Georgia jumped to No. 2 in the final regular season AP Top 25 after shocking Texas 22-19 in overtime in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday. No. 3 Notre Dame also passed the Longhorns, leaving Texas at No. 4 in the rankings, one spot ahead of No. 5 Penn State.

Oregon maintained its stranglehold on the top spot after winning the Big Ten Championship Game and received all 62 first-place votes. Arizona State also shot into the top 10 after crushing Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game, while Boise State advanced to No. 8. SMU was the biggest faller on the board, dropping four spots to No. 12 after losing the ACC Championship Game against No. 13 Clemson.

Down the board, Army jumped five spots to No. 19 after winning the American Athletic Conference, giving them a lofty ranking heading into the annual Army vs. Navy matchup. Iowa State was not punished much after a 45-19 loss to Arizona State in the Big 12 title game, dropping only two spots to No. 18. No teams fell out of the field.

Here is the full AP Top 25 after conference championship weekend. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 75, Louisville 37, Kansas State 9, Marshall 8, LSU 8, Florida 5, Ohio 2, Tulane 2, Baylor 2, Louisiana 1