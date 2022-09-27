|
|
|PURDUE
|MINN
No. 21 Minnesota faces Purdue, aims to stay unbeaten
No. 21 Minnesota faces Purdue, aims to stay unbeaten
After a 34-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday, Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said that sometimes the difference between being a team or just simply being a group boils down to defensive culture and intensity.
If that's true, the Golden Gophers are as much of a team as anyone in college football.
No. 21 Minnesota (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) will look to continue terrorizing opposing offenses on Saturday when it faces Purdue (2-2, 0-1) in a conference matchup at Minneapolis.
The Gophers have allowed just 24 points this season. They've also allowed the fewest average yards per game in the nation (187.8), with the next-closest team, Alabama, at 201.2.
Thanks to those impressive defensive numbers and a lethal rushing attack, Minnesota has slid into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season.
"I think any time that happens, that's good for the brand of the University of Minnesota, period. It's good for our president, it's good for our admissions, it's good for everything," Fleck said. "Enrollment's up. You get even higher quality students to come here that continue to do medical research, change the world, do things like that.
"Now, that doesn't mean anything necessarily inside of our program. We have a lot of guys who have had that happen before. They've been there. They understand how the external message will get louder, but the internal message has to be the loudest."
One player who has experience in the program is senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim, the centerpiece of one of the top backfields in the country.
Minnesota has averaged the second-most yards per game on the ground (294.5) and has 17 rushing touchdowns, which is tied with Michigan for first. Ibrahim has rushed for over 100 yards in each of his first four games. He has eight touchdowns, including at least one TD in each game.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm knows his defense can't overreact to the run, because if it does, it'll get picked apart by Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan.
"The sound running game, once you start to want to commit more guys, they're going to get you on a deep pass over the top," Brohm said. "And if they're allowed to do that, then they're just going to continue to roll."
The Boilermakers will need to tune up things in that department if they want to have any chance of slowing Minnesota. Purdue allowed 419 yards in a 28-26 win over Florida Atlantic last Saturday and gave up a touchdown with seven seconds remaining one week earlier while falling 32-29 against Syracuse.
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell also will look for revenge on Saturday.
With his team trailing 20-13 in the fourth quarter against Minnesota last season, O'Connell threw an interception on the Boilermakers' last offensive drive. Morgan then kneeled twice to run out the clock, handing Purdue its fourth consecutive loss against its conference rival.
Minnesota has dominated the all-time series lately, winning eight of the last nine meetings.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|308.8
|AVG PASS YDS
|248.5
|
|
|137.8
|AVG RUSH YDS
|294.5
|
|
|446.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|543
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Connell
|A. O'Connell
|85/132
|991
|8
|1
|
A. Burton
|A. Burton
|24/32
|199
|3
|1
|
M. Alaimo
|M. Alaimo
|5/7
|37
|0
|0
|
B. Allen
|B. Allen
|1/3
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Downing
|D. Downing
|40
|204
|2
|30
|
D. Mockobee
|D. Mockobee
|27
|137
|2
|15
|
K. Doerue
|K. Doerue
|18
|64
|3
|9
|
K. Lewis
|K. Lewis
|17
|62
|0
|12
|
T. Tracy
|T. Tracy
|5
|56
|0
|17
|
A. Burton
|A. Burton
|10
|30
|0
|10
|
M. Alaimo
|M. Alaimo
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
T. Sheffield
|T. Sheffield
|2
|1
|0
|7
|
A. O'Connell
|A. O'Connell
|3
|-10
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Jones
|C. Jones
|41
|533
|7
|55
|
P. Durham
|P. Durham
|17
|150
|2
|23
|
T. Sheffield
|T. Sheffield
|11
|116
|1
|18
|
M. Rice
|M. Rice
|5
|90
|0
|26
|
T. Tracy
|T. Tracy
|13
|78
|0
|19
|
D. Burks
|D. Burks
|5
|69
|0
|30
|
D. Mockobee
|D. Mockobee
|7
|67
|0
|28
|
P. Piferi
|P. Piferi
|3
|34
|1
|26
|
B. Thompson
|B. Thompson
|3
|28
|0
|18
|
D. Downing
|D. Downing
|2
|21
|0
|15
|
K. Doerue
|K. Doerue
|3
|17
|0
|8
|
P. Terrell
|P. Terrell
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
A. Maxwell
|A. Maxwell
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Biber
|D. Biber
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Sullivan
|C. Sullivan
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Macias
|J. Macias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Allen
|C. Allen
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Jefferson
|C. Jefferson
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Fineran
|M. Fineran
|2/4
|0
|17/18
|0
|
C. Krockover
|C. Krockover
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan
|T. Morgan
|61/79
|886
|7
|1
|
A. Kaliakmanis
|A. Kaliakmanis
|3/5
|67
|0
|0
|
C. Kramer
|C. Kramer
|5/8
|41
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim
|M. Ibrahim
|89
|567
|8
|34
|
T. Potts
|T. Potts
|53
|291
|3
|16
|
B. Williams
|B. Williams
|22
|160
|1
|22
|
T. Morgan
|T. Morgan
|13
|52
|3
|15
|
P. Jelen
|P. Jelen
|5
|39
|1
|30
|
C. Kramer
|C. Kramer
|4
|26
|0
|11
|
J. Nubin
|J. Nubin
|9
|26
|0
|7
|
M. Grand
|M. Grand
|6
|12
|0
|4
|
A. Kaliakmanis
|A. Kaliakmanis
|5
|11
|1
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Autman-Bell
|C. Autman-Bell
|11
|214
|1
|54
|
M. Brown-Stephens
|M. Brown-Stephens
|12
|180
|0
|35
|
B. Spann-Ford
|B. Spann-Ford
|11
|167
|1
|45
|
D. Wright
|D. Wright
|7
|112
|1
|26
|
C. Geary
|C. Geary
|6
|85
|1
|26
|
D. Jackson
|D. Jackson
|5
|68
|2
|23
|
L. Brockington
|L. Brockington
|4
|66
|0
|36
|
M. Ibrahim
|M. Ibrahim
|4
|33
|0
|17
|
N. Kallerup
|N. Kallerup
|2
|22
|1
|16
|
B. Williams
|B. Williams
|3
|20
|0
|10
|
T. Potts
|T. Potts
|2
|15
|0
|14
|
J. Geers
|J. Geers
|2
|12
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Howden
|J. Howden
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Striggow
|D. Striggow
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Smith
|T. Smith
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Walley
|J. Walley
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett
|M. Trickett
|5/5
|0
|24/24
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SCST
SC
0
055.5 O/U
-37.5
Thu 7:00pm SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
0
060 O/U
-24.5
Thu 8:00pm ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
0
063 O/U
+4.5
Fri 7:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
0
039 O/U
-6
Fri 8:00pm FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
+2.5
Fri 10:30pm ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
0
043 O/U
-14.5
Fri 11:00pm CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
0
054 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
0
043.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
0
051 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
0
042 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
NAVY
AF
0
038.5 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
0
068.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
0
051 O/U
-19
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
0
057 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
0
053.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
0
050 O/U
-22
Sat 1:30pm ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
0
059 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
0
054.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
0
053.5 O/U
-20
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
0
057.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
0
061 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
0
051.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
0
052.5 O/U
+24
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
0
058 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
0
050.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
060 O/U
-8.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
0
052 O/U
-26.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
065 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
0
056.5 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
059.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
0
051.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
0
064 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
0
068 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
062 O/U
-10.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SALA
UL
0
047.5 O/U
+9
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
0
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
0
053.5 O/U
-4
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
LIB
ODU
0
041.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
0
050 O/U
+3
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
TULSA
0
058.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
045.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
0
056 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
060 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
039.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+28
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
049 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
062 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
049 O/U
-22
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
060.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
064 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SMU
UCF
0
064.5 O/U
-3
Sun 1:00pm