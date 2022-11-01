|
|
|GATECH
|VATECH
Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech meet amid fading bowl hopes
The battle of the Techs in the Atlantic Coast Conference's Coastal Division often has had championship implications.
But those days are in the past.
On Saturday, when Georgia Tech (3-5, 2-3 ACC) travels to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech (2-6, 1-4), the only stakes are the flickering bowl hopes of the struggling teams.
While Georgia Tech enters the game on a two-game skid, Virginia Tech has dropped five in a row in its longest losing streak in 30 seasons.
With two games left vs. ACC teams who have losing records, and another against Liberty, Hokies coach Brent Pry is looking for a "reboot," as he called it Tuesday.
"We have four games left, a good chance to go 4-0, achieve a lot of objectives and finish this thing on a good note," Pry said.
The Hokies are coming off a 22-21 loss at North Carolina State in which they incurred a staggering 10 false-start penalties.
Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells ran for two touchdowns and threw for a score in a dizzying span of 8:49 in the third quarter. The splurge put the Hokies up 21-3 late in the third quarter. But over the final 17 minutes, Tech surrendered three touchdown passes by Wolfpack true freshman quarterback MJ Morris.
The Yellow Jackets had their moments this year. Since Geoff Collins was fired as head coach, interim coach Brent Key has guided the team to an upset of then-24th-ranked Pitt, 26-21, followed by a 23-20 victory in overtime against Duke.
But last week's 41-16 loss at Florida State was a humbling reality check. On a day when the Yellow Jackets' defense surrendered 642 yards, their offense gained only 24 in the first half.
In his first college start, freshman Zach Pyron recovered in the second half to finish 18-of-28 passing for 198 yards and a touchdown.
Pyron will be back on the bench this week because starter Jeff Sims will return from a sprained foot. Key declared Sims good to go on Tuesday, explaining that his running ability forces opposing teams to defend more of the field, which can open Tech's running attack.
"Creating those lanes and creating those spaces with Jeff is obviously a huge advantage for us," Key said.
--Field Level Media
|
|
|177.1
|AVG PASS YDS
|218.1
|
|
|130.1
|AVG RUSH YDS
|100.1
|
|
|307.3
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|318.3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Sims
|J. Sims
|110/188
|1115
|5
|3
|
Z. Pyron
|Z. Pyron
|18/28
|198
|1
|0
|
Z. Gibson
|Z. Gibson
|13/30
|104
|0
|0
|
N. McCollum
|N. McCollum
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Hall
|H. Hall
|83
|417
|0
|63
|
J. Sims
|J. Sims
|87
|302
|1
|42
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|51
|258
|3
|51
|
N. McCollum
|N. McCollum
|6
|56
|1
|40
|
D. McDuffie
|D. McDuffie
|22
|45
|1
|9
|
M. Rutherford
|M. Rutherford
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Carter
|M. Carter
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|
Z. Pyron
|Z. Pyron
|10
|-5
|1
|9
|
Z. Gibson
|Z. Gibson
|14
|-29
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. McCollum
|N. McCollum
|39
|386
|1
|26
|
E. Jenkins
|E. Jenkins
|14
|226
|3
|33
|
M. Carter
|M. Carter
|14
|220
|1
|59
|
M. Rutherford
|M. Rutherford
|12
|110
|0
|38
|
D. Leonard
|D. Leonard
|11
|90
|0
|19
|
H. Hall
|H. Hall
|19
|89
|0
|16
|
L. Benson
|L. Benson
|6
|58
|0
|19
|
L. Blackburn
|L. Blackburn
|3
|49
|1
|37
|
K. Norris
|K. Norris
|2
|47
|0
|30
|
R. King
|R. King
|4
|38
|0
|25
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|8
|37
|0
|13
|
P. Harris
|P. Harris
|3
|33
|0
|12
|
D. McDuffie
|D. McDuffie
|5
|33
|0
|9
|
J. Sims
|J. Sims
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Brooks
|L. Brooks
|0-0
|0
|2
|
D. Allen
|D. Allen
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Carter
|M. Carter
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. King
|J. King
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Sims
|M. Sims
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Thomas
|C. Thomas
|0-0
|0
|2
|
K. Wallace
|K. Wallace
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Stewart
|G. Stewart
|9/9
|0
|5/6
|0
|
J. Kelley
|J. Kelley
|2/6
|0
|7/7
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. King
|K. King
|44
|259
|2
|65
|
J. Holston
|J. Holston
|53
|166
|2
|15
|
G. Wells
|G. Wells
|68
|165
|5
|20
|
M. Thomas
|M. Thomas
|37
|146
|1
|29
|
C. Black
|C. Black
|36
|96
|0
|19
|
B. Duke
|B. Duke
|16
|41
|0
|8
|
C. Blumrick
|C. Blumrick
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|
D. Lofton
|D. Lofton
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|2
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith
|K. Smith
|31
|569
|3
|85
|
D. Lofton
|D. Lofton
|18
|175
|1
|43
|
N. Gallo
|N. Gallo
|23
|167
|0
|20
|
D. Wright
|D. Wright
|14
|161
|0
|36
|
S. Gosnell
|S. Gosnell
|9
|124
|0
|24
|
K. King
|K. King
|13
|93
|1
|20
|
M. Thomas
|M. Thomas
|13
|91
|1
|23
|
J. Blue
|J. Blue
|8
|82
|1
|29
|
C. Blumrick
|C. Blumrick
|7
|74
|0
|16
|
C. Moss
|C. Moss
|6
|71
|0
|21
|
J. Jones
|J. Jones
|3
|37
|0
|20
|
J. Holston
|J. Holston
|5
|29
|0
|8
|
B. Duke
|B. Duke
|1
|27
|1
|27
|
C. Black
|C. Black
|3
|23
|0
|20
|
D. De Iuliis
|D. De Iuliis
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
W. Kakavitsas
|W. Kakavitsas
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Chatman
|A. Chatman
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Jenkins
|K. Jenkins
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Ross
|W. Ross
|8/9
|0
|17/18
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UTEP
RICE
0
047 O/U
-4
Thu 7:00pm CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
0
064 O/U
+3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
0
048 O/U
+10
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
0
040 O/U
-15.5
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
0
054.5 O/U
-4.5
Fri 10:30pm ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:30am CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
0
039.5 O/U
-4
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
MD
WISC
0
049.5 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
MINN
NEB
0
046 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
0
057.5 O/U
+38
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
0
057 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
0
069 O/U
-8.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
0
040.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
0
060.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
072 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
0
040.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:30pm
-
MRSHL
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+3
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
0
061.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
USM
0
048 O/U
-2
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
0
048 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
0
040.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
0
043.5 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
0
064.5 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
0
063 O/U
+31.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
0
050.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
0
066.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
0
052 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm
-
25UCF
MEMP
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
049.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
0
050 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
0
062 O/U
-21
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
0
061 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
044.5 O/U
-19
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
0
061.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
UL
0
043 O/U
+4
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
052 O/U
-1.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
056.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-8
Sat 7:00pm FS2
-
HOU
SMU
0
066.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
0
054.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
047 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
068 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
051.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
044 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
053 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
048.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+4
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
045 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
063.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2