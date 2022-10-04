|
|
|SC
|UK
No. 13 Kentucky strives to bounce back, faces South Carolina
After suffering its first loss of the season, Kentucky needs to guard against an emotional letdown when the No. 13 Wildcats host a rejuvenated South Carolina team in a Southeastern Conference matchup Saturday night in Lexington, Ky.
"I will coach against it, guard against it, talk about it, but one of the first things I said in the locker room is one (loss) can't become two," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said at his weekly media briefing, referring to last weekend's 22-19 setback at then-No. 14 Ole Miss. "Everybody is heated and emotional after a big game like that, and our guys know the belief is there. I think the intensity needs to come back."
Kentucky (4-1, 1-1) welcomed back Chris Rodriguez from an early season suspension, and he rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown. But the Wildcats' last two possessions ended with fumbles that cost them a shot at the win or a tie that would have forced overtime.
Stoops called the loss "very difficult" and said the Wildcats "did a lot of really good things." But they did not come out of the game unscathed. Quarterback Will Levis injured a finger but stayed in the game and "is fine" for this week, Stoops said.
But defensive leader Jacquez Jones, who has 31 tackles and a sack and an interception this season, injured his foot and did not re-enter the game.
Stoops said "we'll see" when asked about Jones' availability but was slightly more optimistic about getting J.J. Weaver (15 tackles with a sack in three appearances) back in time for the Gamecocks after he sat out the Ole Miss game because of an arm injury.
"He's getting better," Stoops said of Weaver. "Chance is we'll see him."
Against South Carolina, the Wildcats will see a team that seems to have gotten new life after losses to ranked SEC opponents. Following a 44-30 defeat at then-No. 16 Arkansas and a 48-7 thrashing from then-No. 1 Georgia, the Gamecocks (3-2, 0-2) scored a combined 106 points in romps over Charlotte and South Carolina State.
Admittedly, the opposition has not been the stiffest (S.C. State is an FCS program and Charlotte is 1-5), but the way the Gamecocks went about their business showed promise.
MarShawn Lloyd rushed for 249 yards and four touchdowns in the two games, and Spencer Rattler was a combined 38-of-50 passing for 399 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
"He's got really good command of what we're doing," Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said of the Oklahoma transfer, who has completed 64.9 percent of his attempts. "I think he has a better understanding of it for sure."
This will be the third ranked team the Gamecocks will have faced in the first half of the season. Kentucky has won seven of the last eight meetings, but that doesn't add to the pressure, Beamer said.
"They're all important," he said. "That's not coach-speak. Any time you get back in the SEC, it's always critical as well. We've got great respect for their program."
--Field Level Media
|257.2
|AVG PASS YDS
|281.0
|
|
|138.2
|AVG RUSH YDS
|86.8
|
|
|395.4
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|367.8
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler
|S. Rattler
|98/151
|1120
|4
|7
|
L. Doty
|L. Doty
|10/14
|146
|2
|2
|
K. Kroeger
|K. Kroeger
|1/1
|20
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Lloyd
|M. Lloyd
|53
|324
|6
|34
|
J. McDowell
|J. McDowell
|34
|118
|2
|14
|
C. Beal-Smith
|C. Beal-Smith
|20
|76
|3
|27
|
L. Doty
|L. Doty
|5
|63
|1
|17
|
J. Bell
|J. Bell
|13
|48
|2
|13
|
D. Miller
|D. Miller
|6
|38
|0
|23
|
R. Amos
|R. Amos
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Rattler
|S. Rattler
|26
|9
|1
|8
|
H. Rogers
|H. Rogers
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Joyner
|D. Joyner
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Adkins
|N. Adkins
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Wells Jr.
|A. Wells Jr.
|24
|309
|1
|64
|
J. Brooks
|J. Brooks
|17
|298
|0
|54
|
J. Bell
|J. Bell
|9
|121
|0
|46
|
A. Stogner
|A. Stogner
|10
|119
|1
|38
|
M. Lloyd
|M. Lloyd
|13
|118
|2
|43
|
A. Brown
|A. Brown
|8
|112
|0
|26
|
J. McDowell
|J. McDowell
|13
|70
|0
|19
|
C. Rucker
|C. Rucker
|1
|52
|1
|52
|
T. Kenion
|T. Kenion
|2
|33
|1
|20
|
X. Legette
|X. Legette
|4
|20
|0
|8
|
C. Beal-Smith
|C. Beal-Smith
|3
|19
|0
|9
|
J. Vann
|J. Vann
|3
|13
|0
|9
|
N. Adkins
|N. Adkins
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Joyner
|D. Joyner
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Dial
|M. Dial
|0-0
|0
|2
|
S. Greene
|S. Greene
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Johnson
|B. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Martin-Scott
|B. Martin-Scott
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Smith
|C. Smith
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Jeter
|M. Jeter
|5/5
|0
|12/13
|0
|
A. Herrera
|A. Herrera
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Levis
|W. Levis
|97/141
|1405
|12
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smoke
|K. Smoke
|53
|269
|1
|27
|
C. Rodriguez Jr.
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|19
|72
|1
|10
|
L. Wright
|L. Wright
|28
|72
|0
|9
|
J. McClain
|J. McClain
|14
|52
|0
|17
|
I. Cummings
|I. Cummings
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
T. Robinson
|T. Robinson
|6
|21
|0
|6
|
R. Jefferson
|R. Jefferson
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
D. Beckwith
|D. Beckwith
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
B. Brown
|B. Brown
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
W. Levis
|W. Levis
|41
|-52
|2
|24
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Robinson
|T. Robinson
|24
|365
|3
|69
|
B. Brown
|B. Brown
|15
|282
|2
|70
|
D. Key
|D. Key
|17
|269
|3
|55
|
J. Dingle
|J. Dingle
|8
|91
|1
|19
|
B. Bates
|B. Bates
|8
|80
|1
|23
|
D. Harris
|D. Harris
|2
|73
|0
|58
|
C. Magwood
|C. Magwood
|4
|63
|1
|25
|
K. Upshaw
|K. Upshaw
|4
|50
|0
|22
|
C. Rodriguez Jr.
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|3
|40
|0
|17
|
K. Smoke
|K. Smoke
|3
|30
|0
|14
|
L. Wright
|L. Wright
|3
|21
|0
|13
|
D. Crowdus
|D. Crowdus
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
J. McClain
|J. McClain
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
J. Dingle II
|J. Dingle II
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Lewis
|C. Lewis
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jones
|J. Jones
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Valentine
|C. Valentine
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Smith
|K. Smith
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Wright
|J. Wright
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo
|M. Ruffolo
|7/9
|0
|15/16
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NEB
RUT
0
050.5 O/U
+3
Fri 7:00pm FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
0
057.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
0
044 O/U
-3.5
Fri 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
0
052 O/U
-6.5
Fri 10:30pm CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
0
059 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
0
055 O/U
+2
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
0
056.5 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
0
059.5 O/U
+22.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
0
055 O/U
-11
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
0
059 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
0
069 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
0
065 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
0
065 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
0
059.5 O/U
-11
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
0
066.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
0
059 O/U
-27.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
0
049.5 O/U
-30
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
0
063.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
057 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
0
047 O/U
+24.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
0
052.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
TOLEDO
NILL
0
060 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
045 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
0
068.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
0
042.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
0
044 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
055 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm
-
9MISS
VANDY
0
062 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
0
065 O/U
+27
Sat 4:00pm ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
0
057 O/U
+14
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
0
073 O/U
-6.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
0
054.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
055.5 O/U
+19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
0
055.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
0
046.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
USM
TROY
0
044 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
0
036 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
0
066.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm
-
16BYU
ND
0
051 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
0
048.5 O/U
+20.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
0
036.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
0
045 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SC
13UK
0
046.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
0
065.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
0
058 O/U
+13.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
14NCST
0
050.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TXAM
1BAMA
0
051 O/U
-24
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
12OREG
ARIZ
0
070.5 O/U
+13
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
048 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
056.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2