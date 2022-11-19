Drive Chart
|
|
|SALA
|USM
USM
1 Pass
1 Rush
15 YDS
1:03 POS
+18 YD
2ND & 13 USM 22
3:15
T.Lowe pass complete to USM 22. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 22. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by SAB at USM 40. PENALTY on USM-USM Chop Block 11 yards accepted.
-3 YD
1ST & 10 USM 25
3:51
F.Gore rushed to USM 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at USM 22.
Kickoff
Kickoff
3:51
J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
SALA
3 Pass
1 Rush
64 YDS
1:43 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
3:51
D.Guajardo extra point is good.
+5 YD
2ND & Goal USM 5
4:00
C.Bradley pass complete to USM 5. Catch made by J.Wayne at USM 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Wayne for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
1ST & Goal USM 6
4:36
M.Lee rushed to USM 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at USM 5.
+29 YD
1ST & 10 USM 35
5:00
C.Bradley pass complete to USM 35. Catch made by C.Lacy at USM 35. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at USM 6.
+29 YD
1ST & 10 SALA 36
5:25
C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 36. Catch made by B.McReynolds at SAB 36. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; N.Brooks at USM 35.
Kickoff
Kickoff
5:34
B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the SAB End Zone. C.Lacy returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Daniel; B.Bourgeois at SAB 36.
USM
1 Pass
31 Rush
23 YDS
4:21 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 5 SALA 12
5:37
B.Bourgeois 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|8
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|3
|3
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|193
|100
|Total Plays
|29
|23
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|103
|34
|Rush Attempts
|17
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|2.4
|Yards Passing
|90
|66
|Comp. - Att.
|8-12
|7-9
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|3-31
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-38.0
|2-50.5
|Return Yards
|16
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-16
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|90
|PASS YDS
|66
|
|
|103
|RUSH YDS
|34
|
|
|193
|TOTAL YDS
|100
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|8/12
|90
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|6
|77
|0
|64
|
M. Lee 29 RB
|M. Lee
|2
|19
|0
|18
|
O. Wells 12 RB
|O. Wells
|5
|14
|0
|7
|
T. Justice 86 TE
|T. Justice
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|3
|-11
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|2
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
O. Wells 12 RB
|O. Wells
|2
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
J. Wayne 0 WR
|J. Wayne
|4
|2
|7
|1
|5
|
D. Voisin 9 WR
|D. Voisin
|2
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Thomas-Jones 8 TE
|D. Thomas-Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Voisin 2 S
|J. Voisin
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kiser 22 LB
|T. Kiser
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheriff 11 DL
|J. Sheriff
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Higdon 95 DL
|B. Higdon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coleman III 30 DL
|C. Coleman III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCulloch 65 OL
|J. McCulloch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robinson 7 CB
|M. Robinson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Thomas 99 DL
|W. Thomas
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 4 LB
|J. Miller
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hickbottom 12 DL
|J. Hickbottom
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thompson 13 S
|C. Thompson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rias 14 LB
|C. Rias
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|1/1
|27
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|1
|38.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|1
|36.0
|36
|0
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lowe 8 QB
|T. Lowe
|7/9
|66
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|11
|26
|1
|10
|
C. Pittman 2 RB
|C. Pittman
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Clay 20 RB
|K. Clay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Mims 21 WR
|T. Mims
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brownlee 1 WR
|J. Brownlee
|3
|2
|33
|0
|18
|
J. Caston 15 WR
|J. Caston
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
L. Jones 17 WR
|L. Jones
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Willis 11 RB
|A. Willis
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Cavallo 33 TE
|C. Cavallo
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Pittman 2 RB
|C. Pittman
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Brooks 0 DB
|N. Brooks
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stanley 21 S
|J. Stanley
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Gill 31 LB
|D. Gill
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahaffey 99 DE
|J. Mahaffey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Newsome 35 LB
|T. Newsome
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 96 DL
|J. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Quewon 7 DL
|D. Quewon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ratcliff 93 DL
|J. Ratcliff
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|
T. Knight 3 S
|T. Knight
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bivens 95 DT
|Q. Bivens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Habas 46 LB
|A. Habas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lewis 36 DT
|B. Lewis
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bourgeois 40 K
|B. Bourgeois
|1/1
|22
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hunt 16 P
|M. Hunt
|2
|50.5
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
