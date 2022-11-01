|
|
|BAYLOR
|OKLA
Familiarity all around when Baylor meets Oklahoma
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables has plenty of familiarity with his Baylor counterpart, Dave Aranda.
During their time as up-and-coming defensive coordinators, the pair spent time talking defensive philosophies.
But Venables said their relationship really grew when Aranda was the defensive coordinator at LSU and recruited Venables' son, Jake.
When decision time arrived, Jake Venables picked Clemson.
"His mama won the recruiting battle," Venables said. "Dave didn't make the cut."
On Saturday, Aranda's Bears (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) will take on Venables' Sooners (5-3, 2-3) at Norman, Okla.
Aranda not only has experience with Oklahoma's coach, he knows the Sooners' offense as well.
The Bears played Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl to end last season, beating the Rebels 21-7. Ole Miss' offensive coordinator was Jeff Lebby, who now is in the same position with the Sooners.
"I think the tempo is familiar," Aranda said of the similarities. "I think there are less spread-out sets. At least here lately, there's been more of a focus on the run game. There's a fair amount of runs that you remember back from OU a year ago to two years ago kind of showing up."
The run game figures to be key Saturday.
Both teams are among the top rushing teams in the Big 12, averaging better than 200 yards per game. Baylor is 24th in the nation at 201.5 yards, while Oklahoma is 16th at 217.5.
The defenses, though, have been markedly different.
Baylor leads the conference in rush defense, allowing just 113.2 yards per game, while the Sooners are last at 189.8.
"They're really stout inside," Lebby said of Baylor's defensive line. "I think for us, it's about being really efficient, being really good on first down."
A year ago, Baylor's defense mauled Oklahoma, holding the Sooners to 260 yards of total offense, their lowest total since 2014. Baylor pulled out a 27-14 victory.
Venables said the matchup on the other side -- his defensive line against the Bears' offensive front -- would go a long way toward deciding the outcome.
The Sooners held Iowa State to 66 rushing yards in a 27-13 win last week to run their modest winning streak to two games following a 49-0 defeat to Texas.
"It's going to be, to me, the matchup, to be honest with you," Venables said. "It's a great, great challenge, and our guys know that."
Baylor also carries momentum into Saturday's game off a 45-17 road win over Texas Tech.
Last year, Baylor victory's over Oklahoma snapped a seven-game Sooners' winning streak in the series. Baylor has beaten the Sooners only once at Norman, 48-14 in 2014.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|254.8
|AVG PASS YDS
|236.9
|
|
|201.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|217.5
|
|
|456.3
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|454.4
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Shapen
|B. Shapen
|147/218
|1819
|13
|5
|
K. Drones
|K. Drones
|14/23
|219
|1
|1
|
J. Nabors
|J. Nabors
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Reese
|R. Reese
|152
|791
|12
|52
|
Q. Jones
|Q. Jones
|56
|315
|5
|27
|
C. Williams
|C. Williams
|43
|209
|2
|30
|
T. McWilliams
|T. McWilliams
|18
|67
|0
|9
|
M. Baldwin
|M. Baldwin
|4
|61
|1
|50
|
B. Shapen
|B. Shapen
|47
|57
|2
|35
|
K. Drones
|K. Drones
|8
|49
|2
|17
|
J. Nabors
|J. Nabors
|6
|30
|1
|10
|
J. Fleeks
|J. Fleeks
|3
|27
|0
|13
|
D. Doyle
|D. Doyle
|4
|8
|0
|4
|
J. Jenkins
|J. Jenkins
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
H. Presley
|H. Presley
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Sims
|B. Sims
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Holmes
|G. Holmes
|23
|474
|3
|56
|
M. Baldwin
|M. Baldwin
|16
|332
|4
|70
|
H. Presley
|H. Presley
|22
|288
|3
|40
|
B. Sims
|B. Sims
|26
|218
|2
|25
|
D. Dabney
|D. Dabney
|16
|173
|0
|29
|
Q. Jones
|Q. Jones
|13
|98
|0
|25
|
R. Reese
|R. Reese
|11
|80
|0
|17
|
S. Jones
|S. Jones
|7
|73
|0
|18
|
C. Williams
|C. Williams
|4
|61
|1
|39
|
J. Cameron
|J. Cameron
|7
|59
|0
|19
|
J. Ellis
|J. Ellis
|1
|50
|0
|50
|
J. Fleeks
|J. Fleeks
|2
|49
|0
|45
|
T. McWilliams
|T. McWilliams
|5
|27
|0
|9
|
J. Gipson
|J. Gipson
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
G. Yates
|G. Yates
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
A. Winfield
|A. Winfield
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Johnson
|K. Johnson
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
J. Nabors
|J. Nabors
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Doyle
|D. Doyle
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Doyle
|D. Doyle
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. McCarty
|A. McCarty
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Lemear
|D. Lemear
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Milton
|M. Milton
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Morgan
|C. Morgan
|0-0
|0
|2
|
D. Neal
|D. Neal
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Walcott
|A. Walcott
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Williams III
|T. Williams III
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers
|J. Mayers
|5/5
|0
|30/32
|0
|
I. Hankins
|I. Hankins
|0/1
|0
|8/9
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel
|D. Gabriel
|129/201
|1766
|14
|1
|
D. Beville
|D. Beville
|15/30
|102
|0
|1
|
B. Willis
|B. Willis
|1/1
|24
|1
|0
|
M. Turk
|M. Turk
|2/2
|5
|1
|0
|
N. Evers
|N. Evers
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Gray
|E. Gray
|1/2
|0
|0
|1
|
M. Major
|M. Major
|1/1
|-2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray
|E. Gray
|117
|796
|6
|44
|
J. Barnes
|J. Barnes
|72
|316
|4
|31
|
M. Major
|M. Major
|50
|204
|4
|27
|
D. Gabriel
|D. Gabriel
|44
|180
|3
|61
|
J. Farooq
|J. Farooq
|9
|94
|0
|24
|
G. Freeman
|G. Freeman
|5
|64
|1
|46
|
T. Walker
|T. Walker
|16
|59
|0
|7
|
D. Stoops
|D. Stoops
|7
|40
|0
|14
|
B. Willis
|B. Willis
|8
|18
|0
|5
|
L. Bunkley-Shelton
|L. Bunkley-Shelton
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Sawchuk
|G. Sawchuk
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
M. Mims
|M. Mims
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
D. Beville
|D. Beville
|15
|-15
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mims
|M. Mims
|34
|558
|3
|58
|
B. Willis
|B. Willis
|22
|320
|5
|78
|
J. Farooq
|J. Farooq
|20
|269
|2
|41
|
T. Wease
|T. Wease
|15
|251
|3
|56
|
D. Stoops
|D. Stoops
|18
|178
|1
|18
|
E. Gray
|E. Gray
|16
|119
|0
|24
|
M. Major
|M. Major
|7
|58
|1
|24
|
G. Freeman
|G. Freeman
|2
|42
|0
|41
|
D. Parker Jr.
|D. Parker Jr.
|4
|28
|0
|12
|
J. Barnes
|J. Barnes
|4
|21
|0
|13
|
J. Hester
|J. Hester
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Gibson
|J. Gibson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
L. Bunkley-Shelton
|L. Bunkley-Shelton
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Walker
|T. Walker
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
Z. Schmit
|Z. Schmit
|2
|5
|1
|3
|
K. Helms
|K. Helms
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Broiles
|J. Broiles
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Harrington
|J. Harrington
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Coldon
|C. Coldon
|0-0
|0
|2
|
K. Lawrence
|K. Lawrence
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Stutsman
|D. Stutsman
|0-0
|0
|1
|
W. Washington
|W. Washington
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. White
|D. White
|0-0
|0
|1
|
G. Williams
|G. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Schmit
|Z. Schmit
|8/9
|0
|34/34
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UTEP
RICE
0
047 O/U
-4
Thu 7:00pm CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
0
064 O/U
+3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
0
048 O/U
+10
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
0
040 O/U
-15.5
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
0
054.5 O/U
-4.5
Fri 10:30pm ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:30am CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
0
039.5 O/U
-4
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
MD
WISC
0
049.5 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
MINN
NEB
0
046 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
0
057.5 O/U
+38
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
0
057 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
0
069 O/U
-8.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
0
040.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
0
060.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
072 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
0
040.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:30pm
-
MRSHL
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+3
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
0
061.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
USM
0
048 O/U
-2
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
0
048 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
0
040.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
0
043.5 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
0
064.5 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
0
063 O/U
+31.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
0
050.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
0
066.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
0
052 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm
-
25UCF
MEMP
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
049.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
0
050 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
0
062 O/U
-21
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
0
061 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
044.5 O/U
-19
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
0
061.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
UL
0
043 O/U
+4
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
052 O/U
-1.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
056.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-8
Sat 7:00pm FS2
-
HOU
SMU
0
066.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
0
054.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
047 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
068 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
051.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
044 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
053 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
048.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+4
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
045 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
063.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2