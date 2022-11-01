|
|
|FLA
|TXAM
Texas A&M, Florida try to put struggles aside in SEC battle
When it comes to Southeastern Conference play, the Texas A&M Aggies and Florida Gators are generally expected to be near the top of the standings, perhaps behind Alabama and Georgia, respectively.
There is a bigger gap these days, though.
With both teams desperately needing a win, the Aggies (3-5, 1-4 SEC) will clash with the Gators (4-4, 1-4) on Saturday afternoon in College Station, Texas.
Riding its first four-game losing streak since 2005 when it was in the Big 12, Texas A&M will try to rebound from a 31-28 home loss to Ole Miss last week -- the Aggies' first home game in six weeks.
While quarterback Haynes King (shoulder) may be available Saturday, coach Jimbo Fisher likes what he has seen from Conner Weigman, who went 28-for-44 for 338 yards with four touchdowns against the Rebels.
"Red zone, third down, I thought he did a really nice job," Fisher said. "He's got a great feel for the game. I said he's very instinctive. He's had enough at-bats at practice he feels really comfortable on the offense, and he's going to do a really good job."
The Cypress, Texas, native's 338 passing yards were the most in a game by a true freshman in school history. His four passing TDs matched the highest figure by an Aggie in a game since Kellen Mond had that many vs. South Carolina in 2020.
The Aggies are tied with Auburn for last in the SEC West, while Florida is saved from the cellar only by woeful Vanderbilt's 0-4 record in the East.
Local Gainesville, Fla., product Anthony Richardson wasn't the problem in the Gators' 42-20 loss against archrival Georgia last week. He went 18 of 37 for 271 passing yards and one touchdown, but the Gators allowed 555 yards of total offense to their border foe while losing their second consecutive game.
"I gained a level of respect (for) that group in terms of how they responded at halftime," Florida coach Billy Napier said of his team cutting its deficit to 28-20 on Richardson's 78-yard TD to Xzavier Henderson, who had five catches for a career-high 110 yards.
Napier dismissed talented edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. from the program on Monday for a "cumulative effect." The former five-star prospect started all 32 of his games at Florida, and led the team with eight tackles for loss this year and was tied for second with two sacks.
--Field Level Media
|
|223.8
|AVG PASS YDS
|235.9
|
|
|199.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|124.0
|
|
|422.8
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|359.9
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Richardson
|A. Richardson
|114/207
|1638
|7
|7
|
J. Kitna
|J. Kitna
|8/12
|152
|1
|0
|
M. Johnson Jr.
|M. Johnson Jr.
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Johnson Jr.
|M. Johnson Jr.
|70
|449
|7
|62
|
A. Richardson
|A. Richardson
|67
|414
|6
|81
|
T. Etienne
|T. Etienne
|64
|387
|4
|39
|
N. Wright
|N. Wright
|44
|175
|2
|14
|
R. Pearsall
|R. Pearsall
|1
|76
|1
|76
|
L. Lingard
|L. Lingard
|9
|65
|1
|20
|
E. Battle
|E. Battle
|2
|32
|0
|26
|
C. Joseph
|C. Joseph
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Shorter
|J. Shorter
|21
|471
|2
|75
|
X. Henderson
|X. Henderson
|32
|362
|2
|78
|
R. Pearsall
|R. Pearsall
|19
|341
|2
|38
|
K. Zipperer
|K. Zipperer
|13
|177
|1
|44
|
T. Whittemore
|T. Whittemore
|4
|87
|0
|33
|
D. Reynolds
|D. Reynolds
|3
|79
|0
|54
|
C. Douglas
|C. Douglas
|1
|62
|1
|62
|
D. Zanders
|D. Zanders
|6
|42
|0
|12
|
M. Johnson Jr.
|M. Johnson Jr.
|7
|35
|0
|14
|
T. Etienne
|T. Etienne
|7
|31
|0
|12
|
T. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|T. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|2
|28
|0
|16
|
L. Lingard
|L. Lingard
|2
|22
|0
|15
|
M. Burke
|M. Burke
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
K. Jackson
|K. Jackson
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
N. Wright
|N. Wright
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Pouncey
|J. Pouncey
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Burney
|A. Burney
|0-0
|0
|2
|
G. Dexter Sr.
|G. Dexter Sr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Hill
|J. Hill
|0-0
|0
|2
|
T. Johnson
|T. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Kimber
|J. Kimber
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Perkins
|J. Perkins
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Mihalek
|A. Mihalek
|7/11
|0
|27/27
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. King
|H. King
|81/142
|941
|6
|6
|
M. Johnson
|M. Johnson
|43/71
|517
|3
|0
|
C. Weigman
|C. Weigman
|36/59
|429
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Achane
|D. Achane
|142
|765
|4
|63
|
H. King
|H. King
|27
|95
|1
|31
|
M. Johnson
|M. Johnson
|29
|58
|0
|18
|
L. Johnson Jr.
|L. Johnson Jr.
|10
|39
|2
|14
|
A. Daniels
|A. Daniels
|4
|11
|0
|5
|
L. Moss
|L. Moss
|4
|11
|0
|5
|
A. Smith
|A. Smith
|3
|11
|0
|9
|
C. Weigman
|C. Weigman
|4
|6
|0
|13
|
E. Stewart
|E. Stewart
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Stewart
|E. Stewart
|38
|478
|2
|43
|
M. Muhammad III
|M. Muhammad III
|23
|342
|3
|36
|
A. Smith
|A. Smith
|15
|291
|2
|63
|
D. Achane
|D. Achane
|33
|195
|2
|25
|
D. Green
|D. Green
|17
|193
|1
|26
|
Y. Brown
|Y. Brown
|6
|112
|1
|66
|
C. Marshall
|C. Marshall
|11
|108
|0
|18
|
C. Lane
|C. Lane
|7
|76
|0
|25
|
M. Wright
|M. Wright
|3
|52
|1
|31
|
J. Preston
|J. Preston
|3
|26
|0
|16
|
D. Price
|D. Price
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
J. Johnson
|J. Johnson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
N. Thomas
|N. Thomas
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Gilbert
|J. Gilbert
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UTEP
RICE
0
047 O/U
-4
Thu 7:00pm CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
0
064 O/U
+3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
0
048 O/U
+10
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
0
040 O/U
-15.5
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
0
054.5 O/U
-4.5
Fri 10:30pm ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:30am CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
0
039.5 O/U
-4
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
MD
WISC
0
049.5 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
MINN
NEB
0
046 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
0
057.5 O/U
+38
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
0
057 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
0
069 O/U
-8.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
0
040.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
0
060.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
072 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
0
040.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:30pm
-
MRSHL
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+3
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
0
061.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
USM
0
048 O/U
-2
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
0
048 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
0
040.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
0
043.5 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
0
064.5 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
0
063 O/U
+31.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
0
050.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
0
066.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
0
052 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm
-
25UCF
MEMP
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
049.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
0
050 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
0
062 O/U
-21
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
0
061 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
044.5 O/U
-19
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
0
061.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
UL
0
043 O/U
+4
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
052 O/U
-1.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
056.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-8
Sat 7:00pm FS2
-
HOU
SMU
0
066.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
0
054.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
047 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
068 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
051.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
044 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
053 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
048.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+4
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
045 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
063.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2