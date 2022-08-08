The 2022 college football season is right around the corner, which means it's preseason poll time. The annual preseason Coaches Poll was released on Monday, and Alabama earned the right to enter the season with the No. 1 ranking in one of the two signature college football polls with 1634 overall points and 54 of the 65 first-place votes.

The Crimson Tide enter the season with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback in junior Bryce Young, junior edge threat Will Anderson Jr. and a pedigree of success under legendary coach Nick Saban. Ohio State chimes in at the No. 2 spot. Coach Ryan Day's team, led by Heisman Trophy contender C.J. Stroud at quarterback, earned five first-place votes and 1564 overall points.

Defending national champion Georgia earned the No. 3 spot and eclipsed Ohio State with six first-place votes, while Clemson and Notre Dame rounded out the top five despite major coaching turnover.

Here's a look at the entire top 25 according to the 65 coaches who vote in the poll (first-place votes in parenthesis).

Others receiving votes: Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1.