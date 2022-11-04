|
|
|DUKE
|BC
Duke heads to Boston College with bowl eligibility in reach
When Boston College hosts Duke to resume Atlantic Coast Conference play on Friday in Chestnut Hill, Mass., one team will hope to stay on its current trajectory and the other will try to reverse course entirely.
Fresh off a bye, Duke (5-3, 2-2 ACC) is looking to build upon its 45-21 win at Miami from Oct. 22. The Blue Devils' two prior games were three-point losses to Georgia Tech and North Carolina.
First-year coach Mike Elko's team has been a surprise, as Duke had five wins in 2020 and 2021 combined.
Now, bowl eligibility is one win away.
"Let's go get greedy in November," Elko said, recalling his postgame speech at Miami. "Let's see what we can really get done."
Senior wide receiver Eli Pancol ("probably" out for the season, leg) and redshirt junior kicker Charlie Ham (personal reasons) won't play this week.
Meanwhile, Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec will reportedly miss the game with a knee injury. Emmett Morehead will make his first career start in place of Jurkovec.
Elko's team should be energized and focused when Duke plays in Chestnut Hill for the first time since 2011. Still, one bye week doesn't cure everything.
"I told the kids, 'You'll feel 100 percent sometime around February,'" Elko said.
Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard rushed for three touchdowns as Duke piled up at least 200 rushing yards for the fifth time. It turned Miami over eight times and pitched shutouts in the second and fourth quarters.
BC (2-6, 1-4) looks to curb a three-game skid after falling 13-3 last Saturday at UConn, its first-ever loss to the Huskies and first to any New England opponent since 1978.
The Eagles totaled more yards (335) than their previous two games, but an opening touchdown drive by UConn, five turnovers and the loss of Jurkovec proved to spell their downfall.
"I need to do a better job, we need to play better, and our coaches need to coach better," BC coach Jeff Hafley said. "We don't have much time because we're playing Friday."
Jurkovec could miss multiple games due to the injury. Morehead completed 9 of 18 passes for 104 yards and one interception after replacing Jurkovec.
"We had a bunch of guys that didn't practice (to start the short week), but I know he's working hard to get back," Hafley said.
Injuries have especially hurt BC's offensive line. Redshirt junior Jack Conley has played every game, doing so at four different positions.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|3
|Rushing
|3
|1
|Passing
|3
|1
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|169
|67
|Total Plays
|21
|12
|Avg Gain
|8.0
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|121
|24
|Rush Attempts
|12
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|10.1
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|48
|43
|Comp. - Att.
|4-9
|3-6
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-17
|2-21
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-44.0
|2-41.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|48
|PASS YDS
|43
|
|
|121
|RUSH YDS
|24
|
|
|169
|TOTAL YDS
|67
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|4/9
|48
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|3
|66
|1
|60
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|6
|32
|0
|13
|
J. Moore 20 RB
|J. Moore
|2
|19
|0
|14
|
T. Moore 23 RB
|T. Moore
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moore 8 QB
|J. Moore
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|5
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Dalmolin 81 TE
|N. Dalmolin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Dillon 35 LB
|C. Dillon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joiner 1 DB
|D. Joiner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 90 DT
|D. Carter
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Young 5 DB
|D. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Pelino 29 K
|T. Pelino
|1/1
|39
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Morehead 14 QB
|E. Morehead
|3/6
|43
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Broome 20 RB
|A. Broome
|2
|22
|0
|22
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|3
|7
|0
|3
|
E. Morehead 14 QB
|E. Morehead
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Griffin Jr. 2 WR
|J. Griffin Jr.
|2
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
A. Broome 20 RB
|A. Broome
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
G. Takacs 80 TE
|G. Takacs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Batson 23 DB
|C. Batson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. DeBerry 21 DB
|J. DeBerry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Steele 2 LB
|B. Steele
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woodbey 9 DB
|J. Woodbey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. DePalma 42 LB
|V. DePalma
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Arnold 5 LB
|K. Arnold
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blackwell 8 LB
|J. Blackwell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onwuka 93 DT
|C. Onwuka
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 55 DL
|K. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okpala 19 DE
|N. Okpala
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Stoudmire 74 DT
|O. Stoudmire
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jackson 24 CB
|A. Jackson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Maitre 3 DB
|J. Maitre
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lytton 90 K
|C. Lytton
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Candotti 43 P
|S. Candotti
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|
D. Longman 99 K
|D. Longman
|1
|40.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|2
|16.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 35(0:22 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to BC 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Williams; N.Okpala at BC 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(0:58 - 1st) R.Leonard scrambles to BC 35 for 4 yards. R.Leonard ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 47(1:28 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to BC 47. Catch made by J.Calhoun at BC 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by Woodbey; V.DePalma at BC 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(2:08 - 1st) T.Moore rushed to BC 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Stoudmire; K.Arnold at BC 47.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - BC 11(2:16 - 1st) D.Longman punts 40 yards to DUK 49 Center-BC. Fair catch by J.Calhoun.
|Sack
3 & 5 - BC 16(3:03 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead sacked at BC 11 for -5 yards (D.Carter)
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - BC 14(3:25 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon at BC 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 11(4:00 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon at BC 14.
|Kickoff
|(4:07 - 1st) T.Pelino kicks 58 yards from DUK 35 to the BC 7. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Broadnax at BC 22. PENALTY on BC-D.Tomlin Personal Foul / Defense 11 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - DUKE 29(4:11 - 1st) T.Pelino 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Deckers Holder-J.Hubbard.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DUKE 22(4:17 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - DUKE 28(5:00 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to BC 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma; J.DeBerry at BC 22.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(5:38 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to BC 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Steele; V.DePalma at BC 28.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - DUKE 41(6:15 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to BC 27 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Batson at BC 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 46(6:53 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to BC 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma; B.Steele at BC 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 46(6:58 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for N.Dalmolin.
|+27 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 27(7:35 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 27. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 27. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by J.DeBerry at BC 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(8:06 - 1st) R.Leonard rushed to DUK 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Steele at DUK 27.
|Kickoff
|(8:06 - 1st) L.Connor kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:06 - 1st) C.Lytton extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BC 2(8:09 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to DUK 2. Catch made by Z.Flowers at DUK 2. Gain of 2 yards. Z.Flowers for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - BC 9(8:14 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin. PENALTY on DUK-T.Davis Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BC 9(8:20 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BC 9(8:55 - 1st) A.Broome rushed to DUK 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner; D.Carter at DUK 9.
|+36 YD
2 & 5 - BC 45(9:04 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. E.Morehead pass complete to DUK 45. Catch made by J.Griffin at DUK 45. Gain of 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Young at DUK 9.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 50(9:51 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to DUK 50. Catch made by A.Broome at DUK 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at DUK 45.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - BC 28(10:12 - 1st) A.Broome rushed to DUK 50 for 22 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at DUK 50.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - DUKE 28(10:28 - 1st) P.Wilson punts 44 yards to BC 28 Center-DUK. Out of bounds.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - DUKE 33(10:28 - 1st) PENALTY on DUK-C.Dillon False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DUKE 33(10:31 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DUKE 33(10:36 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for N.Dalmolin.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 33(11:10 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to DUK 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Onwuka; K.Arnold at DUK 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - BC 24(11:20 - 1st) S.Candotti punts 43 yards to DUK 33 Center-BC. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BC 24(11:24 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BC 24(11:30 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for G.Takacs.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 22(11:58 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at BC 24.
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 1st) T.Pelino kicks 60 yards from DUK 35 to the BC 5. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Freeman at BC 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:03 - 1st) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|+60 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 40(12:14 - 1st) R.Leonard rushed to BC End Zone for 60 yards. R.Leonard for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(12:22 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - DUKE 35(12:54 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 35. Catch made by J.Waters at DUK 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Woodbey at DUK 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 26(13:32 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to DUK 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Blackwell; A.Jackson at DUK 35.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 13(14:03 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to DUK 26 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Jackson; J.Maitre at DUK 26.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - DUKE 18(14:23 - 1st) PENALTY on DUK-DUK False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 10(14:54 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 10. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 10. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at DUK 18.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Connor kicks 64 yards from BC 35 to the DUK 1. J.Stinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by O.McGowan at DUK 20. PENALTY on BC-BC Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
