|
|
|OKLAST
|KANSAS
No. 18 Oklahoma State looks to bounce back vs. rested Kansas
No. 18 Oklahoma State will look to rebound from its worst loss in 23 seasons but will visit a rested Kansas team determined to clinch a postseason spot and beat the Cowboys for the first time since 2007 when the two old rivals meet Saturday for a key Big 12 Conference game in Lawrence, Kan.
The Cowboys, who were ranked as high as eighth in the nation before losing at TCU in double overtime on Oct. 15, were the third of four Big 12 teams listed in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. TCU is the league's highest ranked team at No. 7, with Kansas State at No. 13 and Texas 24th.
Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) enters Saturday's game with losses in two of its last three games after starting the season 5-0. Most recently, the Cowboys were lambasted in a 48-0 loss at Kansas State on Oct. 29.
Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said his evaluation of the review of the loss to Kansas State confirmed that his team was "outcoached" and "outplayed."
"Kansas State was just more physical than us," Gundy said. "We weren't ready to play. I didn't do a very good job getting our guys ready. We finished all that Monday. We went through all the plays and tape and such at practice. Back at it to get ready to roll for this week."
Oklahoma State was limited to a season-low 54 yards rushing and 217 yards of total offense in the loss to Kansas State. It didn't help that the Cowboys were missing receivers Jaden Bray and Braydon Johnson for a second successive game and were also without running back Dominic Richardson.
Kansas has dropped three consecutive games and out of the Top 25 but remains on the cusp of becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.
The Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) enjoyed an open week on Oct. 29 and, according to several players and coaches, used the time to clear their minds and get their bodies ready for the final month of the season.
"Open weeks are always challenging a little bit on the mental side as you're trying to get healthy and you're trying to get a break, but you still have things you want to do," Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. "I was pleased especially for the younger players -- players that haven't played a lot -- that were able to get some extra work."
Kansas has scored 42 total touchdowns in eight games this season, marking the most TDs in a season since the Jayhawks racked up 42 in 12 contests in 2009.
Injured Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels returned to practice this week and is listed first on the Jayhawks' Week 10 depth chart along with recent starter Jason Bean. Daniels missed the past two games with a shoulder injury sustained in the first half of the Jayhawks' home loss to TCU on Oct. 8. His status for Saturday's game remains to be determined; Leipold said the bye week helped, "but we'll see."
Although Kansas has lost all three games in which Daniels has missed time, Bean and the offense have scored 93 points in five halves without him. The Kansas defense, meanwhile, has given up 115 points in those five halves.
Oklahoma State has won the past 12 meetings, with the Jayhawks' only victory since 1995 -- 18 meetings -- coming during Kansas' epic 2007 season. That year, Kansas was ranked 5th at the time of the game, beat the Cowboys 43-28, and went on to win the Orange Bowl.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|294.4
|AVG PASS YDS
|231.9
|
|
|141.3
|AVG RUSH YDS
|187.9
|
|
|435.6
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|419.8
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders
|S. Sanders
|167/288
|2177
|15
|5
|
G. Gundy
|G. Gundy
|14/27
|144
|2
|2
|
J. Richardson
|J. Richardson
|1/1
|32
|0
|0
|
J. Nixon
|J. Nixon
|1/1
|2
|0
|0
|
G. Rangel
|G. Rangel
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Richardson
|D. Richardson
|121
|451
|8
|19
|
S. Sanders
|S. Sanders
|87
|343
|8
|29
|
J. Nixon
|J. Nixon
|30
|125
|0
|51
|
O. Gordon
|O. Gordon
|22
|106
|1
|53
|
G. Gundy
|G. Gundy
|12
|74
|0
|24
|
D. Jackson
|D. Jackson
|7
|22
|0
|5
|
S. Johnson Jr.
|S. Johnson Jr.
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
G. Rangel
|G. Rangel
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
Z. Middleton
|Z. Middleton
|4
|4
|1
|2
|
B. Presley
|B. Presley
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
B. Presley
|B. Presley
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Johnson
|B. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bray
|J. Bray
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|
B. Green
|B. Green
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Presley
|B. Presley
|38
|462
|2
|42
|
B. Green
|B. Green
|24
|455
|5
|41
|
B. Johnson
|B. Johnson
|20
|398
|3
|49
|
J. Richardson
|J. Richardson
|31
|313
|3
|45
|
D. Richardson
|D. Richardson
|21
|218
|0
|44
|
S. Johnson Jr.
|S. Johnson Jr.
|13
|184
|0
|25
|
O. Gordon
|O. Gordon
|8
|70
|1
|14
|
J. Nixon
|J. Nixon
|8
|67
|1
|19
|
C. Cabbiness
|C. Cabbiness
|2
|37
|1
|25
|
B. Cassity
|B. Cassity
|2
|33
|0
|38
|
B. Presley
|B. Presley
|5
|26
|0
|9
|
J. Bray
|J. Bray
|2
|24
|0
|24
|
T. Shettron
|T. Shettron
|2
|21
|1
|16
|
R. Owens
|R. Owens
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
J. Schultz
|J. Schultz
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
D. Jackson
|D. Jackson
|2
|11
|0
|10
|
S. Sanders
|S. Sanders
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Cobb
|M. Cobb
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Harper
|T. Harper
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Daniels
|K. Daniels
|0-0
|0
|2
|
J. Taylor II
|J. Taylor II
|0-0
|0
|3
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|78/117
|1072
|11
|1
|
J. Bean
|J. Bean
|50/80
|783
|9
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Neal
|D. Neal
|86
|537
|6
|80
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|53
|335
|5
|37
|
D. Hishaw Jr.
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|44
|259
|5
|30
|
S. Morrison
|S. Morrison
|18
|154
|1
|40
|
J. Bean
|J. Bean
|30
|119
|2
|14
|
K. Thomas
|K. Thomas
|26
|62
|1
|16
|
Q. Skinner
|Q. Skinner
|2
|41
|0
|20
|
T. Locklin
|T. Locklin
|3
|5
|0
|3
|
S. McBride
|S. McBride
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Scott
|T. Scott
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Arnold
|L. Arnold
|25
|401
|3
|39
|
Q. Skinner
|Q. Skinner
|17
|305
|4
|56
|
L. Grimm
|L. Grimm
|26
|300
|3
|31
|
M. Fairchild
|M. Fairchild
|15
|225
|5
|48
|
J. Casey
|J. Casey
|8
|114
|1
|30
|
D. Hishaw Jr.
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|3
|95
|1
|73
|
T. Scott
|T. Scott
|6
|91
|0
|52
|
T. Locklin
|T. Locklin
|2
|68
|1
|60
|
T. Kardell
|T. Kardell
|5
|65
|1
|22
|
T. Wilson
|T. Wilson
|2
|52
|0
|47
|
K. Terry
|K. Terry
|4
|42
|0
|14
|
D. Neal
|D. Neal
|6
|33
|1
|17
|
S. Morrison
|S. Morrison
|3
|26
|0
|13
|
S. McBride
|S. McBride
|2
|23
|0
|16
|
D. Emilien
|D. Emilien
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Thomas
|K. Thomas
|3
|4
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Bryant
|C. Bryant
|0-0
|0
|2
|
O. Burroughs
|O. Burroughs
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Dotson
|R. Dotson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
E. Gilyard
|E. Gilyard
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Logan Jr.
|K. Logan Jr.
|0-0
|0
|2
|
C. Young
|C. Young
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila
|J. Borcila
|4/7
|0
|40/40
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UTEP
RICE
0
047 O/U
-4
Thu 7:00pm CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
0
064 O/U
+3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
0
048 O/U
+10
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
0
040 O/U
-15.5
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
0
054.5 O/U
-4.5
Fri 10:30pm ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:30am CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
0
039.5 O/U
-4
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
MD
WISC
0
049.5 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
MINN
NEB
0
046 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
0
057.5 O/U
+38
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
0
057 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
0
069 O/U
-8.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
0
040.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
0
060.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
072 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
0
040.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:30pm
-
MRSHL
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+3
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
0
061.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
USM
0
048 O/U
-2
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
0
048 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
0
040.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
0
043.5 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
0
064.5 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
0
063 O/U
+31.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
0
050.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
0
066.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
0
052 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm
-
25UCF
MEMP
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
049.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
0
050 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
0
062 O/U
-21
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
0
061 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
044.5 O/U
-19
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
0
061.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
UL
0
043 O/U
+4
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
052 O/U
-1.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
056.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-8
Sat 7:00pm FS2
-
HOU
SMU
0
066.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
0
054.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
047 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
068 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
051.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
044 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
053 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
048.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+4
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
045 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
063.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2