  Nov 20, 2019

The stakes will be high in the American Athletic Conference when No. 25 SMU plays at Navy on Saturday in Annapolis, Md.

The winner remains in contention for the West division title, while a loss would end hope of appearing in the AAC championship game. SMU and Navy both lost to Memphis (9-1, 5-1 AAC), and a second conference defeat would make it impossible to win the West due to any potential tiebreaker.

The winner at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium must still hope Memphis loses. The Tigers still play at South Florida and at home against Cincinnati, which leads the East Division.

The Midshipmen (7-2, 5-1) are attempting to rebound after having their five-game winning streak snapped at Notre Dame last week with a 52-20 loss.

Navy lost four fumbles, all of which led to scores for the Fighting Irish. Navy's starting offense amassed only 171 total yards in about the three quarters it was on the field.

"This one hurts. They kicked us in the teeth, kicked us in the gut. They got after us in all phases," Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo said. "We have to find a way to bounce back. We have a big game at home, and we're back in conference. Lick our wounds right now and move on.

"We've got to come back in conference against SMU, a really good team. It's our Senior Day and that's a really special day for us. When you have kind of a nightmare game like this, you want to put it away as quickly as you can."

Senior center Ford Higgins, one of four Navy captains, added: "The beautiful thing about this sport and the beautiful thing about life is there are always new opportunities. This one's over with, and we're blessed to have another one next week. Excited to move on and roll on."

SMU (9-1, 5-1) was off last week after outlasting East Carolina 59-51 on Nov. 9. Shane Buechele threw five touchdown passes and Xavier Jones broke one of Eric Dickerson's school records in the win, which came a week after the Mustangs lost their first game of the season, 54-48 at Memphis.

James Proche, who finished with 14 catches for 167 yards against East Carolina, broke Emmanuel Sanders' school record with his 35th career touchdown catch on his first score of the day. Buechele threw for 414 yards as the Mustangs finished with 636 total yards.

Jones, who ran for 157 yards, had three rushing touchdowns for the third time this season, giving him 18. His total touchdowns reached 20, one more than Dickerson had in 1981, all on the ground.

SMU's defense has allowed more than 50 points in consecutive weeks against Memphis and East Carolina, but the bye week might help.

"We certainly haven't played as well as we played up to this point the last two weeks. I think we're a little worn down," SMU coach Sonny Dykes said last week.

"We've had a lot of guys that have taken a lot of snaps on the defensive side of the ball. We didn't look as fast Saturday as we have up to this point. It's Week 11 of the season. I think having a couple days to recover will make a big difference."

--Field Level Media

Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.2% 3195 28 8 153
S. Buechele 249/388 3195 28 8
T. Gipson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 56 0 0 256.8
T. Gipson 3/3 56 0 0
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 30 0 0 352
T. Page 1/1 30 0 0
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
J. Proche 0/1 0 0 0
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
K. Freeman 0/1 0 0 0
D. Green 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 0 0 1 -33.3
D. Green 1/3 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
196 1063 18
X. Jones 196 1063 18 64
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
95 420 5
K. Freeman 95 420 5 68
T. McDaniel 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 223 3
T. McDaniel 37 223 3 48
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 63 2
S. Buechele 50 63 2 28
D. Green 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 39 0
D. Green 3 39 0 17
T. Gipson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
T. Gipson 7 37 0 11
M. Pierce 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 31 1
M. Pierce 10 31 1 7
T. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 25 0
T. Williams 10 25 0 5
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
U. Bentley IV 5 19 0 4
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
J. Proche 3 16 0 12
T. Lavine 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 12 1
T. Lavine 6 12 1 6
K. Granson 83 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
K. Granson 2 11 0 9
R. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
R. Roberson Jr. 2 7 0 6
C. Sanders 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
C. Sanders 2 4 0 3
W. Brown 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
W. Brown 1 1 0 1
R. Rice 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
R. Rice 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
88 1008 12
J. Proche 88 1008 12 52
R. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 803 6
R. Roberson Jr. 43 803 6 75
K. Granson 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 570 8
K. Granson 33 570 8 58
R. Rice 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 266 0
R. Rice 19 266 0 53
M. Gailliard 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 176 0
M. Gailliard 20 176 0 43
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 167 0
T. Page 12 167 0 40
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 79 2
X. Jones 18 79 2 12
C. Sanders 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 0
C. Sanders 3 44 0 32
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 37 0
K. Freeman 6 37 0 14
T. McDaniel 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
T. McDaniel 3 31 0 23
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
U. Bentley IV 1 30 0 30
J. Bell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 0
J. Bell 4 27 0 12
R. Becker 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
R. Becker 2 25 0 20
C. Wiggins 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
C. Wiggins 1 13 0 13
C. Rock 20 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Rock 1 11 0 11
T. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Williams 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Clemons 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
R. Clemons 0-0 0 4
P. Nelson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Nelson 0-0 0 1
T. Newman 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Newman 0-0 0 1
A. Johnson 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Johnson 0-0 0 2
C. Calloway 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Calloway 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Robledo 89 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/11 30/33
K. Robledo 9/11 0 30/33 57
R. Roberts 97 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 10/11
R. Roberts 1/2 0 10/11 13
L. Hogan 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/9
L. Hogan 1/1 0 6/9 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Navy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 758 5 3 177
M. Perry 32/60 758 5 3
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 49 1 0 313.9
C. Williams 2/3 49 1 0
P. Olsen 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 45 1 1 88.5
P. Olsen 2/8 45 1 1
C. Warren 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 18 0 0 125.6
C. Warren 1/2 18 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
182 1159 16
M. Perry 182 1159 16 67
N. Smith 43 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
105 512 7
N. Smith 105 512 7 77
J. Carothers 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 396 8
J. Carothers 47 396 8 58
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 247 1
T. Maloy 28 247 1 26
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 201 2
C. Williams 38 201 2 18
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 135 0
K. Makekau 15 135 0 41
I. Ruoss 32 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 109 1
I. Ruoss 29 109 1 26
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 103 0
M. Fells 14 103 0 31
P. Olsen 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 80 2
P. Olsen 34 80 2 13
G. Winn 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 43 0
G. Winn 5 43 0 24
J. Smith 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 36 0
J. Smith 4 36 0 13
M. Cooper 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 28 0
M. Cooper 3 28 0 11
C. Warren 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 28 0
C. Warren 3 28 0 18
J. Harris II 37 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 25 0
J. Harris II 9 25 0 7
T. Brannan 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
T. Brannan 1 20 0 20
T. King-El 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
T. King-El 5 18 0 11
D. Morris 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
D. Morris 2 16 0 9
T. Goslin 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -2 0
T. Goslin 4 -2 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Cooper 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 314 2
M. Cooper 12 314 2 58
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 177 2
C. Williams 6 177 2 80
R. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 130 0
R. Mitchell 4 130 0 74
J. Carothers 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 57 1
J. Carothers 2 57 1 31
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 56 0
K. Makekau 2 56 0 29
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 51 0
T. Maloy 2 51 0 33
C. Warren 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 1
C. Warren 4 42 1 17
O. Davis 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 1
O. Davis 2 32 1 23
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
M. Fells 3 11 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Perkins 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Perkins 0-0 0 1
D. Fagot 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Fagot 0-0 0 1
M. McMorris 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. McMorris 0-0 0 1
E. Fochtman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Fochtman 0-0 0 1
C. Garnes 45 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Garnes 0-0 0 2
K. Brennan 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Brennan 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Nichols 43 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/9 44/45
B. Nichols 7/9 0 44/45 65
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores