The 2024-25 bowl season is almost upon us. Beginning on Saturday, Dec. 14 and lasting all the way through Monday, Jan. 20 and the College Football Playoff National Championship, fans will be drip-fed an almost constant barrage of postseason clashes pitting schools from around the nation against one another.
Adding to the feast is the 12-team College Football Playoff. Though the first-round games technically are not bowl games with the 5-8 seeds hosting games at on-campus sites, they obviously still count towards the postseason feast. Obviously, there's a lot on the line as teams scramble to keep their national championship hopes alive and lock down a spot in the quarterfinals, which will be hosted by games among the former New Year's Six slate.
As one might expect, there's plenty of betting opportunity when bowl season rolls around. Lines are set early for every bowl game, but between the transfer portal, coaching changes and opt outs for the NFL Draft, there could be a lot of change between now and when the games are actually played.
Not that getting your parlays in order early is bad business. There's plenty of major games already set, like the ReliaQuest Bowl between Michigan and No. 11 Alabama, or the Pop-Tarts Bowl featuring No. 18 Iowa State and No. 13 Miami.
Here's a deep dive into the lines for every bowl game coming up over the course of the next month-plus.
All time Eastern
Saturday, Dec. 14
IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN
Western Michigan vs. South Alabama (-10)
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Frisco Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN
West Virginia vs. No. 25 Memphis (-2)
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Boca Raton Bowl -- 5:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Western Kentucky vs. James Madison (-7.5)
LA Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 24 UNLV vs. California (-2.5)
Thursday, Dec. 19
New Orleans Bowl -- 7 p.m., TV: ESPN 2
Sam Houston vs. Georgia Southern (-5.5)
Friday, Dec. 20
Cure Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN
Jacksonville State vs. Ohio (-2.5)
Gasparilla Bowl -- 3:30, TV: ESPN
College Football Playoff first-round game -- 8 p.m., TV: ABC
No. 10 seed Indiana vs. No. 7 seed Notre Dame (-7.5)
Saturday, Dec. 21
College Football Playoff first-round game -- Noon, TV: TNT
No. 11 seed SMU vs. No. 6 seed Penn State (-8.5)
College Football Playoff first-round game -- 4 p.m., TV: TNT
No. 12 seed Clemson vs. No. 5 seed Texas (-10.5)
College Football Playoff first-round game -- 8 p.m., TV: ABC
No. 9 seed Tennessee vs. No. 8 seed Ohio State (-8.5)
Monday, Dec. 23
Myrtle Beach Bowl -- 11 a.m., TV: ESPN
Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA (-5.5)
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl -- 2:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Fresno State vs. Northern Illinois (-1.5)
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN
South Florida vs. San Jose State (-2.5)
Thursday, Dec. 26
GameAbove Sports Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: ESPN
Toledo vs. Pittsburgh (-9.5)
Rate Bowl -- 5:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Rutgers vs. Kansas State (-7)
68 Ventures Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN
Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green (-6.5)
Friday, Dec. 27
Armed Forces Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN
Birmingham Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech (-2.5)
Liberty Bowl -- 7 p.m., TV: ESPN
Texas Tech vs. Arkansas (-2.5)
Holiday Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: Fox
Washington State vs. Syracuse (-5.5)
Las Vegas Bowl -- 10:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 28
Fenway Bowl -- 11 a.m., TV: ESPN
UConn vs. North Carolina (-4.5)
Pinstripe Bowl -- Noon, TV: ABC
Boston College vs. Nebraska (-3.5)
New Mexico Bowl -- 2:15 p.m., TV: ESPN
Pop-Tarts Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ABC
No. 13 Miami vs. No. 18 Iowa State (-1)
Arizona Bowl -- 4:30 p.m., TV: The CW Network
Colorado State vs. Miami (OH) (-1.5)
Military Bowl -- 5:45 p.m., TV: ESPN
East Carolina vs. NC State (-5.5)
Alamo Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ABC
No. 17 BYU vs. No. 23 Colorado (-2.5)
Independence Bowl -- 9:15 p.m., TV: ESPN
Marshall vs. No. 22 Army (-9.5)
Monday, Dec. 30
Music City Bowl -- 2:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Iowa vs. No. 19 Missouri (-2.5)
Tuesday, Dec. 31
ReliaQuest Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN
Michigan vs. No. 11 Alabama (-11.5)
Sun Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: CBS
Washington vs. Louisville (-5)
Citrus Bowl -- 3 p.m., TV: ABC
No. 20 Illinois vs. No. 15 South Carolina (-11.5)
Texas Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Thursday, Jan. 2
Gator Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Duke vs. No. 14 Ole Miss (-14)
Friday, Jan. 3
First Responder Bowl -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN
North Texas vs. Texas State (-7.5)
Duke's Mayo Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota (-4.5)
Saturday, Jan. 4
Bahamas Bowl -- 11 a.m., TV: ESPN 2
Buffalo vs. Liberty (-2.5)