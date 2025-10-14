Last year's rank: 43. Jackson was the best player for the Memphis Grizzlies last season, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, two assists and 2.7 stocks per game on 59.1% true shooting. That productivity earned him All-Star honors for the second time in his career, and he showcased his continued growth as a playmaker offensively. Jackson faded a bit late in the year, but his overall performance gave Memphis the final push to hand him a massive extension this summer. His defensive talent has never been in question, but paired with a seemingly ever-growing arsenal of ways to score, he is rounding into one of the league's most complete bigs. -- Robby Kalland

19 Karl-Anthony Towns New York Knicks C

Last year's rank: 38. Towns' first season in New York couldn't have gone much better. He posted a hyper-efficient 24 PPG, was the league's second-leading rebounder and made third-team All-NBA. The Knicks were plus-seven per 100 possessions when Towns was on the floor, best on the team, but the defense was neutral and that's always going to be the thing that for most people keeps Towns out of the highest echelon of stars. It will be interesting to see how Towns fares in what should be more two-big lineups alongside Mitchell Robinson, and if he can find a way to increase his 3-point volume (he only got up 4.7 per game last year) under Mike Brown, who definitely wants the Knicks, as a whole, shooting more 3s than they did under Tom Thibodeau. -- Brad Botkin

18 Paolo Banchero Orlando Magic PF

Last year's rank: 29. Banchero is truly one of the most talented players on the planet. Yes, the shooting needs to get better, but this is a guy who has been a high-usage superstar in two straight postseasons, averaging 28 points over 12 playoffs games and shooting over 41% from 3. The problem is he's had to do way too much as an individual creator in crowds, on a tough shot diet, because the supplementary scoring -- namely the shooting -- Orlando has put around him has been almost nonexistent. This is possibly the year that changes with the acquisition of Desmond Bane. I'm expecting a big efficiency jump for Banchero, who through his first three seasons is yet to register above the 27th percentile among big men in points per 100 shots, according to Cleaning the Glass. -- Brad Botkin

17 Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics SF

Last year's rank: 15. Remember all that talk about Brown and Jayson Tatum being too redundant and being better off on different teams? Well, with Tatum likely out for the majority of this season, if not all of it, Brown will get his chance to show what he can do as the focal point of the offense. His 3-point percentage dipped significantly last season, but he saw a major jump in assists, logging a career-best 4.5 per game in addition to his 22 points. We'll have to see how the efficiency is affected with Tatum out of the lineup and players like Jrue Holiday, Al Horford and Kristaps Porziņģis on new teams, but Brown will almost certainly put up some impressive numbers this season. -- Colin Ward-Henninger

16 Devin Booker Phoenix Suns SG

Last year's rank: 14. We've seen Booker adapt to a variety of roles over the course of his 10-year career. He endured a 19-win season with Phoenix, was the best player on an NBA Finals team in 2021 and fit in seamlessly with Kevin Durant during a tumultuous three-year stint. Booker's play has been a constant throughout it all. He's an automatic 25 points per night, can play on or off the ball and operates at a level of efficiency that most players would envy. Booker is one of the few players who ensures the mid-range shot never dies, even in the era of the 3-point revolution. His role will once again change this season, but there will never be a question about how he fits or if his play will suffer, because Booker is an elite plug-and-play scorer who doesn't need a perfect environment to succeed. -- Jasmyn Wimbish

15 Kawhi Leonard Los Angeles Clippers SF

Last year's rank: 18. With nothing proven or disproven regarding his contract allegations, let's keep our focus on the court, where Leonard was simply spectacular last season once he got rolling after making his debut early in the new year. In 22 games after the All-Star break, the two-time Finals MVP averaged 25 points, seven rebounds and 3.5 assists on sterling 51.5/43.7/80.9 shooting splits. Perhaps more notable to Clippers fans, Leonard actually played in a handful of back-to-back sets, which he hadn't done in recent seasons. He's entering camp healthy, and if he can turn in a full season he should once again be in the All-NBA mix. -- Colin Ward-Henninger

14 Jalen Williams Oklahoma City Thunder SF

Last year's rank: 37. For the Thunder to become a championship team, they needed someone to rise to the occasion as the second star alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Williams gladly ascended to that position last season, averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.3 stocks per game on 57.3% true shooting. Now entering his fourth year with the Thunder, Williams has become one of the league's best two-way wings. His length and defensive activity are key to OKC's dominance on that end, and he's steadily become a more reliable offensive threat. The last two years he's taken on a greater creative burden offensively, and after he played through a wrist injury to end last season, we could be in store for an uptick in his shooting efficiency. -- Robby Kalland

13 Cade Cunningham Detroit Pistons SG

Last year's rank: 49. Dating back to his rookie season, you could see Cunningham had it in him. But while his poise and playmaking ability translated immediately, his game didn't truly blossom until 2024-25, the year that the Pistons got their act together. With decent spacing on the court for the first time as a professional, Cunningham was finally free to explore the real estate, earning an All-NBA nod -- and his first trip to the playoffs -- in the process. He increased his usage rate to a career-high 32.3% and his efficiency improved, thanks in part to a higher free-throw rate. If he starts knocking down pull-up 3s with consistency, it's over. -- James Herbert

12 Anthony Davis Dallas Mavericks C

Last year's rank: 11. Davis was involved in one of the most shocking trades in NBA history, which may have distracted from the fact that he had an incredible 2024-25 season. In 42 games with the Lakers, he put up 26 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks and a steal per game on 53% shooting. Only a handful of players in NBA history have put up those averages, and they're all Hall of Famers. Two questions surround the 2025-26 version of Davis: 1) How will he fit in on the Mavericks, who will likely pair him with another paint-clogging big man for the majority of his minutes? And 2) How often will he be on the court? Davis has only played more than 56 games twice in the last seven seasons, and his lack of consistent availability remains the only reasonable knock on his All-NBA level performance. -- Colin Ward-Henninger

