MICHST
ILL
Running game critical as No. 16 Illinois welcomes Michigan State
Ranked 16th in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released this week, Illinois has a chance to somewhat avenge its only loss of the season on Saturday when it hosts Michigan State in Champaign, Ill.
The Fighting Illini are unbeaten in nonconference and conference games within the Big Ten West Division, but their lone game against a Big Ten East opponent was a 23-20 loss at Indiana in Week 2.
Michigan State is the second opponent from the Big Ten East for Illinois this year, and doubts about the Fighting Illini stacking up against the ballyhooed East remain.
Illinois has erased plenty of doubt this season and capitalized on opportunities in becoming one of the nation's most surprising success stories.
The Fighting Illini (7-1, 4-1) have won six straight since the loss to Indiana and sit atop the Big Ten West, one game ahead of Purdue, which will visit Champaign on Nov. 12.
The No. 14 ranking in this week's AP Top 25 Poll is the highest for Illinois since 2007, and it is ranked by the CFP Committee for the first time ever.
"I think our team will enjoy being talked about," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said. "It will be awesome to speak of it. But we're into Michigan State. We're into what we can do. We want to play Michigan State as strong as we can play them and let the cards fold as they are."
The defense has been the big story for Illinois. The Fighting Illini defense has allowed 8.8 points per game this season.
The style of play feeds perfectly with running back Chase Brown leading the nation in rushing with 1,208 yards for Illinois, which is coming off a 26-9 win at Nebraska on Saturday.
While Illinois has been one of the country's most pleasant surprises, Michigan State has been the complete opposite as one of the country's biggest disappointments.
At the start of the season, the Spartans (3-5, 1-4) were where Illinois is right now -- No. 14 in the country.
But struggles along the offensive line and secondary has led to Michigan State losing five of its last six games. The latest defeat was a 29-7 rout at rival Michigan in a game marred by a postgame fight in the tunnel that led to the suspension of four Michigan State players.
While apologizing for the incident and talking about the suspensions on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker also did his best to make sure his team switched its focus to playing a ranked opponent on the road.
"We're choosing to move forward and work every day to get better in everything that we're doing," Tucker said. "There's no other choice to be made in how we proceed. That's how we are going about our business."
Michigan State is 0-3 on the road this season.
This will be the first meeting between the teams since 2019.
Illinois has won the last two meetings against the Spartans: 31-27 at Champaign in 2016 and 37-34 at East Lansing in 2019.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|4
|Rushing
|0
|2
|Passing
|4
|2
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|84
|98
|Total Plays
|15
|11
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|8.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|17
|31
|Rush Attempts
|8
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|67
|67
|Comp. - Att.
|5-7
|2-3
|Yards Per Pass
|9.6
|22.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-48.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|67
|PASS YDS
|67
|
|
|17
|RUSH YDS
|31
|
|
|84
|TOTAL YDS
|98
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|5/7
|67
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
J. Broussard 3 RB
|J. Broussard
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Coleman 0 WR
|K. Coleman
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Carr 6 TE
|M. Carr
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hunt 99 DT
|J. Hunt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brantley 0 CB
|C. Brantley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Speed 6 CB
|A. Speed
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Slade 64 DT
|J. Slade
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 7 LB
|A. Brule
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 33 DB
|K. Brooks
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Barrow 8 DT
|S. Barrow
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gaoteote 10 LB
|M. Gaoteote
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. VanSumeren 13 LB
|B. VanSumeren
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haladay 27 LB
|C. Haladay
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|1
|48.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|2/3
|67
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|2
|1
|60
|1
|60
|
T. Reiman 89 TE
|T. Reiman
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Martin 21 DB
|J. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 7 DB
|K. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Darkangelo 38 LB
|I. Darkangelo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 93 DL
|C. Avery
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mc-Cantos 12 DB
|E. Mc-Cantos
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 8 LB
|T. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
|D. Witherspoon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Hart Jr. 5 LB
|C. Hart Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 4 DL
|J. Newton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Griffin 5 K
|C. Griffin
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - MICHST 6(2:55 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to ILL 10 for -4 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo; J.Newton at ILL 10.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - MICHST 16(3:18 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to ILL 16. Catch made by M.Carr at ILL 16. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at ILL 6.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MICHST 16(3:20 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|+13 YD
1 & 20 - MICHST 29(3:47 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to ILL 29. Catch made by J.Berger at ILL 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; C.Avery at ILL 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 19(4:18 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to ILL 15 for yards. Tackled by K.Smith at ILL 15. PENALTY on MSU-S.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 30(4:54 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to ILL 30. Catch made by J.Reed at ILL 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at ILL 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 32(5:32 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to ILL 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at ILL 30.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - MICHST 47(6:03 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for M.Carr. PENALTY on ILL-T.Nicholson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 47(6:29 - 1st) P.Thorne rushed to ILL 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at ILL 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 38(6:29 - 1st) PENALTY on MSU-D.Barker Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 41(6:51 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 41. Catch made by E.Collins at MSU 41. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at ILL 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 41(7:07 - 1st) P.Thorne rushed to MSU 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at MSU 41.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - MICHST 29(7:31 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 29. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by at MSU 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(8:03 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to MSU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Avery at MSU 29.
|Kickoff
|(8:03 - 1st) C.Griffin kicks 64 yards from ILL 35 to the MSU 1. Fair catch by G.Bernard.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:03 - 1st) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|+60 YD
2 & 11 - ILL 40(8:14 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 40. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 40. Gain of 60 yards. I.Williams for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 41(8:45 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Brule; J.Slade at ILL 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - MICHST 11(9:02 - 1st) B.Baringer punts 48 yards to ILL 41 Center-MSU. Downed by MSU.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - MICHST 3(9:18 - 1st) P.Thorne rushed to MSU 11 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at MSU 11.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MICHST 3(9:58 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Newton; D.Witherspoon at MSU 3.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 2(10:30 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at MSU 3.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - ILL 2(10:30 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for I.Williams.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ILL 3(11:06 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to MSU 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hunt at MSU 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ILL 3(11:46 - 1st) T.DeVito rushed to MSU 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Gaoteote; K.Brooks at MSU 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ILL 3(12:31 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to MSU 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Slade at MSU 3.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - ILL 10(13:00 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to MSU 10. Catch made by T.Reiman at MSU 10. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 3.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - ILL 13(13:34 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to MSU 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; B.VanSumeren at MSU 10.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 17(14:07 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to MSU 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow; K.Brooks at MSU 13.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 28(14:28 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to MSU 17 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Speed; B.VanSumeren at MSU 17.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 41(14:54 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to MSU 28 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley at MSU 28.
-
MRSHL
ODU
9
0
3rd 8:40 ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
21
30
3rd 8:30 ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
24
14
2nd 9:06 ESP+
-
GAST
USM
21
0
2nd 8:44 ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
14
17
2nd 10:48 ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
3
0
2nd 12:58 ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
0
7
1st 3:18 BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
0
7
1st 1:51 CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
0
7
1st 6:18 FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
14
0
1st 2:25 ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
7
7
1st 4:09 ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
3
7
1st 5:11 CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
7
0
2nd 14:09
-
25UCF
MEMP
7
7
1st 0:00 ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
14
0
1st 8:48 PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
0
3
1st 0:06 ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
0
7
1st 13:18 ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
0
0
1st 11:10 SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
3
1st 11:07 ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
0
7
1st 11:53 ESP+
-
TROY
UL
0
042.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
052.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
056.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 7:00pm FS2
-
HOU
SMU
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
047 O/U
-5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
067.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
050.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
043.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
054 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
049 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
062 O/U
-27
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2
-
UTEP
RICE
30
37
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
28
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
38
31
Final ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
21
24
Final ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
13
7
Final CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
41
24
Final ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
24
3
Final FS1
-
MD
WISC
10
23
Final BTN
-
MINN
NEB
20
13
Final ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
21
7
Final ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
27
13
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
24
34
Final FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
21
17
Final SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
31
28
Final ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
59
7
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
28
27
Final