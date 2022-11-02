|
|
|LIB
|ARK
Arkansas eyes bowl eligibility with Liberty coming to town
Liberty coach Hugh Freeze will be guarding against complacency while Arkansas coach Sam Pittman expects the "best game" all season from Freeze's Flames when the two clash Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville, Ark.
"There's no doubt in my mind that he'll have them ready," Pittman said of Freeze. "They've had a bye week after their best game all year. I expect a really close, tight game and, hopefully, we can make enough plays to win."
Pittman's Razorbacks (5-3) are coming off a 41-27 victory at Auburn that was the Hogs' first win in Jordan-Hare Stadium since 2012 and first win against the Tigers since 2015.
A win for Arkansas this weekend would make them bowl-eligible for just the second time in the last six seasons.
The Flames (7-1) had an open date after posting an impressive 41-14 victory over BYU on Oct. 22. Freeze welcomed the extra time to celebrate the win, which vaulted his team into the No. 23 spot in the AP Top 25 Poll but left it short of a spot in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, which were released Tuesday.
Freese called the AP ranking "pretty special," and something worth celebrating, but also noted just how fickle the polls can be during the season.
"Arkansas is going to be favored this week and they should be," Freeze said. "They've got better players and probably better coaches. So you can easily get knocked out of the Top 25."
The Flames have won their last five games since an early 37-36 loss at Wake Forest despite playing an injury-induced game of "musical chairs" at quarterback. Utah transfer Charlie Brewer broke his hand after starting the opener, and Kaidon Salter got the next two starts before sidelined by a groin injury.
Johnathan Bennett has started four of the last five games, including last week when he enjoyed by far the best performance of his career. The junior threw for a career-high 247 yards and a pair of touchdowns in completing 24 of 29 passes.
Freeze said Salter remains doubtful. Brewer returned to practice this week, though Freeze said Bennett likely will start.
"I think they're both really fine players," Pittman said. "Both can throw the football. Both can command the offense."
Pittman had both bad news and good news on the injury front for the unranked Razorbacks. He confirmed that Dominique Johnson, a six-game starter at running back in 2021 who has made only four appearances this year while going through rehab, tore the ACL of his previously injured knee during practice last week and will miss the rest of the season. He rushed for 575 yards last year.
But starting corner Malik Chavis returned to practice after not making last week's trip to Auburn while recovering from a head injury. Pittman said Chavis will compete for playing time with converted wide receiver Quincey McAdoo at corner.
"The Hogs are going to be a handful for us," Freeze said. "When you're playing an SEC roster with a Group of 5 school, it's tough. It's hard. You can't hardly make any mistakes if you want to have any chance to be in it."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|226.1
|AVG PASS YDS
|246.8
|
|
|195.9
|AVG RUSH YDS
|245.8
|
|
|422
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|492.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bennett
|J. Bennett
|77/134
|939
|8
|7
|
K. Salter
|K. Salter
|50/91
|776
|6
|5
|
N. Hampton
|N. Hampton
|3/8
|76
|0
|0
|
C. Brewer
|C. Brewer
|3/4
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hunter
|D. Hunter
|121
|825
|8
|80
|
S. Louis
|S. Louis
|79
|333
|7
|40
|
K. Salter
|K. Salter
|41
|211
|2
|43
|
J. Bennett
|J. Bennett
|47
|111
|1
|23
|
T. Green
|T. Green
|8
|43
|0
|15
|
N. Hampton
|N. Hampton
|13
|19
|0
|7
|
M. Caper
|M. Caper
|9
|15
|0
|5
|
C. Brewer
|C. Brewer
|5
|13
|0
|11
|
D. Douglas
|D. Douglas
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Bollinger
|M. Bollinger
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Douglas
|D. Douglas
|42
|615
|5
|51
|
N. Frith
|N. Frith
|15
|305
|0
|60
|
C. Yarbrough
|C. Yarbrough
|12
|197
|1
|41
|
D. Hunter
|D. Hunter
|17
|147
|1
|41
|
T. Sibley
|T. Sibley
|5
|105
|1
|30
|
J. Lofton
|J. Lofton
|9
|96
|1
|34
|
C. Snead
|C. Snead
|7
|90
|0
|27
|
S. Louis
|S. Louis
|5
|60
|0
|21
|
J. Jackson
|J. Jackson
|5
|43
|1
|17
|
C. Daniels
|C. Daniels
|3
|38
|1
|25
|
K. Coleman
|K. Coleman
|3
|37
|1
|22
|
C. Peterlin
|C. Peterlin
|2
|25
|0
|14
|
M. Bollinger
|M. Bollinger
|3
|22
|1
|14
|
A. Henderson
|A. Henderson
|3
|18
|1
|12
|
B. Hanshaw
|B. Hanshaw
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Green
|T. Green
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Johnson
|D. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Anthony
|D. Anthony
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Rahimi
|R. Rahimi
|0-0
|0
|4
|
Q. Reese
|Q. Reese
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Scruggs
|J. Scruggs
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Singleton
|K. Singleton
|0-0
|0
|2
|
M. Smith Jr.
|M. Smith Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Brown
|N. Brown
|7/13
|0
|30/30
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Jefferson
|K. Jefferson
|125/185
|1697
|15
|1
|
M. Hornsby
|M. Hornsby
|8/17
|234
|1
|2
|
C. Fortin
|C. Fortin
|6/16
|43
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Sanders
|R. Sanders
|156
|1041
|7
|76
|
K. Jefferson
|K. Jefferson
|101
|389
|6
|26
|
A. Green
|A. Green
|55
|207
|2
|14
|
M. Hornsby
|M. Hornsby
|13
|135
|0
|52
|
R. Dubinion
|R. Dubinion
|34
|119
|3
|14
|
D. Johnson
|D. Johnson
|8
|43
|0
|12
|
K. Jackson Jr.
|K. Jackson Jr.
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
I. Sategna
|I. Sategna
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Haselwood
|J. Haselwood
|6
|9
|0
|8
|
J. Jointer
|J. Jointer
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
M. Landers
|M. Landers
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Fortin
|C. Fortin
|2
|0
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Landers
|M. Landers
|29
|475
|3
|56
|
J. Haselwood
|J. Haselwood
|36
|467
|3
|68
|
K. Jackson Jr.
|K. Jackson Jr.
|12
|234
|2
|64
|
T. Knox
|T. Knox
|17
|220
|3
|36
|
R. Sanders
|R. Sanders
|16
|195
|1
|73
|
W. Thompson
|W. Thompson
|10
|158
|2
|56
|
R. Dubinion
|R. Dubinion
|6
|83
|1
|29
|
B. Stephens
|B. Stephens
|5
|77
|1
|54
|
A. Green
|A. Green
|2
|45
|0
|30
|
M. Hornsby
|M. Hornsby
|2
|8
|0
|9
|
N. Bax
|N. Bax
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
H. Henry
|H. Henry
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Wilson
|J. Wilson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Clark
|H. Clark
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. McGlothern
|D. McGlothern
|0-0
|0
|3
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Little
|C. Little
|8/10
|0
|34/34
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UTEP
RICE
0
047 O/U
-4
Thu 7:00pm CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
0
064 O/U
+3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
0
048 O/U
+10
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
0
040 O/U
-15.5
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
0
054.5 O/U
-4.5
Fri 10:30pm ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:30am CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
0
039.5 O/U
-4
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
MD
WISC
0
049.5 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
MINN
NEB
0
046 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
0
057.5 O/U
+38
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
0
057 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
0
069 O/U
-8.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
0
040.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
0
060.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
072 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
0
040.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:30pm
-
MRSHL
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+3
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
0
061.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
USM
0
048 O/U
-2
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
0
048 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
0
040.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
0
043.5 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
0
064.5 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
0
063 O/U
+31.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
0
050.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
0
066.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
0
052 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm
-
25UCF
MEMP
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
049.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
0
050 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
0
062 O/U
-21
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
0
061 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
044.5 O/U
-19
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
0
061.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
UL
0
043 O/U
+4
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
052 O/U
-1.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
056.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-8
Sat 7:00pm FS2
-
HOU
SMU
0
066.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
0
054.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
047 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
068 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
051.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
044 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
053 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
048.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+4
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
045 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
063.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2