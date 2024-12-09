Don't allow the first year of the expanded College Football Playoff blur your vision -- there's never too many bowl games! Postseason football may have lost some of its luster thanks to the allure of the 12-team bracket, but no one enjoys the bowl calendar during the holidays as much as I do. Yes, that even includes the matchups involving 6-6 teams.

We know player opt outs are coming, and there's a plethora of coaching changes this month that will alter preparation and focus, but a chance to end the season on a high note heading into the 2025 season is high on the priority scale for the 82 teams still with a game -- or more -- to play.

If you can't watch the entire bowl schedule, no worries. We've got you covered with a full ranking of the entire postseason, including a few projected matchups in the quarterfinals of the playoff. Now, let's feast!

All times below Eastern.

41. Salute to Veterans Bowl: South Alabama vs. Western Michigan

Saturday, Dec. 14 | 9 p.m. -- One of a couple teams to win in the regular-season finale to earn bowl eligibility, Western Michigan's senior running back Zahir Abdus-Salaam hopes to follow up his biggest performance of the year -- 175 yards of total offense, two touchdowns -- with another memorable outing to cap his career against South Alabama. The Jaguars were a mid-tier finisher in the Sun Belt and have been pushed by seven touchdowns in the last five games from freshman playmaker Fluff Bothwell.

Thursday, Dec. 19 | 7 p.m. -- One of the Sun Belt's better teams this season under Clay Helton, only two of Georgia Southern's four losses came during conference play, while the others were against Boise State and Ole Miss. The Eagles are battle-tested and play the Bearkats, who won four of their last five entering the postseason. The two-headed rushing attack for Sam Houston features Jay Ducker and Hunter Watson, who combined for 14 touchdowns on the ground.

39. Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Liberty

Saturday, Jan. 4 | 11 a.m. -- First-year Buffalo coach Pete Lembo and the Bulls enter this one on a four-game winning streak but have never beaten the Flames. Liberty topped Buffalo 55-27 last season, but that was with Kaidon Salter at quarterback for Jamey Chadwell's squad. Salter, however, is expected to miss the Bahamas Bowl after entering the transfer portal last week.

Saturday, Dec. 28 | 2:15 p.m. -- It was a bounce-back season for the Horned Frogs under Sonny Dykes, whose team flew under the radar a bit in the Big 12. Chandler Fields has started the last month at quarterback for Louisiana, who failed to score a touchdown in the Sun Belt Championship Game against Marshall. These two programs have never met on the gridiron; for the most part, that's a rarity during bowl season these days.

38. GameAbove Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Toledo

Thursday, Dec. 26 | 2 p.m. -- Pitt running back Desmond Reid is a multi-position threat and has already recorded a 10-catch game out of the backfield this season. Meanwhile, the Panthers will try and fend off Toledo's primary weapon at WR1 -- Jerjuan Newton. He caught 64 passes for 949 yards and 11 touchdowns this season as one of the MAC's leaders in all three categories. Jason Candle utilized his top player as often as possible in the passing game.

Monday, Dec. 23 | 2:30 p.m. -- The Huskies didn't handle success and their newfound national ranking all that well after beating Notre Dame in September, but credit NIU for finding a way to recover from a 4-4 start and finish on a high note with a win over Central Michigan in the finale. Fresno State is 1-3 over its last four and won't have Mikey Keene at quarterback after he entered the portal.

Tuesday, Dec. 1 | 9 p.m. -- Memphis is the reason there wasn't more of an argument for two Group of Five teams in the playoff after last month's win over Tulane halted the AAC's shot at getting in alongside Mountain West champion Boise State. Running back Mario Anderson Jr. is one of the country's more underrated players after rushing for 1,292 yards and 17 scores this season. Offensive coordinator Chad Scott will lead the Mountaineers as their interim coach for the bowl game following Neal Brown's firing.

34. Boca Raton Bowl: James Madison vs. WKU

Tuesday, Dec. 17 | 5:30 p.m. -- While former JMU coach Curt Cignetti took Indiana to the playoff this season, Bob Chesney was off to an 8-2 start with the Dukes before losses to Appalachian State and Marshall to end the year. JMU scored 70 points on North Carolina and caught fire offensively late. We're expecting a ton of points from the other team in this one, too, but the Hilltoppers tumbled down the stretch with three losses over their last four games.

Saturday, Dec. 28 | 4:30 p.m. -- The RedHawks saw their seven-game winning streak end over the weekend against Ohio in the MAC title game but showed impressive defense throughout the 2024 season. Now, Miami (OH) is dealing with a Rams team fueled by Avery Morrow (956 yards rushing) and Justin Marshall (662 yards rushing). This will be a line of scrimmage matchup out West.

32. Cure Bowl: Jacksonville State vs. Ohio

Friday, Dec. 20 | Noon -- Bowl season's only matchup pitting conference champions against one another, Jacksonville State avenged a previous loss to WKU to take the Conference USA title while Ohio captured the MAC -- for the first time since 1968 -- after winning its sixth straight to end the season. Bobcats coach Tim Albin is reportedly filling Charlotte's coaching vacancy after capping his third consecutive 10-win season at Ohio.

Thursday, Dec. 26 | 9 p.m. -- Fresh off a contract extension at Arkansas State, Butch Jones can breathe a sigh of relief entering the postseason. The reason for watching this game? Harold Fannin Jr. for Bowling Green. He was unstoppable as a tight end-hybrid player after accumulating 100 catches for 1,342 yards and nine scores.

Friday, Jan. 3 | 4 p.m. -- The First Responder Bowl should not have any problems selling tickets to this one for a matchup that is perfectly suited for Dallas. Insiders say it's only a matter of time before G.J. Kinne takes one of these major coaching vacancies, but first, he'll try and win an eighth game against a program the Bobcats have only beaten seven times in history.

29. Fenway Bowl: North Carolina vs. UConn

Saturday, Dec. 28 | 11 a.m. -- The Tar Heels are in the middle of a coaching search after firing Mack Brown with, of all people, former NFL coach Bill Belichick among the reported finalists. UNC will have to deal with the two-headed backfield of Cam Edwards and Durell Robinson for the Huskies, who combined for over 1,400 yards this season.

28. Gasparilla Bowl: Florida vs. Tulane

Friday, Dec. 20 | 3:30 p.m. -- Florida ended Billy Napier's Year 3 with victories over LSU, Ole Miss and Florida State. Any opportunity to watch D.J. Lagway throw it around again before the offseason is welcomed. The Green Wave lost to Army in the AAC Championship Game a week after falling to Memphis in a game that squandered dark horse playoff potential.

27. LA Bowl: UNLV vs. Cal

Wednesday, Dec. 18 | 9 p.m. -- The Runnin' Rebels had a shot to reach the College Football Playoff but stubbed their toe for a second time against Boise State in Friday's Mountain West Championship Game. Cal hopes to move off a .500 finish with a seventh win, which would be its best of the season considering the Bears couldn't quite close the deal against an elite Miami squad previously.

26. Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas State vs. Rutgers

Thursday, Dec. 26 | 5:30 p.m. -- The bargain-rate version of Ashton Jeanty is Scarlet Knights star Kyle Monangai, who galloped his way to 1,279 yards this season and 13 touchdowns on the ground. Rutgers started the campaign 4-0 before losing four straight and then regaining its balance. Kansas State fell short of expectations under Chris Klieman after winning the Pop-Tarts Bowl last season with Avery Johnson under center.

25. Myrtle Beach Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA

Monday, Dec. 23 | 11 a.m. -- Nothing screams bowl season like a pre-lunch kickoff on a Monday morning at the beach. The Chanticleers get a home game here against UTSA, a competitive matchup for both. UTSA quarterback Owen McCown threw for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns while spreading it around to four receivers with at least 28 catches on the season.

24. Armed Forces Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Navy

Friday, Dec. 27 | Noon or 3:30 p.m. -- Brent Venables and the Sooners effectively helped keep Alabama out of the playoff with a resounding three-touchdown win over the Crimson Tide last month in easily the team's top performance of the season. The Midshipmen (8-3) bring their option-based scheme to the Armed Forces but have one more opponent to deal with before facing off with the SEC -- and that is, of course, Army.

Saturday, Dec. 28 | 5:45 p.m. -- These two in-state rivals open the 2025 season, so it's a bit shocking to see this matchup come to fruition to end the 2024 campaign. A source told CBS Sports that N.C. State initially balked at the idea of playing the Pirates, but later agreed to the contest. Spicy! The Wolfpack lead the all-time series, 19-13, and have won three straight.

22. Independence Bowl: Army vs. Marshall

Saturday, Dec. 28 | 9:15 p.m. -- Jeff Monken should be up for national ncoach of the year accolades based on this season's showing with the Black Knights, whose lone loss came against Notre Dame. Army coasted through the AAC and can conclude with its 12th win over Nay on Dec. 14. Marshall's messy divorce from Charles Huff, who took the Southern Miss job, has ended with both parties happy with their new situations.

Friday, Jan. 3 | 7:30 p.m. -- Who doesn't love a good mayonnaise bath to begin the new year? P.J. Fleck hopes to improve to 6-0 in bowl games with the Golden Gophers in Charlotte against the Hokies. Virginia Tech was ranked inside the preseason top 25 in August before a season-opening loss at Vanderbilt tempered expectations a bit. Three losses in November means this team is stumbling into the bowl game with the only silver-lining opportunity coming in the form of a win.

Saturday, Dec. 28 | Noon -- Played at Yankee Stadium, Huskers five-star freshman Dylan Raiola is hoping this isn't the last time he travels to New York as Nebraska's star quarterback. Heading to the postseason for the first time under Matt Rhule, Nebraska matches up well against Boston College. Eagles signal-caller Thomas Castellanos is entering the transfer portal, so Grayson James will likely start to cap Bill O'Brien's first season.

19. Music City Bowl: Missouri vs. Iowa

Monday, Dec. 30 | 2:30 p.m. -- Star wide receiver Luther Burden III won't play for the Tigers after declaring for the NFL Draft, but there's still plenty of firepower for Missouri against a Hawkeyes team that continues to be defensively driven under Kirk Ferentz. If you're interested in watching a nice and tidy afternoon game the day before New Year's Eve, you're in luck with this one. Expect minimal possessions and a final score that goes under the total.

Friday, Dec. 27 | 7 p.m. -- The Red Raiders have won back-to-back bowl games under Joey McGuire, and Texas Tech is one of those teams that often reaches into their bag of tricks during bowl season. The Razorbacks are no stranger to playing in Memphis after Liberty Bowl appearances to end the 2022 and 2010 seasons, most recently. Arkansas is bringing back Sam Pittman in 2025, so momentum is key in this spot for a sideline leader on the proverbial hot seat.

Tuesday, Dec. 24 | 8 p.m. -- This one's a personal favorite for family reasons; thank goodness we have a bowl game on Christmas Eve again. While you're finishing up last-minute gift wrapping and handling what's left of the egg nog, these two explosive, offensive-minded teams should provide plenty of fireworks from Hawaii. San Jose State's Nick Nash is only the fourth FBS receiver all-time to lead the country in receptions (104), receiving yards (1,382) and receiving touchdowns (16).

16. Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Louisville vs. Washington

Tuesday, Dec. 31 | 2 p.m. -- Few coaches nationally took as many transfers as Jeff Brohm, but it paid off for a Cardinals team whose wins included Georgia Tech and Clemson this season. Tyler Shough finished with 3,195 yards passing and former Alabama pass-catcher Ja'Corey Brooks broke out with 1,013 yards receiving and nine scores. Jedd Fisch knew he was in for a rebuild of sorts at Washington after the Huskies reached the national championship game last fall, but they're heading in a positive direction after finishing .500 in the Big Ten.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 | 3:30 p.m. -- Brian Kelly has already promised a national championship appearance for the Tigers in 2025, so why not get an early look at what LSU may have to offer? In actuality, the roster's going to look much different next fall after the arrival of a new freshman class and heavy portal acquisitions. Baylor won six straight games to win the regular season under Dave Aranda to pull off an 8-4 finish and effectively push him off of the hot seat.

Friday, Dec. 27 | 10:30 p.m. -- Are these programs heading in opposite directions? Perhaps. Lincoln Riley could bookend a disappointing season with another win over an SEC opponent if he's able to best Mike Elko and Texas A&M in Vegas. The Aggies were the SEC's lone remaining conference unbeaten at one point in November before stumbling in the final weeks. Riley will try to avoid his first losing season as a head coach with another extended look at quarterback Jayden Maiava, who beat Nebraska and UCLA in November. USC's 3-0 all-time against the Aggies, but these teams haven't met since 1977.

13. Alamo Bowl: BYU vs. Colorado

Saturday, Dec. 28 | 7:30 p.m. -- This one's a must-watch if Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter suit up for Colorado, which, according to Deion Sanders, will be happening. These two Big 12 teams did not meet in the regular season, and down the stretch, it seemed like BYU (10-2) failed to get the benefit of the doubt from the playoff selection committee despite a win over SMU and other quality victories. This should be a fun game in San Antonio between top-20 teams.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 | 3 p.m. -- The Gamecocks are one of college football's hottest teams and feature sensational redshirt freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who may have garnered Heisman Trophy attention this fall if the first half of the campaign was as statistically noteworthy as the second. The Gamecocks have a chance to post double-digit wins for the only the fifth time in program history and first since Steve Spurrier did it in 2013. Illinois is gunning for its first 10-win campaign since 2001 under then-coach Ron Turner and has a chance to do it against the "first team out" of the playoff.

Friday, Dec. 27 | 8 p.m. -- Fran Brown and Syracuse pushed Clemson into the ACC Championship Game during rivalry weekend with an upset win over Miami. This could be a shootout of sorts with Cougars quarterback John Mateer matching up with former Ohio State signal caller Kyle McCord. Washington State seems to play with a chip on its shoulder under Jake Dickert, and both of these teams are motivated to finish strong -- not something you always see during bowl season.

10. Birmingham Bowl: Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech

Friday, Dec. 27 | Noon or 3:30 p.m. -- Welcome back to bowl season, Vanderbilt. For the first time since 2018, the Commodores are rewarded with an extra game after a better-than-expected season that included a resounding win over then-No. 1 Alabama. We're told Diego Pavia and the Commodores are motivated to perform at their best, and Clark Lea's not expecting any opt outs for his team. Haynes King and Georgia Tech upended Miami recently and nearly took out eventual SEC champion Georgia on the road.

9. ReliaQuest Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama

Tuesday, Dec. 31 | Noon -- First-year coach Sherrone Moore is back in the good graces of the Michigan faithful after upsetting Ohio State, the most stunning win during the Wolverines' current four-game streak against the Buckeyes. With five-star QB Bryce Underwood coming in 2025, things are looking up for the Wolverines. Alabama is one of three three-loss SEC teams ranked just outside the committee's final poll. Under Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide often flourished in this non-playoff role and saw it as a sign of disrespect. The best player on the field in Orlando will be Alabama freshman wideout Ryan Williams, one of the fastest players in the country.

8. Gator Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Duke

Thursday, Jan. 2 | 7:30 p.m. -- Who had Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils winning nine games this season? Duke's playing for respect down in Jacksonville considering the Blue Devils still aren't ranked nationally. This was a playoff-worthy Rebels team this season after beating Georgia in November, but then the loss to Florida happened. Which Ole Miss team will show in the postseason? Opt outs could be a worry here given the wealth of draft talent.

7. Pop-Tarts Bowl: Miami vs. Iowa State

Saturday, Dec. 28 | 3:30 p.m. -- As long as the Hurricanes don't have a mass exodus of talent opt outs early for the NFL Draft, this should be a great matchup in Orlando pitting Cam Ward and a high-powered offense against Rocco Becht and the Cyclones. Iowa State picked a bad time to play its worst game with three costly turnovers in the second half of Saturday's loss to Arizona State, but the carrot at the end of the stick is a shot at 11 wins.

College Football Playoff bowl games

6. Peach Bowl quarterfinal: Arizona State vs. Clemson or Texas

Wednesday, Jan. 1 | 1 p.m. -- Cam Skattebo captured the hearts of millions against Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game, and the Sun Devils looks like a team on a mission to continue proving doubters wrong. They were picked to finish last in the league this season and wound up winning 11 games. Texas hosts Clemson and Dabo Swinney in the first round. Bring it on.

5. Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal: (3) Boise State vs. SMU or Penn State

Tuesday, Dec. 31 | 7:30 p.m. -- There's a chance we could see a Heisman Trophy winner in action against SMU or Penn State. Perhaps SMU takes out the Nittany Lions in Happy Valley to shock the playoff field in the first round with a mild upset. At any rate, we're looking forward to this one in the desert.

4. Rose Bowl quarterfinal: (1) Oregon vs. Tennessee or Ohio State

Wednesday, Jan. 1 | 5 p.m. -- Anyone else feel the top-seeded Ducks got a raw deal by the selection committee with this draw? They're going to have to face an elite defense or an elite offense one way or another in the quarterfinals in Pasadena, California. Oregon played Ohio State once already this season and won by a point at home.

3. Sugar Bowl quarterfinal: (2) Georgia vs. Indiana or Notre Dame

Wednesday, Jan. 1 | 8:45 p.m. -- Join us in New Orleans for Georgia's tussle with the Hoosiers or Fighting Irish. We're expecting the Bulldogs to be favored in either matchup, but imagine the bragging rights if the Big Ten -- or Notre Dame -- is able to go in the SEC's backyard and win?

1-2. Orange Bowl, Cotton Bowl semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. & Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. -- Given all four teams must play their way into these games, it is even more difficult to project and rank the matchups; however, in the first year of the 12-team CFP, it stands to reason that these will be the best games of bowl season.

The possibility of Boise State vs. Georgia at the Orange Bowl in Miami is salivating. Ashton Jeanty against an uber-talented front would be a David vs. Goliath type matchup for the Group of Five champions, but the Broncos will have to earn it. Georgia, too, for that matter -- especially considering Carson Beck could be out at quarterback. Oregon facing off with Texas? Maybe the Ducks battling Arizona State for a spot in the national championship game? The storylines are bountiful for the Cotton Bowl, too. AT&T Stadium will be rocking in January for this seismic game.