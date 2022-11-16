|
|
|UAB
|LSU
No. 6 LSU continues climb with SEC title shot secured
LSU's four consecutive SEC wins secured the West Division title and a spot in the conference championship game against top-ranked Georgia.
But the No. 6 Tigers (8-2, 6-1) still have regular-season work ahead the next two weeks.
They will conclude their home schedule when they step out of conference play to face UAB on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, La. Then they will visit Texas A&M before heading to Atlanta for the title game Dec. 3.
LSU was unranked entering its first season under head coach Brian Kelly. As soon as it appeared in the rankings or the first time, LSU was whipped by then-undefeated Tennessee 40-13. But the Tigers haven't lost since, producing one of the most surprising seasons in college football.
Kelly said his focus this season was on building a foundation, not necessarily seeking a specific number of victories or titles.
"I didn't put any wins or losses on this team," Kelly said. "I put, 'I want to play hard, I want to be better in November, I want to teach them how to win'. I think we've hit all of those markers, and that's kind of where I wanted this program to be. I think we're at where we should be at this time."
After upsetting Alabama 33-32 in overtime two weeks ago, the Tigers went to Arkansas last week and struggled before edging the Razorbacks 13-10. They wrapped up the West a few hours later when Alabama held off Ole Miss.
"Winning is a habit and losing is a habit," Kelly said. "What we can take out of that game is they have done the things necessary to make winning a habit. They found a way to win that football game."
UAB (5-5, 3-4 Conference USA) needs a win in its final two games to become bowl eligible. It's coming off one of its most impressive victories of the season, a 42-21 triumph against North Texas in the home finale.
The Blazers finished 5-1 at home and are 0-4 on the road. But all of the road losses - against Liberty, Rice, Western Kentucky and Florida Atlantic - have been by seven or fewer points. Their lone home loss was a 44-38 set-back against UTSA in double overtime.
"Every loss came down to the end and we had opportunities to either win the game or tie the game, and that's tough," first-year coach Bryant Vincent said. "It challenges your character, it challenges your mentality, and that's something that this football team has never strayed from."
The Blazers rank 29th nationally in yards allowed (338.4 total yards per game).
In the victory against North Texas, DeWayne McBride rushed for three touchdowns, giving him a school-record 17 this season. He has 10 straight 100-yard rushing games and UAB ranks sixth in the FBS with 247.1 yards per game. McBride is second with 1,407 yards.
"We realize that we're going into Tiger Stadium in a night game," UAB coach Bryant Vincent said. "They're ranked sixth in the country, they're going to play for the SEC championship. This is a game that our players and this football team, we're not going to back down."
--Field Level Media
|
|208.7
|AVG PASS YDS
|240.3
|
|
|246.4
|AVG RUSH YDS
|184.9
|
|
|455.1
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|425.2
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hopkins
|D. Hopkins
|99/148
|1467
|8
|2
|
J. Zeno
|J. Zeno
|54/92
|620
|5
|3
|
R. Davis
|R. Davis
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McBride
|D. McBride
|204
|1404
|17
|68
|
J. Brown Jr.
|J. Brown Jr.
|114
|689
|4
|54
|
D. Hopkins
|D. Hopkins
|40
|116
|2
|61
|
J. Zeno
|J. Zeno
|28
|99
|1
|23
|
L. Witherspoon
|L. Witherspoon
|9
|56
|2
|33
|
T. Curry
|T. Curry
|10
|45
|0
|14
|
L. Beebe
|L. Beebe
|3
|32
|0
|18
|
A. Gates
|A. Gates
|8
|14
|0
|6
|
T. Jones
|T. Jones
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
S. Thomas V
|S. Thomas V
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Shropshire
|T. Shropshire
|30
|612
|4
|68
|
T. Palmer
|T. Palmer
|27
|461
|2
|75
|
S. Rudolph
|S. Rudolph
|12
|235
|2
|59
|
T. Jones
|T. Jones
|27
|207
|1
|64
|
J. Brown Jr.
|J. Brown Jr.
|17
|114
|0
|21
|
B. Damous
|B. Damous
|9
|104
|1
|33
|
F. Farrier II
|F. Farrier II
|7
|98
|1
|27
|
D. Boykin
|D. Boykin
|7
|74
|0
|15
|
R. Davis
|R. Davis
|6
|74
|0
|36
|
B. Dalton
|B. Dalton
|4
|63
|0
|32
|
T. McDonald
|T. McDonald
|5
|28
|2
|12
|
I. Hooks
|I. Hooks
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. McBride
|D. McBride
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Cash
|G. Cash
|0-0
|0
|3
|
J. Key
|J. Key
|0-0
|0
|2
|
X. Lanier
|X. Lanier
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. McWilliams
|M. McWilliams
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Swoopes
|K. Swoopes
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Taylor
|T. Taylor
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn
|M. Quinn
|11/16
|0
|37/37
|0
|
R. Burkhardt
|R. Burkhardt
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|195/283
|2080
|14
|2
|
G. Nussmeier
|G. Nussmeier
|24/39
|323
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|150
|629
|10
|31
|
J. Williams
|J. Williams
|92
|481
|6
|50
|
A. Goodwin
|A. Goodwin
|45
|267
|5
|47
|
J. Emery Jr.
|J. Emery Jr.
|48
|220
|1
|32
|
N. Cain
|N. Cain
|40
|216
|4
|49
|
K. Boutte
|K. Boutte
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
W. Howard
|W. Howard
|3
|15
|0
|13
|
M. Nabers
|M. Nabers
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Demas
|N. Demas
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Nabers
|M. Nabers
|44
|528
|1
|60
|
K. Boutte
|K. Boutte
|38
|388
|1
|40
|
J. Jenkins
|J. Jenkins
|21
|292
|5
|54
|
B. Thomas Jr.
|B. Thomas Jr.
|20
|280
|3
|57
|
M. Taylor
|M. Taylor
|22
|214
|2
|38
|
K. Lacy
|K. Lacy
|16
|148
|0
|16
|
J. Williams
|J. Williams
|18
|113
|0
|21
|
J. Emery Jr.
|J. Emery Jr.
|8
|112
|2
|39
|
C. Hilton Jr.
|C. Hilton Jr.
|7
|109
|0
|51
|
J. Bech
|J. Bech
|10
|81
|1
|17
|
K. Taylor
|K. Taylor
|5
|55
|0
|26
|
N. Cain
|N. Cain
|4
|40
|0
|20
|
A. Goodwin
|A. Goodwin
|4
|19
|0
|14
|
E. Francioni
|E. Francioni
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Mashburn
|J. Mashburn
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Baskerville
|M. Baskerville
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Bernard-Converse
|J. Bernard-Converse
|0-0
|0
|1
|
G. Brooks Jr.
|G. Brooks Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Foucha
|J. Foucha
|0-0
|0
|1
|
H. Perkins
|H. Perkins
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Ward
|J. Ward
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Ramos
|D. Ramos
|8/11
|0
|39/40
|0
|
T. Finison
|T. Finison
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SMU
21TULANE
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
0
058 O/U
-13
Fri 9:00pm ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
0
036.5 O/U
+14.5
Fri 9:45pm FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
0
053 O/U
-16
Sat 11:00am ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
0
049.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
0
057.5 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
0
040.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
IND
MICHST
0
047.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
0
044.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
0
058 O/U
+2.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
0
052 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm
-
UMASS
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
0
046.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
0
039.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
0
057.5 O/U
+13
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
0
052 O/U
-9
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
0
067.5 O/U
-6
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
0
054.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
0
063 O/U
+4
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+8
Sat 2:15pm ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
043 O/U
-21
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
ODU
APLST
0
051 O/U
-16
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
045.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
FAU
MTSU
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
0
048 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
0
064.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
0
048 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm
-
2OHIOST
MD
0
063.5 O/U
+27.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
0
045 O/U
+19
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SALA
USM
0
045 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
0
063.5 O/U
+9
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
1UGA
UK
0
049 O/U
+22.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
0
032.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
0
052.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
051 O/U
-6
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
GATECH
13UNC
0
063 O/U
-21
Sat 5:30pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
046.5 O/U
-5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
0
052.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
0
044 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
0
066 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
0
064 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
046.5 O/U
-29
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
066 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
0
056 O/U
-10
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
076 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
064 O/U
-31
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
052.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
PK
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
055.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0