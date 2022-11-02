|
|
|UCLA
|ARIZST
High-flying No. 12 UCLA looks to avoid slipup at Arizona State
Sporting the program's best positioning in the College Football Playoff rankings in eight years, No. 12 UCLA heads to Tempe, Ariz., on Saturday for a Pac-12 Conference matchup against Arizona State.
Still, Bruins coach Chip Kelly knows how quickly a team's fortunes can change.
"It's nice that we're recognized... but you've got to keep winning, because if you lose next week -- and I know this from a rankings standpoint -- you're not (No. 12) anymore," Kelly said. "The only way you can continue to move up is if you continue to win."
The last time UCLA had a higher spot in the CFP ratings was on Nov. 25, 2014, in the first year of the current system. The Bruins have never been slotted higher in the opening rankings of a season, and before this week, they had not made the CFP ratings at all since 2015.
UCLA (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) is seeking a second consecutive victory after routing Stanford 38-13 last week. The blowout of the Cardinal came one Saturday after a 45-30 loss to Oregon marked the Bruins' first setback of the season, a result that ended UCLA's nine-game winning streak dating back to the 2021 campaign.
Stanford did not reach the end zone until well after the game was in hand, scoring with 4:11 remaining. A stout defensive effort (270 total yards allowed) complemented a dominant performance from the UCLA rushing attack, which posted 324 yards and five touchdowns. Zach Charbonnet was responsible for 198 rushing yards and three TDs, earning the Doak Walker Award National Running Back of the Week for his exploits.
The Bruins aim to continue that defensive intensity against an Arizona State offense that has run hot-and-cold through a tumultuous season.
The Sun Devils (3-5, 2-3) have scored 45 and 42 points in two of their last three contests -- the team's two wins under interim head coach Shaun Aguano. The other game in that span was a 15-14 loss at Stanford.
Aguano replaced Herm Edwards, who was fired on Sept. 18 following a 30-21 home loss to Eastern Michigan left the Sun Devils with a 1-2 mark.
Arizona State led by as many as 22 points last week before holding off a fourth-quarter Colorado rally to post a 42-34 road win.
Sun Devils sophomore Trenton Bourguet set a program record for a quarterback making his first career start, racking up 435 yards on 32-of-43 passing. He threw for three touchdowns and was intercepted once.
A consistent passing attack opened up rushing lanes for running back Xazavian Valladay, who produced 118 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries.
"The kids' excitement of opening it up a little bit, getting the tight ends involved, hopefully it was working," Aguano said of offensive tweaks, which included his taking over the play-calling.
Integrating tight ends into the passing game included heavy usage of Jalin Conyers, who caught all three of Bourguet's touchdown passes. Conyers finished with 108 yards receiving on six grabs.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Thompson-Robinson
1 QB
169 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 113 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
T. Bourguet
16 QB
218 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -5 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|20
|Rushing
|14
|4
|Passing
|5
|12
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|9-10
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|510
|295
|Total Plays
|50
|58
|Avg Gain
|10.2
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|341
|77
|Rush Attempts
|30
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|11.4
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|169
|218
|Comp. - Att.
|13-20
|25-34
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-60
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-38.0
|4-44.5
|Return Yards
|0
|6
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|169
|PASS YDS
|218
|
|
|341
|RUSH YDS
|77
|
|
|510
|TOTAL YDS
|295
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|13/20
|169
|2
|1
|
C. Yankoff 7 WR
|C. Yankoff
|1/1
|42
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|10
|141
|1
|75
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|9
|113
|2
|34
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|8
|67
|1
|22
|
J. Bobo 9 WR
|J. Bobo
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
C. Yankoff 7 WR
|C. Yankoff
|3
|20
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bobo 9 WR
|J. Bobo
|3
|3
|64
|0
|33
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|4
|4
|63
|0
|42
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|1
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|3
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
M. Ezeike 86 TE
|M. Ezeike
|1
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
K. Brown 0 WR
|K. Brown
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
H. Habermehl 81 TE
|H. Habermehl
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
C. Yankoff 7 WR
|C. Yankoff
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 2 WR
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Hearn 22 DB
|A. Hearn
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
K. Churchwell III 23 DB
|K. Churchwell III
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davies 24 DB
|J. Davies
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Medrano 20 LB
|K. Medrano
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Magna 94 DL
|D. Magna
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones Jr. 35 LB
|C. Jones Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Humphrey 6 DB
|J. Humphrey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Newcombe 31 DB
|I. Newcombe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughns 21 LB
|J. Vaughns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 11 DL
|G. Murphy
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|
G. Murphy 12 DL
|G. Murphy
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Schwesinger 49 LB
|C. Schwesinger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Toia 93 DL
|J. Toia
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Smith III 58 DL
|G. Smith III
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Latu 15 LB
|L. Latu
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|1
|38.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Bourguet 16 QB
|T. Bourguet
|25/34
|218
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|14
|64
|1
|17
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|2
|10
|0
|9
|
T. White 28 RB
|T. White
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
T. Bourguet 16 QB
|T. Bourguet
|6
|-5
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|7
|7
|59
|0
|15
|
G. Sanders 20 WR
|G. Sanders
|6
|4
|48
|0
|18
|
J. Conyers 12 TE
|J. Conyers
|4
|4
|42
|0
|12
|
E. Badger 2 WR
|E. Badger
|8
|4
|41
|1
|13
|
M. Swinson 80 TE
|M. Swinson
|2
|2
|15
|1
|12
|
B. Thompson 22 WR
|B. Thompson
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Johnson 82 WR
|A. Johnson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|
C. Johnson Jr. 17 WR
|C. Johnson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Bethley 15 DB
|K. Bethley
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 0 DB
|I. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Edmonds 5 DB
|C. Edmonds
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Pesefea Jr. 44 DL
|T. Pesefea Jr.
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
A. Cooper 96 DL
|A. Cooper
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 82 WR
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 1 DB
|J. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 58 DL
|J. Moore
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Soelle 18 LB
|C. Soelle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Woods 10 DB
|E. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Torrence 9 DB
|R. Torrence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Norman-Lott 55 DL
|O. Norman-Lott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 4 DL
|N. Silvera
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 49 DL
|T. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Brown 3 K
|C. Brown
|1/1
|24
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Czaplicki 17 K
|E. Czaplicki
|4
|44.5
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|2
|24.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 41(15:00 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to ASU 43 for -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ASU at ASU 43.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(0:24 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to ASU 41 for 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Bethley at ASU 41.
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki kicks 35 yards from ASU 50 to the UCLA 15. L.Loya returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.White at UCLA 25.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCLA-G.Murphy Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 3rd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|(0:30 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Bourguet steps back to pass. Catch made by M.Swinson at UCLA 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. PENALTY on ASU-M.Swinson Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ARIZST 1(0:33 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA End Zone for 1 yards. X.Valladay for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZST 5(1:05 - 3rd) T.Bourguet rushed to UCLA 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 1. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZST 9(2:00 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Toia; D.Muasau at UCLA 5.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - ARIZST 22(2:37 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 22. Catch made by E.Badger at UCLA 22. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns at UCLA 9.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZST 24(3:15 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at UCLA 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 29(4:05 - 3rd) T.White rushed to UCLA 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at UCLA 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZST 31(4:34 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 31. Catch made by A.Johnson at UCLA 31. Gain of 2 yards. A.Johnson ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 39(5:05 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 39. Catch made by E.Badger at UCLA 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Davies at UCLA 31.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZST 28(5:32 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 28. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 28. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn at ASU 46. PENALTY on UCLA-M.Osling Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(6:03 - 3rd) T.White rushed to ASU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Toia at ASU 28.
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:03 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(6:15 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to ASU End Zone for 75 yards. K.Allen for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki kicks 64 yards from ASU 35 to the UCLA 1. Fair catch by T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(6:15 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Bourguet steps back to pass. Catch made by X.Valladay at UCLA 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZST 7(6:21 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 7. Catch made by E.Badger at UCLA 7. Gain of 7 yards. E.Badger for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
4 & 4 - ARIZST 20(6:59 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 20. Catch made by G.Sanders at UCLA 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn; M.Osling at UCLA 7.
|+11 YD
3 & 15 - ARIZST 31(7:44 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 31. Catch made by J.Conyers at UCLA 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by I.Newcombe at UCLA 20.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - ARIZST 31(7:51 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ARIZST 31(7:56 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 26(8:11 - 3rd) PENALTY on ASU-ASU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZST 43(9:01 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA 26 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Osling at UCLA 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 48(9:31 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock; G.Murphy at UCLA 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 37(9:38 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for E.Badger. PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(10:03 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by M.Swinson at ASU 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Schwesinger at ASU 37.
|Kickoff
|(10:03 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:03 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - UCLA 4(10:11 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to ASU End Zone for 4 yards. D.Thompson-Robinson for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UCLA 4(10:15 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for C.Yankoff.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UCLA 4(10:48 - 3rd) K.Jones rushed to ASU 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Soelle at ASU 4.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 26(11:03 - 3rd) K.Jones rushed to ASU 4 for 22 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 4.
|+15 YD
3 & 11 - UCLA 41(11:21 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ASU 41. Catch made by J.Bobo at ASU 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley; K.Soelle at ASU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UCLA 41(11:25 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for UCLA.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - UCLA 36(11:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCLA-G.DiGiorgio False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(12:11 - 3rd) K.Jones rushed to ASU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea at ASU 36.
|+17 YD
3 & 2 - UCLA 43(12:33 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to UCLA 50 for 17 yards. K.Allen FUMBLES forced by K.Bethley. Fumble RECOVERED by UCLA-D.Thompson-Robinson at UCLA 50. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ASU 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UCLA 41(12:52 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to UCLA 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson; A.Cooper at UCLA 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(13:19 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to UCLA 41 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Johnson at UCLA 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARIZST 27(13:27 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki punts 38 yards to UCLA 35 Center-J.Ferlmann. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|+10 YD
3 & 18 - ARIZST 17(13:59 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 17. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at ASU 27.
|Sack
2 & 9 - ARIZST 26(14:37 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at ASU 17 for -9 yards (D.Muasau)
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(15:00 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at ASU 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 43(0:04 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at UCLA 50 for -7 yards (G.Murphy; L.Latu)
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZST 45(0:10 - 2nd) T.Bourguet scrambles to UCLA 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Davies at UCLA 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 43(0:14 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 43. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 43. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Humphrey at ASU 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZST 34(0:27 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 34. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at ASU 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(0:33 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by J.Conyers at ASU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey at ASU 34.
|Kickoff
|(0:33 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:33 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 9(0:37 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ASU 9. Catch made by M.Ezeike at ASU 9. Gain of 9 yards. M.Ezeike for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+18 YD
3 & 14 - UCLA 27(0:44 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to ASU 9 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Johnson at ASU 9.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - UCLA 27(0:50 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for H.Habermehl.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCLA 23(1:19 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at ASU 27 for -4 yards (J.Moore)
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 28(1:42 - 2nd) C.Yankoff rushed to ASU 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 23.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(2:05 - 2nd) C.Yankoff rushed to ASU 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ASU 28.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - UCLA 43(2:17 - 2nd) C.Yankoff rushed to ASU 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Cooper at ASU 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 46(2:50 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ASU 46. Catch made by H.Habermehl at ASU 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at ASU 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(3:21 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to ASU 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 46.
|+16 YD
3 & 11 - UCLA 33(3:53 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 33. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 33. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at UCLA 49.
|Sack
2 & 5 - UCLA 39(4:31 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 33 for -6 yards (T.Pesefea)
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 34(4:59 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to UCLA 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera; T.Pesefea at UCLA 39.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 24(5:17 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to UCLA 34 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Moore; M.Robertson at UCLA 34.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - UCLA 14(5:45 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 14. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 14. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at UCLA 24.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UCLA 14(5:47 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for L.Loya.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 10(6:21 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to UCLA 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera; T.Pesefea at UCLA 14.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARIZST 39(6:28 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki punts 51 yards to UCLA 10 Center-J.Ferlmann. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARIZST 39(6:32 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - ARIZST 44(6:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on ASU-M.Swinson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - ARIZST 33(7:21 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 33. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at ASU 44.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(8:09 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 35. Catch made by A.Johnson at ASU 35. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at ASU 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - ARIZST 31(8:42 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 31. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn at ASU 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - ARIZST 24(9:17 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 24. Catch made by B.Thompson at ASU 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UCLA at ASU 31.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(9:43 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Magna at ASU 24.
|Kickoff
|(9:43 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:43 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 10(9:47 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to ASU End Zone for 10 yards. K.Jones for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(10:14 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to ASU 10 for 33 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ASU 10.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(10:36 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 46. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 43.
|+33 YD
2 & 6 - UCLA 13(10:56 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 13. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 13. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at UCLA 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 9(11:26 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to UCLA 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Norman-Lott; K.Soelle at UCLA 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - ARIZST 42(11:33 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki punts 49 yards to UCLA 9 Center-J.Ferlmann. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|+9 YD
3 & 20 - ARIZST 33(12:09 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 33. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Davies at ASU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - ARIZST 33(12:14 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for B.Thompson.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARIZST 43(12:49 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at ASU 33 for -10 yards (G.Murphy)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - UCLA 19(12:56 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira punts 38 yards to ASU 43 Center-J.Landherr. Fair catch by J.Jacobs.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UCLA 19(13:03 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for H.Habermehl.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCLA 19(13:41 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 19. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 19. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at UCLA 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 19(14:07 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 19. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at UCLA 19. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at UCLA 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARIZST 41(14:14 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki punts 40 yards to UCLA 19 Center-J.Ferlmann. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ARIZST 41(14:21 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZST 35(15:00 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 35. Catch made by D.Ngata at ASU 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at ASU 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 34(0:17 - 1st) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Magna at ASU 35.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ARIZST 24(0:21 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders. PENALTY on UCLA-A.Hearn Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 24(0:25 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ASU End Zone. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Johnson; C.Yankoff at ASU 24.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|(0:32 - 1st) PENALTY on ASU-ASU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 3(0:36 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ASU 3. Catch made by K.Jones at ASU 3. Gain of 3 yards. K.Jones for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+42 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 45(1:13 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ASU 45. Catch made by K.Allen at ASU 45. Gain of 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCLA at ASU 3.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 50(1:45 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 50. Catch made by K.Brown at UCLA 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 45.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(2:12 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 50 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Bethley at UCLA 50.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 23(2:33 - 1st) K.Jones rushed to UCLA 35 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at UCLA 35.
|Kickoff
|(2:41 - 1st) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the UCLA End Zone. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.White at UCLA 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:41 - 1st) C.Brown extra point is good.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - ARIZST 3(2:48 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 3. Catch made by M.Swinson at UCLA 3. Gain of 3 yards. M.Swinson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
3 & 13 - ARIZST 13(3:32 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 13. Catch made by J.Conyers at UCLA 13. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn at UCLA 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARIZST 3(3:38 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA End Zone for yards. X.Valladay for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on ASU-I.Glass Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZST 6(4:15 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Toia; D.Muasau at UCLA 3.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 10(4:56 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Toia; G.Smith at UCLA 6.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(5:29 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA 10 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 10.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 33(6:06 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 33. Catch made by G.Sanders at UCLA 33. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Hearn at UCLA 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 33(6:09 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZST 38(6:41 - 1st) T.Bourguet scrambles to UCLA 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 47(7:14 - 1st) D.Ngata rushed to UCLA 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at UCLA 38.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 40(7:39 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 40. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Osling; J.Davies at UCLA 47.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(8:20 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at ASU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(8:48 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at ASU 25.
|Kickoff
|(8:54 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ASU End Zone. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Jones; A.Johnson at ASU 25.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:54 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - UCLA 14(9:04 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to ASU End Zone for 14 yards. D.Thompson-Robinson for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 18(9:35 - 1st) K.Jones rushed to ASU 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea; A.Cooper at ASU 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 21(10:07 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to ASU 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 18.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(10:23 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to ASU 21 for 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Woods at ASU 21.
|+22 YD
3 & 12 - UCLA 23(10:51 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 23. Catch made by L.Loya at UCLA 23. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Bethley at UCLA 45.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UCLA 23(10:59 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for L.Loya.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(11:19 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to UCLA 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Cooper at UCLA 23.
|Kickoff
|(11:19 - 1st) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - ARIZST 14(11:23 - 1st) C.Brown 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Ferlmann Holder-E.Czaplicki.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARIZST 7(11:29 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARIZST 7(11:34 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for B.Thompson.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 14(12:16 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA 7 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at UCLA 7.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZST 26(12:49 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 26. Catch made by J.Conyers at UCLA 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy; D.Muasau at UCLA 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 28(13:25 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy; K.Churchwell at UCLA 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZST 31(14:06 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 31. Catch made by X.Valladay at UCLA 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at UCLA 28.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 40(14:52 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell; G.Smith at UCLA 31.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass INTERCEPTED at UCLA 46. Intercepted by C.Edmonds at UCLA 46. Tackled by L.Loya at UCLA 40.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
-
CAL
9USC
27
34
4th 8:54 ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
10
21
4th 7:01
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
7
55
4th 3:01 FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
42
25
4th 15:00 FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2
-
UTEP
RICE
30
37
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
28
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
38
31
Final ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
21
24
Final ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
13
7
Final CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
41
24
Final ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
24
3
Final FS1
-
MD
WISC
10
23
Final BTN
-
MINN
NEB
20
13
Final ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
21
7
Final ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
27
13
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
24
34
Final FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
21
17
Final SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
31
28
Final ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
59
7
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
28
27
Final
-
MRSHL
ODU
12
0
Final ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
28
54
Final ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
38
35
Final ESP+
-
GAST
USM
42
14
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
24
40
Final ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
9
19
Final ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
23
15
Final BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
16
37
Final FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
49
10
Final ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
45
14
Final ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
13
27
Final CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
44
38
Final/2OT
-
25UCF
MEMP
35
28
Final ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
52
14
Final PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
14
31
Final ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
14
52
Final ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
21
19
Final SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
10
20
Final ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
38
31
Final ESP+
-
TROY
UL
23
17
Final ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
30
31
Final ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
31
32
Final/OT ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
31
28
Final FS2
-
HOU
SMU
63
77
Final NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
34
27
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
10
14
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
20
45
Final PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
33
39
Final/OT ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
14
35
Final NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
45
3
Final ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
10
34
Final ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
52
17
Final BTN
-
SC
VANDY
38
27
Final SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
21
30
Final ACCN