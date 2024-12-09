The 2024-25 bowl season is almost upon us. Beginning on Saturday, Dec. 14 and lasting all the way through Monday, Jan. 20 and the College Football Playoff National Championship, fans will be drip-fed an almost constant barrage of postseason clashes pitting schools from around the nation against one another.

Adding to the feast is the 12-team College Football Playoff. Though the first-round games technically are not bowl games with the 5-8 seeds hosting games at on-campus sites, they obviously still count towards the postseason feast. Obviously, there's a lot on the line as teams scramble to keep their national championship hopes alive and lock down a spot in the quarterfinals, which will be hosted by games among the former New Year's Six slate.

As one might expect, there's plenty of betting opportunity when bowl season rolls around. Lines are set early for every bowl game, but between the transfer portal, coaching changes and opt outs for the NFL Draft, there could be a lot of change between now and when the games are actually played.

Not that getting your parlays in order early is bad business. There's plenty of major games already set, like the ReliaQuest Bowl between Michigan and No. 11 Alabama, or the Pop-Tarts Bowl featuring No. 18 Iowa State and No. 13 Miami.

Here's a deep dive into the lines for every bowl game coming up over the course of the next month-plus.

All time Eastern

Saturday, Dec. 14

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN

Western Michigan vs. South Alabama (-10)

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Frisco Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN

West Virginia vs. No. 25 Memphis (-2)

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl -- 5:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Western Kentucky vs. James Madison (-7.5)

LA Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 24 UNLV vs. California (-2.5)

Thursday, Dec. 19

New Orleans Bowl -- 7 p.m., TV: ESPN 2

Sam Houston vs. Georgia Southern (-5.5)

Friday, Dec. 20

Cure Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN

Jacksonville State vs. Ohio (-2.5)

Gasparilla Bowl -- 3:30, TV: ESPN

Tulane vs. Florida (-11.5)

College Football Playoff first-round game -- 8 p.m., TV: ABC

No. 10 seed Indiana vs. No. 7 seed Notre Dame (-7.5)

Saturday, Dec. 21

College Football Playoff first-round game -- Noon, TV: TNT

No. 11 seed SMU vs. No. 6 seed Penn State (-8.5)

College Football Playoff first-round game -- 4 p.m., TV: TNT

No. 12 seed Clemson vs. No. 5 seed Texas (-10.5)

College Football Playoff first-round game -- 8 p.m., TV: ABC

No. 9 seed Tennessee vs. No. 8 seed Ohio State (-8.5)

Monday, Dec. 23

Myrtle Beach Bowl -- 11 a.m., TV: ESPN

Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA (-5.5)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl -- 2:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Fresno State vs. Northern Illinois (-1.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN

South Florida vs. San Jose State (-2.5)

Thursday, Dec. 26

GameAbove Sports Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: ESPN

Toledo vs. Pittsburgh (-9.5)

Rate Bowl -- 5:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Rutgers vs. Kansas State (-7)

68 Ventures Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN

Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green (-6.5)

Friday, Dec. 27

Armed Forces Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN

Navy vs. Oklahoma (-8.5)

Birmingham Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech (-2.5)

Liberty Bowl -- 7 p.m., TV: ESPN

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas (-2.5)

Holiday Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: Fox

Washington State vs. Syracuse (-5.5)

Las Vegas Bowl -- 10:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

USC vs. Texas A&M (-2.5)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl -- 11 a.m., TV: ESPN

UConn vs. North Carolina (-4.5)

Pinstripe Bowl -- Noon, TV: ABC

Boston College vs. Nebraska (-3.5)

New Mexico Bowl -- 2:15 p.m., TV: ESPN

Louisiana vs. TCU (-9.5)

Pop-Tarts Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ABC

No. 13 Miami vs. No. 18 Iowa State (-1)

Arizona Bowl -- 4:30 p.m., TV: The CW Network

Colorado State vs. Miami (OH) (-1.5)

Military Bowl -- 5:45 p.m., TV: ESPN

East Carolina vs. NC State (-5.5)

Alamo Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ABC

No. 17 BYU vs. No. 23 Colorado (-2.5)

Independence Bowl -- 9:15 p.m., TV: ESPN

Marshall vs. No. 22 Army (-9.5)

Monday, Dec. 30

Music City Bowl -- 2:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Iowa vs. No. 19 Missouri (-2.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

ReliaQuest Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN

Michigan vs. No. 11 Alabama (-11.5)

Sun Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: CBS

Washington vs. Louisville (-5)

Citrus Bowl -- 3 p.m., TV: ABC

No. 20 Illinois vs. No. 15 South Carolina (-11.5)

Texas Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Baylor vs. LSU (-3)

Thursday, Jan. 2

Gator Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Duke vs. No. 14 Ole Miss (-14)

Friday, Jan. 3

First Responder Bowl -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN

North Texas vs. Texas State (-7.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota (-4.5)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Bahamas Bowl -- 11 a.m., TV: ESPN 2

Buffalo vs. Liberty (-2.5)