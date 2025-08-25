The 2025 preseason has officially come and gone, and the NFL is now barreling toward the start of the regular season. Outside of the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions, who played four exhibitions, including the Hall of Fame Game, each team has three preseason games under its belt, allowing them to shake off the offseason rust and get the operation finely tuned before the games start counting for real.

Of course, each preseason is different for a given club. For some contenders, there may not have been much they needed to accomplish outside of staying healthy. Meanwhile, on the other side of the coin, other teams saw a slew of roster jockeying and position battles that will have serious ramifications over the course of the regular season.

We're going to take all of that into accounting as we comb through the entire league, assess their preseason, and hand out our grades. Before we begin, it's worth noting that these grades will be on somewhat of a sliding scale. After all, the results of these games don't matter, so it'll largely be individual performances from key players that will be the genesis of our grades. With that caveat out of the way, let's dive in!

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo didn't play its marquee stars like Josh Allen this summer, but there were some interesting developments within the lower layers of the roster. 2024 second-round pick Cole Bishop made his debut in the finale and was solid, recording two tackles to go along with a PBU, possibly setting himself up for a role beside Taylor Rapp. Sticking in the secondary, the cornerback room is pretty banged up with first-round rookie Maxwell Hairston (knee) and Tre'Davious White (lower leg) dealing injuries sustained over the last month.

At receiver, Tyrell Shavers may have clinched a roster spot with his one-handed touchdown reception against the Buccaneers, further deepening the position group. Grade: C+

Miami Dolphins

Miami's top offensive line gives me some cause for concern. Tua Tagovailoa was sacked twice during the club's preseason finale, where he played just three drives. The first two possessions were a three-and-out, and needed some fourth-down heroics to eventually find the end zone on Tagovailoa's third and final possession of the night. Meanwhile, no team needs a solid QB2 maybe more than Miami, and neither Zach Wilson nor Quinn Ewers wowed this summer. The backfield is also banged up, with De'Von Achane (calf) and Jalen Wright (leg) both injured. Ollie Gordon II filled in nicely in the running game, but the Dolphins will need Achane in the fold for the offense to reach its highest potential. Grade: C-

New York Jets

It was a mixed bag for Justin Fields during his first summer with the New York Jets. The free agent acquisition is earmarked to be the club's starting quarterback throughout the year, and he didn't exactly light the world on fire, particularly with his arm. On nine dropbacks, Fields completed four passes for 46 yards and zero touchdowns. That includes a 24-yard pass in the opener, so over half of his yards came on a single throw. After not playing in the finale, the last time we saw Fields in the preseason came in Week 2 against the Giants, where he completed just one of his five throws. Of course, Fields was dynamic with his legs and rushed for a touchdown in Week 1, but he didn't ease anyone's concerns about his throwing ability this summer.

Elsewhere on offense, first-round rookie tackle Armand Membou had some growing pains, particularly in the finale against Philadelphia (two penalties).

There are question marks surrounding the Jets, but it's essentially the same questions we had coming into the summer. Grade: C

New England Patriots

The good news for the Patriots is that it seems like they've finally hit on some draft picks. Second-round running back TreVeyon Henderson looks like a prototypical feature back as the Ohio State product made plays on special teams (100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the opener), along with his work as a pure runner and receiver out of the backfield. Will Campbell, the No. 4 overall pick, also flashed and is the only offensive tackle with an 80+ pass blocking and run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus this preseason. And that's not even mentioning the emergence of undrafted wideout Efton Chism III.

What brings New England's grade down, however, was the play from its quarterbacks, specifically Drake Maye. It was a sneaky poor showing from the promising second-year signal-caller. He completed 58.3% of his passes in brief appearances during the first two exhibitions with no passing touchdowns. Maye did rush for a score in the opener against Washington, but also had a brutal fumble as well. Against Minnesota, the UNC product had a couple of high throws, including one that should've been intercepted. We're not saying to jump off the hype train, but the central figure to what many believe will be a bounce-back season for the Patriots isn't exactly surging into the regular season, which feels notable. Grade: B-

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson didn't see a single second of the preseason, but John Habaugh continued his dominance with a perfect 3-0 record this summer. More importantly, there were some notable developments on the roster. Kicker Tyler Loop firmly secured kicking duties, connecting on nine of his 11 field goal attempts, including a long of 61 in the preseason finale. Keaton Mitchell, who missed the bulk of last season due to injury, showed his previous burst, averaging 7.6 yards per carry this summer. Meanwhile, rookies Malaki Starks and Mike Green both popped as well. Injuries weren't too big of a storyline for the Ravens this preseason outside of Isaiah Likely, who suffered a foot injury that required surgery. Maybe the biggest red flag of the preseason was the performance from new backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who threw three interceptions. Grade: B+

Cleveland Browns

I don't think any team has been more polarizing this summer than the Cleveland Browns, specifically because of their bloated quarterback situation. In a perfect world, either Dillon Gabriel (a third-round rookie) or Shedeur Sanders (fifth round) would've lit the world on fire enough to make Kevin Stefanski seriously think about naming them the starter. That never materialized, and Joe Flacco is QB1 with little to no pushback. Flacco looked sharp in his brief debut in the preseason finale, completing all but one of his 10 throws on the afternoon for 71 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Gabriel had a strong finish (12-of-19 for 129 yards and a touchdown), but Sanders struggled mightily (took five sacks vs. Rams). Do they keep four quarterbacks? Elsewhere, first-rounder Mason Graham and second-rounder Carson Schwesinger both look like immediate impact players on defense, which shouldn't be overlooked. Grade: B

Pittsburgh Steelers

I sort of wanted to give Pittsburgh an incomplete because we didn't get to see Aaron Rodgers or DK Metcalf at all this preseason. Unlike Buffalo or Philadelphia, which also held out their starting quarterbacks, it may have behooved Rodgers -- who signed with the Steelers this offseason -- to get some in-game reps with his new squad to better build up a rapport and be as dialed in as possible for what may be his final season in the NFL.

That aside, the Steelers did seem to dodge a bullet with first-round defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, who is week-to-week after being carted off of Thursday's preseason finale with a knee injury. They also may have found a diamond in the rough with fifth-round rookie Yahya Black, who registered two sacks. While it was brief, Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay did put together a passable showing in the finale as well. The biggest question surrounding the Steelers entering the preseason, however. How does the receiver depth chart shake out after Metcalf? Calvin Austin III has missed time due to injury, and Roman Wilson is still a bit of an unknown. Grade: B-

Cincinnati Bengals

The "D" certainly doesn't stand for defense because this is still a massive problem for Cincinnati. Unlike in years past, the Bengals decided to play their starters more in the preseason. To little surprise, Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and the rest of the offense look dynamite. But that wasn't their problem last year. Defensively, the Bengals are showing the same warts that contributed to them being on the outside looking in on the playoff picture.

As our pal John Breech details, here's how the Cincinnati starting defense fared this summer (they didn't play in the finale):

Drive 1 vs. Eagles backups: nine plays, 75 yards, touchdown

Drive 2 vs. Eaglers backups: six plays, 47 yards, field goal

Drive 3 vs. Commanders starters: four plays, 74 yards, touchdown

Drive 4 vs. Commanders backups: four plays, 44 yards, touchdown

It doesn't matter if Burrow and Chase look to be in midseason form if this defense can't slow down backups. Grade: D

Tennessee Titans

It's all about Cam Ward, and the No. 1 overall pick -- who is not nearly getting the same coverage as previous top selections -- looks the part, even if the numbers don't exactly tell the story. He's completed 10 of his 19 throws this preseason for 145 yards, but has thrown zero touchdowns. It's worth pointing out that he hasn't thrown an interception either, but we'd like to see a bit more scoring output from the young quarterback. Despite that, Ward has flashed elite arm talent, and it should be noted that top weapons like Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard didn't play in the final two exhibitions. Maybe most noteworthy is that Ward was sacked just once this preseason. Grade: B+

Houston Texans

We only saw C.J. Stroud for two drives this summer, but the third-year quarterback looks polished. He completed six of his eight throws in Week 2 against Carolina for 44 yards, which included a five-yard touchdown to Nico Collins. What's impressive about Houston's preseason, however, isn't their two studs on offense; it's two emerging figures along the offensive line. Second-round tackle Aireontae Ersery has bounced back and forth from right to left tackle in the wake of Cam Robinson dealing with injury, and the rookie has fared well, which has drawn continued praise from Stroud. Meanwhile, right guard Ed Ingram, who was acquired from the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, has been one of the highest-graded linemen in the league this preseason. Those two blossoming are a massive development for an offensive line that saw Stroud get sacked 52 times last year. Grade: A

Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones winning the quarterback competition couldn't have been what the Colts brass wanted, right? In a perfect world, Anthony Richardson is surged by the battle and takes hold of the QB1 job with a noticeable uptick in passing production. But it never happened. And if the Colts thought it was even remotely close, Richardson might have been given the tie-breaking nod, given his draft status. Again, it never materialized. But I don't think that's necessarily a bad thing for the 2025 Colts offense. Sure, Jones may not give them a high ceiling going into the future, but his floor is higher than what Richardson's is. With more stability in the passing game, Indy should get better production from its skill position players, which includes first-round rookie Tyler Warren. He enjoyed a strong preseason and should be a factor from Day 1.

Elsewhere on the roster, the backfield group feels a bit thin behind Jonathan Taylor, with Tyler Goodson and Khalil Herbert both dealing with injuries throughout the preseason. Speaking of injuries, the offensive line was thinned out a bit with backup tackle Blake Freeland suffering a fractured right leg against Green Bay. Grade: B-

Jacksonville Jaguars

It was a pretty efficient preseason for Trevor Lawrence as he marinated in Liam Coen's offense. The former top pick didn't play in the finale, but completed 14 of his 17 throws (82.4%) over his first two appearances for 119 yards and a touchdown. He did have a fumble, but it looked like he was stepped on when trying to hand the ball off, which is more fluky than anything else. Overall, it was encouraging for a quarterback who is in a sneaky pivotal season. As for the rest of the roster, it was a bummer that Travis Hunter missed time due to an upper-body injury, but Coen did note it was precautionary. Fellow rookie Bhayshul Tuten flashed this summer, and kicker Cam Little may have a rocket launcher attached to his leg, netting a 70-yard field goal. Defensively, the reserves ended the preseason on a high note as they largely stifled the Dolphins starters in the finale. Grade: B

Denver Broncos

All eyes are on Bo Nix and what the Broncos quarterback does for an encore after leading Denver to the playoffs as a rookie. This summer, it was a lukewarm start for Nix, but it ended on a high note. He completed six of his 11 passes for 31 yards in the opener against San Francisco, but was also called for a safety for intentional grounding in the end zone. After not playing in Week 2, Nix initially went three-and-out on the opening drive of the preseason finale against New Orleans. After that, the switch flipped with Nix leading back-to-back scoring drives, which included a stellar 77-yard touchdown drive that featured several highlight throws to Courtland Sutton. It was a great way to end the preseason for the second-year quarterback. Meanwhile, the strength of the Broncos will almost certainly be its defense. There were some sluggish starts throughout the summer, but overall, this should be an elite group. Grade: B

Los Angeles Chargers

All in all, it was a good preseason for the Chargers. What brings them outside of the "A" range is the monumental season-ending injury to starting tackle Rashawn Slater earlier this month. Outside of that, receivers Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith both impressed in game action, and quarterback Trey Lance has firmly secured the backup role to Justin Herbert thanks to his stellar preseason. The former third overall pick threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns with an 85 passer rating this summer, soundly beating Taylor Heinicke for the QB2 position. Grade: B

Las Vegas Raiders

It was sort of a mixed bag for the Raiders this preseason. Out of the gate, alarm bells were ringing after the first team offense struggled in the opener, particularly with first-round running back Ashton Jeanty rushing for -1 yard on three attempts. However, the unit bounced back nicely in Week 2. Geno Smith was hyper-efficient, and Jeanty rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown on seven attempts. More recently, the depth at quarterback has been dealt a serious blow with Aidan O'Connell, the primary backup, fracturing his wrist in the finale. That leaves rookie Cam Miller as the only signal-caller currently behind Smith. Grade: C+

Kansas City Chiefs

The most underrated story in the NFL right now is that the Kansas City Chiefs have totally revamped the left side of the offensive line. First-round rookie Josh Simmons has blossomed into a set-and-forget piece at left tackle, and 2024 second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia has transitioned from tackle to left guard splendidly. Patrick Mahomes was sacked more than any other time in his career last season and may have cost them the opportunity for the NFL's first-ever three-peat. If they fixed that with these changes to the left side, it's a massive development. Grade: A

New York Giants

It's been a while since we were able to say this, but it must feel good to be a New York Giants fan right now. Why? Because it looks like the franchise hit home runs with both of its first-round draft picks. While Abdul Carter was considered to be a Day 1 contributor off the edge and has backed that up this summer, what has turned heads has been the performance from former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. The 25th overall pick looked the part of a future franchise quarterback, showing command in the pocket while completing 32 of his 47 passes for 372 yards and three passing touchdowns over three games. It remains to be seen if Dart will find his way atop the depth chart in 2025, but New York seems to have a legit quarterback prospect they can begin building around even if Russell Wilson -- who was solid this preseason -- holds down the fort in Year 1. Grade: A

Philadelphia Eagles

The defending Super Bowl champions didn't play most of their stars this preseason, including Jalen Hurts. Part of the logic there is, of course, to avoid injury. Nevertheless, the injury bug did take a bit out of the Eagles. Primary backup quarterback Tanner McKee injured his right finger and doesn't look like be ready to be QB2 to begin the season. That's not necessarily the end of the world, but after rookie Kyle McCord struggled in the preseason finale (42% completion percentage, 3.9 yards per attempt, and one interception), it forced Philly to trade for Sam Howell to deepen the unit.

Beyond that, first-round rookie Jihaad Campbell is earmarked to start out of the gate alongside Zack Baun. In the kicking game, it was nice to see Jake Elliott net a 51 and 53-yard field goals in the preseason finale, particularly after a 2024 campaign where he hit just 77.8% of his field goal attempts (1-for-7 from 50-plus yards out). Grade: B-

Dallas Cowboys

With Dak Prescott not participating in any exhibition, Joe Milton III saw a ton of work this preseason. The first two outings didn't leave much to be desired, but did end on a relative high, not with his best performance of the summer against the Falcons, completing 10-of-18 for 132 yards and a touchdown, while adding 33 yards and a score on the ground.

Sticking on offense, Javonte Williams seems to be earmarked for the starting job out of the backfield as he did not play at all this summer. And it doesn't seem to have a ton of pushback from his immediate competition, Miles Sanders, who rushed for 15 yards on seven carries, and might have lost himself a roster spot. Meanwhile, rookie Jaydon Blue made his debut in the finale and rushed for a touchdown, but averaged 2.8 yards on nine carries. The depth at running back is lacking, similar to last year. Defensively, all eyes will be on whether or not 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith has done enough this summer to keep a roster spot. Grade: C+

Washington Commanders

No, these games don't count, but it is worth pointing out that Washington went 0-3 in the preseason and was outscored by a total of 71 points. Jayden Daniels only played one drive this summer and didn't even attempt a pass (he did rush for a touchdown), so it's not like the sky is falling. That said, the reserves being dominated in such a way doesn't instill a ton of confidence in Washington's depth.

One bright spot has been rookie running back Jacoy Croskey-Merritt, who seems to be the catalyst for the Brian Robinson Jr. trade. The seventh-rounder has rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries this preseason, and could command a chunk of carries alongside veteran Austin Ekeler. Of course, the biggest question on offense is whether or not Terry McLaurin and the team ultimately find common ground on a contract. Another thing to file away: Matt Gay missed two field goals this preseason, so they don't have a rock-solid kicking situation at the moment. Grade: C-

Chicago Bears

The Ben Johnson era looks like it's moving in the right direction. Most importantly, Caleb Williams looked like a quarterback on track for a second-year leap with his new coaching staff. In Week 2, the former No. 1 overall pick was dialed in, completing six of his 10 throws for 106 yards and a touchdown. That was a wildly encouraging showing for Williams and a Bears offense that struggled mightily in 2024. As for individual performances, rookie wideout Luther Buden III was a standout, catching five of his six targets this preseason for 78 yards. Defensively, Chicago blanked the Bills backups in Week 2, but it was more of a mixed bag in the finale against Kansas City as Patrick Mahomes sliced them up when he was on the field. Overall, there's solid momentum heading into the regular season. Grade: B

Green Bay Packers

Injuries. Injuries. Injuries. It's not even Green Bay's fault that they are notching a low grade. It's simply due to a large contingent of the starting unit being banged up. Instead of Matt LaFleur using the final week of the preseason to get his top unit ready for Week 1, the likes Jordan Love (thumb), Jayden Reed (foot), Christian Watson (knee), Dontayvion Wicks (calf), Nate Hobbs (knee), and Xavier McKinnney (calf) headline the group of starters not participating due to injury. Rookie receiver Matthew Golden was one of the few healthy bodies playing in the finale and did impress with a 39-yard catch to help spearhead a touchdown drive, which was a positive development. That said, it's hard to get a grasp of the Packers with so many central figures sidelined this summer. Grade: C-

Minnesota Vikings

I wish we saw more of J.J. McCarthy in the preseason, and I'm semi-surprised we didn't. Yes, Minnesota had joint practices, but it would've been nice to see the 2024 first-round pick in true game action. McCarthy only played in the preseason opener against Houston, and it was just the opening drive. During that brief showing, McCarthy completed four of his seven throws for 30 yards and led a field goal drive. Nothing too crazy in one direction or the other.

While all of the attention will be paid to McCarthy's performance when the regular season kicks off, QB2 was a key storyline this summer. Sam Howell was the presumptive QB2 but had a poor showing this preseason and was outplayed by undrafted rookie Max Brosmer. That led to Minnesota trading Howell to the Eagles and signing veteran Carson Wentz as backup. Wentz has plenty of experience, but now has to endure a crash course of Kevin O'Connell's offense to best backup McCarthy.

Overall, Minnesota's defense should continue to be one of the best in the NFL (particularly the defensive front). If we were to nitpick, however, there isn't a ton of depth at corner, and no one truly broke out this summer. Grade: C

Detroit Lions

The Lions have something in third-round receiver Isaac TeSlaa. Not only is it a great homecoming for the Michigan native, but he's been a playmaker throughout the preseason. He finished the exhibition season with 10 catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns. He could be the third wide receiver up behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams before the season is up. At quarterback, Kyle Allen has convincingly beat Hendon Hooker for the backup job, so it'll be interesting to see if Detroit holds two or three signal-callers. Grade: B

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs defense was the story through the first two weeks of the preseason, notching a total of six turnovers against the Titans and Steelers. While they didn't record a turnover in the finale, that was a game largely represented by reserves. On offense, Baker Mayfield didn't play a snap this preseason, but key figures within the offense flashed. Running back Bucky Irving only logged 12 yards on eight carries, but popped in the receiving game with a nifty over-the-shoulder touchdown reception against the Steelers. Meanwhile, first-round wideout Emeka Egbuka has been the darling of the summer and had two catches for 26 yards and a touchdown in preseason action. Grade: B

New Orleans Saints

The biggest question for the Saints heading into the preseason was who'd emerge as QB1. Well, all three exhibitions have been played, and no quarterback has made it abundantly clear for Kellen Moore to make an easy call. Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough both have had up-and-down performances, which further indicates that this could be tough sledding for New Orleans this season. Rattler finished with an 86.9 passer rating, completing 30 of his 43 attempts (69.8%) for 295 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. As for Shough, the second-round rookie put together similar numbers, completing 36 of his 54 attempts (66.7%) for 333 yards, a touchdown, and a pick. It's hard to evaluate much else with the most important situation not only in flux, but drastically limited due to what they currently have on the depth chart. Grade: F

Carolina Panthers

Being kept out of the win column won't solely drive your grade down here, but the fact that Carolina struggled to get to double-digit points is something to file away. They scored 10 points in both Week 1 and Week 3 of the preseason, and sandwiched a three-point outing in Week 2. Bryce Young started the opener against the Bills and, after a three-and-out on the opening possession, orchestrated a nine-play, 73-yard touchdown drive that culminated in the quarterback completing a five-yard pass to Jalen Coker in the end zone. However, alarm bells started to faintly go off in the last showing from Young this preseason, where he didn't complete either of his two passes against Houston in Week 2 and was sacked once as the offense punted on his lone two drives. On a more positive note, rookie wide receiver Tet McMillan and rookie safety Lathan Ransom both flashed at various points. Grade: C

Atlanta Falcons

Similar to how we viewed Minnesota not playing McCarthy a ton, it was a surprise to see Michael Penix not see the field at all this preseason. Sure, the Falcons had joint practices where Penix received competitive reps, but it would have been interesting to see him in a true game setting as he embarks on his first season as the full-time starter. When he does line up under center, he'll have some questions along his offensive line. Starting right tackle Kaleb McGary is expected to miss "significant time," according to head coach Raheem Morris, due to a left leg injury. Meanwhile, Storm Norton recently underwent ankle surgery and will miss time. So the protection at tackle is spotty at the moment for Atlanta. Grade: C-

Seattle Seahawks

I was impressed with the small sample we saw from Sam Darnold and the first-team offense in Week 2 of the preseason. The free agent signee completed all four of his passes for 34 yards while orchestrating a 10-play, 81-yard touchdown drive against the Chiefs. Zach Charbonnet was he most dynamic piece of that display as the running back totaled 45 yards and a touchdown on five carries. More importantly, the offensive line was superb. Grade: B

Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay continues to leave preseason games for reserves, as most of the starters were held out of these exhibitions. Outside of game day, it was nice to see Matthew Stafford finally get back to the practice field after missing a chunk of the summer due to a back injury. As for the preseason games themselves, 2023 third-round pick Stetson Bennett IV got the majority of the run under center, completing 68.8% of his throws for 512 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. The 27-year-old may not be the heir apparent, but a serviceable reserve at the moment behind Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo. Running back Blake Corum could be a bigger factor out of the backfield in Year 2, rushing for 54 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries this summer. On the rookie front, second-round rookie Terrance Ferguson played the first half of the finale and caught two of his three targets for 48 yards. Meanwhile, undrafted linebacker Shaun Dolac didn't play in the finale, which bodes well for his chances of making the 53-man roster after an impressive showing. Grade: C

San Francisco 49ers

The good news is that the key figures across the 49ers roster like Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, and George Kittle have come out of the preseason healthy. However, the injury bug has taken a toll on the 49ers' backfield and wide receiver room this summer. At running back, those injuries forced the club to trade for Brian Robinson Jr. from the Commanders. Meanwhile, Brandon Aiyuk, Jordan Watkins, and Russell Gage Jr. are banged up at receiver. Ricky Pearsall is the top wideout that's healthy, while Juan Jennings has been dealing with a calf injury but is expected to be ready for the regular season. Overall, the defense had its moments under returning defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, but maybe the biggest concern is on special teams. Jake Moody had an erratic summer, netting six of his seven field goal attempts and five of his six extra points. Grade: B-

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray's interception against the Chiefs in Week 1 of the preseason is sticking with me. The Cardinals quarterback simply couldn't get the ball to his intended target, falling way short and into the arms of Jaden Hicks. Arizona has improved the roster this offseason and is a dark horse candidate in the NFC West, but it all hinges on Murray elevating. In the small window we saw him, that's up for debate. Meanwhile, the top defense didn't have the best summer, allowing opening drive touchdowns every week of the preseason. Grade: C