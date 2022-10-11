|
|
|PSU
|MICH
No. 5 Michigan hosts No. 10 Penn State in Big Ten showdown
Jim Harbaugh cannot downplay the excitement surrounding the Penn State-Michigan Top 10 showdown in Ann Arbor on Saturday.
"Big, big, big game," the Wolverines coach said during his Monday press conference. "If anybody was watching football yesterday on television, the pro games, seems like every commercial break there was an advertisement for the Michigan-Penn State game.
"So if anybody wasn't realizing that this was a big game, there were constant reminders yesterday."
The game features Big Ten powerhouses, two of the 15 remaining undefeated FBS teams. It marks the first time since 1997 that both the fifth-ranked Wolverines and 10th-ranked Nittany Lions have been in the Top 10 at the time of the game.
Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) is coming off a 31-10 road victory over Indiana. The game was tied at halftime but the Wolverines outscored the Hoosiers 21-0 in the second half.
"If you are going to reach the promised land, you need those unique games where the team has showed what it's capable of doing," Harbaugh said. "Defining moments in the second half of a ballgame.
"There's a lot to keep us humble and things that we have to improve on. But it did also give us a glimpse of what we can do."
Quarterback J.J. McCarthy had his best statistical outing since being named the starter after the second game of the season. He passed for a career-best 304 yards and three touchdowns, two to Cornelius Johnson.
"He's shown no signs of going out there and being timid," Harbaugh said in a radio interview. "He's playing his game. Which is exactly what we want him to do. Keep being him and his preparation has been right on the mark."
Blake Corum continues what has become a Heisman Trophy push with 124 rushing yards and his 11th touchdown of the season. The defense recorded seven sacks, increasing its season total to 22.
That pass rush becomes more fearsome when Michigan gets the lead.
"They've done a good job of making people one dimensional," Penn State coach James Franklin said. "People have gotten away from the run game because they've gotten down by too many points."
The Wolverines' pass rushers will be chasing a familiar foe. Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford passed for 205 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 45 yards in last season's meeting, when Michigan prevailed 21-17. This season, Clifford has completed 62 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and only two interceptions.
He passed for just 140 yards against Northwestern last Saturday as the defense carried the team to a 17-7 victory. The Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0) held Northwestern to 31 rushing yards on 28 carries. Penn State has held four of its five opponents under 100 rushing yards, allowing 79.6 yards per game.
It will be tested by Corum on Saturday. Penn State will counter with a two-pronged rushing attack. Nicholas Singelton is averaging 7.3 yards a carry (with five TDs), while Kaytron Allen has averaged 5.3 yards and has three touchdowns. Clifford has four rushing touchdowns this season.
Michigan leads the all-time series between the schools 15-10. If the Wolverines can add to that win total, they have a good chance of being undefeated entering their last two games against Illinois (No. 24) and Ohio State (No. 2).
"It's going to be a challenge.," Franklin said. "This is why you come to a place like Penn State, to play in a game like this."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|251.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|246.3
|
|
|192.6
|AVG RUSH YDS
|212.3
|
|
|443.6
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|458.7
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford
|S. Clifford
|85/137
|1030
|9
|2
|
D. Allar
|D. Allar
|12/19
|163
|2
|0
|
C. Veilleux
|C. Veilleux
|6/8
|37
|0
|0
|
K. Lambert-Smith
|K. Lambert-Smith
|1/1
|25
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Singleton
|N. Singleton
|63
|463
|5
|70
|
K. Allen
|K. Allen
|57
|303
|3
|37
|
K. Lee
|K. Lee
|24
|88
|0
|12
|
S. Clifford
|S. Clifford
|26
|67
|4
|20
|
D. Ford
|D. Ford
|7
|37
|0
|30
|
T. Smith
|T. Smith
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
D. Allar
|D. Allar
|6
|5
|0
|8
|
P. Washington
|P. Washington
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Holzworth
|T. Holzworth
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Veilleux
|C. Veilleux
|2
|-4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Washington
|P. Washington
|20
|285
|0
|43
|
B. Strange
|B. Strange
|15
|231
|4
|67
|
M. Tinsley
|M. Tinsley
|19
|225
|3
|34
|
K. Lambert-Smith
|K. Lambert-Smith
|9
|104
|1
|29
|
H. Wallace III
|H. Wallace III
|7
|86
|0
|26
|
T. Warren
|T. Warren
|4
|39
|0
|16
|
K. Allen
|K. Allen
|3
|38
|0
|22
|
D. Ford
|D. Ford
|5
|31
|0
|12
|
L. Clifford
|L. Clifford
|3
|31
|0
|20
|
O. Evans
|O. Evans
|2
|30
|1
|32
|
K. Dinkins
|K. Dinkins
|1
|28
|1
|28
|
S. Clifford
|S. Clifford
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
K. Lee
|K. Lee
|3
|23
|1
|10
|
K. Saunders
|K. Saunders
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
T. Johnson
|T. Johnson
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
J. Dottin
|J. Dottin
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
M. Meiga
|M. Meiga
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
N. Singleton
|N. Singleton
|3
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Smith
|T. Smith
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dixon
|J. Dixon
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|0-0
|0
|2
|
Z. Wheatley
|Z. Wheatley
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar
|J. Pinegar
|4/6
|0
|20/22
|0
|
S. Sahaydak
|S. Sahaydak
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCarthy
|J. McCarthy
|94/120
|1152
|9
|1
|
C. McNamara
|C. McNamara
|14/25
|180
|1
|1
|
D. Warren
|D. Warren
|3/6
|70
|0
|0
|
A. Bowman
|A. Bowman
|6/7
|60
|1
|0
|
B. Mann
|B. Mann
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|
A. Orji
|A. Orji
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|
A. Maddox
|A. Maddox
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Corum
|B. Corum
|118
|735
|11
|50
|
D. Edwards
|D. Edwards
|27
|134
|2
|25
|
C. Stokes
|C. Stokes
|23
|112
|1
|21
|
J. McCarthy
|J. McCarthy
|21
|90
|1
|20
|
I. Gash
|I. Gash
|9
|77
|1
|38
|
A. Orji
|A. Orji
|6
|37
|2
|19
|
D. Hughes
|D. Hughes
|6
|35
|0
|16
|
R. Bell
|R. Bell
|3
|23
|1
|16
|
R. Wilson
|R. Wilson
|1
|21
|1
|21
|
T. Dunlap
|T. Dunlap
|5
|17
|0
|5
|
D. Warren
|D. Warren
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Henning
|A. Henning
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
H. Donohue
|H. Donohue
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
L. Franklin
|L. Franklin
|3
|6
|0
|2
|
C. McNamara
|C. McNamara
|4
|-30
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell
|R. Bell
|30
|390
|1
|49
|
L. Schoonmaker
|L. Schoonmaker
|23
|229
|2
|31
|
R. Wilson
|R. Wilson
|12
|224
|3
|61
|
C. Johnson
|C. Johnson
|12
|182
|3
|54
|
A. Anthony
|A. Anthony
|5
|75
|0
|29
|
M. Bredeson
|M. Bredeson
|4
|74
|0
|56
|
D. Edwards
|D. Edwards
|7
|68
|1
|33
|
A. Henning
|A. Henning
|6
|60
|0
|16
|
E. All
|E. All
|3
|36
|0
|22
|
C. Loveland
|C. Loveland
|4
|33
|0
|16
|
B. Corum
|B. Corum
|4
|20
|0
|9
|
L. Franklin
|L. Franklin
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
C. Stokes
|C. Stokes
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Hibner
|M. Hibner
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
T. Morris
|T. Morris
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
H. Neff
|H. Neff
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Clemons
|D. Clemons
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Dunlap
|T. Dunlap
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
P. O'Leary
|P. O'Leary
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Walker
|A. Walker
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Moody
|J. Moody
|9/12
|0
|30/30
|0
|
R. Andersen
|R. Andersen
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|
T. Doman
|T. Doman
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UL
MRSHL
3
7
Delay ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
0
054 O/U
+3
Thu 7:00pm FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
0
046 O/U
-23.5
Thu 7:00pm ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
0
057 O/U
-12.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
0
063.5 O/U
+33.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
0
055.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
0
059 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
0
049.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
0
062.5 O/U
-9
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
046 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
0
039 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
0
056 O/U
-12
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
0
046.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:30pm
-
BUFF
UMASS
0
046.5 O/U
+17
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
CAL
COLO
0
048 O/U
+14.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UCONN
BALLST
0
047.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
ARK
BYU
0
066 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
0
065.5 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
0
063.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
GRDWB
LIB
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
0
061.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MD
IND
0
061.5 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
0
042 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
0
066 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
0
058 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU
0
068.5 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
0
047 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
VANDY
1UGA
0
058.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
WKY
MTSU
0
068 O/U
+8
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
25JMAD
GAS
0
067 O/U
+12
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
068 O/U
-6.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TULANE
SFLA
0
055 O/U
+12
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
WISC
MICHST
0
049.5 O/U
+7
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
073 O/U
-14
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
RICE
FAU
0
056 O/U
-4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
USM
0
055 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
0
051.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
LSU
FLA
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
045.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
051 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
0
058 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
0
049 O/U
+4
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
0
056 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
STNFRD
ND
0
053.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NMEX
NMEXST
0
037.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
0
067 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
052.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
AF
UNLV
0
050 O/U
+10
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
047 O/U
+8.5
Sat 10:45pm FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
049.5 O/U
+6.5
Sun 12:00am