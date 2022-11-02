|
|
|CLEM
|ND
No. 4 Clemson hits Notre Dame, finally at full strength
Dabo Swinney took his own measurement of Clemson this week ahead of the debut of the College Football Playoff rankings and determined the Tigers were as close to full strength as they've been all season.
Asked where he thought his team might be ranked before Tuesday night's initial CFP rankings, Swinney had a quick response.
"Doesn't matter," he said.
The Tigers came in at No. 4, giving them a path to the CFP semifinals with the softest schedule among the top four. Saturday night's trip to Notre Dame could be the biggest obstacle between now and January.
The Atlantic Coast Conference favorites are coming off a bye week after a 27-21 win on Oct. 22 at home against previously unbeaten Syracuse. They finish the year with three straight home games against Louisville, Miami and South Carolina, all of which they should be favored in by at least two touchdowns.
Clemson (8-0) would also be a solid favorite in a projected ACC title game against No. 17 North Carolina. Take care of business the next five weeks and it could earn a spot in the semifinals, but there will be many more prove-it moments available to the class of the SEC: Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama.
"It has no relevance at this point," said Swinney of the rankings. "The only thing I'm interested in is trying to win in South Bend. That's all that matters."
The Tigers will probably want to get off to a cleaner, better start than they did against Syracuse. The Orange established a 21-10 third quarter lead before Clemson rallied behind backup quarterback Cade Klubnik to score the game's final 17 points.
But according to Swinney, starter DJ Uiagaleiei's job isn't in danger.
"As far as DJ, DJ's our starter, DJ's our leader," Swinney said minutes after the Syracuse game. "Nothing's changed there."
Uiagaleiei struggled through his worst game of the year against Syracuse, going 13 of 21 for 138 yards with two interceptions. He's thrown for 1,803 yards with 17 touchdown passes and four interceptions while rushing for a career-high 350 yards.
Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish (5-3) appear to have found themselves after an 0-2 start. They've won five of six, including last week's 41-24 rout at No. 16 Syracuse that saw them combine 246 rushing yards with a defense that collected four sacks and a game-opening pick-six.
Notre Dame got 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Audric Estime, plus another 85 yards and a score from Logan Diggs. Brandon Joseph sparked the defense with a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown on the game's first play.
"Really, really proud of our guys," said first-year coach Marcus Freeman. "That's a big win. It was really good to see this team battle."
Freeman has characterized this squad as a good team that doesn't always play like it. Two Top 25 wins last month with a home loss to a 3-5 Stanford team that at one point lost 11 straight games to FBS foes over two seasons validate that claim.
Estime and Diggs have combined for 989 yards on the ground, but the Irish need more from quarterback Drew Pyne. He was just 9 of 19 at Syracuse for 116 yards.
Clemson owns a 4-2 advantage in the all-time series, with the teams splitting two games in 2020, when Notre Dame was an ACC member and reached the championship game before losing to the Tigers in Charlotte.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|236.1
|AVG PASS YDS
|196.4
|
|
|185.4
|AVG RUSH YDS
|186.6
|
|
|421.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|383
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Uiagalelei
|D. Uiagalelei
|150/235
|1803
|17
|4
|
C. Klubnik
|C. Klubnik
|9/19
|85
|1
|0
|
H. Johnson
|H. Johnson
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Shipley
|W. Shipley
|123
|739
|10
|53
|
D. Uiagalelei
|D. Uiagalelei
|89
|350
|4
|40
|
P. Mafah
|P. Mafah
|63
|283
|2
|17
|
K. Pace
|K. Pace
|20
|59
|2
|11
|
C. Klubnik
|C. Klubnik
|12
|25
|0
|11
|
D. Thomas
|D. Thomas
|5
|24
|0
|8
|
K. Adams Jr.
|K. Adams Jr.
|3
|21
|0
|11
|
A. Williams
|A. Williams
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Williams
|A. Williams
|29
|364
|2
|59
|
J. Ngata
|J. Ngata
|20
|324
|1
|46
|
B. Collins
|B. Collins
|18
|290
|5
|40
|
D. Allen
|D. Allen
|20
|265
|3
|41
|
J. Briningstool
|J. Briningstool
|15
|163
|4
|31
|
W. Shipley
|W. Shipley
|19
|153
|0
|26
|
B. Spector
|B. Spector
|11
|123
|2
|41
|
E. Williams
|E. Williams
|6
|61
|0
|14
|
A. Randall
|A. Randall
|3
|34
|0
|16
|
D. Swinney
|D. Swinney
|3
|31
|0
|17
|
P. Mafah
|P. Mafah
|6
|26
|0
|10
|
K. Pace
|K. Pace
|5
|25
|0
|8
|
W. Taylor
|W. Taylor
|3
|21
|1
|20
|
D. Collins
|D. Collins
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
H. Greene
|H. Greene
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Carter
|B. Carter
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Greene
|M. Greene
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Mickens
|R. Mickens
|0-0
|0
|2
|
A. Mukuba
|A. Mukuba
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Pride Jr.
|T. Pride Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Trotter Jr.
|J. Trotter Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter
|B. Potter
|15/17
|0
|31/31
|0
|
R. Gunn III
|R. Gunn III
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Pyne
|D. Pyne
|102/165
|1193
|13
|4
|
T. Buchner
|T. Buchner
|28/50
|378
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Estime
|A. Estime
|99
|558
|8
|46
|
L. Diggs
|L. Diggs
|95
|431
|1
|33
|
C. Tyree
|C. Tyree
|78
|322
|2
|19
|
D. Pyne
|D. Pyne
|29
|107
|0
|21
|
T. Buchner
|T. Buchner
|24
|62
|2
|13
|
L. Styles
|L. Styles
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
M. Evans
|M. Evans
|4
|7
|1
|4
|
J. Thomas
|J. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Lenzy
|B. Lenzy
|2
|-1
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mayer
|M. Mayer
|47
|580
|6
|37
|
L. Styles
|L. Styles
|24
|292
|1
|54
|
J. Thomas
|J. Thomas
|10
|157
|2
|37
|
B. Lenzy
|B. Lenzy
|14
|128
|1
|32
|
C. Tyree
|C. Tyree
|15
|96
|1
|21
|
L. Diggs
|L. Diggs
|4
|70
|1
|34
|
A. Estime
|A. Estime
|5
|66
|0
|36
|
K. Bauman
|K. Bauman
|3
|44
|0
|22
|
D. Colzie
|D. Colzie
|3
|44
|0
|21
|
M. Salerno
|M. Salerno
|3
|42
|0
|31
|
T. Merriweather
|T. Merriweather
|1
|41
|1
|41
|
H. Staes
|H. Staes
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe
|B. Grupe
|10/13
|0
|25/25
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UTEP
RICE
0
047 O/U
-4
Thu 7:00pm CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
0
064 O/U
+3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
0
048 O/U
+10
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
0
040 O/U
-15.5
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
0
054.5 O/U
-4.5
Fri 10:30pm ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:30am CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
0
039.5 O/U
-4
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
MD
WISC
0
049.5 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
MINN
NEB
0
046 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
0
057.5 O/U
+38
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
0
057 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
0
069 O/U
-8.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
0
040.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
0
060.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
072 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
0
040.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:30pm
-
MRSHL
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+3
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
0
061.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
USM
0
048 O/U
-2
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
0
048 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
0
040.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
0
043.5 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
0
064.5 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
0
063 O/U
+31.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
0
050.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
0
066.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
0
052 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm
-
25UCF
MEMP
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
049.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
0
050 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
0
062 O/U
-21
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
0
061 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
044.5 O/U
-19
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
0
061.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
UL
0
043 O/U
+4
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
052 O/U
-1.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
056.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-8
Sat 7:00pm FS2
-
HOU
SMU
0
066.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
0
054.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
047 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
068 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
051.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
044 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
053 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
048.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+4
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
045 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
063.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2