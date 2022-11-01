|
|
|AUBURN
|MISSST
Auburn's Cadillac Williams to make head-coaching debut vs. Mississippi St.
Auburn interim coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams will hope to salvage the Tigers' season, beginning with a game at slumping Mississippi State on Saturday night in Starkville, Miss.
Williams, who was in his fourth season of coaching the Tigers' running backs, replaced Bryan Harsin after he was dismissed on Monday after less than two seasons on the job.
"I truly believe Auburn has the potential to be a championship program once again," Harsin wrote in a statement on Tuesday. "The resources, financial support and fan base are in place."
The Tigers (3-5, 1-4 SEC), mired in a four-game-losing streak, went 9-12 under Harsin, with losses in 10 of their past 13 games dating to last season.
Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3) is coming off a 30-6 loss at then-No. 6 Alabama, the Bulldogs' second straight loss after opening the season 5-1.
The Bulldogs and Tigers play contrasting styles of offense.
Led by Will Rogers, who has thrown for an SEC-high 2,555 yards and 23 touchdowns with just four interceptions, the Bulldogs average 410.8 yards per game but have rushed for a league-low 713.
Auburn has struggled throwing the ball. Robby Ashford has completed 52.6 percent of his passes for 1,299 yards and five touchdowns with five interceptions. Auburn averages just 217.3 yards through the air, ahead of only Missouri and Vanderbilt in the conference.
However, Auburn has been successful running the ball. That's a major reason why Williams -- a former All-American running back at Auburn -- was promoted while offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau and tight ends coach Brad Bedell were among several assistants who were fired on Monday.
Tank Bigsby has averaged 5.3 yards per carry, rushing for 587 yards and seven scores on 110 carries. Ashford has added 397 yards and three touchdowns on 93 carries.
"Auburn's full of a bunch of players who had offers all over the conference," Mississippi State coach Mike Leach said. "Us and everybody else wanted those guys on their team."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|217.3
|AVG PASS YDS
|321.6
|
|
|171.8
|AVG RUSH YDS
|89.1
|
|
|389
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|410.8
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Ashford
|R. Ashford
|91/173
|1299
|5
|5
|
T. Finley
|T. Finley
|33/53
|431
|1
|4
|
H. Geriner
|H. Geriner
|2/3
|8
|0
|0
|
K. Moore
|K. Moore
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bigsby
|T. Bigsby
|110
|587
|7
|50
|
R. Ashford
|R. Ashford
|93
|397
|3
|49
|
J. Hunter
|J. Hunter
|55
|257
|5
|48
|
D. Alston
|D. Alston
|12
|79
|0
|35
|
T. Finley
|T. Finley
|17
|33
|1
|18
|
J. Johnson
|J. Johnson
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
S. Jackson
|S. Jackson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Dawson Jr.
|T. Dawson Jr.
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
K. Moore
|K. Moore
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Johnson Jr.
|M. Johnson Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Shenker
|J. Shenker
|2
|-3
|0
|2
|
H. Geriner
|H. Geriner
|2
|-17
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson
|J. Johnson
|22
|399
|1
|56
|
K. Moore
|K. Moore
|14
|243
|0
|46
|
J. Shenker
|J. Shenker
|20
|208
|1
|27
|
J. Hunter
|J. Hunter
|13
|197
|2
|62
|
S. Jackson
|S. Jackson
|12
|170
|0
|43
|
T. Bigsby
|T. Bigsby
|21
|134
|0
|37
|
C. Brown
|C. Brown
|7
|109
|2
|49
|
O. Kelly
|O. Kelly
|3
|56
|0
|25
|
T. Fromm
|T. Fromm
|2
|40
|0
|35
|
L. Deal
|L. Deal
|2
|33
|0
|32
|
T. Dawson Jr.
|T. Dawson Jr.
|2
|30
|0
|22
|
M. Johnson Jr.
|M. Johnson Jr.
|2
|28
|0
|15
|
L. King
|L. King
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Fair
|J. Fair
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
Z. Capers
|Z. Capers
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Alston
|D. Alston
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Worsham
|D. Worsham
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Frazier
|B. Frazier
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson
|A. Carlson
|10/14
|0
|21/21
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers
|W. Rogers
|258/380
|2555
|23
|4
|
S. Robertson
|S. Robertson
|4/5
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Johnson
|D. Johnson
|68
|407
|3
|40
|
J. Marks
|J. Marks
|70
|312
|6
|37
|
S. Price
|S. Price
|22
|78
|0
|19
|
J. Jernighan
|J. Jernighan
|4
|19
|0
|7
|
S. Robertson
|S. Robertson
|1
|-8
|0
|0
|
W. Rogers
|W. Rogers
|21
|-95
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Thomas
|R. Thomas
|30
|456
|3
|75
|
C. Ducking
|C. Ducking
|35
|365
|7
|35
|
R. Harvey
|R. Harvey
|33
|310
|2
|33
|
L. Griffin
|L. Griffin
|23
|273
|1
|33
|
D. Johnson
|D. Johnson
|31
|215
|0
|38
|
J. Marks
|J. Marks
|32
|200
|0
|19
|
A. Williams
|A. Williams
|18
|187
|4
|24
|
J. Walley
|J. Walley
|17
|169
|3
|30
|
J. Robinson
|J. Robinson
|11
|123
|1
|23
|
S. Price
|S. Price
|10
|90
|1
|32
|
A. Harmon
|A. Harmon
|5
|61
|0
|16
|
J. Calvin
|J. Calvin
|10
|50
|1
|9
|
J. Mosley
|J. Mosley
|2
|43
|0
|28
|
S. Ford
|S. Ford
|4
|29
|0
|12
|
J. Jernighan
|J. Jernighan
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Forbes
|E. Forbes
|0-0
|0
|5
|
J. Green
|J. Green
|0-0
|0
|1
|
S. Preston Jr.
|S. Preston Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Matthews
|J. Matthews
|0-0
|0
|1
|
N. Watson
|N. Watson
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Raybon
|B. Raybon
|4/6
|0
|20/22
|0
|
M. Biscardi
|M. Biscardi
|1/2
|0
|9/11
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UTEP
RICE
0
047 O/U
-4
Thu 7:00pm CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
0
064 O/U
+3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
0
048 O/U
+10
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
0
040 O/U
-15.5
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
0
054.5 O/U
-4.5
Fri 10:30pm ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:30am CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
0
039.5 O/U
-4
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
MD
WISC
0
049.5 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
MINN
NEB
0
046 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
0
057.5 O/U
+38
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
0
057 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
0
069 O/U
-8.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
0
040.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
0
060.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
072 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
0
040.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:30pm
-
MRSHL
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+3
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
0
061.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
USM
0
048 O/U
-2
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
0
048 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
0
040.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
0
043.5 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
0
064.5 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
0
063 O/U
+31.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
0
050.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
0
066.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
0
052 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm
-
25UCF
MEMP
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
049.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
0
050 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
0
062 O/U
-21
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
0
061 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
044.5 O/U
-19
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
0
061.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
UL
0
043 O/U
+4
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
052 O/U
-1.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
056.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-8
Sat 7:00pm FS2
-
HOU
SMU
0
066.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
0
054.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
047 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
068 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
051.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
044 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
053 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
048.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+4
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
045 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
063.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2