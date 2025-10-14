NBA Top 100 players, ranked: How Nikola Jokić, SGA, Luka Dončić and more stack up as new season begins
CBS Sports experts put together our annual list that projects the NBA's best 100 players for the upcoming season
Between the aprons decimating rosters, the ever-present threat of injuries and the impossibly high bar each postseason sets for who is and is not playable on the biggest stage, we have officially reached the depth era of NBA history. It's not enough to have one or two stars. You have to have a team full of elite contributors. Every year, we rank the top 100 players in the NBA, and lately, those rankings have been pretty predictive of how that season plays out.
At the time of our rankings last season, three teams tied with six selections apiece. They were the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder as well as the conference finalist New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves. Ironically, two of those teams, New York and Minnesota, went on to make a blockbuster trade after that list was initially published last September that pushed the Timberwolves up to seven selections, giving last year's Western Conference finals a total of 13 Top 100 players. Our previous champion, Boston, had all five starters ranked in the top 62, and the year prior, Denver won it all with four players in the top 75.
The lesson here is relatively straightforward. As tempting as it is to fixate on the top handful of slots on a list like this, every single slot ultimately matters. We've moved beyond an NBA in which a top-five player or two can win a title on their own. They need players scattered throughout these rankings to stand by their side when gut-check time arrives in May and June.
Eight CBS Sports analysts submitted ballots: Sam Quinn, Brad Botkin, James Herbert, Jack Maloney, John Gonzalez, Colin Ward-Henninger, Jasmyn Wimbish and Robby Kalland. Players who are likely to miss most or all of the upcoming season -- like the three star players who tore Achilles tendons in the playoffs last season in Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard as well as Fred VanVleet and his torn ACL -- were all excluded from the process. Players who are recovering from injury but should still make an impact in the 2025-26 season -- like Kyrie Irving -- were included on the list but graded knowing they will miss significant time.
So with that, let's dive into our ranking of the 100 best players in the NBA moving into the 2025-26 season.
CBS Sports' Top 100 NBA players
|100
Nickeil Alexander-Walker Atlanta Hawks SF
|Last year's rank: NR. The Hawks' acquisition of Alexander-Walker was one of the most underrated moves of the offseason. He's one of the best reserve wings in the league and will give Atlanta an elite shooter off the bench. Last season with the Timberwolves, he made 45.5% of his open catch-and-shoot 3-point attempts, per Synergy Sports. In Atlanta, he should get plenty of those playing with Trae Young. -- Jack Maloney
|99
John Collins Los Angeles Clippers C
|Last year's rank: NR. Collins was quietly great offensively for the Jazz in his 40 appearances last season, averaging 19 points and 8.2 rebounds per game on 52.7/39.9/84.8 shooting splits and looking much more like the fringe All-Star from his tenure with the Hawks. Now Collins joins a Clippers team intent on contending this season, and he will get to showcase his talents again in a non-tanking environment. -- Robby Kalland
|98
Michael Porter Jr. Brooklyn Nets SF
|Last year's rank: 68. Thus far, the biggest winner from the trade that sent Porter to the Nets has been the Brooklyn podcast industry. Can Porter be as productive on the court when he steps into a bigger role without Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray to set him up? While Porter is a truly elite shooter, especially among big wings, 92.2% of his 3-point makes over his first six seasons in Denver were assisted. -- Jack Maloney
|97
Toumani Camara Portland Trail Blazers SF
|Last year's rank: NR. Defense was the catalyst for Portland's late surge last season, and Camara was the engine for the dominance on that end. The second-year forward earned a second team All-Defensive spot thanks to his efforts with the Blazers, as he hounded and smothered opposing wings all year. Along with providing elite defense, Camara improved as an offensive threat, knocking down 37.5% of his threes and averaging 11.3 points per game for the Blazers. Camara may not be a household name nationally, but as the Blazers look to take the next step towards Play-In contention in the West, he is central to their success. -- Robby Kalland
|96
Nicolas Claxton Brooklyn Nets C
|Last year's rank: 91. Claxton flies under the radar because he's been stuck on some bad Nets teams -- that won't change this season -- and doesn't put up huge numbers, but he's super solid on both ends of the floor. Even as his numbers slipped a bit last season, he still shot 75.5% within three feet and averaged 1.4 blocks per game. -- Jack Maloney
|95
Christian Braun Denver Nuggets SF
|Last year's rank: NR. Development is not linear, but don't tell Braun. He improved over the course of his rookie year, earning minutes on a championship team, and took massive leaps in the two seasons that followed. He's no longer simply scrounging up buckets in transition, but an important part of the Nuggets' hyper-efficient, largely unscripted halfcourt offense. Always a versatile defender and a threat to attack the rim, Braun became one of the game's most efficient wings before becoming a high-volume 3-point shooter. That's the leap that might be happening right now. -- James Herbert
|94
Josh Hart New York Knicks SF
|Last year's rank: 77. If you ever peruse the NBA's official hustle stats page, you're well acquainted with Josh Hart. Loose balls recovered per game? Second in the league. Deflections? Second on his team, behind star defender OG Anunoby. Screen assists per game? Second in the NBA among guards. In theory, anyone can play hard. In practice, nobody plays harder than Hart. It's amazing how far such unrelenting hustle can take a player, but in Hart's case, it has made him one of the most beloved Knicks in recent memory. -- Sam Quinn
|93
Daniel Gafford Dallas Mavericks C
|Last year's rank: NR. Gafford became a favorite on the trade machine for every team looking for an athletic, rim-running, shot-blocking big man after a season-and-a-half of playing with Luka Dončić. He's the ideal pick-and-roll partner for any guard who loves to throw up lobs, but with Kyrie Irving sidelined in Dallas, and Dončić in Los Angeles, Gafford may not see as many easy offensive touches this season. Given all the depth the Mavericks have, they won't need Gafford to do a ton offensively, and his presence as a rim protector makes him an important piece on this roster. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|92
Immanuel Quickley Toronto Raptors PG
|Last year's rank: 82. Two years after finishing as runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year, Quickley has become something of a forgotten figure in Toronto. He hasn't been able to stay healthy since being traded to the Raptors and only appeared in 33 games last season due to elbow and pelvis injuries. He's still only 26 years old, however, and his pull-up 3-point shooting and playmaking are very valuable skills. -- Jack Maloney
|91
Mitchell Robinson New York Knicks C
|Last year's rank: NR. He may not run the offense like Jalen Brunson. He may not dive for as many loose balls and bloody up his face as often as Josh Hart. But Robinson is as foundational to the identity the Knicks developed under Tom Thibodeau as anyone on that roster. The Knicks didn't feel like the Knicks last season until Robinson rounded into form in the playoffs. Once there, he was a nightmare for Boston and Indiana, a vacuum sucking up offensive rebounds who also anchored a defense that struggled before his return. Health is always a question, and it'd be nice if he made his free throws, but there aren't many players who can step onto the court as a reserve and define a stretch of a game as emphatically as Robinson does. -- Sam Quinn
|90
Jordan Poole New Orleans Pelicans SG
|Last year's rank: NR. After a rather disastrous first season in Washington, Poole became a punchline and cautionary tale for young players wanting a bigger role. To his credit, he rebounded in solid fashion in his second season with the Wizards to produce the best season of his young career, averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 assists and three rebounds on 59.1% true shooting. Now he goes to a Pelicans team desperate for some backcourt scoring punch, but with a bit more structure than the aimless Wizards. Poole's time in Washington may have given him a fresh perspective and newfound respect for playing in structure, and that personal growth could benefit all parties in New Orleans. -- Robby Kalland
|89
Payton Pritchard Boston Celtics PG
|Last year's rank: NR. He has never lacked for confidence, but last year was something else. Pritchard launched 13.7 3s per 100 possessions, many of them deep, many of them off the dribble, and was ridiculously efficient all season long. A deserving winner of the Sixth Man of the Year award and a peskier defender than most sparkplug scorers, Pritchard has made himself indispensable to the Celtics. Now the challenge is to do it again with more usage and without Jayson Tatum setting him up. -- James Herbert
|88
Dejounte Murray New Orleans Pelicans PG
|Last year's rank: 52. Murray's first season with the Pelicans was a nightmare. He broke his hand in the team's opener, shot a career-worst 39.3% from the field when he returned, then tore his Achilles tendon in January. He likely won't be back on the court until after the New Year, and when he does return he'll have a lot to prove on a team that brought in a number of guards in the offseason and doesn't appear to have clear direction. -- Jack Maloney
|87
Aaron Nesmith Indiana Pacers SF
|Last year's rank: NR. There's some serious anchoring bias involved in Nesmith's leaguewide perception. He barely played in his first two years as a Celtic, and then he was the best defender on some otherwise bad Indiana defenses. But at this point, Nesmith's production is undeniable. He's an elite marksman, hitting comfortably above 40% of his 3s in consecutive seasons while serving as a tough-as-nails defensive linchpin for a team that nearly won the championship last season. The postseason should have erased any notions that 2024 was an outlier. Nesmith is a quintessential winning player. -- Sam Quinn
|86
Andrew Wiggins Miami Heat SF
|Last year's rank: NR. It's hard to believe the former No. 1overall pick, who was traded to the Heat at the deadline last season as part of the Jimmy Butler deal, is entering Year 12. He never became the star some expected him to be, but he's grown into a reliable two-way wing. In his first full season in Miami, he'll have a chance to prove he deserves one more big deal in what could be a contract year if he declines his player option next summer. -- Jack Maloney
|85
Brandin Podziemski Golden State Warriors SG
|Last year's rank: NR. Golden State's Josh Hart, Podziemski is an Energizer Bunny on both ends with a nose for the ball and an arhythmic creation cadence that thrives within the cracks of Golden State's randomized offense. He can do a little bit of everything. No real holes. Plays fast and confidently. Streaky but capable shooter. A lot of in-between finesse coupled with some bull-in-a-china-shop penetration. Terrific positional rebounder. Winning player, bottom line, as evidenced by Golden State's +6.8 net rating with him on the floor last season. -- Brad Botkin
|84
Cason Wallace Oklahoma City Thunder PG
|Last year's rank: NR. A 6-foot-3 guard who plays much taller, Wallace is a model for any young player looking to earn minutes on a win-now team. He is one of the league's premier point-of-attack defenders, and he makes all sorts of helpful plays on offense, whether he's operating out of the dunker spot or driving a close-out. The next step is more on-ball reps. -- James Herbert
|83
Jalen Green Phoenix Suns SG
|Last year's rank: 92. Catch Jalen Green on the right night, and you'd think he was one of the best players in the league. Those types of nights have been too few and far between to this point in his career, however. Following a particularly rough playoff showing, the Rockets traded him to the Suns as part of the Kevin Durant deal. In Phoenix he'll have a chance to reset and show why he was the No. 2 overall pick less than five years ago. -- Jack Maloney
|82
Bradley Beal Los Angeles Clippers SG
|Last year's rank: 69. Beal's tenure with the Suns was a disaster, and they eventually waived and stretched him in July, which allowed him to sign with the Clippers. He's one of the trickiest guys to place on a list like this because the questions aren't about his talent -- even in his worst season in a decade, he put up 17 points and 3.7 assists on 38.6% shooting from 3-point range -- but about his attitude and whether he'll be on the court. Beal looked miserable in Phoenix and hasn't played more than 60 games since 2019. -- Jack Maloney
|81
Coby White Chicago Bulls PG
|Last year's rank: 71. White turned in a career year across the board, and, unless the Bulls get really desperate at the trade deadline, he figures to be a focal point of their hazy future for the time being. That's probably the right move. He's a dynamic guard who will give you exciting finishes at the rim and heat-check performances from beyond the arc. He's the exact type of player to keep fans piling into the United Center, which seems to be only thing that team owner Jerry Reinsdorf cares about anyway. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|80
Josh Giddey Chicago Bulls PG
|Last year's rank: NR. After a months-long standoff, Giddey finally signed a new deal with the Bulls in September in time for training camp: four years, $100 million to be Chicago's point guard of the future. His first season with the Bulls was the best of his career, particularly as a 3-point shooter (37.8%). While some of Giddey's weaknesses make team-building tricky -- teams are going to make him prove he can actually shoot -- he's proven that he can be a productive player and only just turned 23 years old. -- Jack Maloney
|79
Jrue Holiday Portland Trail Blazers PG
|Last year's rank: 32. How Holiday fits into the Portland backcourt remains to be seen, but he remains one of the league's best perimeter defenders. Offensively, there's a question of how much he still has left in the tank. Holiday scaled back his offensive role in Boston and regressed as a 3-point shooter last season at 35.3% from deep. A rebound season closer to 40% would make Holiday incredibly valuable, both to the Blazers and to teams at the trade deadline. Whatever he is offensively, his defensive presence remains highly impactful, and he'll raise the ceiling further for a Portland team that started to carve out a strong defensive identity last year. -- Robby Kalland
|78
RJ Barrett Toronto Raptors SF
|Last year's rank: 84. Barrett's first full season with the Raptors did not go to plan. He was one of a number of players in Toronto who dealt with injuries, and he was limited to 58 games. When he was on the floor, though, he put up big numbers, and was one of 10 players in the league to average at least 20/5/5 (min. 58 games played). His rise as a playmaker was particularly notable, and he may have to lean more into that side of his game this season on a team where it seems there will not be enough touches to go around. -- Jack Maloney
|77
Norman Powell Miami Heat SG
|Last year's rank: NR. Powell had a real case to be an All-Star last season, and even though he wasn't the same down the stretch after coming back from knee and hamstring injuries, he still put up a career-high 21.8 points per game on 41.8% from 3-point range. Despite his success, the Clippers traded him to the Heat in the offseason -- in part because he's set to be a free agent next summer and they were reluctant to give him an extension as he nears his mid-30s. In Miami, he'll have a chance to prove he deserves a big deal. -- Jack Maloney
|76
Deni Avdija Portland Trail Blazers SF
|Last year's rank: NR. Avdija has never played on a team that's won more than 36 games, so most casual fans are likely not aware that he's turned into a very solid player. The versatile forward put up career-highs across the board last season -- his first with the Trail Blazers -- and at 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, he narrowly missed out on joining an elite group of only nine players to average 17/7/4 last season (min. 58 games played). -- Jack Maloney
|75
Ausar Thompson Detroit Pistons SF
|Last year's rank: NR. At the end of the Pistons' first-round series against the Knicks, Jalen Brunson said, "That dude was tough to play against." Thompson is already an All-Defense-caliber player, just like his twin brother, but didn't get the honor last season because he played only 59 games. Offensively, as effective as he is as a cutter and secondary playmaker, what's most exciting about Thompson is his potential as a creator. Guys this athletic don't typically have his feel and passing ability. Shooting remains a glaring weakness, however. -- James Herbert
|74
Naz Reid Minnesota Timberwolves C
|Last year's rank: 74. Reid is one of the best reserves in the league. After winning Sixth Man of the Year in 2024, he finished fifth in the voting last season despite actually putting up better numbers: 14.2 points, six rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, all career-highs. His ability to space the floor opens up driving lanes, and there are times when it's easy to wonder if the Wolves would be better off with him in the starting lineup. -- Jack Maloney
|73
Brandon Miller Charlotte Hornets SG
|Last year's rank: 66. The 6-9 forward saw his sophomore season end after just 27 games due to a wrist injury, but he should be back at full strength for the Hornets. Prior to having season-ending surgery, Charlotte had clearly given Miller the green light to fire away, as he was launching 10.9 3-pointers per game and averaging 21 points. If Miller's wrist is fully healed and he is given similar freedom to let it fly this year, he could be one of the league's most exciting young players. -- Robby Kalland
|72
Herbert Jones New Orleans Pelicans SG
|Last year's rank: 60. Jones can defend anyone on the planet. Point guards. Centers. Eldritch gods. Whoever. On a Pelicans team mostly devoid of defense elsewhere, this season is going to be a showcase for the many, many ways in which Jones can singlehandedly lift a unit. He can take whichever matchup the Pelicans need and chip in a couple of steals and deflections on top of that. The real question for Jones coming into this season is his shot. He fell from 41.8% to 30.6% on 3s last season. Was that because of injuries? Did he miss Fred Vinson, arguably the NBA's best shooting coach who left New Orleans for Detroit last season? Or was 2024 an outlier? Jones is unimpeachable defensively. His offense is the variable in his ranking every year. -- Sam Quinn
|71
DeMar DeRozan Sacramento Kings SF
|Last year's rank: 53. As DeRozan enters his 17th season, he remains one of the most reliable scorers around. He's averaged at least 20 points in 12 consecutive campaigns, and last season became the 27th player in league history to reach 25,000 points. There will continue to be questions about his style -- he took 292 more mid-range shots than anyone else in the league last season-- and how it impacts winning, but if you need someone to get you a bucket on any given possession, there are few better options. -- Jack Maloney
|70
Luguentz Dort Oklahoma City Thunder SF
|Last year's rank: 96. Dort is one of the best development stories in recent years. After going undrafted in 2019, he entered the league as a relative unknown with some defensive potential and a broken shot. Last season, his standout perimeter defense and elite 3-point shooting helped the Thunder win their first title since relocating to Oklahoma City. Dort earned First Team All-Defensive honors, finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting and knocked down a career-high 41.2% of his 3-point attempts. -- Jack Maloney
|69
Jaden McDaniels Minnesota Timberwolves SF
|Last year's rank: 62. McDaniels is the platonic ideal of a role player. He guards at an All-Defensive level, doesn't need the ball in his hands (but isn't useless with it either), is a capable 3-point shooter and rarely misses time. Last season, he was one of 11 players to appear in all 82 games. He's proven to be a playoff riser, as well. He averaged 14.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals on 51.5/38.2/89.3 shooting splits last spring as the Timberwolves made another run to the Western Conference finals. -- Jack Maloney
|68
Andrew Nembhard Indiana Pacers PG
|Last year's rank: 94. If this were strictly a postseason ranking, Nembhard would be decidedly higher as one of the few players who truly elevates to en entirely different level when the stakes are highest. Let's see what he can do in the absence of Tyrese Haliburton and without the benefit of a super-stretch big man in Myles Turner this season, but whatever the outcome, it won't be an indictment on anything we know about Nembhard. He's not going to lead a deficient team to high places. He's a classic good player on a good team, something not too far from a Jrue Holiday. A Velcro on-ball defender who more or less refuses to be screened and a flat-out shotmaker on the offensive end. There isn't a team in the league that wouldn't love to have this guy. -- Brad Botkin
|67
Dyson Daniels Atlanta Hawks SG
|Last year's rank: NR. Turns out that the Hawks finally pulling the plug on the Dejounte Murray experiment wound up yielding the perfect Trae Young complement in the backcourt. Daniels gave the Hawks the point-of-attack defender they desperately needed to mask Young's deficiencies on that end, without needing the ball in his hands on the other end of the floor to be impactful. Daniels' breakout season in Atlanta earned him Most Improved Player honors and a first-team All-Defensive nod, thanks to a league-leading three steals per game. On offense, Daniels found a comfortable role playing off the ball alongside Young, posting the best season of his career in terms of both scoring (14.1 points per game) and efficiency (54.5% true shooting). The Hawks expected to hit the reset button when they traded Murray, but instead, thanks in large part to Daniels' emergence, they were able to spend this summer adding talent to try to become contenders in the East. -- Robby Kalland
|66
Isaiah Hartenstein Oklahoma City Thunder C
|Last year's rank: 73. The most appealing parts of Hartenstein's game are the ones that make him stand out: his passing and his hiiiiigh-arcing floater. What makes him so valuable to the reigning champs, though, is that he's also a master of all the grunt work that less-skilled bigs have to do. Even when the ball doesn't find him for a few possessions, he's going to set nasty screens, clean the glass and protect the rim at an elite level. He gave the Thunder a new dimension last season. -- James Herbert
|65
Zach LaVine Sacramento Kings SG
|Last year's rank: 76. After years of rumors, LaVine was finally traded to Sacramento at last season's deadline, where he continued to be a productive, highly efficient scorer. Across the full season, LaVine averaged 23.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game on career-best 63.9% true shooting. His consistency as a scorer has become underrated, best evidenced by him shooting exactly 51.1% from the field and 44.6% from three in both Chicago and Sacramento last season. LaVine's contract is the biggest reason for the disconnect between what he does on the floor and how he's discussed. He has the production of a top-70 player, but because he's paid like a top-30 player, the conversation about his talent has been warped. -- Robby Kalland
|64
Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks PG
|Last year's rank: 25. Figuring out Irving's place on this list is difficult because of the ACL injury he'll be recovering from for at least half the season. If he manages to play 35-40 games this season, and is performing at pre-injury levels, we know he's going to give you the most efficient 25+ points a game. He has the best handle in NBA history, and if the injury hasn't cost Irving a step in that regard, then he can significantly raise Dallas' ceiling depending on when he returns. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|63
Brandon Ingram Toronto Raptors SF
|Last year's rank: 50. Ingram is as smooth as it gets as a scorer, and the Raptors are betting that he can stay healthy and share the stage with Scottie Barnes. In the 18 games he played for the Pelicans in 2024-25, he made 40.8% of his catch-and-shoot 3s on pretty decent volume. With a fresh start and a nice contract extension, he needs to prove that this was not an anomaly. -- James Herbert
|62
Cameron Johnson Denver Nuggets SF
|Last year's rank: NR. He probably won't average the 18.8 points per game that he did last year now that he's with the Nuggets, but everything else about Johnson's career season in Brooklyn should be even more pronounced in his new environment. While he'd fit just fine in any kind of offense, all the skills that make him an excellent connector -- movement shooting, cutting, screening, passing -- make him an ideal fit next to Nikola Jokić. -- James Herbert
|61
Cooper Flagg Dallas Mavericks SF
|Last year's rank: NR. It's always difficult to gauge rookies on a list like this because we haven't seen them play in real game action yet. But if preseason is any indication, then Flagg's going to make an immediate impact for the Mavericks. He may not put up huge scoring numbers every night, not because he can't, but because he's on a veteran-led team that has Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving (when healthy) and Klay Thompson. But his defense and facilitation is what will win fans over immediately. Think of him as an elite role player in Year 1. He's going to make the right reads passing the ball, and going to give you lockdown defense across multiple positions. And if the Mavericks really allow Flagg to steer the ship on offense, then it won't be surprising to see him average at least 15 points per game in his rookie season. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|60
Jalen Suggs Orlando Magic SG
|Last year's rank: 70. Suggs is one of many players on this list who would probably be a bit higher if not for concerns about their health. The former No. 5 pick has established himself as one of the league's premier perimeter defenders and a key part of the Magic's young core, but was limited to 35 appearances last season. In his first four seasons in the league, he's played more than 53 games just once. The Magic need him to stay on the floor if they want to win their first playoff series since 2010. -- Jack Maloney
|59
Myles Turner Milwaukee Bucks C
|Last year's rank: 64. A prototypical modern big who stretches the floor and protects the rim, Turner is a good player who suddenly has to be great to even come close to justifying what the Bucks did to get him. It's not going to happen. Waiving and stretching Damian Lillard to the tune of $113 million over the next five years for the right to play Turner north of $100 million over the next four is crazy. He's a little-bit-better Brook Lopez. He is not going to make the Bucks a suddenly good team, or, by extension, keep Giannis in Milwaukee. He would mean a lot more to a different team with a different price tag. Like, say, the Indiana Pacers, the tax it would've cost them to keep him notwithstanding. -- Brad Botkin
|58
Kristaps Porzingis Atlanta Hawks C
|Last year's rank: 40. Porziņģis left Boston as a champion, and he now joins an Atlanta team that could use his rim protection and floor spacing. Just imagine the pick-and-pop scenarios between him and Trae Young. By default Porziņģis comes with durability concerns, but when he is healthy, there's no denying the threat he poses as a 3-point shooter. He can be a weapon for a Hawks offense that needs someone to bail them out when Young gets swarmed by the defense. You can't bank on him playing 60+ games, but for the 40-50 games you get from him, he'll easily give you 20 and 10. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|57
Alex Caruso Oklahoma City Thunder PG
|Last year's rank: 65. One of the best defenses in NBA history trusted Caruso to defend Nikola Jokić in Game 7 of a playoff series. What more needs to be said? Of their seemingly endless assortment of (appropriately sized) star defenders, the Thunder entrusted their season to Caruso. Truthfully, were it not for that defense, some timely shooting and his very underrated connective passing, Oklahoma City might not have even reached Game 7 against the Nuggets. As Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren struggled through their first playoff run with serious expectations, Caruso was the steady, veteran hand keeping Oklahoma City's supporting cast on track as it raced towards the title. -- Sam Quinn
|56
Jarrett Allen Cleveland Cavaliers C
|Last year's rank: 59. Before we get to his contributions, Allen has been an absolute iron man over the past two seasons, playing in all 82 games in 2024-25. Last season he led the league in field goal percentage (.706) while putting up 13.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Yes, most of his field goals were around the rim -- either from the dunker spot or as a roll man -- but he's also an underrated post scorer, landing in the 97th percentile in efficiency per Synergy Sports. In addition, he's one of the best rim protectors in the game, allowing under a point per possession in those situations, per Synergy. You know what you're getting with Allen, and his ability to play in different types of lineups has helped unlock Cleveland's potential on both ends. -- Colin Ward-Henninger
|55
Tyler Herro Miami Heat PG
|Last year's rank: 87. In a career season in which he averaged 24 points, 5.5 assists and five rebounds per game, Herro also shot a career-best 47% from the field while making 37.5% of his 3-point attempts. His uptick in efficiency can be attributed to his improved scoring in the paint. He shot 65% in the restricted area last season and 56% in the paint (non-restricted), compared to 52% from each zone in 2023-24. He'll miss the start of this season due to a foot injury, but when he returns he should once again be the engine of the Heat offense. -- Colin Ward-Henninger
|54
Trey Murphy III New Orleans Pelicans SF
|Last year's rank: 72. Nobody noticed because he plays in New Orleans, but last year was the beginning of Murphy's star turn. He always had the athleticism and the shooting, but in his highest-usage role on an injury-riddled Pelicans team, he really started to figure out the little things it takes to be a franchise cornerstone: The little tricks to get to the line, the subtle ways of punishing a defense that's suddenly devoting more attention to you. It's all starting to come together for Murphy. If he can just stay healthy, the sky is the limit in year five. -- Sam Quinn
|53
LaMelo Ball Charlotte Hornets PG
|Last year's rank: 58. Ball's talent is unquestioned. And when he plays, the same can be said for his production. But he hardly plays. His ankles, so far, haven't help up. He hasn't played more than the 47 games he managed last season since his second year in the league, which, incidentally, was the only campaign in which he played more than 51. This is almost Zion-level stuff. Throw in the fact that there's still a circus-act element to Ball's game (on-paper productive as it is), and so far there's just no way to categorize him as anything close to a franchise player, or even a winning one. Still, the skill level and imagination as a creator are always going to be intriguing enough to slap him with the tantalizing "if he can ever stay healthy" tag. -- Brad Botkin
|52
Austin Reaves Los Angeles Lakers SG
|Last year's rank: 79. They say growth isn't linear in NBA players, but it mostly has been for Reaves. He's added between 2.9 and 5.7 points per game with each passing season. His assist total has risen in all four of his seasons, as well. It's a pretty traceable line: Undrafted rookie to Sixth Man of the Year candidate to solid starter to borderline All-Star. So how does he take that last leap into stardom? With Luka Dončić and LeBron James in place, the onus is on Reaves to round out his game heading into year five. History tells us that more offensive growth is coming, but if Reaves is going to hit his ceiling, he's going to have to grow just as much as a defender. -- Sam Quinn
|51
Mikal Bridges New York Knicks SG
|Last year's rank: 41. Bridges' first season with the Knicks was a mixed bag, where moments of elation from clutch defensive stops were accompanied by groans for going 28 of 84 on 3-pointers in the playoffs. We'll call it an adjustment period, and some of it certainly had to do with the physical toll of playing under Tom Thibodeau (Bridges ranked fourth in the league in minutes per game). With a new coach installed in New York, perhaps we'll see a more efficient version of Bridges now that he likely won't be expected to play so much. Just lowering his minutes from the 37 per game he played last season to around 33-35 could do wonders for his shooting, and won't leave him as gassed defensively, too. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|50
Rudy Gobert Minnesota Timberwolves C
|Last year's rank: 39. The noise around Gobert is what it is, but the facts are abundantly clear: When he's on the floor, the other team has a very hard time scoring. The Timberwolves allowed 112 points per possession with Gobert off the floor last season, and that shrank to 107.6 -- the equivalent of the league's second-best defense -- with him on the court. The team's offensive rating remained basically unchanged with him on the floor, which means Minnesota's net rating improved by over four points per 100 possessions during Gobert's minutes, second on the team only to Naz Reid. -- Colin Ward-Henninger
|49
Aaron Gordon Denver Nuggets PF
|Last year's rank: 63. As if you needed another reason to be terrified of Denver's offense, Gordon learned how to shoot last season. After making under 35% of his 3-point attempts in all 10 of his prior seasons, Gordon bolted up to 43.6% last season on 3.4 attempts per game -- far more than he had taken in his past few Denver seasons. If that turns out to be an outlier, well, who cares? His telepathy with Nikola Jokić is obviously quite sustainable. An elite defender and cutter who rebounds, passes and screens is still an awesome player. But that player with the jumper Gordon flashed last season? That's a borderline All-Star. -- Sam Quinn
|48
Draymond Green Golden State Warriors PF
|Last year's rank: 56. Green's impact remains tremendous. Last season the Warriors outscored opponents by nearly seven points per 100 possessions with what would've ranked as a top-five defense when he was on the court. He remains a DPOY-level defender and the motherboard of Golden State's offense; the king of improv as it relates to screening and passing in random sync with Stephen Curry's movement. Two years ago he got his 3-point percentage back up to 40%. It dipped again last season, but his rediscovered willingness to take that shot without hesitance is an important factor as teams will continue to leave him open. -- Brad Botkin
|47
Ivica Zubac Los Angeles Clippers C
|Last year's rank: NR. You probably don't think of Zubac as a "star," but at this point the label is more applicable than "role player." One of the league's best development stories, Zubac has evolved into a top-tier rim protector, rebounder and post scorer. He's not stepping out to the 3-point line to spot up or switch onto point guards, but he will punish you for going small or switching against him. -- James Herbert
|46
Scottie Barnes Toronto Raptors SG
|Last year's rank: 42. Barnes will finally have some shooting and scoring around him to start the 2025-26 season, which should do wonders for the game he's best at playing. He averaged 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists last season, but once again struggled to find the range from long distance. Having more capable offensive players around him should do wonders for his efficiency, playmaking and even his defense. -- Colin Ward-Henninger
|45
Desmond Bane Orlando Magic SG
|Last year's rank: 45. There's been plenty of consternation about Bane's trade value. How could a non-All-Star be worth four first-round picks? It's because he's one of the most scalable players in the NBA. Need him to run your offense for a month? No problem. He was Ja Morant's teammate, he's used to filling in. Need him to recede into the background while teammates lead the way? Great. He's one of the best shooters in the NBA and can more than hold his own defensively. When you trade for elite offensive guards, you typically do so understanding that those players carry some meaningful vulnerability. Bane doesn't. He checks every box. -- Sam Quinn
|44
Julius Randle Minnesota Timberwolves PF
|Last year's rank: 54. After vociferous clamoring for him to be traded at the beginning of the season (a refrain with which Randle is quite familiar), the 30-year-old forward found his rhythm as the Wolves made a push entering the playoffs. Following a return from a groin strain in early March, Randle averaged 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his final 21 games, shooting 52% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. Minnesota is hoping for more of the same this season, as Randle's playmaking and shooting next to Anthony Edwards are essential for the offense to click. -- Colin Ward-Henninger
|43
Paul George Philadelphia 76ers SF
|Last year's rank: 20. The Curious Case of Paul Clifton Anthony George returns for a sequel in 2025-26. After putting up 23 points per game on 41% 3-point shooting in his final season with the Clippers, George fell off a cliff in a disaster of a season with the 76ers. His scoring average and efficiency dropped significantly, leading to questions about how the rest of the 35-year-old's career -- he signed a four-year, $212 million before last season -- will play out. This ranking shows an expectation of a bit of a bounce-back, and his performance could be one of the biggest X-factors in the entire league this season. -- Colin Ward-Henninger
|42
Domantas Sabonis Sacramento Kings C
|Last year's rank: 28. Sabonis is a model of consistency. Despite his touches declining last season with DeMar DeRozan on the roster, he averaged 19.1 points on 65.5% true shooting, which is more or less what he's done since he got to Sacramento. This season, Kings coach Doug Christie wants him to spend less time in the dunker spot this season and take more 3s when he's open. He has his limitations on defense, but he's among the few bigs in the world who can be the centerpiece of an efficient offense. -- James Herbert
|41
Lauri Markkanen Utah Jazz PF
|Last year's rank: 31. Markkanen exists in a strange spot as an All-Star caliber player marooned on a team operating on a different timeline. The last two seasons he's played just 92 games due to a combination of injuries and the Jazz tanking, which has taken him out of a lot of national conversations. Hopefully this year Utah is done sitting guys and Markkanen is able to remind the league what he can do as a unique offensive weapon -- or is traded somewhere that affords him that opportunity. His EuroBasket performance for Finland this summer indicated he's entering this season in top form and he'll be looking to remind the league of his capabilities. -- Robby Kalland
|40
OG Anunoby New York Knicks SF
|Last year's rank: 46. It's somewhat ironic that Anunoby has become the poster child for the 3-and-D archetype when, especially since arriving in New York, he's long since evolved beyond it. He averaged a career-high 18 points per game last season, and he did it on his worst 3-point percentage as a Knick. He's putting it on the deck more than ever and has grown especially comfortable punishing overeager closeouts. He's an elite defender, yes, but not just for his ability to stick to opposing ball-handlers like glue. He defended Joel Embiid for meaningful stretches of a playoff series. This is not a 3-and-D wing. This is a 3-and-D-and-a-lot-of-other-things multi-positional nightmare. -- Sam Quinn
|39
Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets PG
|Last year's rank: 34. If Murray played in the Eastern Conference we wouldn't be talking about how it's shocking that he doesn't have an All-Star appearance. Such is life in a West that employs most of the league's best guards. But the lack of All-Star nods doesn't keep Murray from performing at that level when the Nuggets need him most. Most of his résumé has been built off his playoff performances, and last season was no different. His 43-point outing against the Clippers in the first round reminded everyone that while it may appear like Nikola Jokić has minimal help in Denver, Murray is always there to shoulder the offensive scoring load when they need him most. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|38
Zion Williamson New Orleans Pelicans PF
|Last year's rank: 21. Nobody should be falling for the scam of Joel Embiid being in great shape and this being the year he can stay healthy. At first glance, it would seem that same sentiment should apply to Williamson. But there's one key difference. Williamson just turned 25. He can still get on the right track if he keeps his weight down, and I'm going to give him the benefit of the doubt that he can do it. He obviously put in a ton of work in the offseason to get in this shape, and let's not forget that he was quietly his normal destructive self over a solid two-month stretch to close last year before the Pelicans shut him down. I might be a sucker, but I'm betting on Zion. I ranked him as a top-15 player this season. My colleagues did not agree. We'll see who's right. -- Brad Botkin
|37
Jalen Johnson Atlanta Hawks SF
|Last year's rank: 80. If the Hawks are going to take a real leap and become a threat in the East, it will be because Johnson is healthy and lives up to his potential. The fifth-year forward missed most of last season with a shoulder injury, but over the past two years when he's been on the court he's been hugely impactful for the Hawks. His shooting took a dip last year, perhaps linked to the shoulder injury, but he averaged 18.9 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and 2.6 stocks per game in his 36 appearances. He is an ideal wing complement to Trae Young and has to be near the top of the list of potential first-time All-Stars for the 2025-26 season. -- Robby Kalland
|36
Darius Garland Cleveland Cavaliers PG
|Last year's rank: 55. Garland enters 2025-26 coming off offseason toe surgery but, assuming a full recovery, he's one of the toughest guards to defend in the NBA. Last season, he was one of eight NBA players to average at least 20 points and six assists on 60% true shooting -- six of them received MVP votes. That's the kind of company Garland keeps as an offensive threat. His defensive shortcomings keep him from ranking higher on this list, but he's one of the main engines on what should once again be one of the Eastern Conference's best teams. -- Colin Ward-Henninger
|35
Amen Thompson Houston Rockets SF
|Last year's rank: NR. Thompson is the best athlete in the NBA, and if you exclude the twin with whom he shares DNA, it really isn't close. If that's all he brought to the table, he might scrape the back end of this list. But as the end of his rookie season and his brilliant sophomore follow-up showed, there is so much more to his game that is already starting to shine through. He has, for stretches, functioned as both a center and a point guard offensively. His playmaking instincts are strong and will only get stronger as he grows into a higher-usage role, but that off-ball comfort he developed early on -- particularly as a cutter -- will serve him well on a contending Houston roster. Give him every defensive superlative you can imagine. The shooting is a vulnerability, sure, but think of everything fans and critics asked out of Russell Westbrook as he aged. The cutting. The defense. The attention to detail. Thompson already has it, and so much more. -- Sam Quinn
|34
Derrick White Boston Celtics SG
|Last year's rank: 36. Looking for flashy stats and individual accolades? Call the other guards in this range of the rankings. Want to win? Call Derrick White, one of the few small guards in the NBA who is utterly devoid of weaknesses. His shot, once shaky in San Antonio, has become unimpeachable in Boston. He's grown leaps and bounds as a playmaker, too, and is now more than capable of serving as a lead pick-and-roll ball-handler for a high-end offense. He's good at just about everything defensively, but excels as a playmaker. He's the best shot-blocking guard the NBA has seen since Dwyane Wade. Every May and June we watch more heralded players get tortured by meticulous game-planning as the best coaches pick at their every flaw, no matter how minor. Good luck trying that with White. -- Sam Quinn
|33
Franz Wagner Orlando Magic PF
|Last year's rank: 51. This might be the year we see Wagner earn his first All-Star appearance. The Magic are certainly positioning themselves to be the breakout team of the season after trading for Desmond Bane, and his addition could raise the play of everyone else on the roster, Wagner included. Wagner is coming off a career year, averaging 24.2 points, but Orlando needs him to be a more consistent 3-point threat for this team to really make some noise in the postseason. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|32
Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies PG
|Last year's rank: 16. Availability was once again an issue for Morant, who played in just 50 games last season. When he's on the floor, however, his impact is obvious. Morant averaged 23 points, seven assists and four rebounds last season, though his field goal percentage was his worst since his second NBA season. His main skill is putting pressure on the defense by getting into the paint, where he can finish with acrobatic athleticism or dish out to open shooters. Morant was fifth in the league in drives per game last season (minimum 50 games), leading to points 64% of the time, per NBA.com. -- Colin Ward-Henninger
|31
De'Aaron Fox San Antonio Spurs PG
|Last year's rank: 27. We didn't get to see much of the Fox-Victor Wembanyama connection, but the lightning-quick point guard put up big-time numbers in an uncomfortable situation in Sacramento before he was traded. Fox averaged 25 points, six assists and five rebounds with the Kings -– only eight other NBA players put up those numbers last season. Add in the fact that he's one of the league's best clutch performers, and you have a 27-year-old poised to lead a Spurs team hoping to make a leap in the Western Conference. -- Colin Ward-Henninger
|30
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat C
|Last year's rank: 23. The Jimmy Butler saga might've distracted non-Heat fans from the fact that Adebayo is a bonafide jump shooter now. He not only attempted the most 3s in his career last season with 221, a massive jump from the previous career high of 42, he was knocking them down at a 35.7% clip. He's developed his game to extend further away from the basket, and while his numbers saw a dip last season, that doesn't detract from the fact that with this continual development Adebayo's becoming a more complete player. And if things go south in South Beach, don't be surprised if a bevy of teams pony up a great deal to try and pry him from Pat Riley's bejeweled fingers. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|29
Alperen Sengun Houston Rockets C
|Last year's rank: 47. Sengun showed at EuroBasket that the comparisons between him and Nikola Jokić are warranted. And after finishing his first All-Star season, this is a player ready to escape those comparisons to one of the league's greatest players to chart his own path. Sengun's athleticism can catch opponents off guard, and by the time they recover he's using his big frame to barrel into you, or is probably spinning baseline to slip past you for a dunk. Or option C, a flashy pass to a weak-side cutter for an assist. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|28
Pascal Siakam Indiana Pacers PF
|Last year's rank: 31. For as much deserved credit Tyrese Haliburton gets for the Pacers' success, Siakam's impact has perhaps gone a bit under the radar. Since his arrival in Indiana, the Pacers have been among the East's best and he's been everything they could have dreamed of in a complementary star. He remains a strong and versatile defender, and has taken another offensive leap, transforming himself into a reliable 3-point shooter since arriving in Indiana (38.8% in 119 games with the Pacers). After spending time on some ill-fitting rosters in Toronto, Siakam has been given the space to showcase his full talents with the Pacers, and has taken to his role as the veteran leader of a young and talented Indiana squad. This season, it'll be his show with Haliburton sidelined, and look for Siakam to shine in that lead role again. -- Robby Kalland
|27
James Harden Los Angeles Clippers PG
|Last year's rank: 44. Harden, 36, is coming off his first All-NBA season since 2020. With Paul George out of the picture and Kawhi Leonard sidelined for the majority of the regular season, Harden dialed up his usage and kept Los Angeles' offense afloat in 2024-25. His efficiency suffered in predictable ways, especially at the beginning of the season, but he had a lot to do with Ivica Zubac and Norman Powell's career years. Harden ended the regular season on a high note, putting up 39 points on 13-for-23 shooting in an overtime win against the Warriors, but his final performance of the playoffs -- seven points on 2-for-8 shooting in a blowout loss in Game 7 against the Nuggets -- did not exactly counter the narrative that he's unreliable in must-win situations. -- James Herbert
|26
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers C
|Last year's rank: 5. Obviously Embiid would be much higher on this list if anyone had any sort of confidence that he could play 60 games, but he's only managed 58 over the last two years combined. Yes, he looks to be in great shape. But how many times are we going to fall for this. Even in his "healthy" years he hasn't been able to stay that way through an entire playoff run. He's had two surgeries on the same knee over the last 20 months. He'll be 32 in March. He isn't going to play back-to-backs. The Sixers will be managing his minutes even when he's out there in a desperate attempt to keep him upright. Let's hope it works. Embiid is an incredible player who has given everything in his power to make this happen for the Sixers. But let's be honest about it, too. He's done as an MVP candidate. He's almost certainly done as an All-NBA guy. He'll be lucky to make another All-Star team. Through that lens, this is a proper ranking. -- Brad Botkin
|25
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks PG
|Last year's rank: 35. This is a huge year for Young, who has been outfitted with proper defensive support and a stretch big man in Kristaps Porziņģis to give him even more space to work his magic. Young is one of the best passers in the world with a great feel for the gray areas, but his 3-point shooting has never quite lived up to his reputation. The range and threat level create value, but actually making 3s at better than the 34% clip he put up last season, and the 35% he's at for his career, actually matters, too. If he can't get the Hawks higher than the play-in, and preferably into contention for a top-four seed, with this roster, the whispers of him just not being a winning player, despite all the talent, are going to get very loud. -- Brad Botkin
|24
Chet Holmgren Oklahoma City Thunder C
|Last year's rank: 30. Holmgren's performance in Game 7 of the NBA Finals was the perfect example of the type of trajectory he's on. Eighteen points on 75% shooting from the field, eight rebounds and five blocks. He doesn't quite draw the same level of adjectives people use to talk about Victor Wembanyama, but make no mistake, this dude is as alien-like as the Frenchman in San Antonio. The difference is Holmgren is usually the third option on an OKC team that also features one MVP and another All-Star teammate. But his unique skillset at his size, ability to time blocks perfectly and cover massive amounts of space to save a defensive possession, combined with his shooting touch that is still a work in progress, makes him the Thunder's ideal secret weapon in the hunt for another title. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|23
Evan Mobley Cleveland Cavaliers PF
|Last year's rank: 48. Mobley made the All-NBA Second Team and won Defensive Player of the Year last year, but he might still just be scratching the surface. In his third season, Mobley evolved into a different kind of offensive player. He was much more aggressive off the dribble, sometimes downright mean, and he got up 3s more than twice as frequently as he had before. Now, it's on him and the Cavaliers to see how far he can push this. Mobley's skills were always impressive, and both the shooting and the strength have come a long way. -- James Herbert
|22
Jimmy Butler Golden State Warriors SF
|Last year's rank: 22. Butler remains the definition of a winning player. The Warriors were 22-5 when he was in the lineup last season, and had Curry not gotten hurt in the second round the Warriors might very well have gone from a .500 team to the conference finals after Butler's arrival. That's no accident. Butler still does it on both ends, and he gives the Warriors something they have long lacked in an offensive stabilizer who can get to the free-throw line and win the fight for possession leverage with his body. Just don't ask him to be the No. 1 guy anymore. He is clearly not comfortable, or perhaps even capable, of hunting his own scoring at that level anymore, as we saw when Curry went out in the playoffs. -- Brad Botkin
|21
Tyrese Maxey Philadelphia 76ers PG
|Last year's rank: 24. Only six players have averaged at least 26 points and six assists per game in each of the last two seasons. Maxey is one of them. The other five are a who's who of MVP candidates: Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Dončić and Jalen Brunson. That's the kind of company Maxey is in. His 3-point shooting dipped last season, but he's a legit marksman and nearly impossible to stay in front of turning the corner. The Sixers might be fooling themselves into thinking they're still a Joel Embiid team, but they aren't. This is Maxey's team. They should be building for him and on his timeline. -- Brad Botkin
|20
Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies PF
|Last year's rank: 43. Jackson was the best player for the Memphis Grizzlies last season, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, two assists and 2.7 stocks per game on 59.1% true shooting. That productivity earned him All-Star honors for the second time in his career, and he showcased his continued growth as a playmaker offensively. Jackson faded a bit late in the year, but his overall performance gave Memphis the final push to hand him a massive extension this summer. His defensive talent has never been in question, but paired with a seemingly ever-growing arsenal of ways to score, he is rounding into one of the league's most complete bigs. -- Robby Kalland
|19
Karl-Anthony Towns New York Knicks C
|Last year's rank: 38. Towns' first season in New York couldn't have gone much better. He posted a hyper-efficient 24 PPG, was the league's second-leading rebounder and made third-team All-NBA. The Knicks were plus-seven per 100 possessions when Towns was on the floor, best on the team, but the defense was neutral and that's always going to be the thing that for most people keeps Towns out of the highest echelon of stars. It will be interesting to see how Towns fares in what should be more two-big lineups alongside Mitchell Robinson, and if he can find a way to increase his 3-point volume (he only got up 4.7 per game last year) under Mike Brown, who definitely wants the Knicks, as a whole, shooting more 3s than they did under Tom Thibodeau. -- Brad Botkin
|18
Paolo Banchero Orlando Magic PF
|Last year's rank: 29. Banchero is truly one of the most talented players on the planet. Yes, the shooting needs to get better, but this is a guy who has been a high-usage superstar in two straight postseasons, averaging 28 points over 12 playoffs games and shooting over 41% from 3. The problem is he's had to do way too much as an individual creator in crowds, on a tough shot diet, because the supplementary scoring -- namely the shooting -- Orlando has put around him has been almost nonexistent. This is possibly the year that changes with the acquisition of Desmond Bane. I'm expecting a big efficiency jump for Banchero, who through his first three seasons is yet to register above the 27th percentile among big men in points per 100 shots, according to Cleaning the Glass. -- Brad Botkin
|17
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics SF
|Last year's rank: 15. Remember all that talk about Brown and Jayson Tatum being too redundant and being better off on different teams? Well, with Tatum likely out for the majority of this season, if not all of it, Brown will get his chance to show what he can do as the focal point of the offense. His 3-point percentage dipped significantly last season, but he saw a major jump in assists, logging a career-best 4.5 per game in addition to his 22 points. We'll have to see how the efficiency is affected with Tatum out of the lineup and players like Jrue Holiday, Al Horford and Kristaps Porziņģis on new teams, but Brown will almost certainly put up some impressive numbers this season. -- Colin Ward-Henninger
|16
Devin Booker Phoenix Suns SG
|Last year's rank: 14. We've seen Booker adapt to a variety of roles over the course of his 10-year career. He endured a 19-win season with Phoenix, was the best player on an NBA Finals team in 2021 and fit in seamlessly with Kevin Durant during a tumultuous three-year stint. Booker's play has been a constant throughout it all. He's an automatic 25 points per night, can play on or off the ball and operates at a level of efficiency that most players would envy. Booker is one of the few players who ensures the mid-range shot never dies, even in the era of the 3-point revolution. His role will once again change this season, but there will never be a question about how he fits or if his play will suffer, because Booker is an elite plug-and-play scorer who doesn't need a perfect environment to succeed. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|15
Kawhi Leonard Los Angeles Clippers SF
|Last year's rank: 18. With nothing proven or disproven regarding his contract allegations, let's keep our focus on the court, where Leonard was simply spectacular last season once he got rolling after making his debut early in the new year. In 22 games after the All-Star break, the two-time Finals MVP averaged 25 points, seven rebounds and 3.5 assists on sterling 51.5/43.7/80.9 shooting splits. Perhaps more notable to Clippers fans, Leonard actually played in a handful of back-to-back sets, which he hadn't done in recent seasons. He's entering camp healthy, and if he can turn in a full season he should once again be in the All-NBA mix. -- Colin Ward-Henninger
|14
Jalen Williams Oklahoma City Thunder SF
|Last year's rank: 37. For the Thunder to become a championship team, they needed someone to rise to the occasion as the second star alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Williams gladly ascended to that position last season, averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.3 stocks per game on 57.3% true shooting. Now entering his fourth year with the Thunder, Williams has become one of the league's best two-way wings. His length and defensive activity are key to OKC's dominance on that end, and he's steadily become a more reliable offensive threat. The last two years he's taken on a greater creative burden offensively, and after he played through a wrist injury to end last season, we could be in store for an uptick in his shooting efficiency. -- Robby Kalland
|13
Cade Cunningham Detroit Pistons SG
|Last year's rank: 49. Dating back to his rookie season, you could see Cunningham had it in him. But while his poise and playmaking ability translated immediately, his game didn't truly blossom until 2024-25, the year that the Pistons got their act together. With decent spacing on the court for the first time as a professional, Cunningham was finally free to explore the real estate, earning an All-NBA nod -- and his first trip to the playoffs -- in the process. He increased his usage rate to a career-high 32.3% and his efficiency improved, thanks in part to a higher free-throw rate. If he starts knocking down pull-up 3s with consistency, it's over. -- James Herbert
|12
Anthony Davis Dallas Mavericks C
|Last year's rank: 11. Davis was involved in one of the most shocking trades in NBA history, which may have distracted from the fact that he had an incredible 2024-25 season. In 42 games with the Lakers, he put up 26 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks and a steal per game on 53% shooting. Only a handful of players in NBA history have put up those averages, and they're all Hall of Famers. Two questions surround the 2025-26 version of Davis: 1) How will he fit in on the Mavericks, who will likely pair him with another paint-clogging big man for the majority of his minutes? And 2) How often will he be on the court? Davis has only played more than 56 games twice in the last seven seasons, and his lack of consistent availability remains the only reasonable knock on his All-NBA level performance. -- Colin Ward-Henninger
|11
Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers SG
|Last year's rank: 19. An electrically dynamic guard for his entire career, Mitchell did even more last season -- by doing less. His 24 points per game were his lowest average since his third NBA season, but he was much more willing to play off the ball, knocking down 41% of his 3.4 catch-and-shoot 3-point attempts per game. As a result, the Cavs had a more egalitarian offense under Kenny Atkinson which led to the league's best record. Despite the slight decline in numbers, Mitchell was rewarded with a first team All-NBA selection for his sacrifice. -- Colin Ward-Hennniger
|10
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers SF
|Last year's rank: 8. If you're worried about his age (and the sciatica injury that will sideline him to start the season), fine. But the last time we watched LeBron James play basketball, there was simply no question that he was one of the 10 best players in the world. He followed up an All-NBA second team appearance with 25-9-6 averages against Minnesota in the playoffs while holding the miniature Laker defense together with gum and duct tape. He may not have 82 games of superheroism left within him anymore, but when it really counts, how many human beings on this planet would you really trust more to win you a basketball game than LeBron James? -- Sam Quinn
|9
Kevin Durant Houston Rockets PF
|Last year's rank: 9. One of the most prolific and efficient scorers we've ever seen, Durant has shown no signs of slowing entering his 19th NBA season. As a 36-year-old, KD put up nearly 27 points per game on the third-best true shooting mark of his career (minimum 60 games), and his 43% 3-point shooting was a career-best for a full season. His latest change of franchises only illustrates what a seamless fit he is on virtually any roster. Whether spotting up, creating off the dribble or slashing to the rim, the 6-foot-11 Durant is the ultimate offensive weapon, and can still rise to an elite level on the defensive end when necessary. -- Colin Ward-Henninger
|8
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks PG
|Last year's rank: 13. There are very few players in the league today who you'd rather have leading you down the stretch of a close game than Brunson. He won Clutch Player of the Year a season ago after leading the league in clutch points per game (5.6). His late-game heroics saved the Knicks on multiple occasions throughout their Eastern Conference finals playoff run. Brunson is one of the craftiest players in the league, capable of frustrating a defense with his signature mid-range floater. Despite standing at 6-2, his strength allows him to bully smaller guards. The Knicks go as far as Brunson can take them, and after breaking through to the conference finals, Brunson and New York are the ones to beat in the East this season. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|7
Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves SG
|Last year's rank: 10. There are plenty of freakish athletes in the NBA and a lot of freakishly skilled players, as well. Edwards is one of the few who qualify as both, on both ends. Last season, Edwards pumped up his 3-point volume to over 10 per game to lead the league with 320 triples at a 40% clip. He can explode past whatever defender you put in front of him. He's quickly figuring out how to generate offense by passing out of the double teams he's bound to see on a nightly basis. The next step is probably moving even better off the ball. He's a bonafide MVP contender. -- Brad Botkin
|6
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors PG
|Last year's rank: 6. If you can find a part of Curry's game that has slipped entering his 17th season, you have a better basketball eye than me. Curry remains the most lethal and feared shooter in the game, and his energy reserves, even at 37 years old, never seem to fail him as he runs entire defenses ragged. With Jimmy Butler alongside him for a full season, Curry should be able to be a bit more judicious with his scoring to hopefully keep himself healthy heading into the postseason, where the Warriors deservedly believe they can make real championship noise. -- Brad Botkin
|5
Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs C
|Last year's rank: 12. In Season 3 of The Wemby Show, the question is just what kind of offensive player he's going to be. Already the league's most game-breaking defender, Wembanyama has the skill set to be equally dominant with the ball in his hands. Will the 21-year-old take a step forward as a 3-point shooter? A passer? A post-up guy? This is an unprecedented player with limitless potential, and the best part is that he's fully intent on making the most of it. If the 7-foot-5 wonder barges into the MVP conversation, don't be shocked. It would only be slightly ahead of schedule. -- James Herbert
|4
Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks PF
|Last year's rank: 2. The talk about Giannis this summer has been about how long he'll stay in Milwaukee, but as he gets set to begin his 12th season with the Bucks, he is at the peak of his powers on the court. A year ago, he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.1 stocks per game on 62.5% true shooting. That has become the baseline for Antetokounmpo, who hasn't finished outside the top four in MVP voting in the last seven years. His physical dominance on both ends of the floor is second to none, and few players have ever produced a run of sustained excellence the way he has. While his future in Milwaukee is technically in question, there is no doubt about his status as one of the most dominant forces in the NBA today. -- Robby Kalland
|3
Luka Doncic Los Angeles Lakers PG
|Last year's rank: 3. Luka Dončić We may be in store for the best season from Dončić yet. He's coming off a disjointed year where a life-changing trade shook his -- and everyone else's -- world. He underwent a physical transformation over the summer, which suggests that he's prepared to take better care of his body. This was already a guy who has more All-NBA first team finishes than Stephen Curry, has more 40-point triple-doubles than Nikola Jokić and LeBron James (just to name a few), and is tied with Wilt Chamberlain for the fourth-highest point total in a single game in NBA history (73). He did all that while still being heavily criticized for his poor conditioning. Imagine what he's capable of now that he's taking that part of his game seriously ... terrifying. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder SG
|Last year's rank: 4 It's hard to have a better season than Gilgeous-Alexander's 2024-25 campaign. He was the NBA scoring leader, the league MVP, the Finals MVP and led the Thunder to their first ever championship. He's become one of the few true three-level scorers in the NBA, and is ruthlessly efficient from all over the floor. He has a deep arsenal of moves to get defenders off balance and get to his spots, and, yes, is the best in the league at getting to the free throw line. What's most impressive is he's learned how to strike the delicate balance between being an elite scorer and still running the team as a point guard. Add in being a high-level defender and you have one of the most complete point guard talents the league has ever seen. The scariest part is, at 27, he's just hitting his prime. -- Robby Kalland
|1
Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets C
|Last year's rank: 1. Jokić was just the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double over a full season. He did so with a true shooting percentage 10.9 points higher than Russell Westbrook or Oscar Robertson ever did. He was the first player ever to finish in the top three in the NBA in points, rebounds and assists. You've surely seen the on-off numbers by now, the ones that paint the Nuggets as the Harlem Globetrotters when he plays and the Washington Generals when he sits. If the numbers don't do it for you, the eye test will. Every time Jokić steps on the floor, he seemingly does something impossible. A no-look pass from an unfathomable angle. A one-legged turnaround 3 at the end of the shot-clock. He is the NBA's unquestioned alpha. -- Sam Quinn
CBS Sports' Top 100: By the numbers
Top 100 by team
- 7 players: Thunder
- 6 players: Knicks
- 5 players: Nuggets, Wolves, Clippers, Hawks, Pelicans
- 4 players: Warriors, Cavaliers, Mavericks, Magic, Heat, Raptors
- 3 players: Lakers, Rockets, Celtics, 76ers, Pacers, Kings, Trail Blazers
- 2 players: Bucks, Spurs, Pistons, Suns, Grizzlies, Hornets, Bulls, Nets
- 1 player: Jazz
- 0 players: Wizards
Biggest risers from 2024 list
- Amen Thompson (+66 spots)
- Ivica Zubac (+54)
- Jalen Johnson (+43)
- Cam Johnson (+39)
- Cade Cunningham (+36)
- Dyson Daniels (+34)
- Tyler Herro (+32)
- Austin Reaves (+27)
- Andrew Nembhard (+26)
- Lu Dort (+26)
Biggest fallers from 2024 list
- Jrue Holiday (-47 spots)
- Kyrie Irving (-39)
- Dejounte Murray (-36)
- Michael Porter Jr. (-30)
- Paul George (-23)
- Joel Embiid (-21)
- DeMar DeRozan (-18)
- Kristaps Porziņģis (-18)
- Josh Hart (-17)
- Zion Williamson (-17)