Drive Chart
UTAH
ARIZ

No. 7 Utah's offense worries Arizona

  • FLM
  • Nov 20, 2019

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has built his program on toughness, physical play and a strong running game.

This year's team has a little something extra.

The seventh-ranked Utes (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) are in the discussion for the College Football Playoff, mixing their traditional strengths with a downfield passing game that takes advantage of opponents' worries about senior running back Zack Moss, the school's career leading rusher.

"I love what we're doing offensively," said Whittingham, whose team plays at Arizona (4-6, 2-5) on Saturday night in Tucson, Ariz.

Utah, behind quarterback Tyler Huntley, is averaging 10.89 yards per pass attempt, the fourth-best mark in the country. The Utes also lead the conference and are 25th nationally in rushing (207.1 yards per game), while ranking third in the country in time of possession (34:36 per game).

"You've got one of the best running backs in the country," Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin told reporters of Moss, averaging a Pac-12-best 106.1 yards per game. "I think the quarterback is unbelievable, just the way he does things. He's extremely gifted, to be able to throw it and run as fast as he does."

Huntley is completing 74.2 percent of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and one interception. He threw for a season-high 335 yards on 18 attempts in last week's 49-3 win over UCLA.

Whittingham cited Huntley's "complete dedication and his complete immersion into the details of what he is doing" for the senior's improvement this season. "His preparation is outstanding," the coach said.

While Sumlin frets about how to stop Utah, his bigger concern might be how to move the ball on the Utes. The Wildcats have lost five games in a row, are coming off a 34-6 loss at Oregon and have a banged-up offensive line while going against their second consecutive top-10 opponent.

Due to injuries, Arizona used three first-time starters on the offensive line last week. The three injured linemen are all doubtful for this week, Sumlin said, adding that true freshman Jordan Morgan, who started at left tackle, might also be out after missing the second half with an injury.

At quarterback, Arizona has rotated senior Khalil Tate and true freshman Grant Gunnell in the past few games, with Gunnell starting last week. The two-QB look is likely to continue while the Wildcats lean on running back J.J. Taylor (640 yards, 5.2 per carry).

Utah, meanwhile, is No. 1 in the country in rushing defense (55.4 yards per game) and has held four of seven conference foes to seven points or fewer. John Penisini and Leki Fotu are 330-plus pound tackles in the middle of the line, while end Bradlee Anae has 10 sacks.

"He might not be the first pick of the draft, but you won't have to wait too long to hear his name called," Sumlin said of Anae, a senior. "He's extremely explosive. He's created double-teams and gotten his other guys open for the pass rush. He can defend the run and the pass."

Utah is one game up in the loss column over USC in the Pac-12 South, needing to beat Arizona and Colorado (or get one win coupled with a USC loss to UCLA on Saturday) to claim its second consecutive berth in the conference title game.

"The culture here we feel has been really good for many years and last year's team was similar to this year's," Whittingham said. "It just seems we've taken it up a notch this year."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
7 Utah 9-1 -----
Arizona 4-6 -----
Arizona Stadium Tucson, Arizona
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.2% 2397 13 1 190.1
T. Huntley 155/209 2397 13 1
D. Lisk 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 52 0 0 126.3
D. Lisk 7/9 52 0 0
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 34 1 0 111.6
J. Shelley 5/10 34 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
154 955 13
Z. Moss 154 955 13 91
D. Brumfield 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 237 1
D. Brumfield 51 237 1 30
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 221 5
T. Huntley 60 221 5 22
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 185 2
D. Henry-Cole 33 185 2 27
J. Wilmore 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 180 1
J. Wilmore 45 180 1 23
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 76 2
J. Dixon 13 76 2 15
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 61 1
D. Vickers 12 61 1 12
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 59 0
T. Green 19 59 0 17
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 43 1
D. Simpkins 8 43 1 13
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 31 1
J. Shelley 19 31 1 17
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
B. Covey 3 22 0 9
D. Lisk 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
D. Lisk 2 6 0 4
B. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Kuithe 1 5 0 5
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
S. Enis 1 1 0 1
B. Lennon 33 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
B. Lennon 1 -2 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Thompson 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 452 3
B. Thompson 17 452 3 82
B. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 406 4
B. Kuithe 22 406 4 69
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 288 1
Z. Moss 17 288 1 69
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 258 3
S. Nacua 12 258 3 83
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 252 0
D. Simpkins 22 252 0 54
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 250 1
J. Dixon 16 250 1 41
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 168 0
D. Vickers 14 168 0 26
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 137 0
S. Enis 11 137 0 41
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 85 1
C. Fotheringham 9 85 1 16
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 77 0
B. Covey 10 77 0 21
D. Brumfield 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 37 0
D. Brumfield 7 37 0 13
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 1
D. Henry-Cole 2 19 1 11
J. Wilmore 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Wilmore 2 13 0 7
H. Thedford 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
H. Thedford 2 12 0 11
A. Niumatalolo 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
A. Niumatalolo 1 10 0 10
D. Banton 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Banton 1 10 0 10
T. Perriman 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
T. Perriman 2 9 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
J. Blackmon 0-0 0 4
T. Burgess 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Burgess 0-0 0 1
D. Lloyd 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Lloyd 0-0 0 1
P. Tonga 49 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Tonga 0-0 0 1
T. Lewis 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Lewis 0-0 0 1
J. Broughton 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Broughton 0-0 0 1
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Johnson 0-0 0 2
F. Bernard 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
F. Bernard 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Redding 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/11 43/43
J. Redding 8/11 0 43/43 67
A. Strauch 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/2
A. Strauch 1/2 0 1/2 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arizona
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Tate 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.8% 1687 12 8 137
K. Tate 132/217 1687 12 8
G. Gunnell 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.9% 1143 9 1 155.9
G. Gunnell 93/139 1143 9 1
J. Joiner 10 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
J. Joiner 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
124 640 5
J. Taylor 124 640 5 40
G. Brightwell 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 363 5
G. Brightwell 60 363 5 94
K. Tate 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 331 3
K. Tate 78 331 3 84
N. Tilford 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 222 4
N. Tilford 31 222 4 28
D. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 195 1
D. Smith 31 195 1 47
D. Smith 38 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 147 1
D. Smith 17 147 1 47
M. Wiley 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 99 0
M. Wiley 29 99 0 17
B. Casteel 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
B. Casteel 4 22 0 9
N. Bombata 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
N. Bombata 2 12 0 7
G. Gunnell 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 9 0
G. Gunnell 28 9 0 12
T. Cunningham 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
T. Cunningham 1 -1 0 0
R. Rodriguez 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
R. Rodriguez 1 -3 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Joiner 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 391 3
J. Joiner 26 391 3 40
B. Casteel 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 376 3
B. Casteel 38 376 3 56
T. Cunningham 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 356 2
T. Cunningham 30 356 2 49
C. Peterson 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 344 2
C. Peterson 19 344 2 75
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 281 3
S. Berryhill III 18 281 3 57
J. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 260 0
J. Taylor 26 260 0 28
D. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 181 2
D. Smith 12 181 2 75
M. Wiley 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 165 0
M. Wiley 18 165 0 34
D. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 143 2
D. Dixon 14 143 2 24
T. Reid III 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 111 1
T. Reid III 5 111 1 75
J. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 59 1
J. Johnson 6 59 1 22
B. Wolma 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 58 1
B. Wolma 4 58 1 23
D. Smith 38 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 54 1
D. Smith 3 54 1 46
G. Brightwell 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 53 1
G. Brightwell 3 53 1 38
B. Curry 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 48 0
B. Curry 5 48 0 19
N. Tilford 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
N. Tilford 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Young Jr. 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Young Jr. 0-0 0 1
T. Fields II 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Fields II 0-0 0 1
J. Whittaker 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Whittaker 0-0 0 3
A. Pandy 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Pandy 0-0 0 1
C. Roland-Wallace 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Roland-Wallace 0-0 0 1
L. Burns 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
L. Burns 0-0 0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Havrisik 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/15 34/36
L. Havrisik 10/15 0 34/36 64
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View


  • EMICH
    NILL

    45
    17

    Final ESP2


  • OHIO
    BGREEN

    66
    24

    Final ESPU


  • AKRON
    MIAOH

    0
    0
    43 O/U
    -31
    Wed 7:30pm ESPU


  • TOLEDO
    BUFF

    0
    0
    54 O/U
    -8.5
    Wed 7:30pm ESP2


  • NCST
    GATECH

    0
    0
    49 O/U
    -2.5
    Thu 8:00pm ESPN


  • COLOST
    WYO

    0
    0
    50.5 O/U
    -6.5
    Fri 9:30pm ESP2


  • SAMF
    15AUBURN

    0
    0
    63.5 O/U
    -48.5
    Sat 12:00pm SECN


  • ILL
    17IOWA

    0
    0
    46.5 O/U
    -15.5
    Sat 12:00pm BTN


  • WCAR
    5BAMA

    0
    0
    60.5 O/U
    Sat 12:00pm ESPN


  • 10MINN
    NWEST

    0
    0
    39.5 O/U
    +13.5
    Sat 12:00pm ABC


  • 21OKLAST
    WVU

    0
    0
    59.5 O/U
    +7
    Sat 12:00pm ESP2


  • UCF
    TULANE

    0
    0
    69.5 O/U
    +6
    Sat 12:00pm CBSS


  • KANSAS
    22IOWAST

    0
    0
    58 O/U
    -24.5
    Sat 12:00pm


  • BALLST
    KENTST

    0
    0
    65 O/U
    +3.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESP+


  • BYU
    MA

    0
    0
    69 O/U
    +40.5
    Sat 12:00pm FLOF


  • ECU
    UCONN

    0
    0
    66.5 O/U
    +14
    Sat 12:00pm ESP3


  • MICHST
    RUT

    0
    0
    43.5 O/U
    +20.5
    Sat 12:00pm FS1


  • LIB
    UVA

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -17
    Sat 12:00pm


  • 8PSU
    2OHIOST

    0
    0
    56.5 O/U
    -18
    Sat 12:00pm FOX


  • AF
    NMEX

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    +22
    Sat 2:00pm ESP3


  • SALA
    GAST

    0
    0
    56.5 O/U
    -10
    Sat 2:00pm ESP+


  • BC
    16ND

    0
    0
    64 O/U
    -19
    Sat 2:30pm NBC


  • TXSTSM
    24APLST

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    -29.5
    Sat 2:30pm ESP+


  • GAS
    ARKST

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    +1
    Sat 3:00pm ESP+


  • PITT
    VATECH

    0
    0
    46.5 O/U
    -4
    Sat 3:30pm ESP2


  • TEXAS
    14BAYLOR

    0
    0
    59.5 O/U
    -5.5
    Sat 3:30pm FS1


  • NTEXAS
    RICE

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    +6.5
    Sat 3:30pm NFLN


  • LATECH
    UAB

    0
    0
    45.5 O/U
    -4.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • MERCER
    UNC

    0
    0
    64.5 O/U
    -38.5
    Sat 3:30pm


  • ETNST
    VANDY

    0
    0

    Sat 3:30pm SECN


  • WKY
    USM

    0
    0
    50 O/U
    -4
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • UCLA
    23USC

    0
    0
    63 O/U
    -13.5
    Sat 3:30pm ABC


  • 25SMU
    NAVY

    0
    0
    67 O/U
    -3.5
    Sat 3:30pm CBSS


  • TXAM
    4UGA

    0
    0
    45 O/U
    -13.5
    Sat 3:30pm CBS


  • MRSHL
    CHARLO

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    +7
    Sat 3:30pm FCBK


  • TNMART
    UK

    0
    0
    43.5 O/U
    -29.5
    Sat 3:30pm SECN


  • NEB
    MD

    0
    0
    62 O/U
    +4
    Sat 3:30pm BTN


  • 13MICH
    IND

    0
    0
    53 O/U
    +9
    Sat 3:30pm ESPN


  • CAL
    STNFRD

    0
    0
    41.5 O/U
    -3
    Sat 4:00pm PACN


  • SJST
    UNLV

    0
    0
    65.5 O/U
    +6
    Sat 4:00pm ATSN


  • 18MEMP
    SFLA

    0
    0
    59.5 O/U
    +14
    Sat 4:00pm ESPU


  • CUSE
    LVILLE

    0
    0
    62 O/U
    -9
    Sat 4:00pm ACCN


  • PURDUE
    12WISC

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    -24
    Sat 4:00pm FOX


  • UTEP
    NMEXST

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 4:00pm FLOF


  • ODU
    MTSU

    0
    0
    47 O/U
    -14.5
    Sat 4:30pm ESP3


  • TROY
    LALAF

    0
    0
    70.5 O/U
    -14
    Sat 5:00pm ESP+


  • CSTCAR
    LAMON

    0
    0
    64.5 O/U
    -6
    Sat 5:00pm ESP3


  • FAU
    TXSA

    0
    0
    56.5 O/U
    +20
    Sat 6:00pm ESP+


  • ARK
    1LSU

    0
    0
    69 O/U
    -44
    Sat 7:00pm ESPN


  • KSTATE
    TXTECH

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -2.5
    Sat 7:00pm FS1


  • MIAMI
    FIU

    0
    0
    49 O/U
    +20
    Sat 7:00pm CBSS


  • TEMPLE
    19CINCY

    0
    0
    46.5 O/U
    -10.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP2


  • HOU
    TULSA

    0
    0
    60 O/U
    -3
    Sat 7:30pm ESPU


  • 6OREG
    ARIZST

    0
    0
    54 O/U
    +14.5
    Sat 7:30pm ABC


  • TENN
    MIZZOU

    0
    0
    45.5 O/U
    -4
    Sat 7:30pm SECN


  • DUKE
    WAKE

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    -7
    Sat 7:30pm ACCN


  • ABIL
    MISSST

    0
    0
    56.5 O/U
    -36.5
    Sat 7:30pm SECN


  • TCU
    9OKLA

    0
    0
    65 O/U
    -18
    Sat 8:00pm FOX


  • OREGST
    WASHST

    0
    0
    75 O/U
    -10.5
    Sat 9:00pm PACN


  • WASH
    COLO

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    +14.5
    Sat 10:00pm ESPN


  • 7UTAH
    ARIZ

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    +22.5
    Sat 10:00pm FS1


  • 20BOISE
    UTAHST

    0
    0
    53 O/U
    +7.5
    Sat 10:30pm CBSS


  • NEVADA
    FRESNO

    0
    0
    51 O/U
    -13.5
    Sat 10:30pm ESP2


  • SDGST
    HAWAII

    0
    0
    50.5 O/U
    -3
    Sat 11:00pm FCBK
NCAA FB Scores