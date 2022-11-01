|
|
|TXTECH
|TCU
No. 7 TCU tries to stay perfect, hosts Texas Tech
TCU will try to stay unbeaten Saturday afternoon when it hosts Texas Tech in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Horned Frogs (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) are ranked No. 7 in the season's first College Football Playoff poll -- their highest national ranking since 2017 when they rose as high as No. 4 in the AP Poll.
Yet, becoming the first Big 12 team ever to beat four consecutive ranked opponents in the regular season didn't help the Horned Frogs vault into the top four or even five, as some thought it might.
With three Southeastern Conference teams (Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama), two Big Ten teams (Ohio State, Michigan), and an Atlantic Coast Conference team (Clemson) ranked ahead of them, the Frogs will probably need some help to find their way into the College Football Playoff.
Unranked Texas Tech (4-4, 2-3) is seeking its third win over a ranked opponent this season. The Red Raiders will also be looking to break a three-game losing streak in the Saddle Trophy rivalry series.
TCU has flourished under first-year coach Sonny Dykes, who took over after former longtime coach Gary Patterson resigned. Dykes is the first coach in Big 12 history to open 8-0 at a school.
"I mean that's the thing about getting on a run, you just need to find ways to win and we've been able to do that and I'm proud of our guys for doing that," Dykes said.
The Horned Frogs are averaging 44.2 points per game, ranking third in the nation, just behind Tennessee and Ohio State.
Starting quarterback Max Duggan, a Maxwell Award semifinalist, is fourth in the nation with a 182.54 pass efficiency rating, having thrown 22 touchdown passes with just two interceptions.
Last week, Duggan completed 16 of 28 passes for 341 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a 41-31 victory over West Virginia.
"We're grateful to be 8-0," Duggan said after leading the Horned Frogs to their fourth road win. "You're never going to take winning for granted. We know it's hard to win in this league, especially on the road."
Kendre Miller leads a physical ground attack for TCU, which as a team is averaging 5.81 yards a carry, seventh best in the country.
The Red Raiders are looking to put an ugly 45-17 loss to Baylor at home last week behind them. The score wasn't the only thing that left Texas Tech sour. Their three quarterbacks combining for five interceptions also stung. Starter Behren Morton completed only 11 of 34 passes for 152 yards and was intercepted three times.
"One of his big strengths is how we can run our tempo," Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said. "It fits him. He gets the ball out fast and he's done that."
Texas Tech leads the Big 12 in passing yards per game (338.0) and is third in touchdown passes (19). But the Red Raiders have thrown 15 interceptions -- five more than any other team in the conference.
While the quarterback situation among Morton, Tyler Shough and Donovan Smith would appear to remain fluid, McGuire said this week that Morton would take the first team reps in practice.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|0
|0
|Rushing
|0
|0
|Passing
|0
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|5
|0
|Total Plays
|5
|0
|Avg Gain
|1.0
|0.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|0
|0
|Rush Attempts
|3
|0
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.0
|0.0
|Yards Passing
|5
|0
|Comp. - Att.
|1-2
|0-0
|Yards Per Pass
|0.7
|0.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-54.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|82
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-82
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|5
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|5
|TOTAL YDS
|0
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Morton 2 QB
|B. Morton
|1/2
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 P
|A. McNamara
|1
|54.0
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|82.0
|82
|1
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - TXTECH 17(12:50 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to TT 17. Catch made by X.White at TT 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TCU at TT 22.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(13:15 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton sacked at TT 17 for -3 yards (T.Cooper)
|Kickoff
|(13:20 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the TT End Zone. X.White returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.Marcheselli at TT 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:20 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TXTECH 28(13:43 - 1st) A.McNamara punts 54 yards to TCU 18 Center-J.Knotts. D.Davis returned punt from the TCU 18. D.Davis for 82 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-3 YD
3 & 4 - TXTECH 31(14:18 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at TT 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(14:54 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 31 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Newton at TT 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for X.White.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
-
AF
ARMY
3
0
1st 0:19 CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
0
0
1st 12:13 ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
0
0
1st 11:31 FS1
-
MD
WISC
0
0
1st 10:53 BTN
-
MINN
NEB
0
7
1st 10:07 ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
0
0
1st 13:06 ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
7
0
1st 12:39 ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
0
7
1st 12:50 FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
7
0
1st 9:33 SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
0
7
1st 10:48 ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
14
0
1st 11:55 CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
0
040.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 12:30pm
-
MRSHL
ODU
0
047 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
0
049 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
0
061.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
USM
0
048 O/U
-2
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
0
063.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
0
048 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
0
041 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
0
042.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
0
063 O/U
-1
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
0
063 O/U
+31
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
0
050.5 O/U
+13
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
0
065 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
0
053.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm
-
25UCF
MEMP
0
060.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
048 O/U
+4
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
0
050 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
0
063 O/U
-21.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
0
061.5 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
043.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
0
060.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
UL
0
043 O/U
+3.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
052.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
056.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 7:00pm FS2
-
HOU
SMU
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
047 O/U
-5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
067.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
050.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
043.5 O/U
+4
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
054 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
049 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
062 O/U
-27
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2
-
UTEP
RICE
30
37
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
28
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
38
31
Final ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
21
24
Final ESP2