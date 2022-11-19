Drive Chart
SALA
USM

Preview not available

Preview not available
USM
1 Pass
1 Rush
15 YDS
1:03 POS
+18 YD
2ND & 13 USM 22
3:15
T.Lowe pass complete to USM 22. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 22. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by SAB at USM 40. PENALTY on USM-USM Chop Block 11 yards accepted.
-3 YD
1ST & 10 USM 25
3:51
F.Gore rushed to USM 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at USM 22.
Kickoff
Kickoff
3:51
J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
SALA
3 Pass
1 Rush
64 YDS
1:43 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
3:51
D.Guajardo extra point is good.
+5 YD
2ND & Goal USM 5
4:00
C.Bradley pass complete to USM 5. Catch made by J.Wayne at USM 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Wayne for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
1ST & Goal USM 6
4:36
M.Lee rushed to USM 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at USM 5.
+29 YD
1ST & 10 USM 35
5:00
C.Bradley pass complete to USM 35. Catch made by C.Lacy at USM 35. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at USM 6.
+29 YD
1ST & 10 SALA 36
5:25
C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 36. Catch made by B.McReynolds at SAB 36. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; N.Brooks at USM 35.
Kickoff
Kickoff
5:34
B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the SAB End Zone. C.Lacy returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Daniel; B.Bourgeois at SAB 36.
USM
1 Pass
31 Rush
23 YDS
4:21 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 5 SALA 12
5:37
B.Bourgeois 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 3:51
D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Touchdown 3:51
C.Bradley pass complete to USM 5. Catch made by J.Wayne at USM 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Wayne for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
64
yds
1:43
pos
9
10
Field Goal 5:31
B.Bourgeois 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.
8
plays
23
yds
4:21
pos
3
10
1st Quarter
Point After TD 3:58
B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 3:58
F.Gore rushed to SAB End Zone for 7 yards. F.Gore for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
50
yds
4:04
pos
3
6
Field Goal 12:20
D.Guajardo 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SAB Holder-SAB.
6
plays
66
yds
2:44
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 8
Rushing 3 3
Passing 3 3
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 2-7 2-5
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 193 100
Total Plays 29 23
Avg Gain 6.7 4.3
Net Yards Rushing 103 34
Rush Attempts 17 14
Avg Rush Yards 6.1 2.4
Yards Passing 90 66
Comp. - Att. 8-12 7-9
Yards Per Pass 5.4 7.3
Penalties - Yards 3-30 3-31
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 1-38.0 2-50.5
Return Yards 16 0
Punts - Returns 1-16 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
South Alabama 8-2 37--10
Southern Miss 5-5 73--10
Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium Hattiesburg, MS
 90 PASS YDS 66
103 RUSH YDS 34
193 TOTAL YDS 100
South Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Bradley  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 90 1 1 140.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.4% 2555 19 7 145.9
C. Bradley 8/12 90 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. McReynolds  14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 77 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 155 0
B. McReynolds 6 77 0 64
M. Lee  29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 214 4
M. Lee 2 19 0 18
O. Wells  12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 180 0
O. Wells 5 14 0 7
T. Justice  86 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 30 0
T. Justice 1 4 0 4
C. Bradley  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 38 2
C. Bradley 3 -11 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Lacy  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 673 4
C. Lacy 2 1 29 0 29
B. McReynolds  14 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 104 1
B. McReynolds 1 1 29 0 29
O. Wells  12 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 43 0
O. Wells 2 2 19 0 10
J. Wayne  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 7 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 697 7
J. Wayne 4 2 7 1 5
D. Voisin  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 585 3
D. Voisin 2 2 6 0 6
D. Thomas-Jones  8 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 171 2
D. Thomas-Jones 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Voisin  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Voisin 3-5 0.0 0
T. Kiser  22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Kiser 2-0 0.0 0
J. Sheriff  11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Sheriff 1-2 0.0 0
B. Higdon  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Higdon 1-1 0.0 0
C. Coleman III  30 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Coleman III 1-0 0.0 0
J. McCulloch  65 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. McCulloch 1-0 0.0 0
M. Robinson  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Robinson 1-2 0.0 0
W. Thomas  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
W. Thomas 0-2 0.0 0
J. Miller  4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Miller 0-2 0.0 0
J. Hickbottom  12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Hickbottom 0-1 0.0 0
C. Thompson  13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Thompson 0-2 0.0 0
C. Rias  14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Rias 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Guajardo  36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
13/14 38/39
D. Guajardo 1/1 27 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Brooks  92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
47 0 0
J. Brooks 1 38.0 0 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lacy  4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 36.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 49 0
C. Lacy 1 36.0 36 0
B. McReynolds  14 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 36 0
B. McReynolds 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lacy 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 10.4 176 1
C. Lacy 1 16.0 16 0
Southern Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lowe  8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 66 0 0 139.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.9% 458 2 1 132.2
T. Lowe 7/9 66 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 26 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
163 788 5
F. Gore Jr. 11 26 1 10
C. Pittman  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 32 0
C. Pittman 1 11 0 11
K. Clay  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 31 2
K. Clay 1 0 0 0
T. Mims  21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
T. Mims 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Brownlee  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 687 6
J. Brownlee 3 2 33 0 18
J. Caston  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 272 3
J. Caston 1 1 12 0 12
L. Jones  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 0
L. Jones 1 1 11 0 11
A. Willis  11 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 28 0
A. Willis 1 1 6 0 6
C. Cavallo  33 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 156 1
C. Cavallo 1 1 5 0 5
C. Pittman  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 71 1
C. Pittman 1 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Latham  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
S. Latham 2-1 1.0 0
M. Shorts  9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
M. Shorts 2-4 0.0 0
N. Brooks  0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
N. Brooks 2-3 0.0 0
J. Stanley  21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Stanley 1-1 0.0 1
D. Gill  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Gill 1-2 0.0 0
J. Mahaffey  99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mahaffey 1-0 0.0 0
C. Harrell  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Harrell 1-0 0.0 0
T. Newsome  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Newsome 1-0 0.0 0
J. Williams  96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
D. Quewon  7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Quewon 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ratcliff  93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.5
J. Ratcliff 1-4 0.5 0
T. Knight  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Knight 0-1 0.0 0
Q. Bivens  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Q. Bivens 0-1 0.0 0
A. Habas  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Habas 0-1 0.0 0
B. Lewis  36 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
B. Lewis 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Bourgeois  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
13/14 27/28
B. Bourgeois 1/1 22 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hunt  16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 50.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
57 0 0
M. Hunt 2 50.5 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SALA 25 2:44 6 66 FG
10:39 SALA 39 2:37 6 33 INT
3:58 SALA 8 4:05 6 27 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 SALA 18 3:15 8 18 Downs
5:34 SALA 36 1:43 4 64 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:16 USM 25 1:37 3 -1 Punt
8:02 USM 35 4:04 8 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 USM 25 1:43 3 8 Punt
9:55 SALA 36 4:21 8 30 FG
3:51 USM 25 1:03 2 4

USM
Golden Eagles

Result Play
+18 YD
2 & 13 - USM 22
(3:15 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 22. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 22. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by SAB at USM 40. PENALTY on USM-USM Chop Block 11 yards accepted.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(3:51 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at USM 22.
Kickoff
(3:51 - 2nd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.

USA
Jaguars
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 64 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:51 - 2nd) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 5
(4:00 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to USM 5. Catch made by J.Wayne at USM 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Wayne for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 6
(4:36 - 2nd) M.Lee rushed to USM 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at USM 5.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 35
(5:00 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to USM 35. Catch made by C.Lacy at USM 35. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at USM 6.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 36
(5:25 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 36. Catch made by B.McReynolds at SAB 36. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; N.Brooks at USM 35.
Kickoff
(5:34 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the SAB End Zone. C.Lacy returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Daniel; B.Bourgeois at SAB 36.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 30 yards, 4:21 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - USM 12
(5:37 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.
No Gain
3 & Goal - USM 5
(6:04 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
No Gain
2 & Goal - USM 5
(6:30 - 2nd) K.Clay rushed to SAB 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 5.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - USM 7
(7:10 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to SAB 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 5.
Penalty
3 & 14 - USM 15
(7:17 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee. PENALTY on SAB-M.Robinson Defensive Holding 7 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 13 - USM 14
(7:48 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to SAB 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff; B.Higdon at SAB 15.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 11
(8:41 - 2nd) T.Mims rushed to SAB 14 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Higdon at SAB 14.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - USM 26
(9:24 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to SAB 26. Catch made by J.Brownlee at SAB 26. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Robinson at SAB 11.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - USM 36
(9:55 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to SAB 26 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman at SAB 26.

USA
Jaguars
 - Downs (8 plays, 18 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
4 & 6 - SALA 32
(10:00 - 2nd) T.Justice rushed to SAB 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Quewon at SAB 36.
No Gain
3 & 6 - SALA 32
(10:03 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 31
(10:53 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to SAB 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff; D.Gill at SAB 32.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 28
(11:27 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to SAB 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff; M.Shorts at SAB 31.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - SALA 27
(11:59 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to SAB 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff at SAB 28. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - SALA 20
(12:02 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to SAB 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at SAB 27.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 18
(13:04 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to SAB 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mahaffey at SAB 20.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 18
(13:10 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - USM 34
(13:16 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 48 yards to SAB 18 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by B.McReynolds.
-1 YD
3 & 1 - USM 35
(14:02 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Hickbottom; J.Voisin at USM 34.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - USM 32
(14:28 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff at USM 35.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 26
(14:53 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 26. Catch made by A.Willis at USM 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff; M.Robinson at USM 32.

USA
Jaguars
 - Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 4:05 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - SALA 36
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Brooks punts 38 yards to USM 26 Center-T.Drosos. Fair catch by N.Brooks.
+9 YD
3 & 19 - SALA 27
(0:50 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 27. Catch made by O.Wells at SAB 27. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Stanley at SAB 36.
No Gain
2 & 19 - SALA 27
(1:27 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 27. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 27. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; N.Brooks at SAB 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 36
(2:10 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley sacked at SAB 27 for -9 yards (J.Ratcliff; B.Lewis)
+18 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 18
(2:44 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to SAB 36 for 18 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks; M.Shorts at SAB 36.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 12
(3:16 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at SAB 18.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 9
(3:51 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; T.Knight at SAB 12.
Kickoff
(3:58 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the SAB End Zone. B.McReynolds returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by L.Daniel; N.Brooks at SAB 23. PENALTY on SAB-T.Justice Offensive Holding 8 yards accepted.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 65 yards, 4:04 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:58 - 1st) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
+7 YD
3 & Goal - USM 7
(4:08 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to SAB End Zone for 7 yards. F.Gore for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & Goal - USM 7
(4:48 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to SAB 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 7.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 12
(5:26 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to SAB 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 7.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 23
(5:53 - 1st) C.Pittman rushed to SAB 12 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Thompson; J.Voisin at SAB 12.
+11 YD
3 & 6 - USM 34
(6:26 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to SAB 34. Catch made by L.Jones at SAB 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Thompson; M.Robinson at SAB 23.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - USM 33
(7:24 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to SAB 33. Catch made by C.Pittman at SAB 33. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 34.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 38
(7:45 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to SAB 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin; W.Thomas at SAB 33.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - USM 35
(8:02 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 35. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin; J.Miller at USM 47. PENALTY on SAB-R.Hyatt Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.

USA
Jaguars
 - Interception (6 plays, 33 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 10 - SALA 43
(8:12 - 1st) C.Bradley pass INTERCEPTED at USM 33. Intercepted by J.Stanley at USM 33. Tackled by J.McCulloch at USM 46. PENALTY on USM-N.Brooks Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SALA 43
(8:19 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 43
(8:50 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to USM 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Habas; Q.Bivens at USM 43.
+10 YD
3 & 2 - SALA 47
(9:23 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 47. Catch made by O.Wells at SAB 47. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Shorts at USM 43.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 41
(10:06 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 41. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at SAB 47.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 39
(10:39 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 39. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at SAB 41.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - USM 24
(10:50 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 53 yards to SAB 23 Center-T.Harvey. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 23. Pushed out of bounds by M.Shorts at SAB 39.
No Gain
3 & 11 - USM 24
(10:56 - 1st) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for USM.
+5 YD
2 & 16 - USM 19
(11:36 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 19. Catch made by C.Cavallo at USM 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin; J.Miller at USM 24.
Penalty
2 & 11 - USM 24
(11:46 - 1st) PENALTY on USM-G.Scott False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(12:16 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Thomas; C.Rias at USM 24.
Kickoff
(12:16 - 1st) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.

USA
Jaguars
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 66 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 9 - SALA 17
(12:28 - 1st) D.Guajardo 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SAB Holder-SAB.
Sack
3 & Goal - SALA 4
(12:59 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley sacked at USM 9 for -5 yards (S.Latham)
+3 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 7
(13:36 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to USM 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; J.Ratcliff at USM 4.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 8
(14:00 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to USM 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; S.Latham at USM 7.
+64 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 28
(14:32 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to USM 8 for 64 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at USM 8.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25
(15:00 - 1st) C.Bradley scrambles to SAB 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at SAB 28.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the SAB End Zone. Touchback.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores