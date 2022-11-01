|
|
|CUSE
|PITT
No. 20 Syracuse, Pitt trying to avoid losing streaks
Syracuse and Pitt both find themselves trending in the wrong direction as the regular season heads into its final month.
The Orange -- ranked 20th in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season -- visit the Panthers on Saturday in a match-up of ACC foes hoping to avoid their third straight defeat.
Syracuse (6-2, 3-1 ACC) opened the season with six consecutive victories, including quality wins over Louisville, Purdue and North Carolina State. The Orange then led by 14 at undefeated Clemson before crumbling down the stretch in a 27-21 defeat.
Their problems were compounded last weekend in a 41-24 home loss to Notre Dame, when they allowed 246 rushing yards and lost quarterback Garrett Shrader to a second-quarter concussion.
Shrader's status against Pitt is cloudy, as Orange coach Dino Babers would not say this week whether the senior quarterback would get the nod against the Panthers, or whether it would be Carlos Del Rio-Wilson making his first career start.
"All that stuff is in consideration behind the curtain, but I just can't talk about that stuff in the press conference," Babers said.
Standout running back Sean Tucker (758 yards, 7 TDs) has found the end zone five times in the past four games. He has, however, carried only 35 times the last three games and could be in for a heavier workload Saturday.
Syracuse wraps up its regular season with four ACC games, three of which take place on the road.
"Non-conference is over," Babers said. "We were 3-1 in non-conference. We lost to Notre Dame. Now it's all conference play. We've got one loss and we have to see how we're going to finish this thing up."
The Panthers (4-4, 1-3) also have four league games remaining, and they hope those contests go smoother than the last two games. After getting off to a 4-2 start, Pitt has dropped lopsided decisions to Louisville (24-10) and North Carolina (42-24).
They have been outscored 38-0 in the fourth quarter of those two games.
"The fourth quarter wasn't good enough," Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi said seeing a 24-14 lead against UNC punctured by four unanswered touchdowns. "We turned the ball over again in the fourth quarter, which started the tumble. It seems like every week we've got one of those."
On the bright side, Pitt receiver Jared Wayne had a career-high 161 receiving yards on seven catches against North Carolina. And Israel Abanikanda racked up 127 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.
"They've got the best running back in the country," North Carolina coach Mack Brown said of Abanikanda, who has an ACC-best 1,086 rushing yards and a national-best 16 touchdowns through the first eight games.
On the other hand, Pitt's defense will need to be better against Syracuse. The Panthers have given up at least 24 points to seven opponents (Western Michigan was the only exception) and UNC scored the most, with 42.
Pitt has won 17 of the last 20 matchups with Syracuse, including the past four in a row. The Panthers captured last season's meeting 31-14 behind four TD passes from Kenny Pickett, who is now starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|232.3
|AVG PASS YDS
|227.4
|
|
|164.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|182.1
|
|
|396.8
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|409.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader
|G. Shrader
|129/192
|1636
|14
|5
|
C. Del Rio-Wilson
|C. Del Rio-Wilson
|14/27
|222
|1
|1
|
L. Allen
|L. Allen
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker
|S. Tucker
|145
|758
|7
|60
|
G. Shrader
|G. Shrader
|101
|373
|6
|25
|
L. Allen
|L. Allen
|16
|138
|1
|90
|
J. Price
|J. Price
|5
|32
|0
|18
|
C. Del Rio-Wilson
|C. Del Rio-Wilson
|10
|29
|0
|11
|
C. Jackson
|C. Jackson
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Gadsden II
|O. Gadsden II
|41
|671
|6
|46
|
S. Tucker
|S. Tucker
|32
|248
|2
|55
|
D. Cooper
|D. Cooper
|18
|234
|1
|25
|
C. Jackson
|C. Jackson
|12
|168
|1
|24
|
D. Alford
|D. Alford
|7
|161
|1
|47
|
T. Pena
|T. Pena
|14
|126
|0
|29
|
D. Adams
|D. Adams
|3
|82
|2
|39
|
I. Jones
|I. Jones
|4
|60
|1
|25
|
U. Hatcher
|U. Hatcher
|3
|42
|1
|16
|
D. Villari
|D. Villari
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
M. Mang
|M. Mang
|3
|18
|0
|8
|
A. Queeley
|A. Queeley
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
L. Allen
|L. Allen
|3
|9
|0
|7
|
C. Hayes
|C. Hayes
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Carter
|J. Carter
|0-0
|0
|2
|
D. Chestnut
|D. Chestnut
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. McDonald
|D. McDonald
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Okechukwu
|C. Okechukwu
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Simmons Jr.
|J. Simmons Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
G. Williams
|G. Williams
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt
|A. Szmyt
|12/13
|0
|31/31
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis
|K. Slovis
|121/208
|1561
|5
|5
|
N. Yarnell
|N. Yarnell
|9/12
|179
|1
|0
|
N. Patti
|N. Patti
|9/20
|79
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Abanikanda
|I. Abanikanda
|183
|1086
|16
|80
|
V. Davis
|V. Davis
|43
|239
|1
|21
|
R. Hammond Jr.
|R. Hammond Jr.
|24
|126
|2
|29
|
C. Flemister
|C. Flemister
|11
|45
|0
|17
|
D. Carter
|D. Carter
|12
|40
|2
|11
|
B. Means
|B. Means
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
K. Mumpfield
|K. Mumpfield
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Yarnell
|N. Yarnell
|2
|-10
|0
|0
|
N. Patti
|N. Patti
|4
|-13
|0
|5
|
K. Slovis
|K. Slovis
|20
|-58
|0
|14
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wayne
|J. Wayne
|32
|572
|1
|64
|
K. Mumpfield
|K. Mumpfield
|30
|289
|1
|20
|
G. Bartholomew
|G. Bartholomew
|16
|253
|2
|57
|
B. Means
|B. Means
|19
|207
|0
|40
|
I. Abanikanda
|I. Abanikanda
|7
|109
|1
|37
|
K. Johnson
|K. Johnson
|5
|82
|0
|41
|
V. Davis
|V. Davis
|9
|77
|0
|22
|
R. Hammond Jr.
|R. Hammond Jr.
|3
|53
|0
|49
|
G. Thomson
|G. Thomson
|2
|27
|0
|19
|
J. Barden
|J. Barden
|3
|19
|0
|17
|
D. Carter
|D. Carter
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Jacoby
|R. Jacoby
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Minor
|M. Minor
|1
|-10
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Devonshire
|M. Devonshire
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Williams
|M. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|
E. Hallett II
|E. Hallett II
|0-0
|0
|3
|
A. Woods
|A. Woods
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Sauls
|B. Sauls
|9/12
|0
|31/31
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UTEP
RICE
0
047 O/U
-4
Thu 7:00pm CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
0
064 O/U
+3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
0
048 O/U
+10
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
0
040 O/U
-15.5
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
0
054.5 O/U
-4.5
Fri 10:30pm ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:30am CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
0
039.5 O/U
-4
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
MD
WISC
0
049.5 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
MINN
NEB
0
046 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
0
057.5 O/U
+38
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
0
057 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
0
069 O/U
-8.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
0
040.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
0
060.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
072 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
0
040.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:30pm
-
MRSHL
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+3
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
0
061.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
USM
0
048 O/U
-2
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
0
048 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
0
040.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
0
043.5 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
0
064.5 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
0
063 O/U
+31.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
0
050.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
0
066.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
0
052 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm
-
25UCF
MEMP
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
049.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
0
050 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
0
062 O/U
-21
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
0
061 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
044.5 O/U
-19
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
0
061.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
UL
0
043 O/U
+4
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
052 O/U
-1.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
056.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-8
Sat 7:00pm FS2
-
HOU
SMU
0
066.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
0
054.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
047 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
068 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
051.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
044 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
053 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
048.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+4
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
045 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
063.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2