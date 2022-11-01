|
|
|OREG
|COLO
No. 8 Oregon can stay unbeaten in Pac-12 vs. Colorado
Oregon's seven straight wins have the Ducks ranked No. 8 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season, and they'll be heavy favorites to make it eight against Colorado in a matchup of the top and bottom teams in the Pac-12 Saturday afternoon in Boulder, Colo.
Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) might need the style points from a blowout win just to keep pace for a shot at a top-four spot in the CFP. But there is no overlooking the Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4) for the Ducks to get to the Pac-12 championship game, and perhaps even more success.
The Ducks are lighting up the scoreboard on offense. Since a 49-3 loss to now-CFP No. 3 Georgia to open the season, Oregon has not lost and has scored no fewer than 41 points in each of its seven straight wins.
Oregon has won 27 straight games when the Ducks scored 40 or more points. The Ducks have totaled 500 or more yards of offense in five straight games and have given up just one sack this season.
Quarterback Bo Nix leads the way on offense. He has three games with three rushing touchdowns, leads the conference in rushing touchdowns with 11 and has thrown 20 touchdown passes.
Oregon's offense averages 525.8 yards per game to lead the Pac-12. Conversely, Colorado is last in the league in total offense at 295.3 yards per game.
Defensive back Christian Gonzalez, who was a top player for Colorado in his two seasons there before transferring to Oregon prior to this season, had eight tackles and blocked a field goal last weekend at Cal. Gonzalez will face his former team Saturday.
"We're going to celebrate our wins, but as an offense and as a defense there's things we've got to work on," Gonzalez said, per Oregon's athletics website. "We can finish out a game better as a defense. It's just getting back to work, being humble and hungry."
Colorado will face its third top-12 program of the season in Oregon, as TCU and UCLA have risen to Nos. 7 and 12, respectively. The Buffaloes still have at least two more current top-25 opponents on their schedule, Southern California and Utah.
In a 42-34 home loss to Arizona State last week, Colorado scored a season-high 34 points. Jordyn Tyson had an 88-yard punt return for a score and caught a 58-yard touchdown pass for the Buffaloes.
Deion Smith rushed for 111 yards, a career high.
Defensively, Colorado struggled in pass coverage against the Sun Devils and were often victimized by big plays. Arizona State had 15 plays in which it gained at least 10 rushing yards or at least 15 yards on a pass completion.
"Our offense goes and has a tremendous drive, the defense has to get a stop," Colorado interim head coach Mike Sanford said via the team website. "Those are the things I believe we're going to piece together throughout the course of these next four weeks."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|290.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|182.3
|
|
|235.8
|AVG RUSH YDS
|113.0
|
|
|525.8
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|295.3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix
|B. Nix
|180/249
|2221
|20
|5
|
T. Thompson
|T. Thompson
|10/18
|80
|0
|2
|
B. Irving
|B. Irving
|1/1
|18
|0
|0
|
J. Butterfield
|J. Butterfield
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Irving
|B. Irving
|89
|568
|2
|36
|
N. Whittington
|N. Whittington
|74
|475
|2
|55
|
B. Nix
|B. Nix
|60
|441
|11
|80
|
S. Dollars
|S. Dollars
|28
|173
|1
|20
|
J. James
|J. James
|34
|136
|4
|24
|
B. Cardwell
|B. Cardwell
|11
|76
|1
|16
|
K. Haasenritter
|K. Haasenritter
|7
|37
|1
|9
|
D. Thornton
|D. Thornton
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Matavao
|M. Matavao
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
T. Thompson
|T. Thompson
|2
|1
|0
|2
|
S. McGee
|S. McGee
|3
|-11
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Franklin
|T. Franklin
|38
|595
|5
|50
|
C. Cota
|C. Cota
|24
|319
|1
|49
|
K. Hutson
|K. Hutson
|21
|260
|0
|55
|
B. Irving
|B. Irving
|16
|206
|3
|37
|
T. Ferguson
|T. Ferguson
|20
|194
|5
|23
|
S. Dollars
|S. Dollars
|14
|134
|0
|39
|
D. Thornton
|D. Thornton
|8
|129
|0
|42
|
M. Matavao
|M. Matavao
|7
|101
|0
|24
|
N. Whittington
|N. Whittington
|10
|96
|1
|29
|
S. McGee
|S. McGee
|11
|67
|0
|15
|
P. Herbert
|P. Herbert
|4
|65
|1
|40
|
C. McCormick
|C. McCormick
|9
|64
|3
|17
|
B. Cardwell
|B. Cardwell
|4
|34
|1
|13
|
B. Nix
|B. Nix
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Chapman
|C. Chapman
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Delgado
|J. Delgado
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. James
|J. James
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Kasper
|K. Kasper
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Haasenritter
|K. Haasenritter
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Addison
|B. Addison
|0-0
|0
|2
|
T. Bridges
|T. Bridges
|0-0
|0
|3
|
M. Funa
|M. Funa
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Florence
|J. Florence
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Gonzalez
|C. Gonzalez
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis
|C. Lewis
|8/8
|0
|43/43
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Shrout
|J. Shrout
|56/130
|729
|5
|4
|
O. McCown
|O. McCown
|57/100
|600
|2
|2
|
J. Tyson
|J. Tyson
|1/1
|37
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|70
|354
|2
|25
|
C. Offerdahl
|C. Offerdahl
|36
|163
|0
|14
|
A. Hankerson
|A. Hankerson
|38
|140
|2
|11
|
J. Stacks
|J. Stacks
|27
|96
|1
|19
|
A. Fontenot
|A. Fontenot
|20
|84
|0
|21
|
O. McCown
|O. McCown
|27
|38
|2
|20
|
M. Bell
|M. Bell
|2
|10
|0
|16
|
J. Hestera
|J. Hestera
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Sneed II
|R. Sneed II
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Carter
|D. Carter
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Russell
|B. Russell
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Capolungo
|D. Capolungo
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|
J. Tyson
|J. Tyson
|3
|-4
|0
|1
|
J. Shrout
|J. Shrout
|16
|-20
|0
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Tyson
|J. Tyson
|17
|333
|3
|58
|
D. Arias
|D. Arias
|19
|309
|1
|42
|
M. Lemonious-Craig
|M. Lemonious-Craig
|17
|243
|2
|38
|
R. Sneed II
|R. Sneed II
|14
|113
|0
|20
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|10
|86
|0
|41
|
B. Russell
|B. Russell
|9
|63
|0
|14
|
J. Hestera
|J. Hestera
|6
|57
|0
|21
|
C. Offerdahl
|C. Offerdahl
|2
|47
|0
|36
|
J. Jackson
|J. Jackson
|3
|46
|0
|28
|
M. Bell
|M. Bell
|11
|35
|0
|15
|
T. Robinson
|T. Robinson
|3
|31
|0
|12
|
C. Sowell
|C. Sowell
|2
|23
|0
|14
|
C. Fauria
|C. Fauria
|3
|23
|0
|15
|
E. Olsen
|E. Olsen
|5
|21
|0
|10
|
C. Penry
|C. Penry
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Hankerson
|A. Hankerson
|4
|9
|0
|5
|
A. Smith
|A. Smith
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
A. Fontenot
|A. Fontenot
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Stacks
|J. Stacks
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Becker
|C. Becker
|9/10
|0
|13/14
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UTEP
RICE
0
047 O/U
-4
Thu 7:00pm CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
0
064 O/U
+3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
0
048 O/U
+10
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
0
040 O/U
-15.5
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
0
054.5 O/U
-4.5
Fri 10:30pm ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:30am CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
0
039.5 O/U
-4
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
MD
WISC
0
049.5 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
MINN
NEB
0
046 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
0
057.5 O/U
+38
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
0
057 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
0
069 O/U
-8.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
0
040.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
0
060.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
072 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
0
040.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:30pm
-
MRSHL
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+3
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
0
061.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
USM
0
048 O/U
-2
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
0
048 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
0
040.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
0
043.5 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
0
064.5 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
0
063 O/U
+31.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
0
050.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
0
066.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
0
052 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm
-
25UCF
MEMP
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
049.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
0
050 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
0
062 O/U
-21
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
0
061 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
044.5 O/U
-19
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
0
061.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
UL
0
043 O/U
+4
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
052 O/U
-1.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
056.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-8
Sat 7:00pm FS2
-
HOU
SMU
0
066.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
0
054.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
047 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
068 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
051.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
044 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
053 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
048.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+4
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
045 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
063.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2