No. 13 K-State flying high ahead of big game vs. No. 24 Texas
Kansas State is coming off a historic victory. Now it's time to prove that it was not a fluke.
The Wildcats, ranked No. 13 in the first College Football Playoff poll, defeated then-No. 9 Oklahoma State 48-0 last Saturday, the largest shutout ever over a top-10 team by a team lower in the rankings. It was the Wildcats' first victory over the Cowboys in Chris Klieman's four years as head coach.
They'll face another squad Klieman hasn't defeated when No. 24 Texas comes to Manhattan, Kan. on Saturday for a primetime showdown.
K-State (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) played exceptionally well against the Cowboys, and two Wildcats earned Big 12 player of the week honors. Quarterback Will Howard, who played for injured starter Adrian Martinez, earned offensive player of the week after going 21-of-37 for 296 passing yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Punter Ty Zentner was selected special teams player of the week after serving as punter, place kicker and kickoff specialist. He hit both field goals and all six extra points, plus placed two of his four punts inside the 20 without a touchback.
The defense shut out the Cowboys, who came into the game averaging 44.7 points per game, tied for third in the FBS. The last time the Cowboys were shut out was Nov. 28, 2009, when they were blanked by Oklahoma, 27-0. The Cowboys also were held to 217 yards of total offense, less than half their season average (466.9 yards per game).
Klieman knows it will take an equally stout effort to defeat the Longhorns.
"I know they're extremely well coached and they have great talent," Klieman said at his Tuesday press conference. "They'll have some things we haven't seen. We know they'll attack us where other teams have hurt us."
Klieman said he didn't know whether Martinez or Howard will start Saturday, and he probably won't say when he does figure it out.
"Adrian is closer (to playing)," the coach said, adding that Howard is playing well enough to consider starting him regardless of Martinez's health.
Texas (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) was off last weekend after being defeated by the same Oklahoma State team that K-State pummeled. With a win over K-State, the Longhorns will have a good chance to compete for a spot in the Big 12 championship game Dec. 3. A loss will make it nearly impossible. The Longhorns lost to Oklahoma State and play conference-leading TCU, ranked seventh in the CFP, next week in Austin.
Texas is 3-7 all-time in Manhattan, including wins in each of the last two meetings. The Longhorns won the last game in Manhattan, 69-31, but that was against a COVID-depleted team in 2020.
No one expects that kind of result Saturday.
"They're talented in all three phases," head coach Steve Sarkisian said of the Wildcats. "They take care of the ball on offense and create a bunch of turnovers on defense. They limit their penalties. This is a great task, going on the road into a really cool environment, so I'm looking forward to it."
Freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers will hope for improvement after he completed just 19 of 49 passes against the Cowboys for 319 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Bijan Robinson leads the Longhorns on the ground with 920 yards and 11 touchdowns; he's broken the 100-yard mark in six straight games and gained at least 130 rushing yards in three straight.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|261.9
|AVG PASS YDS
|185.1
|
|
|182.9
|AVG RUSH YDS
|228.0
|
|
|444.8
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|413.1
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Ewers
|Q. Ewers
|82/142
|1139
|11
|5
|
H. Card
|H. Card
|74/107
|923
|6
|1
|
X. Worthy
|X. Worthy
|1/1
|33
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson
|B. Robinson
|162
|920
|11
|78
|
R. Johnson
|R. Johnson
|61
|367
|2
|52
|
J. Brooks
|J. Brooks
|13
|71
|2
|19
|
H. Card
|H. Card
|17
|46
|0
|32
|
K. Robinson
|K. Robinson
|11
|45
|0
|26
|
J. Blue
|J. Blue
|8
|17
|0
|10
|
X. Worthy
|X. Worthy
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
Q. Ewers
|Q. Ewers
|6
|-6
|0
|16
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Worthy
|X. Worthy
|36
|510
|7
|46
|
J. Whittington
|J. Whittington
|29
|404
|1
|32
|
J. Sanders
|J. Sanders
|34
|396
|5
|33
|
B. Robinson
|B. Robinson
|17
|280
|2
|42
|
R. Johnson
|R. Johnson
|14
|128
|1
|38
|
K. Robinson
|K. Robinson
|9
|123
|2
|35
|
C. Cain
|C. Cain
|4
|93
|0
|43
|
T. Milton
|T. Milton
|2
|40
|0
|28
|
J. Billingsley
|J. Billingsley
|2
|33
|0
|20
|
B. Thompson
|B. Thompson
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
G. Helm
|G. Helm
|4
|25
|0
|9
|
G. Sulser
|G. Sulser
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
T. Omeire
|T. Omeire
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Hall
|A. Hall
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Red
|S. Red
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Barron
|J. Barron
|0-0
|0
|2
|
D. Jamison
|D. Jamison
|0-0
|0
|2
|
J. Ford
|J. Ford
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Watts
|R. Watts
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Auburn
|B. Auburn
|13/18
|0
|36/36
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez
|A. Martinez
|87/140
|907
|4
|0
|
W. Howard
|W. Howard
|34/57
|521
|6
|1
|
J. Rubley
|J. Rubley
|4/5
|42
|0
|1
|
M. Knowles
|M. Knowles
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn
|D. Vaughn
|154
|902
|5
|69
|
A. Martinez
|A. Martinez
|92
|565
|9
|69
|
D. Giddens
|D. Giddens
|38
|228
|3
|28
|
M. Knowles
|M. Knowles
|1
|75
|1
|75
|
W. Howard
|W. Howard
|14
|34
|1
|14
|
K. Warner
|K. Warner
|3
|21
|0
|11
|
P. Brooks
|P. Brooks
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
J. Dineen
|J. Dineen
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Frias II
|A. Frias II
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Rubley
|J. Rubley
|6
|2
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Knowles
|M. Knowles
|32
|447
|1
|68
|
P. Brooks
|P. Brooks
|24
|365
|3
|81
|
K. Warner
|K. Warner
|21
|270
|4
|41
|
B. Sinnott
|B. Sinnott
|12
|138
|0
|27
|
D. Vaughn
|D. Vaughn
|23
|130
|1
|20
|
D. Giddens
|D. Giddens
|3
|31
|0
|26
|
S. Wheeler
|S. Wheeler
|4
|31
|1
|10
|
R. Garcia II
|R. Garcia II
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
W. Swanson
|W. Swanson
|2
|23
|0
|18
|
A. Martinez
|A. Martinez
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Porter
|S. Porter
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Moore
|C. Moore
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Brents
|J. Brents
|0-0
|0
|2
|
N. Allen
|N. Allen
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Green
|D. Green
|0-0
|0
|2
|
K. Jackson
|K. Jackson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Mason
|C. Mason
|0-0
|0
|2
|
A. Moore
|A. Moore
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Savage
|K. Savage
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Tennant
|C. Tennant
|9/14
|0
|22/24
|0
|
T. Zentner
|T. Zentner
|2/2
|0
|7/7
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UTEP
RICE
0
047 O/U
-4
Thu 7:00pm CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
0
064 O/U
+3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
0
048 O/U
+10
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
0
040 O/U
-15.5
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
0
054.5 O/U
-4.5
Fri 10:30pm ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:30am CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
0
039.5 O/U
-4
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
MD
WISC
0
049.5 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
MINN
NEB
0
046 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
0
057.5 O/U
+38
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
0
057 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
0
069 O/U
-8.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
0
040.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
0
060.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
072 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
0
040.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:30pm
-
MRSHL
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+3
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
0
061.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
USM
0
048 O/U
-2
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
0
048 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
0
040.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
0
043.5 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
0
064.5 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
0
063 O/U
+31.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
0
050.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
0
066.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
0
052 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm
-
25UCF
MEMP
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
049.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
0
050 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
0
062 O/U
-21
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
0
061 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
044.5 O/U
-19
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
0
061.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
UL
0
043 O/U
+4
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
052 O/U
-1.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
056.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-8
Sat 7:00pm FS2
-
HOU
SMU
0
066.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
0
054.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
047 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
068 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
051.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
044 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
053 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
048.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+4
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
045 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
063.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2