No. 1 Tennessee ready to show it belongs on top vs. No. 3 Georgia
Defending national champion Georgia had been viewed as the top team in college football this season, but Tennessee has flipped the script.
When the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season were released on Tuesday night, the Volunteers were No. 1 while the Bulldogs were No. 3, creating even more drama for their big Southeastern Conference matchup on Saturday at Athens, Ga.
It's the latest sign that Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) is a bona fide national championship contender in Josh Heupel's second year as coach.
"I don't know that we placed a timeframe on it," Heupel said on ESPN after the rankings were unveiled. "I think that is one of the things that had our players buy into what we're doing. We never set a ceiling. ...
"There's a long way to go. We obviously have a huge step this week in Athens, Georgia, but I love competing with this team every Saturday."
Georgia (8-0, 5-0) also is behind Ohio State in the initial CFP rankings.
Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart never overlooks information when it comes to motivational speeches, so the current pecking order certainly will be mentioned leading into the showdown.
Georgia has won the past five meetings entering a contest featuring two of the strongest offenses in the nation.
The Volunteers lead the nation in scoring offense (49.4 points per game) and total offense (553.0 yards per game), while Georgia ranks second in total offense (530.1) and is tied for sixth in scoring (41.8).
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has become a leading Heisman Trophy candidate by throwing for 2,338 yards with 21 touchdowns and just one interception. Big-play receiver Jalin Hyatt has 45 receptions for 907 yards and a nation-leading 14 touchdown catches.
Smart said Hooker is vastly improved over the quarterback the Bulldogs saw during a 41-17 victory in Knoxville last season.
"He's one step ahead of where he was," Smart said of Hooker. "To think of the reps and the games he's played since the games last year, he's just as elusive, he's got probably the same arm talent. Those two don't improve. It's his decision-making and his processing. And the guys around him are playing better, too."
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has passed for 2,349 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a 22-3 career record as a starter.
Receiver Ladd McConkey (33 receptions, 413 yards, 2 TDs) and tight end Brock Bowers (31 catches, 547 yards, 3 TDs) are solid players. Bowers had five receptions for a career-high 154 yards and a touchdown last Saturday in the Bulldogs' 42-20 win over Florida.
Defense is where there is a pronounced difference between the clubs.
Georgia ranks second in scoring defense (10.5) and fourth in total defense (262.6), while the Volunteers are tied for 26th in scoring defense (21.0) and are 82nd in total defense (393.6).
The Bulldogs remained sturdy on defense despite the loss of five NFL first-round picks and eight overall draftees from last season's unit.
Smart doesn't understand why outsiders expected a defensive drop-off this season.
"It is not like just because you lose good players, it does not mean you are not going to be good the next year," Smart said. "Maybe that is an expectation that some teams have, but that is not the expectation of any team I have ever been a part of. The expectation is that you are going to be good because you recruit good players and because you coach hard."
Hooker surely isn't expecting an easy time against the Georgia defense.
"The effort and attitude and toughness that they bring to the game is immaculate, and that's what SEC football is about," Hooker said. "This is the top brand of football."
The Bulldogs received a blow on Tuesday when Smart said standout outside linebacker Nolan Smith would miss the remainder of the season due to a torn pectoral muscle. Smith will undergo surgery.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|5
|Rushing
|0
|3
|Passing
|2
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|2-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|48
|110
|Total Plays
|10
|14
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|9
|40
|Rush Attempts
|2
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|6.7
|Yards Passing
|39
|70
|Comp. - Att.
|7-8
|4-8
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-41.0
|1-75.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|39
|PASS YDS
|70
|
|
|9
|RUSH YDS
|40
|
|
|48
|TOTAL YDS
|110
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|7/8
|39
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Warren 87 TE
|J. Warren
|2
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
C. Tillman 4 WR
|C. Tillman
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|3
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 33 LB
|J. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bumphus 11 DL
|L. Bumphus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDonald 12 DB
|T. McDonald
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 2 DB
|J. McCollough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Slaughter 0 DB
|D. Slaughter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Garland 15 LB
|K. Garland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|1/1
|47
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|1
|41.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|4/8
|70
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|3
|35
|0
|15
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|2
|-8
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Smith 11 WR
|A. Smith
|1
|1
|52
|0
|52
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|3
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Starks 24 DB
|M. Starks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ringo 5 DB
|K. Ringo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mondon Jr. 2 LB
|S. Mondon Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bullard 22 DB
|J. Bullard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lassiter 3 DB
|K. Lassiter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 36 DB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 88 DL
|J. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Thorson 92 P
|B. Thorson
|1
|75.0
|1
|75
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UGA 24(5:11 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Blaylock.
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - UGA 16(5:53 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 16. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 16. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at UGA 24.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 18(6:30 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at UGA 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - TENN 41(6:37 - 1st) P.Brooks punts 41 yards to UGA 18 Center-TEN. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TENN 41(6:46 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - TENN 35(7:09 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at TEN 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - TENN 32(7:43 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter at TEN 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 37(8:01 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-G.Mincey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - TENN 31(8:19 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 31. Catch made by J.Warren at TEN 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon J.Carter at TEN 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(8:32 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by J.Warren at TEN 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at TEN 31.
|Kickoff
|(8:32 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:32 - 1st) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - UGA 13(8:49 - 1st) S.Bennett scrambles to TEN End Zone for 13 yards. S.Bennett for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UGA 13(8:55 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Washington.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 13(9:00 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 28(9:35 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to TEN 13 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald; K.Garland at TEN 13.
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 20(10:02 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 20. Catch made by A.Smith at UGA 20. Gain of 52 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 28.
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 52 yards from TEN 35 to the UGA 13. K.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEN at UGA 20.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - TENN 37(10:09 - 1st) C.McGrath 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEN Holder-P.Brooks.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - TENN 35(10:51 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to UGA 35. Catch made by P.Fant at UGA 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at UGA 30.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - TENN 30(11:13 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-TEN False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - TENN 34(11:37 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to UGA 34. Catch made by J.Hyatt at UGA 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at UGA 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - TENN 40(12:03 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to UGA 40. Catch made by C.Tillman at UGA 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at UGA 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 35(12:19 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-G.Mincey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 40(12:38 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to UGA 40. Catch made by C.Tillman at UGA 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at UGA 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 47(12:55 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to UGA 47. Catch made by J.Hyatt at UGA 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Starks K.Ringo at UGA 40.
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 47(13:05 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 47 for -6 yards. D.Edwards FUMBLES forced by L.Bumphus. Fumble RECOVERED by TEN-T.McDonald at UGA 47. Tackled by UGA at UGA 47.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 43(13:39 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 43. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at TEN 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 43(13:40 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Washington.
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 32(13:59 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at UGA 43.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UGA 32(14:37 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 32. Catch made by K.Jackson at UGA 32. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Slaughter at UGA 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 23(14:55 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at UGA 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 59 yards from TEN 35 to the UGA 6. D.Edwards returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Herring at UGA 23.
