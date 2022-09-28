|
|
|ECU
|SFLA
USF, ECU look to rebound from tough losses
South Florida enters unfamiliar territory for its American Athletic Conference opener against visiting East Carolina on Saturday in Boca Raton, Fla.
The game was scheduled to be played in Tampa on the same day, but due to the approach of Hurricane Ian, South Florida moved the game to FAU's football stadium and changed the kickoff time to 2:30 p.m. ET.
Making matters more difficult for the Bulls (1-3, 0-0 AAC) is that they're still picking up the pieces from a 41-3 thrashing at the hands of Louisville last week.
Baylor transfer quarterback Gerry Bohanon had his worst outing of the season, going 9 for 17 for 62 yards and two interceptions. In four games with the Bulls, Bohanon has thrown for 569 yards and six picks without a touchdown.
Jeff Scott removed Bohanon from the game with the Bulls behind 31-0 in the third quarter, a benching the coach said was partly about Bohanon's health.
"I didn't want to lose our starting quarterback before we played our first conference game," Scott said. "He was banged up coming out of the Florida game and wasn't able to throw as much during the week in practice, but we felt like he could go. Once it got to that point, you've got to think about your entire season."
The Bulls take on East Carolina (2-2, 0-1) as it comes off a disappointing double-overtime loss in its AAC opener.
The Pirates took Navy to overtime after a back-and-forth fourth quarter. East Carolina could not score in the second overtime as it fell 23-20 at home.
East Carolina missed a game-tying extra point to lose to then-No. 13 NC State by one point in the season opener, then beat Old Dominion and FCS Campbell.
"They're sitting here two plays from being 4-0. It's tough," ECU coach Mike Houston said. "I'm proud of our kids. I'm proud of our leadership, because they've been the ones that have brought us here and kind of given us these opportunities and they continue to lead with a lot of maturity and determination."
The Pirates rank fourth in the AAC in scoring defense (18.8 ppg), while the offense is led by running back Keaton Mitchell and veteran quarterback Holton Ahlers. Mitchell's 386 rushing yards rank second in the conference, and Ahlers has thrown for 1,067 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
South Florida owns the all-time series lead 9-3, but East Carolina has won the past two meetings.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|278.3
|AVG PASS YDS
|154.3
|
|
|185.8
|AVG RUSH YDS
|165.0
|
|
|464
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|319.3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mitchell
|K. Mitchell
|46
|379
|3
|81
|
R. Harris
|R. Harris
|56
|198
|4
|41
|
M. Gunn Jr.
|M. Gunn Jr.
|8
|83
|0
|43
|
H. Ahlers
|H. Ahlers
|25
|63
|1
|20
|
M. Garcia
|M. Garcia
|2
|11
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Winstead
|I. Winstead
|28
|397
|1
|67
|
C. Johnson
|C. Johnson
|15
|223
|2
|39
|
J. Johnson
|J. Johnson
|15
|188
|1
|28
|
R. Jones
|R. Jones
|14
|119
|3
|23
|
S. Calhoun
|S. Calhoun
|5
|52
|1
|25
|
K. Mitchell
|K. Mitchell
|3
|37
|0
|37
|
R. Harris
|R. Harris
|6
|31
|1
|9
|
K. King
|K. King
|3
|30
|0
|12
|
J. Garner
|J. Garner
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
A. Jarman
|A. Jarman
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Gunn Jr.
|M. Gunn Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Hatfield
|J. Hatfield
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
O. Daffer
|O. Daffer
|4/6
|0
|14/17
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Bohanon
|G. Bohanon
|55/103
|569
|0
|6
|
K. Marsh
|K. Marsh
|4/11
|48
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Battie
|B. Battie
|36
|295
|3
|60
|
G. Bohanon
|G. Bohanon
|28
|136
|1
|15
|
J. Mangham
|J. Mangham
|24
|104
|3
|23
|
M. Dukes
|M. Dukes
|18
|80
|3
|28
|
K. Powell
|K. Powell
|10
|48
|1
|37
|
M. Hamilton
|M. Hamilton
|9
|23
|0
|12
|
J. Horn Jr.
|J. Horn Jr.
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Albritton
|J. Albritton
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
Y. Young
|Y. Young
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Atkins
|S. Atkins
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
O. Dollison
|O. Dollison
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|
K. Marsh
|K. Marsh
|1
|-13
|0
|0
|
A. Stokes
|A. Stokes
|1
|-22
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Weaver
|X. Weaver
|20
|252
|0
|50
|
O. Dollison
|O. Dollison
|6
|77
|0
|39
|
J. Horn Jr.
|J. Horn Jr.
|4
|62
|0
|29
|
S. Atkins
|S. Atkins
|3
|43
|0
|21
|
K. Brown
|K. Brown
|2
|39
|0
|20
|
Y. Terry
|Y. Terry
|4
|38
|0
|14
|
G. Greenwald
|G. Greenwald
|4
|37
|0
|16
|
J. Mangham
|J. Mangham
|4
|24
|0
|10
|
B. Battie
|B. Battie
|4
|17
|0
|5
|
A. Ajou
|A. Ajou
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
C. Carter
|C. Carter
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
G. Reynolds
|G. Reynolds
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
H. Willis
|H. Willis
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Dukes
|M. Dukes
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Boyles
|D. Boyles
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Curry
|J. Curry
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Brown
|A. Brown
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. LaPointe
|M. LaPointe
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader
|S. Shrader
|3/5
|0
|11/11
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SCST
SC
0
055.5 O/U
-37.5
Thu 7:00pm SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
0
060 O/U
-24.5
Thu 8:00pm ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
0
063 O/U
+4.5
Fri 7:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
0
039 O/U
-6
Fri 8:00pm FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
+2.5
Fri 10:30pm ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
0
043 O/U
-14.5
Fri 11:00pm CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
0
054 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
0
043.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
0
051 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
0
042 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
NAVY
AF
0
038.5 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
0
068.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
0
051 O/U
-19
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
0
057 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
0
053.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
0
050 O/U
-22
Sat 1:30pm ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
0
059 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
0
054.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
0
053.5 O/U
-20
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
0
057.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
0
061 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
0
051.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
0
052.5 O/U
+24
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
0
058 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
0
050.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
060 O/U
-8.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
0
052 O/U
-26.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
065 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
0
056.5 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
059.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
0
051.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
0
064 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
0
068 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
062 O/U
-10.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SALA
UL
0
047.5 O/U
+9
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
0
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
0
053.5 O/U
-4
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
LIB
ODU
0
041.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
0
050 O/U
+3
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
TULSA
0
058.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
045.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
0
056 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
060 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
039.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+28
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
049 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
062 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
049 O/U
-22
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
060.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
064 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SMU
UCF
0
064.5 O/U
-3
Sun 1:00pm