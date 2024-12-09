file-2024-12-09t103645-876.jpg
The 2024-25 bowl season is almost upon us. Beginning on Saturday, Dec. 14 and lasting all the way through Monday, Jan. 20 and the College Football Playoff National Championship, fans will be drip-fed an almost constant barrage of postseason clashes pitting schools from around the nation against one another. 

Adding to the feast is the 12-team College Football Playoff. Though the first-round games technically are not bowl games with the 5-8 seeds hosting games at on-campus sites, they obviously still count towards the postseason feast. Obviously, there's a lot on the line as teams scramble to keep their national championship hopes alive and lock down a spot in the quarterfinals, which will be hosted by games among the former New Year's Six slate. 

As one might expect, there's plenty of betting opportunity when bowl season rolls around. Lines are set early for every bowl game, but between the transfer portal, coaching changes and opt outs for the NFL Draft, there could be a lot of change between now and when the games are actually played. 

Not that getting your parlays in order early is bad business. There's plenty of major games already set, like the ReliaQuest Bowl between Michigan and No. 11 Alabama, or the Pop-Tarts Bowl featuring No. 18 Iowa State and No. 13 Miami

Here's a deep dive into the lines for every bowl game coming up over the course of the next month-plus.  

All time Eastern

Saturday, Dec. 14

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Western Michigan vs. South Alabama (-10) 

Tuesday, Dec. 17 

Frisco Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN 

West Virginia vs. No. 25 Memphis (-2) 

Wednesday, Dec. 18 

Boca Raton Bowl -- 5:30 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Western Kentucky vs. James Madison (-7.5) 

LA Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN 

No. 24 UNLV vs. California (-2.5)

Thursday, Dec. 19 

New Orleans Bowl -- 7 p.m., TV: ESPN 2

Sam Houston vs. Georgia Southern (-5.5) 

Friday, Dec. 20 

Cure Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN 

Jacksonville State vs. Ohio (-2.5)

Gasparilla Bowl -- 3:30, TV: ESPN

Tulane vs. Florida (-11.5) 

College Football Playoff first-round game -- 8 p.m., TV: ABC

No. 10 seed Indiana vs. No. 7 seed Notre Dame (-7.5) 

Saturday, Dec. 21 

College Football Playoff first-round game -- Noon, TV: TNT 

No. 11 seed SMU vs. No. 6 seed Penn State (-8.5) 

College Football Playoff first-round game -- 4 p.m., TV: TNT 

No. 12 seed Clemson vs. No. 5 seed Texas (-10.5) 

College Football Playoff first-round game -- 8 p.m., TV: ABC 

No. 9 seed Tennessee vs. No. 8 seed Ohio State (-8.5) 

Monday, Dec. 23 

Myrtle Beach Bowl -- 11 a.m., TV: ESPN 

Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA (-5.5) 

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl -- 2:30 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Fresno State vs. Northern Illinois (-1.5) 

Tuesday, Dec. 24 

Hawaii Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN 

South Florida vs. San Jose State (-2.5)

Thursday, Dec. 26 

GameAbove Sports Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Toledo vs. Pittsburgh (-9.5) 

Rate Bowl -- 5:30 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Rutgers vs. Kansas State (-7) 

68 Ventures Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green (-6.5) 

Friday, Dec. 27 

Armed Forces Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN 

Navy vs. Oklahoma (-8.5) 

Birmingham Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech (-2.5) 

Liberty Bowl -- 7 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas (-2.5) 

Holiday Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: Fox 

Washington State vs. Syracuse (-5.5) 

Las Vegas Bowl -- 10:30 p.m., TV: ESPN 

USC vs. Texas A&M (-2.5) 

Saturday, Dec. 28 

Fenway Bowl -- 11 a.m., TV: ESPN 

UConn vs. North Carolina (-4.5)

Pinstripe Bowl -- Noon, TV: ABC 

Boston College vs. Nebraska (-3.5) 

New Mexico Bowl -- 2:15 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Louisiana vs. TCU (-9.5) 

Pop-Tarts Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ABC 

No. 13 Miami vs. No. 18 Iowa State (-1) 

Arizona Bowl -- 4:30 p.m., TV: The CW Network 

Colorado State vs. Miami (OH) (-1.5) 

Military Bowl -- 5:45 p.m., TV: ESPN 

East Carolina vs. NC State (-5.5) 

Alamo Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ABC 

No. 17 BYU vs. No. 23 Colorado (-2.5)

Independence Bowl -- 9:15 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Marshall vs. No. 22 Army (-9.5) 

Monday, Dec. 30 

Music City Bowl -- 2:30 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Iowa vs. No. 19 Missouri (-2.5) 

Tuesday, Dec. 31 

ReliaQuest Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN 

Michigan vs. No. 11 Alabama (-11.5) 

Sun Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: CBS 

Washington vs. Louisville (-5) 

Citrus Bowl -- 3 p.m., TV: ABC 

No. 20 Illinois vs. No. 15 South Carolina (-11.5)

Texas Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Baylor vs. LSU (-3)

Thursday, Jan. 2 

Gator Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Duke vs. No. 14 Ole Miss (-14) 

Friday, Jan. 3 

First Responder Bowl -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN 

North Texas vs. Texas State (-7.5) 

Duke's Mayo Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ESPN 

Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota (-4.5)

Saturday, Jan. 4 

Bahamas Bowl -- 11 a.m., TV: ESPN 2 

Buffalo vs. Liberty (-2.5) 