indiana.
Bryant completed 24 of 40 passes for a career-high-tying 354 yards, marking his third 300-yard passing performance since joining the program as a transfer from Eastern Michigan.
Scott was named AAC Offensive Player of the Week after recording personal-best totals in catches (10) and receiving yards (185).
"Ben Bryant played his butt off," Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell said. "Tyler Scott had three touchdowns in the first half, there are some really great things. They are going to give us a chance to win a lot of football games."
Cincinnati's Ivan Pace Jr. was named AAC Defensive Player of the Week after registering 15 tackles -- including 4.5 for loss -- and 2.5 sacks against the Hoosiers.
The transfer from Miami (Ohio) will look to provide a disruptive presence versus Tulsa, which squandered an early lead in a 35-27 setback against Ole Miss last Saturday.
"I was proud of our football team in a lot of different ways," Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery said. "I thought we played a full 60-minute game, fought through some adversity, gave ourselves a chance to win late."
Davis Brin threw for a touchdown and rushed for another before exiting midway through the second quarter with an injured right ankle. Receiver Keylon Stokes was briefly knocked out of the game following a helmet-to-helmet hit.
Stokes has 31 receptions for 507 yards and three scores this season.
Montgomery said Tuesday that Brin is day-to-day.
--Field Level Media
|
|
|328.3
|AVG PASS YDS
|358.5
|
|
|130.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|148.5
|
|
|458.3
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|507
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McClelland
|C. McClelland
|42
|236
|3
|35
|
C. Kiner
|C. Kiner
|40
|147
|4
|12
|
M. Montgomery
|M. Montgomery
|10
|112
|1
|76
|
E. Prater
|E. Prater
|4
|72
|1
|44
|
T. Tucker
|T. Tucker
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Montgomery
|R. Montgomery
|4
|7
|0
|5
|
B. Bryant
|B. Bryant
|21
|-54
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Scott
|T. Scott
|26
|423
|5
|75
|
T. Tucker
|T. Tucker
|17
|275
|1
|45
|
C. McClelland
|C. McClelland
|10
|110
|0
|30
|
J. Thompson
|J. Thompson
|7
|110
|0
|28
|
J. Whyle
|J. Whyle
|11
|103
|1
|17
|
N. Mardner
|N. Mardner
|7
|96
|2
|35
|
L. Taylor
|L. Taylor
|8
|82
|2
|20
|
W. Pauling
|W. Pauling
|6
|60
|0
|30
|
C. Metayer
|C. Metayer
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
M. Montgomery
|M. Montgomery
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Kiner
|C. Kiner
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Bush
|A. Bush
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Threats
|B. Threats
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Hicks
|J. Hicks
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Ward
|T. Ward
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Coe
|R. Coe
|3/5
|0
|23/23
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brin
|D. Brin
|83/132
|1318
|12
|1
|
B. Braxton
|B. Braxton
|13/27
|109
|2
|1
|
R. Fuller
|R. Fuller
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Anderson
|S. Anderson
|52
|206
|4
|17
|
B. Jackson
|B. Jackson
|21
|148
|0
|47
|
J. Ford
|J. Ford
|26
|135
|0
|25
|
B. Braxton
|B. Braxton
|7
|68
|0
|17
|
T. Gary
|T. Gary
|14
|61
|0
|14
|
R. Fuller
|R. Fuller
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Stokes
|K. Stokes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Brin
|D. Brin
|21
|-10
|1
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Stokes
|K. Stokes
|31
|507
|3
|46
|
J. Santana
|J. Santana
|18
|381
|4
|59
|
M. Jones
|M. Jones
|21
|248
|1
|33
|
I. Epps
|I. Epps
|13
|217
|4
|54
|
E. Hall
|E. Hall
|2
|24
|0
|20
|
M. Shoulders
|M. Shoulders
|3
|23
|1
|11
|
C. Powers
|C. Powers
|4
|20
|0
|9
|
B. Tryon
|B. Tryon
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Ford
|J. Ford
|3
|5
|1
|7
|
B. Jackson
|B. Jackson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Long
|Z. Long
|7/9
|0
|19/19
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
